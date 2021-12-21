Columbiana police reports for the month of September

Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following incidents were reported by the Columbiana Police Department from Sept. 1-30:

Sept. 1

-Information – civil incident from the 2200 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 4

-Criminal mischief third and non-residence – force from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

Sept. 9

-Information only from the 300 Block of Coby Lane.

-Harassment from the 900 Block of AL 70.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-Criminal trespassing and criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Shelby Road.

Sept. 10

-Disorderly conduct and trespassing from the 200 Block of Walton Street.

-Harassing communications from the 900 Block of Highway 70.

Sept. 12

-Assault family – strong arm from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Sept. 14

-Harassment from the 300 Block of Mildred Street.

Sept 17

-Information only from the 300 Block of Coby Lane.

Sept. 19

-Information only – drug overdose from the 200 Block of Buie Road.

-Information only – drug overdose from the 30000 Block of County Road 37.

Sept. 20

-Public lewdness from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Sept. 21

-Theft – firearms from the 100 Block of Highway 47 South.

Sept. 22

-Possession of marijuana 2nd from North Main Street at AL 25.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Eagle Lane.

-Nuisance ordinance violation from the 200 Block of Pine Hill Drive.

Sept. 23

-Possession of forged instruments from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Sept. 25

-Information only – domestic incident from Dawning Drive.

Sept. 26

-Safe streets act violation from the post office parking lot.

Sept. 29

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 500 Block of Ferry Road.

-Trespassing from Bolton Field.

-Domestic incident from Dawning Drive.

Sept. 30

-Disorderly conduct from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

