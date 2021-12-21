Land transactions for the month of October

Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following are land transactions for the month of October:

Oct. 1

-Andrew Ford to Coleman Beasley, for $28,000, for Lot 2 in Seven Oaks Resubdivision of Lot 2A.

-Theodore Lloyd Cretest to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 605 in Forest Lakes 11th Sector.

-Paul R. Brown to Christina Anderson, for $360,000, for Lot 37 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Herschel B. Young to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 1427 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Kayla Williams to Jennifer Bihl, for $575,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-Mupr 3 Assets LLC to Amnl Asset Company 2 LLC, for $221,799.92, for Lot 100 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 1.

-Latesia Davis Johnson Macdonald to Gregory Robinson, for $805,000, for Lot 415 in Greystone Legacy 4th Sector.

-Jack C. Dewailly to Ashley Stewart, for $330,000, for Lot 427 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase 1.

-Jacob R. Clark to Mikel S. Belcher, for $405,500, for Lot 4 in Lincoln Park.

-Ralph Rmeily to Justin O. Rice, for $275,000, for Lot 63 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Brandon L. Evans to Thomas Lee Moland, for $336,100, for Lot 9 in Countryside.

-Margaret Alismail to Brandyn Leonard, for $245,000, for Lot 10 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Stella Belcher to Spartan Invest LLC, for $95,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Dunstans Survey of Calera.

-Kyle Martin to Thomas C. Watts, for $238,000, for Lot 52 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Noble E. Naugle to Justin Blair Lamar, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Debbies Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2.

-Sandra Miree Hardin to Bham Growth Investors LLC, for $55,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Sanford D. Hatton to Jacqueline Michelle Holdbrooks, for $270,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-April Wallace to Keith Allen Busby, for $430,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Suleman Solomon Ngimba to Steven K. Standridge, for $180,000, for Lot 22 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1 Corrected.

-James B. Angel to Tony Robert Cech, for $425,000, for Lot 818 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae.

-Stephanie Morgan to Jennifer Elaine Granberry, for $325,000, for Lot 76 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Donna C. Smitherman to Corey P. Reimers, for $415,000, for Lot 34 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.

-Zack Pappanastos to Lynda A. Myer, for $392,000, for Lot 243 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Paul Brown to Phyllis Yeilding, for $205,000, for Lot 4 in Lake Terrace.

-Kristy L. Johnson to George Mwangi, for $515,000, for Lot 67 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

-Farman Garrett to Stacy Morris, for $119,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-William E. Madaris to Angela Pickett, for $75,000, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Mary P. Kaufmann to Birmingham Homebuyers LLC, for $350,000, for Lot 2425 in Riverchase Country Club Twenty Fourth Addition.

Oct. 4

-RC Birmingham LLC to Horace Henry, for $259,180, for Lot 97 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Michael Weber to Steven A. Horn, for $215,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22, Range 2 East.

-Herbert C. Gibson to Erica Lambert Bowen, for $380,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Erica Bowen to Ngoc Linh Nguyen, for $330,000, for Lot 57 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Robert D. Godbold to Robert Dobbins, for $125,000, for Lot 32 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Shae Gibbs to Matthew D. Zuber, for $240,000, for Lot 26 in Springs Crossing Sector 1.

-Alavest LLC to Palandria Hall, for $260,000, for Lot 79 in Camden Cove Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Cynthia Barton to Brandon Powell, for $660,000, for Lot 1819 in Eagle Point 18th Sector Resurvey of Lots 1819A and 1820A.

-Connie Hawkins to John Tyler Thomas, for $229,700, for Lot 14 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1.

-Kaitlyn Sandord to Noah A. Ferguson, for $183,000, for Lot A in Riverwood Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Tammy Fogle Osborn to Abdulla Alhaija, for $293,800, for Lot 10 in Parkside.

-Gloria Jean Sanders to RS Rental II LLC, for $262,500, for Lot 681 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Vera Guevara Egorshin, for $570,469, for Lot 675 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Jason M. Iwanski to Jason M. Iwanski, for $32,240, for Lot 21 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lots 18 thru 21 and 33 thru 35.

-Jabco Properties LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $267,300, for Lot 456 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.

-Edward Hubley to Steven C. Morgan, for $455,000, for Lot 20 in Parc at Greystone.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jason Watts, for $249,640, for Lot 12 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Steven C. Morgan to Ben E. Lavender, for $803,000, for Lot 48 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase 1.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Frederick Leon Gaines, for $203,020, for Lot 28 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Matthew D. Hall, for $473,271, for Lot 857 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-John P. Haley to Judson Lee Fleming, for $1,325,000, for Lot 423 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I.

-Adams Homes LLC to Lonnie Ray Layton, for $283,510, for Lot 113 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Deidre Sourbeer to Robert Hammond, for $612,000, for Lot 1261 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brian Wiatrak, for $1,003,941, for Lot 1202 in Blackridge Phase 2.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Eleuterio Alberto Cruz Dominguez, for $234,130, for Lot 69 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Karen Bass to RS Rental II LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 3 in Kingwood Fourth Addition.

-E & L Land Company LLC to 261 Land LLC, for $25,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-R. Don Bryan to Andrew Tyler Debaat Doelman, for $150,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael Anthony Brown to RS Rental II LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 17 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Janice S. Mitchell to Robert Crumley, for $370,000, for Lot 220 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Melvin Wade Brown, for $418,839, for Lot 802 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Flemming Partners LLC to James B. Angel, for $453,842, for Lot 4139 in Abingdon by the River 2.

Oct. 5

-Sara Jane Turner to Jeetendra Ahuja, for $189,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-David R. Donahoo to James L. Bentley, for $140,000, for Lot 11 in Wildwood Shores Second Sector.

-Jimmy L. Jackson to James C. Wood, for $350,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and Lot 2 in Bosshart Resurvey of Parcel L. Tract Nine Subdivision.

-Robert E. Owen to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $175,500, for Lot 76 in Willow Creek Phase 2.

-Matthew Huebert to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $189,000, for Lot 32 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised Survey.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jasmine Mayfield Prentice, for $200,445, for Lot 2 in Glades Final Plat.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Erica Melissa Isaac, for $221,660, for Lot 73 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Lawrence McNair to Theodore P. Yost, for $457,000, for Lot 2190 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jose Adelio Serrano Tejada, for $207,130, for Lot 234 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Myra Jean Mitchell to ARVM 5 LLC, for $208,000, for Lot 190 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Mary Ann Dobbs to Elvis Jefferson LLC, for $171,000, for Lot 26 in Midridge Village Phase I Final Plat.

-Deborah M. Myers to Deborah M. Myers, for $90,000, for Lot 31 in Wyndsor Trace Phase I Final Plat.

