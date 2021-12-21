Land transactions for Aug. 13-30

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following are land transactions from Aug. 13-30:

Aug. 13

-Richard F. Horton to Katherine A. Morales, for $560,000, for Lot 214 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Monique Crawford, for $321,185, for Lot 111 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-James Phillip Paulk to John Trentacoste, for $525,000, for Lot 14 in Parc at Greystone.

-Round Too Investments LLC to T. Christopher Gauldin, for $1,222,500, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 224 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 226 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Geraldine C. Stocker to Defather Wanjohi Wahome, for $260,000, for Lot 82 in Kensington Place Phase Sector 2.

-U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Igloo Series III Reo LLC, for $253,500, for Lot 420 in Riverchase Country Club Eleventh Addition.

-Clint Channell to Nicholas Dabney, for $32,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to Victoria Cox, for $192,276, for Lot 139 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Kenneth L. White to Steven Tucker, for $141,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Barry Dale Burton to Chad Everett Tyler, for $630,000, for Lot 1612 in Brook Highland 16th Sector Phase II.

-Donald A. Hardin to Daniel Winters Childress, for $164,900, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Holland Family LLC to Ashley Colburn, for $16,500, for Lot 27 in Rolling Meadows Estates.

-Almeda Marie Murphy to Brent Stephen Majewski, for $50,000, for Lot 7 in Farris Subdivision.

-Lacey Pody to Kristi Ann Patrick, for $325,000, for Lot 69 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $445,060.16, for Lot 1729 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Jeffrey Franklin to Franklin Lands & Properties LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 1 in Waddell Brothers Subdivision.

-Ashley Damato Whitfield to Barry Dale Burton, for $620,000, for Lot 9 in Wyngate Trace.

-J. Steven Mobley to Weatherly Utility Services LLC, for $30,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Lesley K. Brannen to Colt LLC, for $1,000,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Brynda D. Roper to Kevin Scheg, for $195,000, for Lot 3 in Alabaster Highlands 1st Addition.

Aug. 16

-Cathy G. Sibley to Marc A. Satriano, for $715,000, for Lot 1208 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Fredrick Gray Johnigan, for $372,000, for Lot 7066 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-David W. Johnston to Lori Margaret Edmonds, for $415,000, for Lot 28 in Shadow Brook.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Ashley S. Ferguson, for $150,000, for Lot 917 in Riverwoods Eight Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-Shaun P. Jourdan to Justin Thomas Cooke, for $742,500, for Lot 2 in Altadena Woods 2nd & 5th Sectors.

-Leroy Wangstad to Elizabeth G. Wallace, for $875,000, for Lot 164E-1 in Cottages at Shoal Creek Resurvey.

-Bret A. Zabransky to Shawn Garmon, for $25,000, for Lot 5 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-Kristi Hoffman to Susan F. Haynes, for $281,500, for Lot 5 in Fairways at Riverchase.

-Tony West to Robert Luke Walker Schwarz, for $325,000, for Lot 2871 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase I.

-Michael Joseph Burk to Donald W. Reid, for $225,000, for Lot 23 in Crest at Greystone First Addition.

-Alexis Lloyd to William D. Dailey, for $270,000, for Lot 97 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Freedom Four LLC to Brittney Griffin, for $335,000, for Lot 10 in AudubonForest First Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James R. Moates, for $367,737, for Lot 127 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-James Harold Gwin to Donald L. Thomas, for $374,000, for Lot 2575 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II.

-Acker Real Estate Investments LLC to Martha Acker, for $34,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Olivia McGowan Kampwerth to Carson T. Windle, for $350,000, for Lot 4 in Cottages at Brook Highland.

-Thomas J. Lager to Christopher B. Thomas, for $995,000, for Lot 11 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lot 11B or Resurvey of Lot 11A.

-Chris N. Campbell to Lynn E. Highower-Moore, for $355,000, for Lot 11 in Riverchase West.

-Linda Tehranchi to William Craig Roy, for $274,900, for Lot 153 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Nottage LLC, for $444,526, for Lot 4125 in Abingdon by the River.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 10 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 12 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Scotch Homes and Land Development Group Inc. to Jason A. Gamble, for $773,393.90, for Lot 5 in Dogwood Estates.

-Jason Ellison to Cory Edward Nabors, for $280,000, for Lot 56 in Kentwood First Addition.

