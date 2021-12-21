Helena police reports for the week of Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and the month of October

Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following incidents were reported by the Helena Police Department from Sept. 24 through October.

Sept. 24

-Theft – from yards, less than $500 from  the 4400 block of Englewood Road.

Sept. 26

-Welfare check from Pup Run.

Sept. 27

-Abandoned vehicle/junk vehicle on street from Highway 52 West at Highway 91.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1900 Block of Seattle Slew Drive.

Sept. 28

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Highway 13 at River Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Ashley Brook Lane.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52.

Sept. 29

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous information from the 700 Block of Spencer Lane.

-Methamphetamine – possession, heroin – possess and synthetic narcotic – possess from County Road 52 West.

Sept. 30

-Miscellaneous information from Old Cahaba Trail.

Oct. 1

-Minor in Possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Property damage from the 700 Block of McGruders Bluff.

-Illegal burning from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

Oct. 2

-Dog not on leash from Timber Way.

June 20

-Miscellaneous incident from Woodvale Court.

Sept. 28

-Fraud – identity theft from Stone Creek Court.

Sept. 29

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Sept. 30

-Harassing communications and harassment from Helena.

Oct. 4

-Bail jumping second degree from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Rock Terrace Circle.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Old Cahaba Parkway at County Road 52 West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Buckingham Place.

-PV – probation violence from the 4900 Block of Main Street.

Oct. 5

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 at Bearden Trail.

Oct. 6

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Riverwoods Landing.

-Sexual extortion from the 1000 Block of Cedar Hollow Circle.

-Criminal trespass third degree from Pup Run.

-Domestic violation 3rd degree from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Property damage from the 2800 Block of Bridlewood Terrace.

-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 261 at Bearden Trail.

Oct. 7

-Death investigation from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Oct. 8

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 and Roy Drive.

-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Damage to property from Hillsboro Lane.

Oct. 9

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Resisting arrest, public intoxication and minor in consumption of alcohol from the 4600 Block of Highway 17.

-Theft of property fourth degree (less than $500) from Oakleaf Circle.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena.

Oct. 10

-Harassment from Pup Run.

-Property damage from the 6000 Block of Highway 17.

-Property damage from Helena.

Oct. 11

-Missing person (adult) from the 7700 Block of Wyndham Circle.

-Suicide attempt from Bentmoor Lane.

-Sexual misconduct from Helena Amphitheater.

Oct. 12

-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Rolling Mill Street and 1st Avenue.

-Bail jumping second degree form Highway 119 and Thompson Road, Alabaster.

Oct. 13

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from Highway 52 West.

-Falsely reporting incident from the 800 Block of County Road East.

-Miscellaneous incident – damaged property from Highway 261.

-Damaged property from the 800 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

Oct. 14

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52.

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 1200 Block of McQueen Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 Block of Bowron Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Rowntree Path.

Oct. 15

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 6000 Block of Vale Meade Circle.

Oct. 16

-Suspicious incident from the 4300 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

Oct. 17

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 West.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500), assault second degree and possession of a pistol by a violent felon from Bearden Trail at Helena Road.

Oct. 18

-Bail jumping second degree from 4th Avenue N and 8th Street NW.

-Suicide attempt from the 4100 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Outside agency assist and domestic incident from Engelwood Road.

Oct. 19

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3200 Block W Highway 52.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Damage to city property from Appleford Road.

Sept. 19

-Illegal possession of credit/debit card from the 3000 Block of Long Leaf Lane.

Oct. 17

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 W at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500), criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500), assault second degree and possession of a pistol by a violent felon from Bearden Trail at Helena Road.

Oct. 18

-Domestic incident from Englewood Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from 4th Avenue NW at 8th Street NW.

-Suicide attempt from the 4100 Block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Outside agency assist and domestic incident from Englewood Road.

Oct. 19

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3200 Block of West Highway 52.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from County Road 58.

-Damage to city property from Appleford Road.

Oct. 20

-Miscellaneous report from Old Cahaba Place.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17.

-Overdoes from Wyndham Parkway.

-Assault third degree from Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 21

-Miscellaneous information from St. Charles Drive.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice and overdose from Kala Street.

Oct. 22

-Domestic incident from Brook Forest Circle.

-Lost property from Helena Market Place.

-Criminal trespass second degree from West Highway 52.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Stonecreek Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from Appleford Road.

Oct. 23

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Roy Drive.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Highway 52 E.

-Shoplifting, $500 – less than $1,500 from Highway 17.

-Rape first degree from Appleford Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer from Cahaba Club Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Amy Lane.

Oct. 18

-Theft of property 2nd/firearm from Highway 17.

Oct. 25

-Public intoxication and using false identity to obstruct justice from Highway 58.

-Violation of a protection order and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Helena.

-Disorderly conduct from Tucker Road.

-Missing person from the 1400 Block of Belmount Lane.

Oct. 26

-Harassment from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 27

-Driving under the influence combined substance from Highway 17 and Highway 261.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52 at Cahaba Falls Lane.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 Block of Augusta Way.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Hollow Lane.

Oct. 28

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from Spinnaker Lane at Tradewinds Circle.

-Failure to appear from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-Attempted suicide from Riverridge Drive.

Oct. 29

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway at Stonecreek Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree and criminal mischief second degree from St. Charles Drive.

-Miscellaneous – death investigation from South Shades Crest Road.

Oct. 30

-Harassing communications from Hillsboro Lane.

-Assault third degree from Pup Run.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and carrying a pistol unlawfully from Highway 27 and Highway 58.

Oct. 31

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from Oxmoore Drive.

-Forced entry and suicidal thoughts from Secretariat Drive.

More Records

Restaurant scores for the month of November

Restaurant scores for the month of October

Restaurant scores for the month of September

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 28-Dec. 8

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...