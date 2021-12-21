Helena police reports for the week of Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and the month of October
Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from Sept. 24 through October.
Sept. 24
-Theft – from yards, less than $500 from the 4400 block of Englewood Road.
Sept. 26
-Welfare check from Pup Run.
Sept. 27
-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 52 West at Highway 91.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1900 Block of Seattle Slew Drive.
Sept. 28
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Highway 13 at River Road.
-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Ashley Brook Lane.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52.
Sept. 29
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous information from the 700 Block of Spencer Lane.
-Methamphetamine – possession, heroin – possess and synthetic narcotic – possess from County Road 52 West.
Sept. 30
-Miscellaneous information from Old Cahaba Trail.
Oct. 1
-Minor in Possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Property damage from the 700 Block of McGruders Bluff.
-Illegal burning from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
Oct. 2
-Dog not on leash from Timber Way.
Oct. 4
-Bail jumping second degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.
-Miscellaneous information from Rock Terrace Circle.
-Miscellaneous information from Helena.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Old Cahaba Parkway at County Road 52 West.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Buckingham Place.
-PV – probation violence from the 4900 Block of Main Street.
Oct. 5
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Bearden Trail.
Oct. 6
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Riverwoods Landing.
-Sexual extortion from the 1000 Block of Cedar Hollow Circle.
-Criminal trespass third degree from Pup Run.
-Domestic violation 3rd degree from Lake Davidson Lane.
-Property damage from the 2800 Block of Bridlewood Terrace.
-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 261 at Bearden Trail.
Oct. 7
-Death investigation from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
Oct. 8
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 and Roy Drive.
-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Damage to property from Hillsboro Lane.
Oct. 9
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Resisting arrest, public intoxication and minor in consumption of alcohol from the 4600 Block of Highway 17.
-Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) from Oakleaf Circle.
-Miscellaneous information from Helena.
Oct. 10
-Harassment from Pup Run.
-Property damage from the 6000 Block of Highway 17.
-Property damage from Helena.
Oct. 11
-Missing person (adult) from the 7700 Block of Wyndham Circle.
-Suicide attempt from Bentmoor Lane.
-Sexual misconduct from Helena Amphitheater.
Oct. 12
-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Rolling Mill Street and 1st Avenue.
-Bail jumping second degree form Highway 119 and Thompson Road, Alabaster.
Oct. 13
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 52 West.
-Falsely reporting incident from the 800 Block of County Road East.
-Miscellaneous incident – damaged property from Highway 261.
-Damaged property from the 800 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.
Oct. 14
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52.
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 1200 Block of McQueen Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 3000 Block of Bowron Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Rowntree Path.
Oct. 15
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 6000 Block of Vale Meade Circle.
Oct. 16
-Suspicious incident from the 4300 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
Oct. 17
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500), assault second degree and possession of a pistol by a violent felon from Bearden Trail at Helena Road.
Oct. 18
-Bail jumping second degree from 4th Avenue N and 8th Street NW.
-Suicide attempt from the 4100 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Outside agency assist and domestic incident from Engelwood Road.
Oct. 19
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3200 Block W Highway 52.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Damage to city property from Appleford Road.
Oct. 20
-Miscellaneous report from Old Cahaba Place.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17.
-Overdoes from Wyndham Parkway.
-Assault third degree from Hillsboro Parkway.
Oct. 21
-Miscellaneous information from St. Charles Drive.
-Using false identity to obstruct justice and overdose from Kala Street.
Oct. 22
-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.
-Lost property from Helena Market Place.
-Criminal trespass second degree from West Highway 52.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Stonecreek Drive.
-Miscellaneous information from Appleford Road.
Oct. 23
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Roy Drive.
-Harassment from the 800 Block of Highway 52 E.
-Shoplifting, $500 – less than $1,500 from Highway 17.
-Rape first degree from Appleford Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer from Cahaba Club Drive.
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Amy Lane.
Oct. 25
-Public intoxication and using false identity to obstruct justice from Highway 58.
-Violation of a protection order and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Helena.
-Disorderly conduct from Tucker Road.
-Missing person from the 1400 Block of Belmount Lane.
Oct. 26
-Harassment from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
Oct. 27
-Driving under the influence combined substance from Highway 17 and Highway 261.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 at Cahaba Falls Lane.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 Block of Augusta Way.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Hollow Lane.
Oct. 28
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from Spinnaker Lane at Tradewinds Circle.
-Failure to appear from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-Attempted suicide from Riverridge Drive.
Oct. 29
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway at Stonecreek Drive.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree and criminal mischief second degree from St. Charles Drive.
-Miscellaneous – death investigation from South Shades Crest Road.
Oct. 30
-Harassing communications from Hillsboro Lane.
-Assault third degree from Pup Run.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol unlawfully from Highway 27 and Highway 58.
Oct. 31
-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Oxmoore Drive.
-Forced entry and suicidal thoughts from Secretariat Drive.