-Patrick Eric O’Neal to Patrick Eric O’Neal, for $275,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to John B. Cantrell, for $429,901, for Lot 4127 in Abingdon by the River.

-Fischer Properties LLC to Horizons Financial Insurance Group LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 200 in Providence Park a Condominium.

-Sequoia II LLC to Michael Wells Dillon, for $600,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Bradley T. Pickett, for $484,436, for Lot 670 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Matthew Turberville to Christopher Davis, for $295,000, for Lot 31 in Panther Ridge.

-Scot B. Deverick to Ian John Mills, for $176,000, for Lot 233 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase IV.

-Sharon Ward to James Palmer, for $684,900, for Lot 42 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Joseph Scott Deflora to Randal Griffice, for $555,000, for Lot 926 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F.

-Powell Builders Inc. to Stone Pointe Builders LLC, for $45,000, for Lot 22 in Indian Gate Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Terry T. Good, for $424,556, for Lot 1053 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Robert W. Underwood to Brian C. Underwood, for $262,000 for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills Second Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Natalie B. Barron, for $406,228, for Lot 4134 in Abingdon Phase 2.

-Diane M. Manry to Charles S. Rainey, for $265,000, for Lot 64 in Stoney Meadows Phase I.

-Audrey Martin to Amy Martin Golden, for $147,790, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Geoffrey C. Gartman, for $402,500, for Lot 408 in Wild Timber Phase 4.

-AR Properties LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $597,000, for Lot 303 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Benjamin White to Kristin Leigh Beauchamp, for $450,000, for Lot 206 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Shantel Y. Joseph, for $223,185, for Lot 332 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase I.

-Sandra Carpenter Jackson to Erica Jasmaine Hall, for $529,900, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Westervelt Company Inc. to Tim Garner, for $125,280, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Jennifer Williams, for $331,000, for Lot 6 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

Aug. 17

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Matthew David McKinley, for $223,240, for Lot 333 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Larry Harvey White to Larry Harvey White, for $200,730, for Lot 24 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fourth Sector.

-William J. Capps to Sherrill L. Southerland, for $315,000, for Lot 19 in Helena Station.

-Brandon M. Bullard to Pat W. Stockdill, for $331,000, for Lot 109 in Chelsea Station.

-Igloo Series III REO LLC to Haris Butt, for $325,000, for Lot 420 in Riverchase Country Club Eleventh Addition.

-Michael Clark to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $222,000, for Lot 726 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Dakota Alexander Britt to Eric R. Pedersen, for $100,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Richard C. Miller to Jacbo Properties LLC, for $161,000, for Lot 79 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Jabco Properties LLC to ARVM 5 LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 79 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Patrick Brundege to Willowcrest LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 3 in Willow Creek South.

-Willowcrest LLC to ARVM 5 LLC, for $234,000, for Lot 3 in Willow Creek South.

-John Troy Howard to Baylen C. Clough, for $380,000, for Lot 13 in Greystone Farms English Turn Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Carla A. Jessee to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $267,500, for Lot 129 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Adam H. Marthaler to Jason Slayton, for $480,000, for Lot 86 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Linda S. Culverhouse to Christopher James Hollon, for $450,000, for Lot 3 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Heather Burns to Ibawolatei Dorothy Rudolph, for $275,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates First Sector.

-Charles Lamonde Russell to Margaret J. Brown, for $365,000, for Lot 3 in Inverness Green.

-Bryanna Bailey Beasley to Phillip L. Robinson, for $236,500, for Lot 124 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Chalons LLC, for $1,099,500, for Lot 84 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Debbie L. Shipman to Bobby R. Walls, for $220,000, for Lot 21 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Sandra I. McMahan, for $460,895, for Lot 4124 inAbingdon by the River.

-RAC Land LLC to AFN ABSPROP002 LLC, for $3,000,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Christian Ackerman to Alexis Bonanno, for $321,500, for Lot 42 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-Rodney Cook to Linda Tehranchi Laney, for $65,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Charles H. Weber to Lawrence E. Little, for $246,000, for Lot 108 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Preston S. McRee to Randal Porterfield, for $262,000, for Lot 7 in Plantation South Second Sector Phase No. 2.

-Eric A. Lund to Jason Leeper, for $800,000, for Lot 7 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector Phase II.

