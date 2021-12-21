Arrest reports for the weeks of Oct. 11 and Oct. 18

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Oct. 12

-Brenda L. Hamilton, 55, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.

-Anthony Kabiru Ngugi, 50, of Birmingham, capias warrant with Helena PD.

Oct. 13

-Brandy Summers Coggin, 47, of Vance, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 14

-Madison Sandra Heller, 19, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Koby Deshawn Harris, 23, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Kristopher A. Caudill, 38, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Kevin Lane Shaner, 37, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 16

-Andi Zaid-Sanchez Guevara, 27, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.

Oct. 17

-Sylvester Tensy Wooley, 38, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Kevin Taylor, 32, of Valley, FTA driving while license suspended.

-Evan James Bomer, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree assault 3rd.

-Emily Brooke Campbell, 23, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree assault 3rd.

-Damiracle Fantaysha Smith, 22, of Pelham, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

-Marsha Abbigail Johnson, 21, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 18

-Jeremy Terel McCarter, 34, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, 42, of Calera, assault third degree.

-Katherine Ann Reynolds, 42, of Maylene, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and domestic violence – third degree.

-Gregjoy John Sinnerway Roett-OConnor, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence protection order enforcement act.

Oct. 19

-Mehgan Danielle Jones, 29, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jon Kristian Atha, 52, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Corey Terez McCoy, 39, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 21

-Joseph Daniel Roy, 33, of Helena, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

-Michael Muthui Kariithi, 34, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 23

-Christian Clark Simons, 37, of Brierfield, domestic violence – third degree.

-Felix Miguel Valdez, 22, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

Oct. 24

-Andra Shields, 51, of Alabaster, assault second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Roni K. Gonzales, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, capias warrant DUI and capias warrant driving without license.

-Sydrick Bernard Maker, 43, of Munford, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Susan Renee Bell, 46, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jose Alfredo Lemus Godoy, 39, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Calera

Oct. 10

-Jo Linda Payton, 39, agency assist.

Oct. 12

-Jorge Mario Soto Estrada, 52, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess.

-Raymond Scott Wesson, 38, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 13

-Jermaine Antonio Tillis, 32, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.

-Jermaine Antonio Tillis, 32, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Jermaine Antonio Tillis, 32, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.

-Clarence Gilmore Simmons, 53, failure to appear – FTA.

-Wayne Paul Parmer, Jr., 49, failure to appear – FTA.

-Carla Francis Stewart, 54, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Misty Michelle Wells, 40, failure to appear – FTA.

-Cameron Adam Webb, 19, possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

Oct. 14

-Rashida Aisha Warren, 39, using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and tampering with physical evidence.

-Garrison Jarrel McReynolds, 37, hindering prosecution second degree and possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess.

-Vonda Williams Hooks, 57, public intoxication.

-Joshua Harold Horton, 31, agency assist.

Oct. 15

-Jeffery Boyd Acklin, 21, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 16

-Tara Ann Mims, 39, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-Tara Ann Mims, 39, domestic violence III – reckless endangerment.

-Tara Ann Mims, 39, domestic violence III – reckless endangerment.

-Tara Ann Mims, 39, domestic violence III – reckless endangerment.

Oct. 17

-Lisa Marie Ramirez, 41, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

Oct. 18

-Robert Lee Gable, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.

-Lavern Goodman, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 20

-Brandon Shane Glass, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Justin Earl Hyde, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Blakely Stinson Lyon, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Andrew Scott Hall, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jamie Ann Ford, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 21

-Courtney Odell Jackson, agency assist.

-Samuel James Partridge, agency assist.

-Brandon Scott McDonald, failure to appear – FTA.

-Timothy Dale Leroy, failure to appear – FTA.

-Justin Earl Hyde, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

-Brooke McKinney Hill, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 22

-Michael Brent Demedicis, failure to appear – FTA.

-Alishia Francheska White, failure to appear – FTA.

-Brooke McKinney Hill, bond revocation.

Oct. 23

-Christopher Rashaun Boykin, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Joseph Dal Haltiwanger, domestic violence III – assault.

-Josue Alejabet Guzman, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and driving under the influence – any substance.

Oct. 24

-Andrew Brock Beeghly, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Janella Nikole Taylor, violation of protection from abuse order.

Helena

Oct.12

-Justin Montrez Green, 33, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Anthony Rabiru Ngugi, 49, bail jumping second degree.

Oct. 13

-Austin Clay Rowe, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer.

Oct. 14

-William Daniel Weston, 21, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 17

-Simeon Gboe Phingar, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Joshua William Kimbrel, 33, criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

Oct. 18

-Jeremy Terel McCarter, 34, bail jumping second degree.

-Adam Riley Sabell-Stoltz, 24, assist outside agency.

Oct. 17

Oct. 18

Oct. 20

-Amber Janay Carter, 22, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

Oct. 23

-Cody David Wood, 28, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Jackson Thomas Lott, 19, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer.

Montevallo

Oct. 5

-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, 36, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Oct. 6

-Jeffrey Scott Wyatt, 52, of Montevallo, PI appears in public place under influence.

Oct. 8

-Aesha Karima Smith, 42, of Gadsden, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Oct. 13

-Nyasha Shavon Dukes, 24, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

Oct. 10

-Jo Linda Payton, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Oct. 17

-Justin Michael Crim, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Yashika Smith, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Oct. 10

-William Mara, 28, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Oct. 11

-Christian Cooley, 23, of Hixson, Tenn., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Oct. 12

-Pablo Luna Jimenez, 44, of Birmingham, liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle.

-Jeremiah Jackson Harper, 21, of Irondale, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

-Jason Pickett, 24, of Columbiana, traffic – tinted windows.

Oct. 13

-Lena Byrd, 32, of Pinson, trafficking in cannabis, cocaine, etc., unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Dana Knight, 43, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Jessie Gossett, 46, of Helena, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

Oct. 16

-Atzhiry Miranda-Ramirez, 19, of Birmingham unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Oct. 18

-Shikia Chapman Long, 29, of Prattville, traffic – follow to close.

-Patrick Hill, 32, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Matthew Davis, 33, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Oct. 19

-Lauren Evans, 36, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Caesar Nieves, 29, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Eleazar Melendez, 32, of Hoover, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Jeffrey Brown, 62, of Irondale, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

-Malcolm Cannon, 50, of Birmingham, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

Oct. 20

-Ryan Scott, 37, of Helena, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Sayel Barakat, 75, of Miramar Beach, Fla, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Oct. 21

-Tammy Stanley, 58, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Lawrence Frazier, 54, of Harpersville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Kenyetta Rahman, 51, of Pelham, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

Oct. 22

-Christopher Hyatt, 42, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family, elder abuse and neglect – third degree and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd.

-Tomesha Coppage, 37, of Chelsea, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road.

-Alfredo Flores Sosa, 47, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family and public intoxication – appears in the public place under influence.

Oct. 23

-Robert Alley, 66, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.