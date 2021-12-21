Arrest reports for weeks of Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Sept. 29

-Jonathan Aron Donaldson, 38, of Alabaster, FTA – traffic offense.

-Patrick Ryan Crawford, 29, of Maplesville, FTA – DUI alcohol.

-Jesus Eulogio Macegonio, 21, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Erikson Antonio Salazae Alfaro, 23, of Birmingham, capias warrant crimes against a person.

Oct. 1

-Bretford Marshall Brewer, 31, of Fultondale, violation of protection from abuse order.

-Alan Ronald Jackson, 41, of Alabaster, harassment.

Oct. 3

-Tyler Lee McGuffie, 25, of Calera, domestic violence – third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).

-Felix Miguel Valdez, 22, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations.

Oct. 4

-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 40, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Justin Paul Luna, 33, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Oct. 5

-Alfred Eugene Cost, 55, of Alabaster, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft), possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass second degree and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Alexis Briana Ward, 28, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 6

-Joshua Taylor Talentino, 32, of Alabaster, DV 2nd/aggravated assault family.

-Anita Harris Roper, 62, of Maylene, theft of property first degree using false pretense.

Oct. 7

-Kristen Ranesha Hill, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jeffrey Scott Wyatt, 52, of Alabaster, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – driving while license revoked.

-Kristen Ransha Hill, 26, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

Oct. 8

-Vita Donuelle Threatt, 56, of Sylacauga, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Angela Rena Stelle, 57, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Patrick O’Neal Seay, 41, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 10

-Nicholas Arlin Henry, 22, of Thorsby, possession of a controlled substance.

-Alexandria Michaela Clayton, 26, of Chelsea, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Amanda Nicole Lawley, 37, of Bessemer, promoting prison contraband warrant.

Calera

Sept. 25

-Seth Nathaniel Scott, 35, agency assist.

-Michelle Leigh Allen, 38, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

-Justin Lee Lunceford, 33, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jarius Tyrek Sullens, 21, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 26

-Emily Pappalardo Hutchings, 64, driving under the influence – combined substance.

Sept. 27

-Terion Dervon Reynolds, 34, felony child abuse family.

-Kendall James Davenport, 31, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 28

-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 27, failure to appear – FTA.

-Keela Diane Holliman, 35, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 29

-Timothy Earl Gilbert, 52, harassment (simple assault).

-Erickson Antonio Salazar, 23, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 30

-Louis De La Luz, 24, failure to appear – FTA.

-Bambi Chere Terry, 46, failure to appear – FTA.

-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 33, failure to appear – FTA.

-Bryan Lee Hayes, 33 agency assist.

-Frank Charles Taylor, Jr., 55, agency assist.

-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed five hundred dollars and is not taken from the person.

-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, failure to appear – FTA.

-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Juan Luis Salas Jimenez, 19, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Oct. 1

-Kevin Rahiem Coleman, 29, domestic violence III – harassment.

-Mark Bernard Jones, 46, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana first degree – possession and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Oct. 2

-Brian Lamont Hayes, improper lane usage, reasonable/prudent speed, driving while license revoked, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a police officer.

Oct. 3

-Carlton Blackledge, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Blake Wayne Johnson, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jason Antonio Ford, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500)

-Decorius Cortez Taylor, domestic violence III – criminal mischief and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Decorius Cortez Taylor, failure to appear – FTA.

-Ronald Christopher Spear, domestic violence III – harassment.

Oct. 4

-Joshua Kim Sweat, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 5

-Luis Adrian Nieto-Ruiz, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 6

-Decorius Cortez Taylor, domestic violence III – criminal mischief.

-Justin Paul Luna, failure to appear – FTA.

Oct. 7

-Michael Albert Hall, court commitment order.

-Xavier Darnell Applegate, failure to appear – FTA.

-Joellen Marie Hernandez, court commitment order.

-Carolyn Crockett Harrison, court commitment order.

Oct. 8

-Ollie Nicole Bright, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 9

-Kwasi Omair Jenning, domestic violence III – harassment.

Columbiana

Sept. 1

-Bryan Keith Smith, 50, FTA – driving suspended and FTA – failure to register.

Sept. 14

-Carrie Northcutt Pate, 40, FTA – driving suspended and FTA – improper lights.

Sept. 16

-Christopher Lee Bearden, 45, FTA driving suspended.

Sept. 18

-Troy Andrew Johnson, 38, shoplifting.

Sept. 20

-Daniel Dajuan Robinson, 24, FTA – reckless driving.

Sept. 22

-Christopher Tyree Pickett, 26, assault 3rd.

