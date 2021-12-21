Calera police reports for the month of November

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following incidents were reported by the Calera Police Department for the month of November:

Nov. 1

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Sexual abuse first degree – sexual contact – compulsion – no consent from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property, theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Airport Commons Drive.

Nov. 2

-Attempted suicide from the 200 Block of Village Drive.

-Criminal mischief I – damage to private property from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Moss Hill Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Attempted suicide from the 500 Block of County Road 304.

Nov. 3

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from Training Center Drive.

-Harassing communications – general from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Incident from 21st Avenue and 19th Street.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Charlton Lane.

-Public intoxication from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.

-Discharging firearm in city from the 500 Block of 11th Street.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Nov. 4

-Incident from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Incident from the 3000 Block of County Road 20.

-Incident from the 8000 Block of Kensington Trail.

-Incident from the 8000 Block of Kensington Trail.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Agency assist from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 700 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Runaway from the 70 Block of County Road 63.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and giving false identification to law enforcement officer from the 1000 Block of County Road 84.

-Simple assault and menacing – intimidation (voice) from Village Lane and Village Trail.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Marydale Lane.

Nov. 5

-Criminal mischief III – damage to business property, burglary third degree – non-residence – force and theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 4000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA fro the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Agency assist from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, driving while license revoked and drivers license not in possession during operation of vehicle from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Failure to appear – FTA fro the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Aggravated assault police officer – strong arm from the 300 Block of Green Acres.

-Public intoxication and resisting arrest from the 300 Block of Green Acres.

Nov. 6

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Foundry Road and Alabama Highway 25.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from U.S. Highway 31 at 2nd Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Public intoxication from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess from 20th Avenue and 19th Street.

Nov. 7

-Recovery of property from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

-Attempting to elude a police officer, receiving stolen property fourth – does not exceed $500 in value and possession of burglars tools from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233 NB.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 4th Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Interstate 65 at mile marker 246.

Nov. 8

-Agency assist from Green Acres at Highway 25.

Nov. 9

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and robbery first degree – injury or deadly weapon from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Domestic violence III – strangulation from Village Drive.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 400 Block of Summerchase Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Nov. 10

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Calera.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Lost property from the 2100 Block of Bunkerloop Cheaha.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Sexual misconduct from Stonebriar Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Interstate 65 (southbound).

Nov. 11

-Agency assist from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Resisting arrest and obstructing government operations from the 8000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property and criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of Highway 86.

-Burglary third degree – residence – no force and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 900 Block of County Road 301.

-Incident from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Nov. 12

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 at Sontepe Road.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 2000 Block of Highway 86.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from Medinah Drive.

Nov. 13

-Information only from the 100 Block of Poplar Loop.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 1000 Block of County Road 75.

-Found property from the 5000 Block of Highway 86.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Interstate 65 (southbound) at mile marker 226.

-Possession of a controlled substance – heroin – possess, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Interstate 65 (northbound) at mile marker 234.

Nov. 14

-Disorderly conduct – failure to obey police officer from the 100 Block of Waterford Club Drive.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Rushton Lane.

Nov. 15

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 1800 Block of Deborah Drive.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 700 Block of Waterford Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another form the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Forgery second degree – check from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 300 Block of Addison Drive.

-Domestic violence III – criminal trespass and theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 200 Block of Oakwell Street.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 600 Block of Waterford Lane.

Nov. 16

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, property damage and theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 1000 Block of Merion Drive

Nov. 17

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and obstructing government operations from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Death investigation from the 500 Block of Waterford Highlands Court.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Dogwood Drive.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Maggie Way.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1000 Block of 10th Avenue.

-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31.

-Information only from the 500 Block of County Road 304.

Nov. 18

-Property damage from Highway 22 at George Roy Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 11000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Identity theft from the 9000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 19

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 100 Block of Sontepe Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance 0 synthetic narcotic – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Simple assault from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Simple assault from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

Nov. 20

-Agency assist from Smokey Road at Highway 87.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and counterfeiting – passing or circulating from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of North Industrial Parkway.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of 13th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 11400 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of County Road 87.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 25 at Highway 310.

Nov. 21

-Incident from the 300 Block of Milgray Lane.

-Disorderly conduct – disturbing peace, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and reckless endangerment from U.S. 31 at Alabama Highway 25 South.

-Harassing communications – general and simple assault from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 119 at Highway 22.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and carrying a pistol unlawfully from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

Nov. 22

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Sexual misconduct from the 9000 Block of County Road 22.

-Notice of trespass from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Incident from 10th Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Nov. 23

-Incident from the 100 Block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 228.

-Incident from the 900 Block of McAllister Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Nov. 24

-Public intoxication, obstructing government operations and disorderly conduct – disturbing peace from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 11900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to pay for gasoline – full service from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Incident from the 500 Block of 13th Street.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driving under the influence – alcohol and destructive device or bacteriological or biological weapon – possession, manufacture, transportation from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 226.

Nov. 25

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from Interstate 65 southbound.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Nov. 26

-Property damage from the 700 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Incident from the 1800 Block of 2nd Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 11400 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession and tampering with physical evidence from Highway 22 at Milgray Lane.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence – any substance from 10th Avenue and Meriweather Way.

Nov. 27

-Agency assist from Alabama Highway 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 228.

-Drug overdose from the 800 Block of County Road 89.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.

-Driving under the influence – combined substance from Highway 87.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Creek Stone Trace.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Alabama Highway 145 at Highway 46.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Milgray Lane.

Nov. 28

-Domestic incident from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

