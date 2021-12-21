Arrest reports for weeks of Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4
Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.
Alabaster
Sept. 29
-Jonathan Aron Donaldson, 38, of Alabaster, FTA – traffic offense.
-Patrick Ryan Crawford, 29, of Maplesville, FTA – DUI alcohol.
-Jesus Eulogio Macegonio, 21, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Erikson Antonio Salazae Alfaro, 23, of Birmingham, capias warrant crimes against a person.
Oct. 1
-Bretford Marshall Brewer, 31, of Fultondale, violation of protection from abuse order.
-Alan Ronald Jackson, 41, of Alabaster, harassment.
Oct. 3
-Tyler Lee McGuffie, 25, of Calera, domestic violence – third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).
-Felix Miguel Valdez, 22, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.
Oct. 4
-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 40, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Justin Paul Luna, 33, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
Oct. 5
-Alfred Eugene Cost, 55, of Alabaster, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft), possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass second degree and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Alexis Briana Ward, 28, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Oct. 6
-Joshua Taylor Talentino, 32, of Alabaster, DV 2nd/aggravated assault family.
-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Maylene, theft of property first degree using false pretense.
Oct. 7
-Kristen Ranesha Hill, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Jeffrey Scott Wyatt, 52, of Alabaster, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while license revoked.
-Kristen Ransha Hill, 26, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
Oct. 8
-Vita Donuelle Threatt, 56, of Sylacauga, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Angela Rena Stelle, 57, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Patrick O’Neal Seay, 41, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 10
-Nicholas Arlin Henry, 22, of Thorsby, possession of a controlled substance.
-Alexandria Michaela Clayton, 26, of Chelsea, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Amanda Nicole Lawley, 37, of Bessemer, promoting prison contraband warrant.
Calera
Sept. 25
-Seth Nathaniel Scott, 35, agency assist.
-Michelle Leigh Allen, 38, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
-Justin Lee Lunceford, 33, failure to appear – FTA.
-Jarius Tyrek Sullens, 21, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 26
-Emily Pappalardo Hutchings, 64, driving under the influence – combined substance.
Sept. 27
-Terion Dervon Reynolds, 34, felony child abuse family.
-Kendall James Davenport, 31, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 28
-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 27, failure to appear – FTA.
-Keela Diane Holliman, 35, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 29
-Timothy Earl Gilbert, 52, harassment (simple assault).
-Erickson Antonio Salazar, 23, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 30
-Louis De La Luz, 24, failure to appear – FTA.
-Bambi Chere Terry, 46, failure to appear – FTA.
-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 33, failure to appear – FTA.
-Bryan Lee Hayes, 33 agency assist.
-Frank Charles Taylor, Jr., 55, agency assist.
-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed five hundred dollars and is not taken from the person.
-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, failure to appear – FTA.
-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Juan Luis Salas Jimenez, 19, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Oct. 1
-Kevin Rahiem Coleman, 29, domestic violence III – harassment.
-Mark Bernard Jones, 46, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana first degree – possession and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Oct. 2
-Brian Lamont Hayes, improper lane usage, reasonable/prudent speed, driving while license revoked, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police officer.
Oct. 3
-Carlton Blackledge, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Blake Wayne Johnson, failure to appear – FTA.
-Jason Antonio Ford, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500)
-Decorius Cortez Taylor, domestic violence III – criminal mischief and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
-Decorius Cortez Taylor, failure to appear – FTA.
-Ronald Christopher Spear, domestic violence III – harassment.
Oct. 4
-Joshua Kim Sweat, failure to appear – FTA.
Oct. 5
-Luis Adrian Nieto-Ruiz, failure to appear – FTA.
Oct. 6
-Decorius Cortez Taylor, domestic violence III – criminal mischief.
-Justin Paul Luna, failure to appear – FTA.
Oct. 7
-Michael Albert Hall, court commitment order.
-Xavier Darnell Applegate, failure to appear – FTA.
-Joellen Marie Hernandez, court commitment order.
-Carolyn Crockett Harrison, court commitment order.
Oct. 8
-Ollie Nicole Bright, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 9
-Kwasi Omair Jenning, domestic violence III – harassment.
Columbiana
Sept. 1
-Bryan Keith Smith, 50, FTA – driving suspended and FTA – failure to register.
Sept. 14
-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 40, FTA – driving suspended and FTA – improper lights.
Sept. 16
-Christopher Lee Bearden, 45, FTA driving suspended.
Sept. 18
-Troy Andrew Johnson, 38, shoplifting.
Sept. 20
-Daniel Dajuan Robinson, 24, FTA – reckless driving.
Sept. 22
-Christopher Tyree Pickett, 26, assault 3rd.
