Columbiana police reports for the month of November
Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from Nov. 1-30.
Nov. 1
-Possession of marijuana, attempting to elude an officer, harassment, resisting arrest and criminal mischief from Water Works Street.
-Criminal mischief from McDow Road.
-Information only – trespass from East College Street.
Nov. 3
-Domestic – harassment – family from Eagle Lane.
Nov. 4
-Theft of property 4th and resisting arrest – use of force from Industrial/Joinertown.
Nov. 5
-Failure to pay for gasoline from East College Street.
Nov. 6
-Counterfeiting from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
-Information only from Briarwood Drive.
-Damaged property and striking an unoccupied vehicle from West College Street.
Nov. 9
-POC cocaine – possess from Highway 47 South at Buie Road.
Nov. 13
-Theft of property 4th, shoplifting from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 20
-Information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 21
-Harassment from Thompson Street.
Nov 22.
-Theft of property 4th from McDow Road.
-Trash and safe streets act from Main Street at College STreet.
-Domestic violence – third form West College Street.
-Domestic incident from Old Highway 25 West.
Nov. 23
-Receiving stolen property 4th from Harris Drive.
-Trespassing from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Nov. 24
-Theft of property 2nd from Myrtle Street.
Nov. 26
-Aggravated assault from Old Highway 25 West.
Nov. 28
-Aggravated assault from Deborah Drive.
Nov. 30
-Trespassing from West College Street.