Columbiana police reports for the month of November

The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from Nov. 1-30.

Nov. 1

-Possession of marijuana, attempting to elude an officer, harassment, resisting arrest and criminal mischief from Water Works Street.

-Criminal mischief from McDow Road.

-Information only – trespass from East College Street.

Nov. 3

-Domestic – harassment – family from Eagle Lane.

Nov. 4

-Theft of property 4th and resisting arrest – use of force from Industrial/Joinertown.

Nov. 5

-Failure to pay for gasoline from East College Street.

Nov. 6

-Counterfeiting from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-Information only from Briarwood Drive.

-Damaged property and striking an unoccupied vehicle from West College Street.

Nov. 9

-POC cocaine – possess from Highway 47 South at Buie Road.

Nov. 13

-Theft of property 4th, shoplifting from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 20

-Information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 21

-Harassment from Thompson Street.

Nov 22.

-Theft of property 4th from McDow Road.

-Trash and safe streets act from Main Street at College STreet.

-Domestic violence – third form West College Street.

-Domestic incident from Old Highway 25 West.

Nov. 23

-Receiving stolen property 4th from Harris Drive.

-Trespassing from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Nov. 24

-Theft of property 2nd from Myrtle Street.

Nov. 26

-Aggravated assault from Old Highway 25 West.

Nov. 28

-Aggravated assault from Deborah Drive.

Nov. 30

-Trespassing from West College Street.