-Courtney Paige Morris to Andrea Quick, for $325,000, for Lot 1526 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Carl R. Brunson to Clayton Reynolds Brunson, for $229,600, for Lot 8 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Trivisha Ann Dawson to RS Rental I LLC, for $145,100, for Lot 18 in Meriweather Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Cary Mark Martinez to L&L Property Enterprises LLC, for $14,000, for Lot 115 in Long Branch Estates Phase 1.

-Paul A. Stewart to Pagay Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 63 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-David Martin Suttles to U&R Holding LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 6 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Clayton L. Branum to Clayssic Home Innovations Inc., for $300,000, for Lot 83 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 5.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $990,000, for Lots 9, 10, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26 and 34 in Henley Sector 1.

-Valor Communities LLC to Lashotha Cheatham, for $194,476, for Lot 147 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William Lacy King, for $318,644, for Lot 126 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Steve Boggan to Nathaniel Douglas Downey, for $428,900, for Lot A-28 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase I.

-Brian Underwood to Kevin Blake Pitts, for $228,000, for Lot 5 in Summer Brook Sector One.

-Christopher Noel Ashley to Stephanie Newman, for $250,000, for Lot 8 in Stonehaven.

-Michelle A. Robinson to Nathan Aubrey Harris, for $230,000, for Lot 345 in Savannah Point Sector IV Phase II.

-Vault Investment Properties LLC to Taylor Tressillian, for $142,500, for Lot 14 in Shannon Glen.

-Valor Communities LLC to Katrina D. Lovett, for $191,526, for Lot 141 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Caitlin Lett, for $205,226, for Lot 148 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Linda Dillon to Brett David Nelson, for $400,000, for Lot 404 in Riverchase Country Club Eleventh Addition.

-Meredith L. Burns Alcorn to Anshuman Mohapatra, for $190,000, for Lot 15 in Parkside.

-Dale Bolena to Ashley N. Brown Mott, for $159,900, for Lot 4 in Bishop Creek Townhouses.

-Jerry Payne to Teena Threadgill Luce, for $330,000, for Lot 1940 in Dunrobin at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Samuel Andrew Douglas to Anderson Louima, for $365,500, for Lot 540 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Nicholas Samuel Crowder to Le’ Eleanor S. Westmoreland, for $453,000, for Lot 1008 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Linda W. Allen, for $189,776, for Lot 138 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Trevor Jonathan Lieske to Seth Alexander Thomas, for $375,000, for Lot 7-154 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Staci M. Garzarek to April Gibson, for $240,000, for Lot 715 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Jason Adam Lite to Brian S. Anderson, for $490,000, for Lot 22 in Grand Oaks Resurvey of Lots 21 and 22 Final Plat.

-Christopher Michael Boylan to Ralph Rmeily, for $410,532, for Lot 53 in Southern Pines 5th Sector.

-Christy Leigh Adams to Brandon Keith Graham, for $120,289, for Lot 25 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera Resurvey of Block 267 Lots 24 through 27.

-Ronald E. Roegner to Sonja R. Smith, for $1,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Herman F. Lehman to Norma Kay Lehman, for $193,500, for Lot 1 in Ardens Subdivision of the Town of Montevallo.

-Patricia Gale Parker to Barbara J. Steele, for $200,000, for Lot 34 in Hickory Point.

-Margaret P. Pepper to Barry I. Lisenba, for $350,000, for Lot 31 in Hubbard and Givans Subdivision.

-Valor Communities LLC to Victor J. Ervin, for $200,266, for Lot 145 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

Aug. 18

-Cornelis J. Jooste to Cynthia Fuller, for $295,000, for Lot 14 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Chelsea One LLC to Charles Perkins, for $16,000, for Lot 11 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Daniel Schmitz to Frank Joseph Bellafato, for $591,777, for Lot 2 in Mason & Mooney Subdivision.

-Weatherly Utility Services LLC to SWWC Utilities Inc., for $2,000,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Muhammad Ibraheem, for $423,924, for Lot 803 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Ryan McCrory, for $411,781, for Lot 850 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Leshunquina Randolph, for $1,157,491, for Lot 1203 in Blackridge Phase 2.

-Sandra I. McMahan to Han Fei Ding, for $460,000, for Lot 3809 in Birkshire 38th Addition to Riverchase.