-Tiffani Lauren Holmes, 30, possession of marijuana.
Sept. 30
-Roger Rhinehart, 31, disorderly conduct.
Harpersville
Aug. 6
-Victor Bedford, 39, of Pell City, warrant/ours.
Aug. 8
-Heather Howard, 37, of Niceville, Fla., unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Brayson Lewis, 27, of Birmingham, warrant/ours.
Aug. 11
-Mohamed Naji, 35, of Birmingham, warrant/ours.
Aug. 13
-David Stephens, 43, of Oneonta, warrant/ours.
Aug. 16
-Robie Waybright, 32, of Centre, warrant/ours.
-Kevin Coleman, 32, of Bessemer, warrant/ours.
Aug. 18
-Lacori McCoy, 22, of Sylacauga, warrant/ours.
-Robert McGuire, 49, of Pell City, warrant/ours.
Aug. 21
-Verika Cunningham, 53, of Harpersville, warrant/ours.
Aug. 22
-Rahesha Riggins, 35, of Childersburg, warrant/ours.
Aug. 26
-Kevin Williamson, 45, of Selma, warrant/ours.
Aug. 26
-Montece Taylor, 22, of Chelsea, warrant/ours.
-Roderick Jackson, 32, of Sylacauga, warrant/ours.
-Shermaine Marbury, 32, of Sylacauga, warrant/ours.
Aug. 29
-Robert Lacey, 26, of Moody, warrant/ours.
-Jalen Swain, 26, of Talladega, warrant/ours.
Helena
Sept. 27
-Drew Bowen Handley, 33, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Sept. 28
-Andrew Wade Perkins, 37, failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Benjamin Alan Hitt, 31, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Sept. 29
-Anthony Dion Parks, 31, failing to appear (traffic).
-Mason Richard Purdy, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol.
-Kasi Lavelady Kidd, 40, Methamphetamine – possession, heroin – possess and synthetic narcotic – possess.
Oct. 4
-Kaleigh Renee Campbell, 22, falsely reporting incident – bomb, explosion.
-Justin Paul Luna, 33, bail jumping second degree.
-Tevorkis Marquea Welch, 32, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Angela Rene Roberts, 35, PV – probation violation.
Oct. 5
-Linda Anne Hancock, 66, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 8
-Nicholas Paul Kalb, 36, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
-Stefanie Love Sheffield, 45, probation violation.
Oct. 9
-Robert Sanchez Williams, 26, bail jumping second degree.
-Tandon Lee Mabe, 20, resisting arrest, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
Montevallo
Sept. 29
-Daniel vasquez Ventura, 32, of Montevallo, violation of domestic violence protection and dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 30
-Garrett Ripken Sweatt, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Oct. 2
-Angel Marin Ochoa, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and liquor – MPA minor in possession of alcohol.
Oct. 3
-Michael Duane Schwitek, PI appears in public place under influence.
-Timothy Wayne Coleman, larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500.
Oct. 4
-Janella Nikole Taylor, assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation).
-Corey Antwon Broadnax, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
Pelham
Sept. 26
-Brett Page, 37, of Alabaster, dangeroud drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Sept. 27
-Jasmin McCreary, 21, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Terion Reynolds, 41, of Anniston, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Tyhree Moore, 21, of Columbiana, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Sept. 28
-Shauna McGiboney, 42, of Fultondale, throwing, dropping, etc., destructive or injurious material.
-Tiara Etheridge Bradford, 24, of Leeds, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – ST switched tag.
Sept. 29
-Woodrow Tice, 51, of Pell City, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – ST switched tag.
-David Brasher, 62, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.
Sept. 30
-Laketa Mack, 24, of Bessemer, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Theresa Alliecicio, 63, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-William Little, 38, of Montgomery, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
Oct. 1
-Robert Whitt, 71, of Bessemer, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
-Carl Seals, 35, of Trussville, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
Oct. 2
-Adam Eaves, 44, of Calera, public intoxication – appears in the public place under influence.
-Alcides Vasquez Hernandez, 57, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
Oct. 3
-Lisa Chambers, 66, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Thomas Stinson, 49, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, traffic – no plainly visible tag and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
-Nidal Badawi, 42, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Hunter Champion, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
Oct. 5
-David Moss, 57, of Pelham, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.
Oct. 6
-John Hill, 34, of McCalla, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
Oct. 7
-Roderic Buford, 29, of Midfield, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
Oct. 8
-Kimberly Nalley, 32, of Irondale, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Oct. 9
-Jermaine Paige, 35, of Birmingham, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFTA and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-Fredric Billings, 30, of Helena, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.