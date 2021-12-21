Divorces for Aug. 25-Nov. 16

Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following divorces were granted in Shelby County for Aug. 25-Nov. 16:

-Stephen Pauley, of Wilsonville, and Ann Marie Pauley, of Birmingham.

-Stephanie S. Ledbetter, of Vestavia Hills, and Forrest D. Ledbetter, of Vestavia Hills.

-Antoine Marcel Gray, of Calera, and Darranesha Shatara Gray, of Calera.

-Risha Perry, of Maylene, and Emmanuel Walker, Sr., of Adamsville.

-Kayla Deboard Knight, of Dora, and William Chad Knight, of Hoover.

-David Robert Reed, of Columbiana, and Jennifer Lynn Reed, of Columbiana.

-Phillip M. Caudill, of Alabaster, and Michelle Gibson Caudill, of Alabaster.

-Brittany Green, of Wilsonville, and Donivan L. Green, of Wilsonville.

-Kay Riddle Brasfield, of Chelsea, and David Andrew Lovvorn, of Chelsea.

-Levi St. George, of Alabaster, and Destiny St. George, of Alton, Ill.

-Kevin Lee Hawkins, of Alabaster, and Carolyn Jean Urse Hawkins, of Indian Springs.

-Rachel Weatherspoon, of Calera, and London Weatherspoon, of Sacramento, Ca.

-Adavier Desiree Wright, of Birmingham, and Jason Wright, of Birmingham.

-Hunter Hyche Stringfellow, of Vestavia Hills, and Tammy Simpton Stringfellow, of Calera.

-Terrell Delnardo Maye, of Pelham, and Natalie Michele Maye, of Pelham.

-Michael Luhr Trent, of Chelsea, and Kristy Trent, of Chelsea.

-Sarah Schermerhorn, of Helena, and Greogry Schermerhorn, of Helena.

-Dianna Olivia Calvin Anderson, of Birmingham, and John Anderson, of Birmingham.

-Lisa Palmer Campbell, of Hoover, and Chris Nealon Campbell, of Hoover.

-Robbie Braddock, of Wilsonville, and Rodney Braddock, of Clanton.

-Alex Wright, of Alabaster, and Christy Wright, of Alabaster.

-Edward James Ransom, of Birmingham, and Shannon Ransom, of Birmingham.

-Joann Hyde Stewart, of Montevallo, and Richard Allen Stewart, of Duncanville.

-Thomas Jeffery Bynum, of Leeds, and Jennifer K. Bynum, of Leeds.

-Ashley Nicole Rayburn, of Vincent, and Logan Tyler Rayburn, of Calera.

-Linda M. Woods, of Birmingham, and Edward L. Goldblatt, of Niceville, Fla.

-Karen Gwendolyn Kiker, of Montevallo, and Rovert Eugene Kiker, Jr., of Montevallo.

-Erin Chambliss Tanner, of Pelham, and John Hayden Tanner, of Hoover.

-Brett Harkey, of Pelham, and Gulnara Harkey, of Pelham.

-Lucia Jacqueline Barbee, of Montevallo, and Jason David Barbee, of Montevallo.

-Keenan Blake Agee, of Calera, and Melissa Renee Agee, of Semmes.

-Dayana Ortiz Venegas, of Columbiana, and Caleb Nail, of Columbiana.

-Ildefonso Rodriquez Gonzalez, of Birmingham, and Monica Del Carmen Mendez, of Chelsea.

-Brookelyn Prough, of Columbiana, and Austin Prough, of Columbiana.

-Catherine Isabel Landaverde, of Pelham, and Eric Montoya, of Montevallo.

-Jonathan Daniel Tucker, of Calera, and Beverly Ann Ceasar-Tucker, of Calera.

-Linda Ingram Wilbor, of Calera, and Stark Preston Wilbor, of Calera.

-Jay Andrew Dwyer, of Calera, and Kristen Nicole Dwyer, of Calera.

-Caroline Helm Carlee, of Calera, and Alan Trenton Carlee, of Hueytown.

-Rita Joan Ivester-Lee, of Alabaster, and James Terry Lee, of Alabaster.