-Jeffery Scott Bush to Jeffery Scott Bush, for $217,000, for Lot 70 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Harmony Mathews to David Edward Allen, for $200,000, for Lot 122 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-David B. Williams to My Place Rentals LLC, for $76,000, for Lot 1002 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Roy Ryan Branch to Sandra H. Kopper, for $179,000, for Lot 182 in Stone Creek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Vinh Hoang Doan to Sergiu Catirau, for $245,000, for Lot 42 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Douglas C. Miles to Douglas Carlyle Miles, for $330,000, for Lot 45 in Altadena Woods Second and Fifth Sectors.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Samuel J. Prentice, for $380,350, for Lot 7070 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Timothy Q. Prewitt, for $416,900, for Lot 1206 in Riverchase Country Club 19th Addition.

-Ashland English to Joel Cortes, for $260,000, for Lot 32 in Springs Crossing Sector I.

-Jerome Paul Compton to Nina Jane Burke Halbert, for $114,500, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Kenya B. Walford, for $234,900, for Lot 131 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Bobby Joe Jackson to ARVM 5 LLC, for $119,500, for Lot 4 in Oakdale Estates.

-James Brannon Camel to Genta Marie Camel, for $10,000, for Lot 315 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-George A. Gomperts to Tiffiny Cooper, for $138,000, for Lot 11 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-James Forstman to William Nathan Phipps, for $30,000, for Lot 3 in Shiflett & Wallace Survey.

-Delbert S. Hierstand to Karla Esparza Rodriguez, for $190,000, for Lot 1 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Carrie Sue Hinds to Carrie Sue Hinds, for $539,880, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Amit Offir to John Dewayne Norman, for $199,900, for Lot 93 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Charles Spencer Stiles to Charles Spencer Stiles, for $96,650, for Lot 5 in Amanda Trace.

-Annilaurie Tritch to Christina M. Key, for $210,000, for Lot 150 in Reserve at Timberline.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Orrett L. Bailey, for $321,500, for Lot 1626 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Jennifer Alexander Carroll to Earl Haygood, for $162,500, for Lot 3 in Ironwood First Addition.

-Phyllis Thoele Guysinger to Paige Alison Tew, for $224,000, for Lot 646 in Old Cahaba Westchester Sector.

Aug. 19

-Cynthia P. Carter to Antionette Vernise Richardson, for $260,000, for Lot 19 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.

-Jessica L. Jeff to Naseem Anjum, for $262,500, for Lot 223 in Glen at Stonehaven.

-Cameron ONell Beedle to Sammie Hunter, for $190,000, for Lot 604 in Forest Lakes Sector 11.

-Jeremy K. Colburn to Jared Matthew Ferrell, for $290,000, for Lot 102 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-William M. Schroeder to William M. and Dorothy D. Schroeder Irrevocable Trust, for $172,200, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-William M. and Dorothy D. Schroeder Irrevocable Trust to William M. and Dorothy D. Schroeder Irrevocable Trust, for $52,000, for Lot 8 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-William M. and Dorothy D. Schroeder Irrevocable Trust to Downs Family Trust 2012, for $117,060, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Aleksej Korotkov to Jennifer April O’Neal, for $335,000, for Lot 9-112 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-REI Nation LLC to Daisy Jacob, for $260,000, for Lot 5 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector.

-Jon Hildreth to Ashton H. Carpenter, for $330,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Thomas Logan Brashier, for $317,000, for Lot 7077 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Pamela S. Henry to U & R Holding LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 43 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Billy R. Scurlock to Thomas D. Barton, for $100,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Creek Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Julie Anne Green to James Colton Woodham, for $186,000, for Lot 228 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase III.

-Jerrell Lee Rowell to Michael Dawn Mitchell, for $241,600, for Lot 37 in Rocky Ridge Phase Two.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Robert C. Lewis, for $361,205, for Lot 7075 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-George M. Davis to Nicholas Samuel Crowder, for $565,000, for Lot 3030 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.

-Barbara Godin to Matthew Godin, for $225,000, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Michael R. Wahl to Russell Gregory Platt, for $245,000, for Lot 49 in Chanda Terrace 2nd Sector.

-Larry C. Dawkins to AVHS AL I LLC, for $278,000, for Lot 37 in Hidden Forest.

