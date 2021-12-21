Columbiana police reports for the month of October

The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from Oct. 1-30:

Oct. 1

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from the 600 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Oct. 2

-Public intoxication and disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-Domestic – simple assault – family from Ridge View Apartments.

-Menacing from Ridge View Apartments.

-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Oct. 3

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Hidden Springs.

-Criminal trespassing 3rd degree from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 4

-Domestic violence – menacing and harassing communications from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Oct. 7

-Forgery from Lester Street.

Oct. 9

-Only vehicles parking in roadway from the 400 Block of Deborah Drive.

Oct. 10

-Harassment from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 13

-UPOCS (Meth) from the 1200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment, resisting arrest and domestic violence – strangulation from the 200 Block of Eagle Lane.

Oct. 14

-Safe streets act tow in from the CVS parking lot.

-Criminal mischief 3rd degree from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Aggravated assault – menacing – gun from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 15

-Possessing stolen property from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Identity theft (attempted) from the 200 Block of Mooney Road.

Oct. 16

-Shoplifting from the 200 Block of West College Street.

-Harassing communications from the 1300 Block of Chelsea Road.

Oct. 17

-FTA disorderly conduct and FTA driving while suspended from County Road – Christy Drive.

Oct. 18

-Domestic violence – third, criminal mischief 3rd degree and interference with emergency call from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Eagle Lane.

Oct. 19

-Harassment from Eagle Lane.

Oct. 20

-Property damage from the 100 Block of East Sterrett Street.

-Possession of controlled substances and open container from the 1200 Block of Highway 47 South.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of North Main Street.

Oct. 21

-Drug paraphernalia from Highway 27 South at Alabama Avenue.

Oct. 24

-Robbery 1st degree, criminal use of defense spray, burglary 3rd degree, theft of property 3rd degree and unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree from the 600 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property 4th degree from the 600 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 200 Block of Thompson Street.

Oct. 25

-Death investigation from the 1000 Block of Chelsea Road.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 600 Block of Industrial Parkway.

Oct. 26

-Forced entry from the 800 Block of Coby Lane.

Oct. 29

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Information only from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Oct. 30

-Tampering with vehicles from the 20000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.