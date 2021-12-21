Calera police reports for the month of October

Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following are police reports for Calera from Sept. 25 through the month of October.

Calera

Sept. 25

-Burglary third degree – non residence – no force from Green Acres at Highway 20.

-Agency assist from the 11900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Unlawful imprisonment second degree and sodomy I – with a woman – strong arm from the 1200 Block of Wooten Spring Road.

-Public intoxication and resisting arrest from the 200 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property third degree – felony – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 25 at 20th Street.

Sept. 26

-Theft of property third degree – felony – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 100 Block of Waterford Cove Drive.

-Robbery third degree from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – combined substance from U.S. 31 at Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from 21st Avenue at 16th Street.

Sept. 27

-Domestic incident from I-65 northbound at mile marker 229.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence – controlled substance and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from County Road 22 at Spring Creek Road.

-Incident from County Road 22 at Spring Creek Road.

-Found property from I-65 southbound at mile marker 228.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Criminal trespass third degree and harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Attempted suicide from the 1000 Block of Riviera Drive.

-Felony child abuse family from the 1100 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 226.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence III – assault from the 500 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Simple assault from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Sept. 28

-Public intoxication and notice of trespass from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 31 at Sontepe Road.

-Simple assault from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 4500 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Sept. 29

-Theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 8400 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Identity theft and theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 1000 Block of 13th Street.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of Waterford Trail.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 1600 Block of County Road 201.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 40 Block of Kentstone Way.

Sept. 30

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 90 Block of Metro Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property, theft of property third degree – felony- theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of property from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief II – damage to business property, theft of property third degree – felony – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of property.

-Disorderly conduct – disturbing peace from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Attempted suicide from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Maggie Way.

-Agency assist from the 7000 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Bond revocation and failure to appear – FTA from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from I-65 at mile marker 236.

-Safe streets ordinance – DUI.DWR/DWS from I-65 at mile marker 236.

-Lost property from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first degree – possession, possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possession, drug trafficking and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from AL – 25 at County Road 23.

-Counterfeiting – passing or circulating from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Oct. 1

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Possession of marijuana first degree – possession, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and reckless endangerment from Spring Creek Road at Alex Mill Road.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

Oct. 2

-Agency assist from Interstate 65 Northbound.

Oct. 3

-Incident from the 700 Block of County Road 63.

-Property damage from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1400 Block of Kensington Blvd.

-Failure to appear – FTA from County Road 42 at County Road 47.

-Incident from the 6000 Block of Kensington Way.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 25 at County Road 310.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Interstate 65 at exit 231.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence III – criminal mischief from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Theft of property second degree – firearms (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

Oct. 4

-Incident from the 2000 Block of 18th Street.

-Attempted suicide from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the 10 Block of Commercial Park Drive.

Oct. 5

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 25 at Green Acres.

-Attempted suicide from the 500 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Village Drive.

-Stalking 2nd from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 1400 Block of Kensington Blvd.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 2200 Block of 16th Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500 from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.

Oct. 6

-Criminal mischief III – other from the 100 Calera Eagle Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Burglary third degree – residence – no force and theft of property first degree – residence (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 2300 Block of 20th Street.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and a domestic violence III – criminal mischief from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

Oct. 7

-Court commitment order from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Court Commitment order from the 10900 Block of AL HIghway 25.

-Attempted suicide from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of AL HIghway 25.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

Oct. 8

-Incident from the 200 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Burglary third degree – non-residence – force and theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 1100 Block of 17th Avenue.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and domestic violence III – harassment from the 1000 Block of Riviera Drive.

Oct. 9

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 800 Block of County Road 89 South.

Oct. 10

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from Highway 25 at County Road 23.

-Incident from the 70 Block of Wolf Lane.

-Domestic violence – harassing communications from the 100 Block of Briarfield Lane.

Oct. 11

-Agency assist from County Road 89 at County Road 18.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 60 Block of County Road 87.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Daventry Drive.

Oct. 12

-Agency assist from the 6000 Block of County Road 207.

-Incident from The Heights Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess from Interstate 65 Northbound at mile marker 234.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation from  the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Harassment (simple assault) from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Oct. 13

-Unauthorized use of vehicle – no force from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 6100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 4800 Block of Stonecreek Way.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Amphetamine – possess from U.S. 31 at Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Alabama 25 at Old Ivy Road.