-Sandra M. Turner to RS Rental II LLC, for $247,500, for Lot 88 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Jason Parsons to Kimberly B. Foskey, for $1,500,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Springs Ranch.

-Barbara Gail Dickinson to Jason T. Parsons, for $1,995,000, for Lot 32 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpour Addition to Inverness.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Adi Shankara Gopi Krishna Dakarapu, for $457,026, for Lot 214 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Joseph Scott Irwin to Walter Perryman, for $704,900, for Lot 1728 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Resubdivision.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Urvashiben Babubhai Patel, for $552,079, for Lot 646 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Newman R. Nowlin, for $580,975, for Lot 653 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Magen Brennan to Cameron Hagan, for $148,625, for Lot 114 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Kimberly Yager to Wancer Sanchez, for $130,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Ana Laura Cortes Becerril to Gary Curtis, for $260,000, for Lot 5 in Robert Pledgers Resurvey of Park of Blocks 262, 263 and 265 Dunstans Map.

-Kenneth J. Coreno to Jasmin Nacole Ferguson, for $225,000, for Lot 100 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Alan C. Stinson to Matthew Christopher Ling, for $440,000, for Lot 2435 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-Megan K. Rexford to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $197,000, for Lot 191 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-David Ray Faber to Paul Robert Edmunds, for $545,000, for Lot 46 in High Chaparral Sector 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to John Paul Fandetti, for $514,018, for Lot 673 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Latissus Andrade to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 25 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Qianjun Li, for $673,713, fo rLot 1233 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Shane Johnson to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $213,000, for Lot 134 in Villages at Westover.

-Century Management Group LLC to Samantha Elizabeth Greenblatt, for $255,000, for Lot 51 in Chanda Terrace Second Sector.

-Damian Delmario Rutledge to Diana Rains, for $260,000, for Lot 6 in Laurel Woods.

-Ashley Hyde to Cottonwood Homes LLC, for $131,000, for Lot 13 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Survey.

-Bethany H. Morton to Merritt D. Cottingham, for $293,800, for Lot 197 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Pradeep Kesapragada, for $443,404, for Lot 858 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Richard Schuyler Burg to JVN Real Estate LLC, for $185,900, for Lot 30 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Nichelle Blakley Bulger Johnson to Diane G. Walton, for $318,000, for Lot 9 in Reserve at Timberline Resurvey of Lots 9, 10 and 11.

-Valor Communities LLC to Nonna R. Pettway, for $197,476, for Lot 151 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Joanne S. Richardson to Lizbeth K. Campos Soberano, for $350,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Gaines McCary Parker, for $218,910, for Lot 74 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Mathew Scott Strother to Katherine Cassidy, for $160,000, for Lot 72 in Townside Square Sector 1.

-Lizbeth K. Campos to Mary Johnson, for $285,000, for Lot 340 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase II.

-Joshua D. Hefty to Jacob Sanders, for $635,000, for Lot 39 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Suzette E. Krause to Rodney Clint Krause, for $184,000, for Lot 18 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Aaron Cain to Joan Brown, for $329,000, for Lot 2008 in Lake Point Estates.

-Amy K. Oliver to William Anthony Terrell, for $365,000, for Lot 41 in Heather Ridge First Addition Phase I.

-Janet M. Stewart to Brandon L. Evans, for $610,000, for Lot 820 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Holly Ray Taylor, for $833,753, for Lot 1429 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Ofer Reich to Jason Antoine Jones, for $330,000, for Lot 1930 in Old Cahaba V First Addition.

-Torrealba Territories LLC to Laine Nicole Burns, for $114,999, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert C. Degginger to Robert C. Degginger, for $176,000, for Lot 17 in Briarwood Subdivision First Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Joseph Steven O’Donnell, for $749,744, for Lot 1448 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Oscar Fernandez, for $208,820, for Lot 67 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Linda Gail Brasher Perkins to Austin Matzke, for $218,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Betty Joyce Chapman to Karen Leigh Kennessey, for $206,000, for Lot 45 in Narrows Point Sector.

-William J. O’Brien to Susan Edinger, for $157,600, for Lot 82 in Holland Lakes Sector One.

Oct. 6

-Stephanie S. Lachina to Christopher D. Hudgins, for $370,000, for Lot 142 in Southern Pines 5th Sector.

-Zeta Graham Mclane to Stephen Hebert, for $500,000, for Lot 46 in Shelby Shores 1974 Addition Phase 2.

-John Blaine White to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $250,900, for Lot 218 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-James W. Roberts to James W. Roberts, for $10,000, for Lot 7 in Riverchase West Residential Subdivision Third Addition.

-Richard Smith to Manuel Antonio Abarca Hernandez, for $8,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-IRA Innovations to Houston Lawless, for $150,000, for Lot 920 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Robin Yvette Parker, for $211,160, for Lot 58 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Rosie Campbell Moore, for $760,000, for Lot 1220 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Dae Yong Song, for $403,554, for Lot 859 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Katie C. Cox to Linda H. Pickett, for $224,000, for Lot 96 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Valor Communities LLC to Keni Q. Reese, for $207,476, for Lot 153 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Bradley W. Hamm to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $207,500, for Lot 17 in Dunwar Estates.

-Newcatle Construction Inc. to Stephanie Watson Hill, for $350,260, for Lot 127 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Edward Walker Neill, for $195,226, for Lot 152 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Marcus Lamar Cheatwood to Brandy I. Moore, for $379,900, for Lot 242 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Sidney T. Glover to Renee Roberson, for $122,140, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Sidney T. Glover to Laura Glover, for $202,100, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $237,000, for Lot 90 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Christopher P. Harmon to Raquel Peraza, for $240,000, for Lot 13 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Detrick O. Lewis, for $231,470, for Lot 19 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kiran Shamsuddin, for $522,902, for Lot 674 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Peggy J. Peck to Blake W. Lowe, for $206,200, for Lot 29 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Charles Norman Tanner to Randall Cameron Mann, for $340,000, for Lot 1443 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Jim Isaminger to Robin C. Nance, for $379,900, for Lot 5 in Indian Lake Cove Final Plat.

-Amber Brittain to Douglas E. Janchik, for $545,000, for Lot 107 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Lauren Lewis Anderson to Lauren Lewis Anderson, for $81,900, for Lot 47 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 7.

-G. Wayne McKnight to Jaime L. Kasten, for $405,000, for Lot 1319 in McCallan at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Bradley J. Kamman to James A. Knight, for $665,000, for Lot 1811 in Eagle Point 18th Sector.

-Grant Rockett to Valor Communities LLC, for $599,999, for Lot 13 in Hayesbury Commercial Park Phase 1.