-Alavest LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 20 in Russet Bend.

-Sang Le to Giau Le, for $335,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-George Shunnarah to Ryon Johnson, for $32,500, for Lot 21 in Courtyard Manor Resurvey of Lot 21.

-Kent Underwood to Benjamin E. Somerville, for $370,000, for Lot 283 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Michael B. Carey to Sherman C. Griffin, for $259,900, for Lot 11 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-Linda G. Urquhart to Tim Owens, for $450,000, for Lot 68 in Cove at Greystone Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Laura A. Roy to AVHS AL I LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 3 in Cottages of Saratoga Phase I Final Plat.

-Logan D. Ganey to AVHS AL I LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 710 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Donald Lynn Driver to Ronald F. Farris, for $100,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Robbie Johnson to Deborah Vick Coffey, for $57,217.21, for Lot 1 in Arkwright.

-Kyla B. Johnson to Melvin Emanuel Thompson, for $272,500, for Lot 2 in Covington Place.

-Joyce Yerby to Sheri Carreker Culton, for $300,000, for Lot 40 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Plat.

-Kerri Horton to Justin P. Anderson, for $248,000, for Lot 108 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

Aug. 20

-James Rodney Bradley to Tracy Rockhold, for $425,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South,Range 1 West and property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Susan L. Moran, for $420,000, for Lot 4123 in Abingdon by the River.

-Mark T. Mitchell to Ronald L. Petet, for $435,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Vanessa D. Roberson to Traci I. Davis, for $169,000, for Lot 2 in Wildewood Village Second Addition.

-Rachel Etheridge to Cathy Marie Troha, for $160,500, for Lot 195 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map Final Plat.

-Gwendolyn W. Barnett to Daulton Richard Greene, for $270,000, for Lot 38 in Navajo Hills Fourth Sector.

-Irose Inc. to Melinda Matanmi, for $212,000, for Lot 349 in Waterford Village Sector I.

-John W. Willman to Jacob Logan Brown, for $220,000, for Lot 71 in Old Ivy Phase I Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fify One Parcel B.

-Darrell Allen to Alabaster Water Board, for $25,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21, Range 3.

-James Walter Blackmon to Thomas F. Harold, for $247,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Christine B. Edmonds to James Walter Blackmon, for $145,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Eric B. Lindgren to Michael R. Genovese, for $265,000, for Lot 20 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Michael Elliott Meadows, for $350,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Isaac Michael Jones to Staci May Garzarek, for $375,000, for Lot 5139 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Leonardo M. Ramirez to Parker O. Pitts, for $240,000, for Lot 22 in Carriage Hills Phase II.

-Mary Jo Poole to Daniel J. Hamlin, for $390,000, for Lot 35 in Dogwood Forest Third Phase Amended Map.

-Billie Jean McNeal to Billie Jean McNeal, for $11, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Virgil T. Moore to Laura D. Steinke, for $185,000, for Lot 22 in Green Valley Third Sector.

-Kara Marie McGuire to Scott Edward Johnson, for $185,000, for Lot 72 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Randolph Mott Fowler to Shane Merrell, for $30,000, for Lot 17 in Shelby Shores Inc. 1977 Sector.

-Robert Keith Franklin to John R. Preston, for $195,000, for Lot 570 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-David E. Allen to Mary D. Leverett, for $342,000, for Lot 1 in Reif Subdivision.

-Carl R. Boglin to Ronnie B. Vansant, for $325,500, for Lot 44 in Villas Belvedere.

-Melvin Thompson to Gary A. Beadles, for $265,000, for Lot 43 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Kevin Buckley to Angela Scott, for $464,900, for Lot 2704 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector.

-Pamela A. Grantham to Ronald F. Kozlicki, for $345,000, for Lot 61 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Plat.

-Margaret A. Scanlon to Logan D. Ganey, for $390,000, for Lot 5 in Shadowbrook.

-North Shelby Baptist Church Inc. to North Shelby Vietnamese Baptist Church Inc., for $590,506, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Ann L. Richardson to David Adam Plier, for $349,900, for Lot 26 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-Matthew G. Gwin to Matthew G. Gwin, for $115,550, for Lot 377 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.