-Angela Williams, of Hollis Center, ME, and Courtney Stevensen, of Helena.

-Matthew Jones, of Columbiana, and Molly D’Esposito, of Birmingham.

-Brooke Cecille Banuelos, of Alabaster, and Christopher Arthur Banuelos, of Alabaster.

-Kelly Stewart, of Columbiana, and Glenn Sisk, of Columbiana.

-Andrea Troxell, of Pelham, and Richard Paul Troxell, of Maylene.

-Michael Nathan Acre, of Leeds, and Amanda T. Acre, of Leeds.

-Dawn Nicholson Cook, of Alabaster, and Aaron M. Cook, of Clarksville, Tenn.

-Hannah Gabrielle Guerrero, of Alabaster, and Jonathan Michael Guerrero, of Alabaster.

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 29-Oct. 18:

-Shannon Layne Stinson, of Birmingham, and Thomas Waldon Stinson, of Birmingham.

-Brandon Rosso, of Calera, and Lindsey McDaniel, of Calera.

-Dexter Ingram, of Sterrett, and Maria Ingram, of Sterrett.

-Landis O’Brian Green, of Alabaster, and Myia Renea Ramsey-Green, of Calera.

-Ashton Nichole Jones, of Alabaster, and Steven Douglas Jones, of Columbiana.

-Whitney L. Rhodes, of Fairhope, and Matthew Trumbley, of Calera.

-Renay Elmore, of Calera, and Julius Elmore, of Calera.

-Brandi K. Carbonie, of Chelsea, and Mitchell Carbonie, of Chelsea.

-John Swinney, of Helena, and Susan Swinney, of Helena.

-Danielle Lybbert, of Ashland, OR, and Clint Lybbert, of Helena.

-Jason Eric Thompson, of Wilsonville, and Melody Lott Thompson, of Wilsonville.

-Shannon M. Ching, of Chelsea, and Frank Andrew Ching, of Chelsea.

-Tina Bair, of Alabaster, and Joshua David Bair, of Alabaster.

-Gennifer Allen, of Pelham, and Edward Colt Austin Allen, of Pelham.

-Sherri Guy, of Columbiana, and Perry Jason Davison, of Columbiana.

-Chinyere Lashay Williams- Jones, of Calera, and Roderick Deon Jones, of Birmingham.

-Mary C. Brislin, of Birmingham, and Mark A. Brislin, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Gary Duane Nix, of Alabaster, and Cathy Pope Nix, of Alabaster.

-Shawne Sisk, of Birmingham, and Randall K. Sisk, of Birmingham.

-Jason Wyatt, of Chelsea, and Shelley Wyatt, of Chelsea.

-Lisa M. Hallmon, of Calera, and David M. Hallmon, of Bessemer.

-Elisha Ophelia Rodriguez, of Maylene, and Juan Francisco Rodriguez, of Birmingham.

-Olivia McAdams, of Helena, and William McAdams, of Pelham.

-Nathaniel Van Randolph, of Wilsonville, and Bailey Anne Randolph, of Wilsonville.

-James Patrick Trigg, of Sterrett, and Alexandria Pyatt Trigg, of Sterrett.

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Oct. 19-Nov. 2:

-Elizabeth Grace Minter, of Calera, and Nicholas Scott Minter, of Calera.

-Michelle Jean Smith, of Sterrett, and Michael Alan Smith, of Sterrett.

-Nikki Waddell, of Vincent, and Coty Waddell, of Cullman.

-Brandon C. Robinson, of Chelsea, and Stephanie B. Robinson, of Columbiana.

-Linda D. Arnall, of Farmville, N.C., and Hamilton Clay Arnall, III, of Montevallo.

-Kary Lynn Gravel, of Sterrett, and William Lee Gravel, of Sterrett.

-Maria G. LeBlanc-Russell, of Pinson, and Brody A. Russell, of Montevallo.

-Jennifer L. Hill, of Childersburg, and Troy H. Hill, of Wilsonville.

-Stefanie Michelle Banks, of Helena, and Johnny Ray Banks, of McCalla.