Oct. 7

-William M. Acker to Cynthia D. Gann, for $415,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-James C. McNeely to Tevin Harrell, for $319,900, for Lot 21 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Lynda Taylor Kicker to Douglas Edwin Kicker, for $382,750, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook Estates First Sector.

-Leenell Mize to Kristy Lee Kirkwood, for $500, for Lot 2-65 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Ryan Camp to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $135,900, for Lot C in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-William R. Anderson to Donnie H. Price, for $170,000, for Lot 163 in Stone Creek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Terry A. Smith to Paul Baker, for $26,500, for property in Section 3, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Fairway Properties LLC to Stone Creek Alabaster LLC, for $1,372,500, for Lot 6 in Cedar Grove Estates.

-Lana C. Polk to Adair Properties LLC, for $345,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Terrence R. King to Sylton Hurdle, for $245,000, for Lot 7 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Kerry W. Bowers to Albert Mauro, for $281,000, for Lot 11 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Dusty Herron to Adam J. Harless, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Corey Blake Sellers to Trevor Releford, for $281,000, for Lot 1744 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Carlos Rivera to Amber Austin, for $180,000, for Lot 45 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-Keith Busby to April Michelle Stotler Holec, for $290,000, for Lot 51 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector 7.

-Jason A. Hale to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $234,000, for Lot 29 in Union Station Phase I.

-Flemming Partners LLC to D. Lamar Woodward, for $511,382, for Lot 4117 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Jasmine King Black to Wiley Elite Homes Inc., for $145,000, for Lot 202 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Misty Ann Ford to Stephanie Denham, for $192,600, for Lot 60 in Calloway Cove Plat No. 1.

-Melissa Naccari to Peter Joshua Torres, for $245,000, for Lot 32 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Michele D. Days to Richmond L. Austin, for $245,000, for Lot 36 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Dennis Healy to Christy Foster, for $429,000, for Lot 28 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-John A. Hilliard to Beth A. Cole, for $325,000, for Lot 54 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Survey.

-Craig E. Henderson to Christopher V. Walker, for $430,000, for Lot 1687 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase V.

-Bonnie A. Chapin to Nely Edelmira Aleman, for $220,000, for Lot 1 in Meadowview Fourth Sector.

-James L. Kitchens to James L. Kitchens, for $242,300, for Lot 21 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Brenda Mclean Gafnea to Matthew S. Spearman, for $166,000, for Lot 6 in Navajo Hills 4th Sector.

-Gerd Freudenthal to Telly J. Armstrong, for $384,900, for Lot 708 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Karen Alley to Homero Soto, for $31,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Earnest Clark to Bridgette Kennedy, for $290,000, for Lot 599 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nathaniel Joseph Janchus, for $473,575, for Lot 25 in Henley Sector 1.

-Elisabeth Gentile to Jason M. Sims, for $460,000, for Lot 2 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Ogonna Ezeokoli to Alison Dabbs, for $340,000, for Lot 42 in Oak Glen First Sector.

-Steve L. Clayton to Jonorzell D. Green, for $285,000, for Lot 2 in Oak Park Sector 1.

-American Investment Enterprises LLC to American Investment Enterprises LLC, for $110,250, for Lot 46 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Corey Wilkins, for $352,561, for Lot 130 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Kurtts Management LLC to S&C Family Partnership LTD, for $760,000, for Lot 16 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended Corrected Final Plat.

-Curtis Norman Cook to Deborah Carlene Griffith, for $235,000, for Lot 496 in Forest Lakes.

-Kimberley Kay Norris to Kelly D. Perry, for $280,000, for Lot 7-205 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Western Properties LLC to Bret A. Adams, for $150,000, for Lot 8 in Willow Cove Phase 1.

-Patrick J. Fussell to James Christian Thacker, for $266,000, for Lot 51 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-William Timothy Kirk to Darren Kennemer, for $405,000, for Lot 504 in Timberlake Sector 5 Final Plat.

Oct. 8

-Nazma Anish Noorani to Rahat A. Karim, for $385,000, for Lot 169 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Joseph M. Raynaud to Timothy Harbison, for $285,000, for Lot 2120 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Warren G. Williams to Sondra Ford, for $285,000, for Lot 745 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Jodi A. Arnold to Frank Logan Chambers, for $400,000, for Lot 2311 in Ambergate at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Shawn A. Raines to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $315,000, for Lot 279 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Warren Scott Grant to Lisa Palmer Campbell, for $422,600, for Lot 2 in Liberty Cove.

-Lucy W. Thuo to Daneveya Latia Burrell, for $210,000, for Lot 29 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Sherwood B. Totton, for $249,900, for Lot 248 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Antonio D. Smith, for $615,590, for Lot 1452 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Roberto A. Escobar to Benito Rangel Hernandez, for $40,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Joshua Vigneulle to Alyson Thompson, for $180,000, for Lot 110 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Samuel B. Powell to William Marquis Woods, for $224,500, for Lot 117 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-S & C Family Partnership LTD to Jennifer D. McIntyre, for $349,000, for Lot 12 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-Sarah Burgess to ARVM 5 LLC, for $237,000, for Lot 2 in Union Station Phase I.

-Joy M. Kasprow to William Phillip Smith, for $305,000, for Lot 4-15 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Rachel M. Almeida, for $548,845, for Lot 648 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Corey B. Moore to Devin Andrew Weldon, for $16,500, for Lot 1 in Legion Heights Resurvey of Lots 1 through 8.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Robert Lea Owen, for $529,147, for Lot 654 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Jesse Sharbutt, for $463,930, for Lot 836 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Eloise S. Beason to Lela Beason Seagle, for $83,180, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Judy S. Gibb to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $55,000, for Lot H in Riverwood Third Sector Amended Map.

-Billie Shaw Greenhill to Billie Shaw Greenhill, for $120,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Kelli Beard to Susan B. Schrimsher, for $574,000, for Lot 39 in Parc at Greystone.

-Chad Davis to Garrett Turner, for $235,000, for Lot 6-129 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Lawrence McNair, for $609,000, for Lot 886 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase Two Sector D.

-Steven Benson to David E. Shook, for $425,000, for property in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Callie Vanessa Finney to Callie Vanessa Finney, for $10,000, for Lot 1425 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Terry L. Poling to Henry C. Mims, for $449,900, for Lot 1715 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Re Subdivision.

-Kim C. Johnson to Kim C. Johnson, for $262,540, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $127,970, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $11,830, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $43,800, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $104,890, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $40,720, for property in Section 21, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-2817 Benton Street Land Trust to Adan Monroy Cueto, for $355,000, for Lot 4 in Shelena Estates.

