Columbiana police reports for the month of September
Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from Sept. 1-30:
Sept. 1
-Information – civil incident from the 2200 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 4
-Criminal mischief third and non-residence – force from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
Sept. 9
-Information only from the 300 Block of Coby Lane.
-Harassment from the 900 Block of AL 70.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
-Criminal trespassing and criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Shelby Road.
Sept. 10
-Disorderly conduct and trespassing from the 200 Block of Walton Street.
-Harassing communications from the 900 Block of Highway 70.
Sept. 12
-Assault family – strong arm from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
Sept. 14
-Harassment from the 300 Block of Mildred Street.
Sept 17
-Information only from the 300 Block of Coby Lane.
Sept. 19
-Information only – drug overdose from the 200 Block of Buie Road.
-Information only – drug overdose from the 30000 Block of County Road 37.
Sept. 20
-Public lewdness from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Sept. 21
-Theft – firearms from the 100 Block of Highway 47 South.
Sept. 22
-Possession of marijuana 2nd from North Main Street at AL 25.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Eagle Lane.
-Nuisance ordinance violation from the 200 Block of Pine Hill Drive.
Sept. 23
-Possession of forged instruments from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Sept. 25
-Information only – domestic incident from Dawning Drive.
Sept. 26
-Safe streets act violation from the post office parking lot.
Sept. 29
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 500 Block of Ferry Road.
-Trespassing from Bolton Field.
-Domestic incident from Dawning Drive.
Sept. 30
-Disorderly conduct from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.