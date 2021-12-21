Harpersville records for the month of August
Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following incidents were reported by the Harpersville Police Department from Aug. 6-29:
Aug. 6
-Burglary – residence from Harpersville.
Aug. 8
-Shooting into residence from Harpersville.
Aug. 10
-Identity theft from Harpersville.
Aug. 16
-TOP/vehicle tag from Harpersville.
-TOP/shoplifting from Harpersville.
-Domestic incident.
-Criminal mischief 1 from Harpersville.
Aug. 17
-Domestic violence from Harpersville.
-Domestic violence/harassment from Harpersville.
Aug. 18
-Burglary/non-residence.
Aug. 21
-Menacing from Harpersville.
Aug. 23
-Animal complaint.
Aug. 24
-ATT/resisting arrest from Harpersville.
-TOP by employee from Harpersville.
Aug. 25
-TOP by deception from Harpersville.
Aug. 26
-Civil incident from Harpersville.
Aug. 28
-Property damage.
Aug. 29
-Domestic incident from Harpersville.