Oct. 11

-U.S. Home AG Term S2 LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1 LLC, for $100,973.45, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Morgan Ashley Angelette to Trent H. Daniels, for $165,000, for Lot 16 in Village Parrish Resurvey of Lots 16, 17 & 18 of a Resurvey.

-ARG Housing LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $1,368,805, for Lot 41 in Town Side Square Sector Two Final Plat.

-Todd B. Waldrip to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $380,000, for Lot 226 in Lake Forest Second Sector.

-Shelby Investments LLC to William D. Coston, for $80,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-John P. Byrnes to Brian G. Wilson, for $223,500, for Lot 59 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Donald A. Duncan, for $120,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Courtney D. Davis, for $230,740, for Lot 25 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Kevin J. Camp to Michael B. Dowling, for $330,000, for Lot 113 in Southern Pines Fourth Sector.

-Loretta F. Jones to Dana Byrd, for $267,000, for Lot 2874 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase I.

-Frank W. Hendon to Edward Hamer Chandler, for $362,500, for Lot 47 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 11.

-Jeronica McGhee to Kathy Young, for $230,000, for Lot 235 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to James D. Raley, for $574,009, for Lot 668 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brian D. Reed, for $382,880, for Lot 7072 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Anthony G. Triola to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $395,000, for Lot 43 in Chestnut Forest.

-Michael Dillard to Detrick W. Carter, for $490,000, for Lot 1126 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-George C. Gould to George C. Gould, for $428,700, for Lot 2 in Woodford.

-Beverly M. Lewis to Carolyn Bates Joseph, for $70,000, for Lot 4 in Melton Family Subdivision.

-Robert Carter to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $216,200, for Lot 68 in Stonebriar Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Macey Leininger to James Richard Leininger, for $189,000, for Lot 27 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.

-Sue Ellen Wilson to Robert Carter, for $278,000, for Lot 406 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase 1.

-James Kyle Shirley to Marco A. Diaz, for $95,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Tanzy Nicole Bonner, for $229,900, for Lot 75 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Tyler W. Stewart to Ben Whitfield, for $335,000, for Lot 4 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 1st Sector.

Oct. 12

-Christie Robyn White to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $340,000, for Lot 35 in Chelsea Station.

-Melissa E. Flowers Williams to Ronald W. Gofourth, for $135,000, for Lot 28 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Jeffery L. Ingram to John Paul Vivona, for $310,000, for Lot 18 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amendment Condominium Plat.

-Dale Milstead to RNB Properties LLC, for $14,000, for Lot 8 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Anthony Williams, for $221,355, for Lot 307 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kimberly Sellers Hall, for $283,190, for Lot 24 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Tyler Markley, for $426,900, for Lot 632 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kelly Wallis, for $231,760, for Lot 306 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jordan Blake Sizemore, for $283,545, for Lot 22 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Sri Chaitanya Tatineni, for $273,580, for Lot 25 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Jerry Endico to Chad Davis, for $387,000, for Lot 9-109 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Jack T. Efird to Brian Jones, for $280,000, for Lot 35 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Dennis Healy, for $437,400, for Lot 619 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jamyson Valrashad Cochran, for $229,870, for Lot 308 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Tina Marie Smith to Wilda Tucker Carlton, for $20,000, for Lot 24 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Tanner Living Trust to John P. Gotham, for $308,800, for Lot 223 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Doris Lenora Tolliver to Megan Rexford, for $287,500, for Lot 502 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 5.

-Bill Vining to Trussvegas Holdings LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 25 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Mark C. Harper to Jasmine Faalua Jones, for $183,349, for Lot 40 in Kensington Place.

-Ross Schilleci to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 71 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.

-Jennifer Marie Canipe to Kaitlyn Breanna Farley, for $201,000, for Lot 31 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Mitchell Moreland to Shanelle Howell Johnson, for $705,000, for Lot 9 in Bear Holler Sector 1 Resurvey of Lot 9A and 10 of a Resurvey of Lot 9.

-Sandra Kay Raykes Bowles to James A. Deloach, for $295,000, for Lot 52 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Pelco Inc. to ANC Properties LLC, for $362,500, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Tyler Cattell to Zachary Haven Knotts, for $225,000, for Lot 114 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Robert A. Martinez to Madison Snyder, for $145,000, for Lot 56 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Ruby F. Goolsby to Kathy D. Fincher, for $188,630, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Robert O. Lollar, for $279,000, for Lot 28 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Camille Dole, for $249,395, for Lot 305 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Gary L. Maddox to Palacios Real Estate Properties LLC, for $277,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Carla Orr, for $245,270, for Lot 309 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Henry Clyde Mims to Jodi Poole, for $320,000, for Lot 43 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Felix K. Opoku to Lakendra S. Conwell, for $261,000, for Lot 102 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Matthew Thornton to Kellen Rogers, for $165,000, for Lot 41 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Second Addition.

-Roderick E. George to Norman M. George, for $132,640, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John C. Piazza to Peter F. Weinheimer, for $415,000, for property in Section 6, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Peter C. Hontzas to Mary Patricia Topazi, for $450,000, for Lot 203 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Jodi Baker Poole to Pablo Gayosso Martinez, for $232,000, for Lot 8 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Brian J. Boughton, for $398,243, for Lot 607 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Robert C. Barnett to Positive Development LLC, for $410,000, for Lot 49 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-W&W LLC to Alredo Escobedo, for $81,000, for Lot 37 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-HCI Oak Mountain LLC to Canopy Base Camp LLC, for $800,000, for Lot A in Canopy.

-Kenneth C. Hill to Sebastian Juarez, for $145,000, for Lot 29 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-Bruce A. Long to Gary Warren Shute, for $278,000, for Lot 44 in Waterstone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Shaye Warman to Scott Alan Swann, for $327,000, for Lot 3 in Riverchase Country Club Sixth Addition Amended Map.

-Todd D. Hanby to David R. Sexton, for $460,000, for Lot 68 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sector.

-Curtis Tyus to RS Rental II LLC, for $180,100, for Lot 7 in Meadowgreen.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Colby Luzier, for $467,506.33, for Lot 617 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Fredrick William Grages to Vicki Nelson, for $350,000, for Lot 337 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Positive Development LLC to Southeast Property and Management LLC, for $550,000, for Lots 49, 53, 54 and 55 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Ronald A. Kendall to Jeanne Susan St. John, for $279,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fourth Sector.

-HCI Oak Mountain LLC to Canopy Park Apartments & Shops LLC, for $2,340,000, for Lot C in Canopy.

-Kathy L. Brasher to Mitchell Dalton McHargue, for $281,000, for Lot 19 in Villages at Westover.

Oct. 13

-Allan F. Worthington to Brian Bell, for $382,500, for Lot 2 in Lake Kathryn Sector Two.