-Tuscaloosa Paint and Decorating Inc. to Vulcan Investment Properties LLC, for $870,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Heritage Oak Properties LLC to Bradley Edward Nolan, for $172,000, for Lot 51 in Braelinn Village Phase 1.

-James L. Clark to Carol C. Bailey, for $100,000, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III Resurvey of Lots 1-9.

-Heritage Oak Properties LLC to Amit Singh Vig, for $185,000, for Lot 3 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.

-Sandra Hassett Smith to Brenda Dunn Dingler, for $118,000, for Lot 8 in Pine Hills.

-Dung T. Nguyen to Jake V. Armijo, for $320,000, for Lot 76 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Sarah Janett Smith to C & S Futures LLC, for $17,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephen F. Carmichael to Mirfarooq Iqbal, for $225,000, for Lot 11 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-R & R Properties LLC to John M. Sullivan, for $311,250, for Lot 50 in Wynlake Phase III Survey of Lots 49 & 50.

-Tiffany Britton to Opendoor Property J. LLC, for $228,000, for Lot 6 in Dearing Downs Third Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Samantha Danielle Wilson, for $282,745, for Lot 97 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Randall Berube to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 49 in Hamlet 6th Sector.

-Chad Bloomfield to Simplify Properties LLC, for $83,500, for Lot 4 in Capps Subdivision.

Aug. 23

-Jacob Bevels to Jacob Bevels, for $281,300, for Lot 106 in Stagecoach Trace Sector I.

-Andrew N. Barfield to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC, for $198,100, for Lot 16 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-Rebecca Cobb Bush to Jabco Properties LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 17 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Four First Addition.

-Jabco Properties LLC to BAF 3 LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 17 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Four First Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lisa G. Klamer, for $422,434, for Lot B-121 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-J. Bradford Johnson to Franklin T. Burns, for $549,500, for Lot 44 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-John Todd Brown to Michelle Leann Jones, for $297,000, for Lot 79 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat.

-Simur Schvartsman to Simor Properties LLC, for $87,000, for Lot 22 in Willow Point Phase 2.

-Karen Lee Mitchell to Michael Earl Bush, for $268,000, for Lot 643 in Old Cahaba Westchester Sector.

-Ernest L. Williams to Hannah L. Catalfu, for $592,000, for Lot 14 in Stonebrook.

-Donnie D. Blankenship to Don David Blankenship, for $48,890, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jimmy Wayne Howard to Don David Blankenship, for $12,000, for Lot 5 in Legion Heights.

-Mittie H. Karthaus to Rollin T. Gentry, for $359,900, for Lot 23 in Caldwell Crossings Resurvey of Lots 19 through 23 and Lots 27 through 32.

-Tammy L. Powell to Glenda Kay Clark, for $920,000, for Lot 1909 in Highland Lakes 19th Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Lawayne Lamont Custard, for $202,000, for Lot 19 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Deia D. Fish to Taylor Brewton, for $300,000, for Lot 25 in Parkside.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Carlos M. Da Silva, for $954,742, for Lot 1115 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Janice Roberts, for $204,000, for Lot 62 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Robert Dan Evans, for $550,368, for Lot 4119 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-John Rowe Farr to RS Rental I LLC, for $165,100, for Lot 13 in Green Valley 2nd Sector.

-Beverly Elaine Southern to Joshua Gerald Whittle, for $137,500, for Lot 1 in Josh N. Jess Subdivision.

-Kristen Janette Southworth to Kristen Janette Southworth, for $225,000, for Lot 28 in Indian Valley Second Sector.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Christopher Michael Self, for $189,000, for Lot 2 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-John Andrew Golden to john Andrew Golden, for $380,000, for Lot 25 in Greenbriar Place.

-Argiro K. Lafakis to IRA Innovations LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 4 in Broken Bow.

-Alastair James Muir Taylor to Katie Wilson Geiger, for $235,000, for Lot 6-25 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector 6th Addition.

-Gillian Mueller to Edward K. McBroom, for $205,000, for Lot 253 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase I.

-Nathan G. Crumpton to Connor S. Preston, for $199,900, for Lot 8 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.

-L. Spencer Shaw to James L. Starkey, for $595,000, for Lot 7 in Indian Cove.

-James Brannon Camel to Genta Marie Camel, for $10,000, for Lot 315 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Shelby M. Caputo to William Lane Robertson, for $170,000, for Lot 43 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Young Hee Jang Seo to Laura Lee Wood, for $205,000, for Lot 222 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.

