Columbiana police reports for the month of October
Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from Oct. 1-30:
Oct. 1
-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Oct. 2
-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of East College Street.
-Domestic – simple assault – family from Ridge View Apartments.
-Menacing from Ridge View Apartments.
-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Oct. 3
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Hidden Springs.
-Criminal trespassing 3rd degree from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Oct. 4
-Domestic violence – menacing and harassing communications from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Oct. 7
-Forgery from Lester Street.
Oct. 9
-Only vehicles parking in roadway from the 400 Block of Deborah Drive.
Oct. 10
-Harassment from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Oct. 13
-UPOCS (Meth) from the 1200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment, resisting arrest and domestic violence – strangulation from the 200 Block of Eagle Lane.
Oct. 14
-Safe streets act tow in from the CVS parking lot.
-Criminal mischief 3rd degree from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Aggravated assault – menacing – gun from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
Oct. 15
-Possessing stolen property from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-Identity theft (attempted) from the 200 Block of Mooney Road.
Oct. 16
-Shoplifting from the 200 Block of West College Street.
-Harassing communications from the 1300 Block of Chelsea Road.
Oct. 17
-FTA disorderly conduct and FTA driving while suspended from County Road – Christy Drive.
Oct. 18
-Domestic violence – third, criminal mischief 3rd degree and interference with emergency call from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
-Information only from the 400 Block of Eagle Lane.
Oct. 19
-Harassment from Eagle Lane.
Oct. 20
-Property damage from the 100 Block of East Sterrett Street.
-Possession of controlled substances and open container from the 1200 Block of Highway 47 South.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of North Main Street.
Oct. 21
-Drug paraphernalia from Highway 27 South at Alabama Avenue.
Oct. 24
-Robbery 1st degree, criminal use of defense spray, burglary 3rd degree, theft of property 3rd degree and unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree from the 600 Block of Alabama Highway 70.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property 4th degree from the 600 Block of Alabama Highway 70.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 200 Block of Thompson Street.
Oct. 25
-Death investigation from the 1000 Block of Chelsea Road.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 600 Block of Industrial Parkway.
Oct. 26
-Forced entry from the 800 Block of Coby Lane.
Oct. 29
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Information only from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Oct. 30
-Tampering with vehicles from the 20000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.