Oct. 14

-Using false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, illegal possession of prescription drugs and tampering with physical evidence from Aviators View Drive at Smokey Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess and hindering prosecution second degree from Smokey Road at Aviators View Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methaphetamine – possess from the 60 Block of County Road 87.

-Counterfeiting – passing or circulating from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 15

-Agency assist from 18th Street and 20th Avenue.

-Incident from 18th Street at Highway 25.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 800 Block of Kensington Manor.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Computer tampering from the 100 Block of White Stone Trail.

-Incident from the 8300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Oct. 16

-Found property from Camden Cove Parkway.

-Incident from the 10300 Block of Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 400 Block of County Road 42.

-Domestic violence III – reckless endangerment from the 400 Block of County Road 42.

-Domestic violence III – reckless endangerment from the 400 Block of County Road 42.

-Domestic violence III – reckless endangerment from the 400 Block of County Road 42.

Oct. 17

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

Oct. 18

-Drug overdose from the 2200 Block of Highway 86.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree which does not exceed $500 in value from the 6300 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 100 Dogwood Lane.

-Found property from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Death investigation from the 900 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree – any theft which does not exceed $500 and which is not taken from the person of another from the 11040 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Robbery first degree – injury or deadly weapon and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Oct. 19

-Agency assist from the 200 Block of Riverside Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Oct. 20

-Receiving stolen property fourth – does not exceed $500 in value from the 100 Block of County Road 213.

-Death investigation from the 2200 Block of Highway 86.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from U.S. 31 at Slabhill Road.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Cove Landing.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Cove Landing.

-Incident from Calera Eagle Drive.

-Aggravated assault non -family – strong arm from Calera Eagle Drive.

-Information only from Sontepe Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 25 at Highway 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 31 at 5th Avenue.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Notice of trespass from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

Oct. 21

-Agency assist from the 1000 Block of Meriweather Court.

-Agency assist from Limestone Bend at Highway 70.

-Failure to appear – FTA driving while suspended from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA DUI 1st offense from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession of AL Highway 25 and County Road 306.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession ofrm AL Highway 25 and County Road 306.

Oct. 22

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

Oct. 23

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 at Northbound exit 231 ramp.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 60 Block of County Road 304.

-Domestic violence III – assault from the 200 Block of Milgray Lane.

-Missing person from the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Disorderly conduct – disturbing peace and driving under the influence – any substance from U.S. Highway 31 at County Road 95.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 1100 Block of Glades Parkway.

-Incident from the 10 Block of Wildwood Way.

Oct. 24

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231 South.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Waterstone Court.

-Sexual extortion and distributing a private image with intent to harass from the 100 Block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Oct. 25

-Failure to appear – FTA rom the 10900 Block of AL Highway 25.

-Abandoned vehicle from Timberline Drive.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but doest not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from Village Trail.

-Harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 1200 Block of County Road 304.

Oct. 26

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Terrorist threat from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Property damage from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 and Holcombe Road.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Hermitage Lane.

Oct. 27

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from Interstate 65 (northbound).

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 1000 Block of Meriweather Court.

-Aggravated assault non-family – strong arm from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Oct. 28

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and safe streets ordinance – DUI/DWR/DWS from Highway 87 at Interstate 65 Northbound.

-Criminal mischief III – other, criminal trespass third degree and incident from the 500 Block of Waterford Lane.

-Incident from the 10 Block of Beverley Drive.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 700 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Safe streets ordinance – DUI.DWR/DWS from Shiloh Creek Drive at Cattail Lane.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Hollow Court.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Kensington Blvd.

Oct. 29

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 5900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Oct. 30

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic violence III – coercion (harassment/intimidation) from Michelle Manor.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 1200 Block of Highway 87.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. Highway 31 and County Road 95.

Oct. 31

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Union Station Drive at County Road 12.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property and burglary third degree – residence – no force from the 100 Block of Rosegate Drive.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property and burlgary third degree – residence – no force from the 100 Block of Rosegate Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from Highway 31 and 17th Avenue.

-Domestic violence III – criminal mischief and domestic violence III – harassment from the 8000 Block of Highway 25.

More Records

Restaurant scores for the month of November

Restaurant scores for the month of October

Restaurant scores for the month of September

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 28-Dec. 8

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...