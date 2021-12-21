Harpersville records for the month of August

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following incidents were reported by the Harpersville Police Department from Aug. 6-29:

Aug. 6

-Burglary – residence from Harpersville.

-Burglary – residence from Harpersville.

Aug. 8

-Shooting into residence from Harpersville.

Aug. 10

-Identity theft from Harpersville.

Aug. 16

-TOP/vehicle tag from Harpersville.

-TOP/shoplifting from Harpersville.

-Domestic incident.

-Criminal mischief 1 from Harpersville.

Aug. 17

-Domestic violence from Harpersville.

-Domestic violence/harassment from Harpersville.

Aug. 18

-Burglary/non-residence.

Aug. 21

-Menacing from Harpersville.

Aug. 23

-Animal complaint.

Aug. 24

-ATT/resisting arrest from Harpersville.

-TOP by employee from Harpersville.

Aug. 25

-TOP by deception from Harpersville.

Aug. 26

-Civil incident from Harpersville.

Aug. 28

-Property damage.

Aug. 29

-Domestic incident from Harpersville.

More Records

Restaurant scores for the month of November

Restaurant scores for the month of October

Restaurant scores for the month of September

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 28-Dec. 8

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...