Calera police reports for the month of October

The following are police reports for Calera from Sept. 25 through the month of October.

Calera

Sept. 25

-Burglary third degree – non residence – no force from Green Acres at Highway 20.

-Agency assist from the 11900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Unlawful imprisonment second degree and sodomy I – with a woman – strong arm from the 1200 Block of Wooten Spring Road.

-Public intoxication and resisting arrest from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property third degree – felony – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 25 at 20th Street.

Sept. 26

-Theft of property third degree – felony – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 100 Block of Waterford Cove Drive.

-Robbery third degree from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – combined substance from U.S. 31 at Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from 21st Avenue at 16th Street.

Sept. 27

-Domestic incident from I-65 northbound at mile marker 229.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence – controlled substance and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from County Road 22 at Spring Creek Road.

-Incident from County Road 22 at Spring Creek Road.

-Found property from I-65 southbound at mile marker 228.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree and harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Attempted suicide from the 1000 Block of Riviera Drive.

-Felony child abuse family from the 1100 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 226.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence III – assault from the 500 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Simple assault from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Sept. 28

-Public intoxication and notice of trespass from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 31 at Sontepe Road.

-Simple assault from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 4500 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Sept. 29

-Theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Identity theft and theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 1000 Block of 13th Street.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of Waterford Trail.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 1600 Block of County Road 201.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 40 Block of Kentstone Way.

Sept. 30

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 90 Block of Metro Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property, theft of property third degree – felony- theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of property from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property, theft of property third degree – felony – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of property.

-Disorderly conduct – disturbing peace from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Attempted suicide from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Maggie Way.

-Agency assist from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Bond revocation and failure to appear – FTA from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from I-65 at mile marker 236.

-Safe streets ordinance – DUI.DWR/DWS from I-65 at mile marker 236.

-Lost property from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession, possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possession, drug trafficking and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from AL – 25 at County Road 23.

-Counterfeiting – passing or circulating from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Oct. 1

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Possession of marijuana first degree – possession, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment from Spring Creek Road at Alex Mill Road.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

Oct. 2

-Agency assist from Interstate 65 Northbound.

Oct. 3

-Incident from the 700 Block of County Road 63.

-Property damage from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1400 Block of Kensington Blvd.

-Failure to appear – FTA from County Road 42 at County Road 47.

-Incident from the 6000 Block of Kensington Way.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 25 at County Road 310.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Interstate 65 at exit 231.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence III – criminal mischief from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Theft of property second degree – firearms (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

Oct. 4

-Incident from the 2000 Block of 18th Street.

-Attempted suicide from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the 10 Block of Commercial Park Drive.

Oct. 5

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 25 at Green Acres.

-Attempted suicide from the 500 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Village Drive.

-Stalking 2nd from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1400 Block of Kensington Blvd.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 2200 Block of 16th Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.

Oct. 6

-Criminal mischief III – other from the 100 Calera Eagle Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Burglary third degree – residence – no force and theft of property first degree – residence (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 2300 Block of 20th Street.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and a domestic violence III – criminal mischief from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

Oct. 7

-Court commitment order from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Court Commitment order from the 10900 Block of AL HIghway 25.

-Attempted suicide from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of AL HIghway 25.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

Oct. 8

-Incident from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Burglary third degree – non-residence – force and theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 1100 Block of 17th Avenue.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence III – harassment from the 1000 Block of Riviera Drive.

Oct. 9

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 800 Block of County Road 89 South.

Oct. 10

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from Highway 25 at County Road 23.

-Incident from the 70 Block of Wolf Lane.

-Domestic violence – harassing communications from the 100 Block of Briarfield Lane.

Oct. 11

-Agency assist from County Road 89 at County Road 18.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 60 Block of County Road 87.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.

Oct. 12

-Agency assist from the 6000 Block of County Road 207.

-Incident from The Heights Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess from Interstate 65 Northbound at mile marker 234.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Oct. 13

-Unauthorized use of vehicle – no force from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 6100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 4800 Block of Stonecreek Way.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possess from U.S. 31 at Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Alabama 25 at Old Ivy Road.

Oct. 14

-Using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, illegal possession of prescription drugs and tampering with physical evidence from Aviators View Drive at Smokey Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess and hindering prosecution second degree from Smokey Road at Aviators View Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methaphetamine – possess from the 60 Block of County Road 87.

-Counterfeiting – passing or circulating from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 15

-Agency assist from 18th Street and 20th Avenue.

-Incident from 18th Street at Highway 25.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 800 Block of Kensington Manor.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Computer tampering from the 100 Block of White Stone Trail.

-Incident from the 8300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Oct. 16

-Found property from Camden Cove Parkway.

-Incident from the 10300 Block of Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 400 Block of County Road 42.

-Domestic violence III – reckless endangerment from the 400 Block of County Road 42.

Oct. 17

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

Oct. 18

-Drug overdose from the 2200 Block of Highway 86.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree which does not exceed $500 in value from the 6300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 100 Dogwood Lane.

-Found property from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Death investigation from the 900 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 11040 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Robbery first degree – injury or deadly weapon and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Oct. 19

-Agency assist from the 200 Block of Riverside Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Oct. 20

-Receiving stolen property fourth – does not exceed $500 in value from the 100 Block of County Road 213.

-Death investigation from the 2200 Block of Highway 86.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from U.S. 31 at Slabhill Road.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Cove Landing.

-Incident from Calera Eagle Drive.

-Aggravated assault non -family – strong arm from Calera Eagle Drive.

-Information only from Sontepe Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 25 at Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 31 at 5th Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Notice of trespass from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

Oct. 21

-Agency assist from the 1000 Block of Meriweather Court.

-Agency assist from Limestone Bend at Highway 70.

-Failure to appear – FTA driving while suspended from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA DUI 1st offense from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession of AL Highway 25 and County Road 306.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession ofrm AL Highway 25 and County Road 306.

Oct. 22

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

Oct. 23

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at Northbound exit 231 ramp.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 60 Block of County Road 304.

-Domestic violence III – assault from the 200 Block of Milgray Lane.

-Missing person from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and driving under the influence – any substance from U.S. Highway 31 at County Road 95.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 1100 Block of Glades Parkway.

-Incident from the 10 Block of Wildwood Way.

Oct. 24

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231 South.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Waterstone Court.

-Sexual extortion and distributing a private image with intent to harass from the 100 Block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Oct. 25

-Failure to appear – FTA rom the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Abandoned vehicle from Timberline Drive.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but doest not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from Village Trail.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 1200 Block of County Road 304.

Oct. 26

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Terrorist threat from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Property damage from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 and Holcombe Road.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Hermitage Lane.

Oct. 27

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Interstate 65 (northbound).

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 1000 Block of Meriweather Court.

-Aggravated assault non-family – strong arm from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Oct. 28

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and safe streets ordinance – DUI/DWR/DWS from Highway 87 at Interstate 65 Northbound.

-Criminal mischief III – other, criminal trespass third degree and incident from the 500 Block of Waterford Lane.

-Incident from the 10 Block of Beverley Drive.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 700 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Safe streets ordinance – DUI.DWR/DWS from Shiloh Creek Drive at Cattail Lane.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Hollow Court.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.

Oct. 29

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Oct. 30

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – coercion (harassment/intimidation) from Michelle Manor.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 1200 Block of Highway 87.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. Highway 31 and County Road 95.

Oct. 31

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Union Station Drive at County Road 12.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property and burglary third degree – residence – no force from the 100 Block of Rosegate Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 31 and 17th Avenue.

-Domestic violence III – criminal mischief and domestic violence III – harassment from the 8000 Block of Highway 25.