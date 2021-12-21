Helena police reports for the month of November

The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department for the month of November:

Nov. 1

-Runaway from Pup Run.

-Harassment fro Pup Run.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6900 Block of Highway 13.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 52 West.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 4400 Block of Helena Road.

-Incident from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Nov. 2

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Tucker Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North.

-Damaged city property from Old Town Place.

-Possessing forged instrument 4th degree and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime from Highway 17.

-Domestic dispute from Amy Lane.

Nov. 3

-Sexual misconduct and indecent exposure from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Park Lake Lane.

Nov. 5

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 25 at Highway 73.

-Harassing communications from the 300 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.

-Failure to appear from County Road 10 and County Road 223.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 West.

Nov. 6

-Property damage from County Road 52 West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena Marketplace.

-Property damage from Highway 52 at Highway 95.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 58.

-Miscellaneous incident from Highway 95.

Nov. 7

-Attempting to elude a police officer from County Road 58 at Timber Circle.

Nov. 8

-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Englewood Road.

-Probation violation from Highway 155 at Highway 18.

-School incident from County Road 52.

-Theft of property 4th degree from Baronne Street.

-Theft of property 1st from the 7000 Block of Helena Road.

Nov. 9

-Property damage from 1st Avenue West.

-Harassing communications from Highway 17.

-Miscellaneous – runaway juvenille from 1st Avenue East.

-Assault third degree from Jackson Circle.

-Property damage from Spencer Lane.

-Dog at large incident from Bridlewood Circle.

Nov. 10

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 Block of St. Charles Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Jenkins Circle.

-Death investigation from Whirlaway Circle.

Nov. 11

-Arrest for outside agency from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Falliston Ridge.

Nov. 12

-Property damage from the 1400 Block of Whirkaway Court.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Penhale Park Road.

Nov. 13

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Highway 52 East.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17 at Helena Station.

-Death investigation from the 600 Block of Parkside Circle.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – assault from Shoreside Lane.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of Rosebury Road.

Nov. 14

-Altered mental status from Jackson Circle.

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 4000 Block of Long Leaf Lakes Trace.

-Assault third degree and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500 from Lakeland Trail at Griffin Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – menacing from Parkside Circle.

-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52.

-Missing person from the 100 Block of Griffin Drive.

Nov. 15

-Vicious dog and dog not on leash from the 1900 Block of Seattle Slew Drive.

-Harassment from the 4700 Block of County Road 52.

-Dog violation from the 9100 Block of Brookline Lane.

Nov. 16

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Appleford Road.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Nov. 17

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 at Highway 25 West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 West at Gunner Lane.

-Dog violation from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.

Nov. 18

-Miscellaneous information from Pup Run.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Lake Ridge Drive.

-Death investigation from the 100 Block of Rocky Ridge Drive.

Nov. 19

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Steber Street at Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 Block of Augusta Way.

Nov. 20

-Domestic incident from the 4000 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and found property from Tucker Road.

Nov. 22

-Dog violation from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Property damage from Highway 261 at Highway 17.

Nov. 23

-Missing person from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Domestic incident from Dearing Downs Circle.

-Property damage from Riverwoods Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West and Clairborne Street.

Nov. 24

-Trespass warning from Hillsboro Lane.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

Nov. 26

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call and harassment domestic violence 3rd degree from the 2800 Block of St. Patrick Place.

Nov. 27

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 2nd Street and 1st Avenue West.