-Tiffani Lauren Holmes, 30, possession of marijuana.

Sept. 30

-Roger Rhinehart, 31, disorderly conduct.

Harpersville

Aug. 6

-Victor Bedford, 39, of Pell City, warrant/ours.

Aug. 8

-Heather Howard, 37, of Niceville, Fla., unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Brayson Lewis, 27, of Birmingham, warrant/ours.

Aug. 11

-Mohamed Naji, 35, of Birmingham, warrant/ours.

Aug. 13

-David Stephens, 43, of Oneonta, warrant/ours.

Aug. 16

-Robie Waybright, 32, of Centre, warrant/ours.

-Kevin Coleman, 32, of Bessemer, warrant/ours.

Aug. 18

-Lacori McCoy, 22, of Sylacauga, warrant/ours.

-Robert McGuire, 49, of Pell City, warrant/ours.

Aug. 21

-Verika Cunningham, 53, of Harpersville, warrant/ours.

Aug. 22

-Rahesha Riggins, 35, of Childersburg, warrant/ours.

Aug. 26

-Kevin Williamson, 45, of Selma, warrant/ours.

Aug. 26

-Montece Taylor, 22, of Chelsea, warrant/ours.

-Roderick Jackson, 32, of Sylacauga, warrant/ours.

-Shermaine Marbury, 32, of Sylacauga, warrant/ours.

Aug. 29

-Robert Lacey, 26, of Moody, warrant/ours.

-Jalen Swain, 26, of Talladega, warrant/ours.

Helena

Sept. 27

-Drew Bowen Handley, 33, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Sept. 28

-Andrew Wade Perkins, 37, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Benjamin Alan Hitt, 31, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Sept. 29

-Anthony Dion Parks, 31, failing to appear (traffic).

-Mason Richard Purdy, 20, driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol.

-Kasi Lavelady Kidd, 40, Methamphetamine – possession, heroin – possess and synthetic narcotic – possess.

Oct. 4

-Kaleigh Renee Campbell, 22, falsely reporting incident – bomb, explosion.

-Justin Paul Luna, 33, bail jumping second degree.

-Tevorkis Marquea Welch, 32, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Angela Rene Roberts, 35, PV – probation violation.

Oct. 5

-Linda Anne Hancock, 66, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 8

-Nicholas Paul Kalb, 36, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Stefanie Love Sheffield, 45, probation violation.

Oct. 9

-Robert Sanchez Williams, 26, bail jumping second degree.

-Tandon Lee Mabe, 20, resisting arrest, public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.

Montevallo

Sept. 29

-Daniel vasquez Ventura, 32, of Montevallo, violation of domestic violence protection and dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 30

-Garrett Ripken Sweatt, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 2

-Angel Marin Ochoa, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and liquor – MPA minor in possession of alcohol.

Oct. 3

-Michael Duane Schwitek, PI appears in public place under influence.

-Timothy Wayne Coleman, larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500.

Oct. 4

-Janella Nikole Taylor, assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation).

-Corey Antwon Broadnax, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Pelham

Sept. 26

-Brett Page, 37, of Alabaster, dangeroud drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Sept. 27

-Jasmin McCreary, 21, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Terion Reynolds, 41, of Anniston, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Tyhree Moore, 21, of Columbiana, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Sept. 28

-Shauna McGiboney, 42, of Fultondale, throwing, dropping, etc., destructive or injurious material.

-Tiara Etheridge Bradford, 24, of Leeds, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – ST switched tag.

Sept. 29

-Woodrow Tice, 51, of Pell City, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – ST switched tag.

-David Brasher, 62, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

Sept. 30

-Laketa Mack, 24, of Bessemer, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Theresa Alliecicio, 63, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-William Little, 38, of Montgomery, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Oct. 1

-Robert Whitt, 71, of Bessemer, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Carl Seals, 35, of Trussville, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

Oct. 2

-Adam Eaves, 44, of Calera, public intoxication – appears in the public place under influence.

-Alcides Vasquez Hernandez, 57, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Oct. 3

-Lisa Chambers, 66, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Thomas Stinson, 49, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag, traffic – no plainly visible tag and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Nidal Badawi, 42, of Pelham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Hunter Champion, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Oct. 5

-David Moss, 57, of Pelham, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

Oct. 6

-John Hill, 34, of McCalla, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

Oct. 7

-Roderic Buford, 29, of Midfield, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Oct. 8

-Kimberly Nalley, 32, of Irondale, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Oct. 9

-Jermaine Paige, 35, of Birmingham, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFTA and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Fredric Billings, 30, of Helena, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.