-GVP LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $77,500, for Lot 131 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Erica H. Thompson to Sherri Reid, for $219,000, for Lot 9 in Magnolia Parc.

-Betty B. Smith to Jeffery Dale Smith, for $168,210, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Earnest Nix, for $197,050, for Lot 59 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Laretta Yvonne Stewart, for $225,480, for Lot 20 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

Aug. 24

-Rhett A. Bass to Rudolph Yeatman, for $275,000, for Lot 29 in Falliston Sector 2.

-Charles J. Deering to Jaspal Hunter Singh, for $235,000, for Lot 66 in Southern Hills.

-Vincent A. Defazio to Cu Van Dang, for $294,000, for Lot 124 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-Crossroads 2021 LLC to Crossroads at Greystone LLC, for $3,868,000, for Lot 1 in Crossroads of Greystone Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2.

-Govinda Rao Deyyam to Govinda Rao Deyyam, for $57,400, for Lot 43 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-GJS Rental LLC to Fen Chen, for $390,000, for Lot 2576 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II.

-Timothy P. Bower to Michael H. Williamson, for $295,000, for lot 7-46 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Mary E. Ethridge to Marios Reality Group De LLC, for $169,900, for Lot 134 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Cedric T. Harris to Marios Reality Group De LLC, for $199,900, for Lot 508 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-Franklin T. Burns to Ahmed K. Mohammed, for $525,000, for Lot 23 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Chloie R. Jacobs to Van Sang Nguyen, for $260,000, for Lot 6 in Stonehaven 2nd Addition.

-Steven Saia to David R. Emory, for $339,000, for Lot 253 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-E. G. Garrick to Anna Lauren Elizabeth Rast, for $661,500, for Lot 11 in Indian Crest Estates.

-Timothy V. Macklin to Peter L. McKinney, for $640,000, for Lot 16-27 in Mt Lauren Phase III.

-Susan K. Smith to Justin Martin Hayes, for $315,000, for Lot 413 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates 4th Sector.

-Lisa Ann Payne to Rebecca J. Stone Adams, for $260,000, for Lot 2124 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Suzanne S. Hurst to Bradley J. Ianniello, for $155,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22, Range 3 West.

-Heritage Oak Properties LLC to Uplift Capital SFR Holdings I LLLC, for $190,000, for Lot 8 in Royal Place.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Courtney Paige Morris, for $310,000, for Lot 7-105 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Carolyn Phillips York to Douglas S. Dickinson, for $321,000, for Lot 128 in Edenton a Condominium.

-M. Jason Gunter to Austyn Trull, for $280,000, for Lot 4 in Pecan Grove.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Alexander Stratton, for $374,900, for Lot 12-5 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Nicole B. Medeiros to Jason Kennah, for $276,000, for Lot 1 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Michael Parker to JP Investments Properties LLC, for $6,500, for Lot 1 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich.

-Sharon T. Wells to George R. Wells, for $10,000, for Lot 2013 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Birmingham LD LLC to Alonzo Tatum, for $185,250, for Lot 51 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Phillip Jernigan, for $387,505, for Lot 12-06 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Joshua McCaa, for $327,460, for Lot 12-07 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Centennial Homes LLC to Harold A. Sumerford, for $2,395,000, for Lot 4 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-HCI Dunkin Alabaster LLC to Barber Companies Inc., for $2,210,000, for Lot 8 in Cedar Grove Estates.

-Bryan Westbrook to Bryan Westbrook, for $239,000, for Lot 2 in Meadowbrook Fourth Sector.

-Adam Franklin to Brian Carstensen, for $270,000, for Lot 108 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Final Plat Resurvey.

-Jennifer B. German to Sally Herring, for $175,000, for Lot 40 in Hidden Creek.

-Highpointe 41 LLC to Shelby County Alabama, for $6,287,800, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-James S. Salers to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 10 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Hiram Dodd to Michael Chandler Morgan, for $240,000, for Lot 15 in Stonehaven First Addition.

-Marshall K. Freeman to Ryan A. Miller, for $210,000, for Lot 29 in Kinsale Gardens Homes 3rd Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lamar S. Smith, for $593,959, for Lot 4126 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