-April Travis to David Paul Walton, for $160,000, for Lot 207 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Mark Kearney Weeks to Jay F. Garrity, for $550,000, for Lot 3 in Mnt Era Estates.

-Odenville Shell Inc. to Hadden Bass Smith, for $174,900, for Lot 30 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Helen Beane to Jeffery Eugene Beane, for $30,330, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Brenton Phillips to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $239,900, for Lot 234 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Vanessa L. Valencia to Jose Antonio Valencia, for $130,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Patsy D. McCombs to Frank James Couch, for $30,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jon Hoffman to Jon Hoffman, for $458,100, for Lot 204 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Stephen Tyler Hobbs to Narayandas P. Patel, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Greystone Highlands Amended Map.

-Amanda Borden to Zachary Wade Battles, for $241,100, for Lot 26 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Kimberly D. Cornelius to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $65,000, for Lot 10 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 3 LP, for $434,952, for Lots 149 and 154 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Wesley Vance Brooks to Marnetta M. Moore, for $184,900, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Carlie Henry to Linda Hedderig, for $310,000, for Lot 107 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Richard Pockman to Jason Glenn McCune, for $267,000, for Lot 2-33 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Brian Self to Bonnie Chapin, for $227,500, for Lot 15 in Carriage Hills Phase II.

-Randi Bowman Hartley to 4EMAP LLC, for $20,000, for Lot 185 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-John Brown to Richard Winston Henry, for $415,000, for Lot 160 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Christopher Michael McClure to Christopher Michael McClure, for $144,475, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Rebecca H. Upton to Bernabe Samuel Tucker, for $235,000, for Lot 15 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Harriet S. Mathews to Melvin Robinson, for $267,000, for Lot 100 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Joey R. Burnham to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 47 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Christopher D. Leist to Matthew Sheets, for $755,000, for Lot 14 in Weatherly.

-Rebecca R. Cook to Lynette Evans, for $350,000, for Lot 86 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Becky Willis to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $275,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Mildred G. Blackerby to John Dooley, for $299,000, for Lot 14 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV First Addition.

Oct. 14

-Ayondeep Datta to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $309,500, for Lot 73 in Narrows Point Phase 6 Final Plat.

-April Thomas to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 591 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Jennifer R. Keatts to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $287,000, for Lot 1737 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Six.

-Christopher H. Zissette to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 84 in Kingwood Third Addition.

-Wise Living Trust to Jeffrey Charles Birdsong, for $479,000, for Lot 1144 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Stephen L. Pauley to Mark G. Scott, for $479,900, for Lot 3 in Beeswax Cove.

-James E. May to David W. Snyder, for $277,000, for Lot 529 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector First Addition.

-Nancy Harrison to Cheri Runyan, for $258,000, for Lot 531 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector First Addition.

-Ashton Hynes Carpenter to Blair Simpson, for $245,500, for Lot 56 in Timber Park Phase IV.

-Ahmed Alpha Mondal to James T. Rodgers, for $176,000, for Lot 26 in Wynfield Parc Phase Two Resurvey of Lots 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

-Wallace Rentals LLC to Aaron A. Reyburn, for $180,000, for Lot 149 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Daniel Blenis to Grigoriy Zakariyan, for $272,000, for Lot 234 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Barbara Howard to Sharri Howard, for $192,300, for property in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Ashley Fields to Taida Corp LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 75 in Stonecreek Phase 4.

-John W. Morris to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $292,650, for Lot 19 in Norwick Forest Third Sector Second Phase.

-Billy Ray Glass to J. Stanley Shotts, for $34,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Tina L. Sawyer to Cassy L. Dailey, for $130,000, for Lot 7 in Ardens Subdivision of the Town of Montevallo Alabama.

-Todd A. McMurray to Todd A. McMurray, for $242,500, for Lot 3 in Balentree Lake First Addition.

-Trenton A. Franklin to Diane Natale, for $285,000, for Lot 23 in Park Forest Third Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Jasmine S. Stephens, for $196,476, for Lot 150 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michelle Russo Baird, for $408,670, for Lot 7073 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Fred A. Whitworth to Frances A. Whitworth, for $90,520, for Lot 7 in Armstrong Estates First Sector.

-Frances A. Whitworth to RS Rental II LLC, for $125,500, for Lot 7 in Armstrong Estates First Sector.

-Dexter F. Sunderman to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 73 in Autumn Ridge.

-Southeast Property & Management LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 55 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Southeast Property & Management LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 54 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Southeast Property & Management LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 53 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Southeast Property & Management LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 49 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Alex Ryan Campbell to Alexander A. Figueroa, for $267,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-D and J Company LLC to Breanna Grice, for $260,000, for Lot 25 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

-Tom W. Allen to Roy Lon Shelton, for $190,000, for Lot D in Riverwood First Sector.

-Michael A. Keely to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 60 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 4th Sector.

-Tonya L. Robles to Jonathan Reagan, for $337,500, for Lot 3 in Mobley Addition to Heather Ridge Amended Map.

-Venture Developers LLC to PJ Bus Company II LLC, for $570,000, for Lot 1 in Moultrie Brothers LLC Addition to Southgate Industrial Park Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Amy Chang to Christin K. Cox, for $340,000, for Lot 1 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Westervelt Company to WLP70 LLC, for $1,049,087.16, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Taida Corp LLC to ARVM 5 LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 75 in Stonecreek Phase 4.

-BR 4 LLC to City of Vestavia Hills Alabama, for $226,910, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

-Johanna H. Chancellor Rodda to Johanna Chancellor Rodda, for $24,140, for Lot 24 in Windstone III.

-Matthew Sheets to Darren Cody Knipe, for $360,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Valley Estates 1 Sector.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Chalons LLC, for $939,600, for Lot 75 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Ashley N. Monk to Ashley N. Monk, for $183,700, for Lot 19 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Patsy D. McCombs to Frank James Couch, for $30,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Lane Castle to Gabriel Martires, for $139,000, for property in Section 3,Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

Oct. 15

-Johnny J. Bailey to S & M Development LLC, for $29,900, for Lot 1 in Mission Hills 1st Sector.

-Michael Jones to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $360,000, for Lot 527 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Blake Helms to Shannon Courtney Edwards, for $129,000, for Lot 4 in Creekview Estates Resubdivision of Lot 4.

-Stephanie Hulsey to RII 1 SC Birmingham I LLC, for $233,000, for Lot 49 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Two.

-Joan E. Cardwell to Jacqueline Maniscalco, for $460,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Records Plat.

-Matthew J. Huebert to Linda M. Castleberry, for $272,000, for Lot 15 in Summer Brook Sector Five Phase 5.