-Stephanie A. Curry, of Columbiana, and Steven A. Curry, of Alabaster.

-Jennifer Russell, of Helena, and Robert Russell, of Calera.

-Katelyn Michelle Siqueira, of Elkhorn, Neb., and Mendelssohn Teles De Siqueria, of Birmingham.

-Meagan Dean Bumpers, of Hoover, and Matthew Robert Bumpers, of Hoover.

-Thomas C. Gibson, of Vincent, and Brenda Gibson, of Vincent.

-Desi Surrell Perkins Simmons, of Hoover, and Leo Tyrone Simmons, of Hoover.

-Elicia Hicks, of Alabaster, and Andrew Hicks, of Montevallo.

-Emily McClain Dooley, of Columbiana, and James Matthew Dooley, of Columbiana.

-Amy Elizabeth Guida, of Helena, and Neil Guida, of Helena.

-Miranda Glanton, of Kelleyton, Ala., and Herman S. Glanton, Jr., of Calera.

-Linda Marie Armistead, of Alabaster, and Robbe Lee Armistead, of Montevallo.

-Jack Phillips, of Birmingham, and Patricia Phillips, of Birmingham.

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Nov. 3-16:

-Edna Marie Felton, of Pelham, and William J. Felton, III, of Pelham.

-Shenti Lauren Rodriguez, of Chelsea, and Carolos Antonio Burgos, of Chelsea.

-Angela Richey, of Hoover, and Robert Richey, of Birmingham.

-Ashley Johnston, of Alabaster, and Gary Reid, Jr., of Trafford.

-Kenneth Phillips, of Shelby, and Louise Phillips, of Shelby.

-Heather Leanne Rauckman Pressley, of Pelham, and Jameson Ansel Pressley, of Pelham.

-Geana D. Drummond, of Birmingham, and Christopher S. Burton, of Dora.

-David Johnson Evens, of Chelsea, and Katelyn Nicole Evens, of Chelsea.

-Debra A. Sandford, of Birmingham, and Jeffrey David Sandford, of Toledo.

-Jeffery Wayne Martin, of Pelham, and Dawn Marie Martin, of Pelham.

-Jodie Lynn Douglas, of Calera, and William Shawn Douglas, of Calera.

-Nicholas Carey Gregory, of Hoover, and Jeanna Faye Gregory, of Hoover.

-James Waller, of Chelsea, and Stephanie Waller, of Chelsea.

-Paul C. Jones, of Clanton, of Courtney M. Jones, of Maylene.

-Delphine Rose Marie Castongia, of Birmingham, and Joseph Michael Castongia, of Americus, Ga.

-Kristen Nicole Ledlow, of Helena, and Brandon Larry Ledlow, of Alabaster.

-Stephen Seth Dishman, of Helena, and Carrie Leigh Boyce Dishman, of Helena.

-Karl Jvann Martin, of Sterrett, and Muffy Shea Owen, of Sterrett.

-Jennifer Lynn Carlson, of Alabaster, and Phillip Carlson, of Alabaster.

-Stephanie Lynne Moore, of Columbiana, and Craig Timothy Moore, of Columbiana.

-Mary Afton Deleon, of Montevallo, and Brandon Deleon, of Alabaster.

-Paige B. Wallace, of Shelby, and Rex W. Wallace, of Montevallo.

-Earl James Pecor, of West Blocton, and Carolyn Patricia White, of Montevallo.

-Cecelia Yvette McWhorter, of Alabaster, and Delger Teferrell Brogdon, of Miami, Fla.

-Katherine Moir Thompson, of Birmingham, and Jose Antonio Montalvo, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Gregory Vashon Porter, of Pelham, and Josslyn Porter, of Pelham.

-Shana R. McClain, of Montevallo, and Berry J. McClain, of Montevallo.

-Johnny Woodrow Fortenberry, II, of Birmingham, and Carol Lee Johnson, of Jasper.

-Kasey Brae Yarbrough, of Hoover, and Joshua Wayne Yarbrough, of Valley.

-Elda Fitts, of Pelham, and John Eric Fitts, of Alabaster.

