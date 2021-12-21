Helena police reports for the month of November
The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department for the month of November:
Nov. 1
-Runaway from Pup Run.
-Harassment fro Pup Run.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 6900 Block of Highway 13.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 52 West.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 4400 Block of Helena Road.
-Incident from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Nov. 2
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Tucker Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North.
-Damaged city property from Old Town Place.
-Possessing forged instrument 4th degree and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime from Highway 17.
-Domestic dispute from Amy Lane.
Nov. 3
-Sexual misconduct and indecent exposure from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Park Lake Lane.
Nov. 5
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25 at Highway 73.
-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.
-Failure to appear from County Road 10 and County Road 223.
-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 West.
Nov. 6
-Property damage from County Road 52 West.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena Marketplace.
-Property damage from Highway 52 at Highway 95.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 58.
-Miscellaneous incident from Highway 95.
Nov. 7
-Attempting to elude a police officer from County Road 58 at Timber Circle.
Nov. 8
-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Englewood Road.
-Probation violation from Highway 155 at Highway 18.
-School incident from County Road 52.
-Theft of property 4th degree from Baronne Street.
-Theft of property 1st from the 7000 Block of Helena Road.
Nov. 9
-Property damage from 1st Avenue West.
-Harassing communications from Highway 17.
-Miscellaneous – runaway juvenille from 1st Avenue East.
-Assault third degree from Jackson Circle.
-Property damage from Spencer Lane.
-Dog at large incident from Bridlewood Circle.
Nov. 10
-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Jenkins Circle.
-Death investigation from Whirlaway Circle.
Nov. 11
-Arrest for outside agency from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Falliston Ridge.
Nov. 12
-Property damage from the 1400 Block of Whirkaway Court.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Penhale Park Road.
Nov. 13
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Highway 52 East.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17 at Helena Station.
-Death investigation from the 600 Block of Parkside Circle.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – assault from Shoreside Lane.
-Property damage from the 700 Block of Rosebury Road.
Nov. 14
-Altered mental status from Jackson Circle.
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 4000 Block of Long Leaf Lakes Trace.
-Assault third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500 from Lakeland Trail at Griffin Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – menacing from Parkside Circle.
-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52.
-Missing person from the 100 Block of Griffin Drive.
Nov. 15
-Vicious dog and dog not on leash from the 1900 Block of Seattle Slew Drive.
-Harassment from the 4700 Block of County Road 52.
-Dog violation from the 9100 Block of Brookline Lane.
Nov. 16
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Appleford Road.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Nov. 17
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Highway 25 West.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 West at Gunner Lane.
-Dog violation from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.
Nov. 18
-Miscellaneous information from Pup Run.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Lake Ridge Drive.
-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Rocky Ridge Drive.
Nov. 19
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Steber Street at Helena Road.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 Block of Augusta Way.
Nov. 20
-Domestic incident from the 4000 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and found property from Tucker Road.
Nov. 22
-Dog violation from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Property damage from Highway 261 at Highway 17.
Nov. 23
-Missing person from Cedar Bend Drive.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Domestic incident from Dearing Downs Circle.
-Property damage from Riverwoods Parkway.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West and Clairborne Street.
Nov. 24
-Trespass warning from Hillsboro Lane.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.
Nov. 26
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and harassment domestic violence 3rd degree from the 2800 Block of St. Patrick Place.
Nov. 27
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 2nd Street and 1st Avenue West.