-Ronnie B. Porter to Porter Family Revocable Trust, for $315,330, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-L. Kisha Swanson to Nancy T. Stankard, for $175,490, for Lot 23 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Thomas E. Williams to Mary Rebecca Cruz, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-Chelsea Highlands LLC to John R. Morrow, for $59,500, for Lot 12 in Chelsea Highlands Final Plat.

-Jaclyn M. Chelewski to Randal Scott White, for $147,600, for Lot 77 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Marcus Mullet to Shalita Re’Shun Clark, for $300,000, for Lot 117 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Carol Kay Dunaway to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 1014 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Jasper J. Wiggins to Derek Scott McElroy, for $276,000, for Lot 65 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Fred V. Sanders to James Charles Tillery, for $485,000, for Lot 2 in Quinns Subdivision Resurvey of a Resubdivision of Lot 2 Final Plat.

-Stephanie Lynn Johnson to Leslie Ann Rogers, for $154,200, for Lot 242 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase 4.

-B B LLC to Ronald Watkins, for $371,000, for Lot 8 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey No. 1.

-James Howard Freeman to Felicia Truss, for $223,000, for Lot 109 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Todd Jackson to Hal Higdon Brown, for $315,000, for Lot 330 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase 1.

-L & L Property Enterprises LLC to Robert Allen Dunaway, for $265,000, for Lot 42 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-William H. Tabony to James B. Scott, for $162,500, for Lot 818 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Ryan J. Spence to William H. Tabony, for $212,000, for Lot 87 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 1.

-Roger Miller to Johnathan Nunn, for $190,000, for Lot 223 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Leslie R. Jackson to Leslie R. Jackson, for $10,000, for Lot 17 in Parc at Greystone.

-Aleta Van Riper Turner to Helen C. Turner, for $65,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Thomas M. Sigg to Corey Carlisle, for $174,500, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Thomas M. Battles to Adam R. Rader, for $269,900, for Lot 4 in Parkside.

-Chris A. Phillips to Jason Michael Powers, for $577,105, for Lot 22 in Meadow Brook Seventh Sector Unit 1.

-Elaine Beiersdoerfer to David G. Comer, for $2,600,000, for Lot 3 in Beiersdoerfers Resurvey of Lots 3A & 3B of Meadow Lake Farms.

-Rick Fulton to Doug S. Rettler, for $539,900, for Lot 23 in Libert Cove.

-Luc A. C. Rennenboog to George Pihakis, for $775,000, for Lot 9 in Windsor Estates.

-Archer Development LLC to Charles M. Vacarella, for $131,550, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Timothy Taylor to Orman Canant, for $70,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Hal Higdon Brown to Gary W. Whisenant, for $361,000, for Lot 35 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase II.

-My Place Rentals LLC to Michele Adkins, for $142,450, for Lot 405 in Horizon Condominium.

-Berencia Fore to Michele B. Kash, for $150,500, for Lot 806 in Horizon Condominium.

-Kim Walton Reynolds to Jakob D. Jackson, for $107,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Dexter Keith Wakefield to Charles Wiggins, for $160,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-James Scarborough to Cody Broadhead, for $234,900, for Lot 8 in Country Hills Subdivision Phase One.

-DeAngelis Johnson to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $281,000, for Lot 11 in Apache Ridge Sector 2 & 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Melissa Diane Bailey, for $293,045, for Lot 323 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

Oct. 18

-Nicholaus George to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 80 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-John M. Beasley to Linn W. Litkenhous, for $599,000, for Lot 2403 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-Mary P. Topazi to Jordan Horn, for $530,000, for Lot 8 in Habersham Place.

-Ellen Mei Man Chang to Wissam Jado, for $245,900, for Lot 46 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Michael D. Meier to William Jeffrey Savage, for $1,280,000, for Lot 89 in Shoal Creek.

-Andrea E. Gregory to Opendoor Property J. LLC, for $343,400, for Lot 1320 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Henry Allen Parrish to Gregory M. Stephenson, for $323,000, for Lot 79 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 3.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Daniel Robinson Martin, for $459,700, for Lot 215 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charlene Denise Myricks, for $432,675, for Lot A98 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Luther D. Allen to Michael A. Brown, for $461,200, for Lot 39 in Highlands 2nd Sector.

-Gregory Stephenson to Sicili Cantavespre, for $375,000, for Lot 39 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 9.

-Randall M. Zeegers to Chase Lambert Zeegers, for $63,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, range 1 East.

-Shavonn Bell to Hoyt H. Hamer, for $235,000, for Lot 8 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Terry Alan Bice to Terry Alan Bice, for $29,250, for Lot 9 in Le Shaw.

-Leigh Elise Allison to Jay El Shepherd, for $285,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 8 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Jason Riel to Joseph Ray Burnham, for $350,000, for Lot 6 in Wildwood Shores 1st Sector.

-Josh Smitherman to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $239,900, for Lot 12 in Southwind First Sector.

-Jonathan B. Burns to Jonathan B. Burns, for $201,200, for Lot 50 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Six.

-Gerald Jackson to Gerald R. Jackson, for $10,000, for Lot 77 in Parc at Greystone.

-Ali Cassum to William R. Dow, for $1,000,000, for Lot 1022 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Abby Swint to Robin G. Tripp, for $168,000, for Lot 9 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Michael Rhodes to Terry J. Knight, for $210,000, for Lot 7 in Mission Hills Second Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Savannah Brymer, for $591,813, for Lot 662 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Brian S. Huguley to Naomi Ann Miller, for $530,000, for Lot 2019 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 2.

-Cory P. McCarty to Joanne S. Head, for $188,000, for Lot 563 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Jeff Brumfield to Christi Hardin, for $640,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

Oct. 19

-Anita Polk Long to Scott A. Long, for $172,910, for Lot 6 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Sara P. Ledlow to Sara P. Ledlow, for $338,700, for Lot 53 in Valleybrook Phase III.

-Brian Melson to Zachary A. Harper, for $341,650, for Lot 85 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2.

-Janet Fondren to Aaron Michael Flippo, for $179,000, for Lot 65 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-Sajid Husicic to Chun Jiang, for $174,883, for Lot 41 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Kevin Butler to Joseph W. Phelps, for $285,000, for Lot 10 in Royal Oaks 1st Sector.

-Wyatt P. Bruner to Christina Lavon Davidson, for $253,500, for Lot 625 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Charles Sparks to Rong Zhang Weng, for $550,000, for Lot 2 in Hunters Gate.

-Shivvasangari Subramani to Uplift SFR Holdings I LLC, for $190,045, for Lot 99 in Summerchase Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 98, 99, 117 and 118.

-Frank Joseph Bellafato to Grant Ryan Massey, for $425,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Jane Elizabeth Whitney, for $443,325, for Lot 4207 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Heather Marie Edwards to Rhonda M. Saunders, for $342,500, for Lot 90 in Beaumont Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110 Final Plat.

-Corey T. McCallum to Joshua C. Averett, for $241,900, for Lot 93 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Avalanche Investments Inc. to Donald W. Wills, for $139,900, for Lot 41 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Erick Nieto Canto, for $97,000, for Lot 2 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-Sue Lieb to Sue Lieb, for $261,600, for Lot 405 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 The Sanctuary.

-Sandra J. Hafling to Heather Lee Hafling Slonneger, for $148,000, for Lot 28 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Alexander Ham, for $325,300, for Lot 129 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Sherrill L. Southerland to Sherrill L. Southerland, for $158,000, for Lot 19 in Helena Station.

-Wesley A. Higgins to Mustard Seed Holdings LLC, for $1,300,000, for Lot 12 in Rice Acres.

-Kenneth D. Partridge to David Anthony Shoemake, for $270,000, for Lot 52 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Landon Alexander Nesmith to Landon Alexander Nesmith, for $205,000, for Lot 64 in Cambridge Park Subdivision Amended Map.

-Amy Rochester to Richard Lew Winther, for $230,000, for Lot 408 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Bre Investments LLC to JP Property Management LLC, for $405,000, for Lot 250 in Southlake Park a Condominium Amended.

-Kenneth P. Reaves to Rick Wash, for $40,000, for Lot 4 in 1987 Addition to Shelby Shores.

-Lynn W. Wolsoncroft to Frank Dockery, for $805,000, for Lot 1 in Oyama Subdivision.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christan Smith Scarbrough, for $368,985, for Lot 7116 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Lee Allen Bullock to Kaylea Fisher Phillips, for $369,000, for Lot 18 in Butte Woods Ranch Addition to Altadena Valley.

-Curtis Glenn Ray to Efren Gallo Martinez, for $60,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John Kenneth Frederick to Gustavo Felix, for $40,000, for Lot 11 in Town of South Calera.

-Jean F. Lowe to Wesley A. Higgins, for $105,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephen M. Parks to Joshua S. Strehle, for $170,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Elizabeth H. Paddock to Joan A. Goodwine, for $483,900, for Lot 803 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Adams Homes LLC to Daryl Wayne Henderson, for $302,050, for Lot 22 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1.

-Gary Wayne Whisenant to Jimmie L. McCown, for $241,500, for Lot 5 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-Logan Webb to Jeff Webb, for $165,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Denice D. Mullins to Denice D. Mullins, for $481,800, for Lot 108 in Greystone 1st Sector 1st Phase.

Oct. 20

-Gary E. Morrison to Morgan Blair Anglin, for $305,000, for Lot 5 in Weatherly Glenn Abbey Sector 12.

-S & S Investment LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $229,000, for Lot 15 in Tocoa Parc Phase 1.

-Brian Joseph Boughton to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $390,500, for Lot 84 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Richard Henry Whited to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $470,000, for Lot 940 in Highland Lakes Ninth Sector Phase One.

-Robert C. Rougeaux to Paul Allen Collins, for $645,000, for Lot 42 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Alexander Sugg to Nathaniel L. Self, for $230,000, for Lot 149 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Lonnie Keith Hyde to RS Rental II LLC, for $189,500, for Lot 220 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.

-Phyllis Pickle to Evita M. McDaniel, for $85,000, for Lot 13 in Liberty Heights.

-Ryan L. Brown to Michael Jule Haigler, for $488,000, for Lot 223 in Lakewood Phase 2.

-Michael Jule Haigler to Phillip H. Amburgey, for $489,900, for Lot 1-72 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I & Phase II.

-Jeremy Smith to Linda Morris Williams, for $3,000, for Lot 77 in Cottages of Saratoga Section 2 Phase 2.

-Adam Williams to Next Step Properties LLC, for $1,307,304.91, for Lots 36, 38, 38, 39 and 40 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-Marty John Nemmers to Daniel Melvin Williamston, for $296,000, for Lot 12 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Francisco Negron to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $156,500, for Lot 388 in Waterford Highlands Sector I.

-Matt Simmons to Juan Carlos Portillo Rojas, for $8,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Matt Simmons to Juan Carlos Portillo Rojas, for $11,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Michael J. Bruce to Shawn L. Lehner, for $560,000, for Lot 212 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 4th Phase.

-David Nicholas Smelcer to Joshua Brennan Smelcer, for $65,000, for Lot 35 in Bear Creek Ridge Subdivision Sector 3.

-Carlos Ayala to Jondell K. Stephens, for $563,500, for Lot B161 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Joseph S. Creamer, for $451,489, for Lot 841 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 17 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Reynaldo F. Escobar Ortega to RS Rental II LLC, for $219,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Karen L. Griffith to RS Rental II LLC, for $242,500, for Lot 1219 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Brian William Gafford to Commercial Rental Properties LLC, for $213,000, for Lot 17 in Saddle Run Resurvey of Lots 17 and 18.

-Daryl Henderson to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $310,000, for Lot 29 in Falliston Ridge Second Sector.

-Sheila L. Hardee to Michele Bullock, for $450,000, for Lot 18 in Altadena Woods 3rd Sector.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Brandon Y. Mayer, for $650,783, for Lot 772 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Christie W. Dietz to Zachary Joshua Hill, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Donald Goodin to Luther Allen, for $615,000, for Lot 113 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Eyal Binyamin Shtrauch to BF Investments LLC, for $177,500, for Lot 88 in Union Station Phase II.

-Sandra Smith to Gann Brothers LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 7 in Pine Hills.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthias Mueller, for $455,485, for Lot A-63 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

Oct. 21

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Landon A. Shoemaker, for $441,450, for Lot A-65 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Path Acquisitions TRS LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $256,380.01, for Lot 73 in Autumn Ridge.

-Keith Payne to Keith Payne, for $165,700, for Lot 2 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Karen D. Preast to William Simpson, for $376,000, for Lot 180 in Forest Parks 1st Sector 2nd Addition.

-Jonathan Michael Brobst to Bowden Real Estate BHM II, for $175,000, for Lot 28 in Ironwood.

-Carolyn M. McCaskill to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $243,800, for Lot 556 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-ELM 26 AL LLC to PARBS LLC, for $2,110,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Tori M. Hollis to Stephanie Y. Jackson, for $280,000, for Lot 266 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Chase D. Hoagland to Stephen Hutchens, for $158,000, for Lot 2 in White Oak Manor Revised Final Plat.

-William N. Self to Todd Abercrombie, for $681,000, for Lot 24 in Highland Ridge.

-Syderia Finley to Emmett Chappell, for $144,500, for Lot 21 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Jonathan D. Jarvis to Natalie Blake, for $235,000, for Lot 44 in Indian Highlands Second Addition.

-Corey Reimers to Ashley W. Lord, for $257,275, for Lot 75 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-Jeff Hulon to Alexandria Marie Hulon, for $209,155, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeff Hulon to Alexandria Marie Hulon, for $119,800, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeff Hulon to Alexandria Marie Hulon, for $307,590, for Lot 93 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Jeff Hulon to Alexandria Marie Hulon, for $85,930, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Matthew R. Bumpers to Owen Bullock, for $432,700, for Lot 2326 in Riverchase Country Club 23rd Addition.

-Jason F. Gardner to Chantelle Gardner, for $365,400, for Lot 116 in Grey Oaks Sector I Final Plat.

-Charles H. Cox to Adam Zeytoony, for $50,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Kevin Adam Kok to Jerry Dubose, for $400,550, for Lot 11-02 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Sana Fouad Yasein to Amanda P. Martin, for $249,500, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 7-17 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Pearlie Bridgeforth to ARVM 5 LLC, for $195,900, for Lot 61 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Michael Alan Stewart to Dariela Alejandra Gutierrez, for $132,500, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Brittney M. Allen to Stephen Albert Davis, for $125,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Leigh Williams to Leonard William Godbold, for $510,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jeremy Scott Watkins, for $483,880, for Lot A-62 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Anita Mazer Cord to Phillip D. Driver, for $440,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20, Range 1 West.

Oct. 22

-Mark A. Frederick to Erica Adams Hale, for $317,000, for Lot 37 in Narrows Creek Amended Final Record Plat.

-James Preston Meggett to Abby Winther, for $295,000, for Lot 525 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Vanessa Elrod to Chris Ajlouny, for $25,000, for Lot 277 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Nathan Matson to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $182,400, for Lot 57 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Joseph S. Serio to Joseph C. Serio, for $293,800, for Lot 155 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Christopher H. Powell to Jeremy Dwayne Shears, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Parker Subdivision Annex.

-David Abbott to ARVM 5 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 37 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.

-Jeremy D. Cruce to Brooks L. Macbeth, for $655,000, for Lot 167 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-Jacob T. Law to Leslie Sanford, for $240,000, for Lot 60 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Willie James Wilson, for $580,000, for Lot 4031 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Clayton H. Brogdon to James Wesnor, for $585,000, for Lot 1501 in Brook Highland 15th Sector.

-Westwevelt Company to Chelsea 47 LLC, for $1,266,650, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Hanwei Lee to Metroplex Investment LLC, for $128,000, for Lot 6 in Deer Springs Estates First Addition.

-Amanda Welch to Timothy Bower, for $360,000, for Lot 4 in Homestead Sector A.

-Mark W. Kunkel to Seva Home & Commercial Solutions LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Iman Shabani, for $419,420, for Lot 672 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Donna Michelle Leslie to Janet D. Willcutt Fondren, for $280,000, for Lot 181 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Herman B. Justice to William R. Justice, for $506,961, for property in Section 26, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Herman B. Justice to Suzanne J. Harris, for $294,620, for property in Section 5, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Herman B. Justice to John B. Justice, for $488,119, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Barry Turnbloom to Travis Jason Wood, for $115,000, for Lot 17 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-Jake Ganus to Michael Allyn Gill, for $485,000, for Lot 38 in Courtyard Manor.

-Joshua David Waldo Speth to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $313,000, for Lot 115 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Jack W. Phillips to Larry W. Salter, for $300,000, for Lot 87 in Dunnavant Square.

-Round Too Investments LLC to William Shaun Barr, for $268,200, for Lot 12 in Clearview Estates.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Greg Montgomery, for $147,500, for Lot 1 in Creekwater Estates.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Bernardo De La Pava, for $115,000, for Lot 10 in Clearview Estates.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Elizabeth Harper Morris, for $193,018, for Lot 2 in Gossett Addition to Helena.

-Braxton Bell to Benjamin Ozment for $200,000, for Lot 16 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Kenyatta Randolph to Okeitha Ray Stevenson, for $185,000, for Lot 6 in Enclave Phase 1.

-Raymond H. Franklin to David Abbott, for $265,000, for Lot 16 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Ruth A. Burns to Teresa F. Smotherman, for $220,000, for Lot 110 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Susan Schein to City of Pelham, for $2,795,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert A. Lewis to Terry Scott Brown, for $1,775,000, for Lot 38 in Stonegate Realty Phase Two.

-DAL Properties LLC to Vita Jo Padalion, for $505,000, for Lot 2459 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Cedric Smith to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 6 in Apache Ridge Sector 2.

-Clementine Richardson to Roderick Daniel, for $405,000, for Lot 1130 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-John H. Sherman to Jeffrey C. Davis, for $480,000, for Lot 21 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 19 and 21B.

-Charles C. Badger to Dawn A. Pope, for $191,000, for Lot 60 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Emily N. Hutcheson to Adrian Star Hendrix, for $205,000, for Lot 29 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Jason Glenn McCune to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $383,500, for Lot 9-32 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Kermit Steven Roberson to David A. Bradshaw, for $375,000, for Lot 19 in Allendale.

Oct. 25

-Bryan A. Sherlin to Bryan A. Sherlin, for $338,000, for Lot 1699 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 5.

-Sidney M. Smotherman to Abigail Moss, for $145,500, for Lot 14 in Walden.

-Lisa Kay Reaves to Deshaun M. Wesley, for $286,000, for Lot 412 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.

-Joyce L. Clark Cook to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $96,000, for Lot 18 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Three Resurvey.

-Odenville Shell Inc. to Karl H. Bongers, for $176,625, for Lot 47 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Odilia M. Velasquez to Jeremy Moore, for $410,000, for Lot 18 in Hearthwood.

-Kimberly Gilbert to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 2 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition.

-James R. Elliott to Fifty Nine Sixty Two Properties LLC, for $238,813, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Andrew D. Bell to Andrew D. Bell, for $79,700, for Lot 40 in Southern Hills.

-Alfred Henson to Mondonna Movahed, for $585,000, for Lot 1163 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-SCP Siteone LLC to Broadstone SNI East LLC, for $5,386,000, for Lot 2 in Church of The Highlands Resurvey Final Plat.

-SCP Siteone LLC to Church of the Highlands LLC, for $840,000, for Lot 11 in Church of The Highlands Resurvey Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Julie Franks Moore, for $287,240, for Lot 1714 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-George Otts to Linda L. Knowles, for $500, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Alabama Gaslight & Grill Inc. to New Life Properties LLC, for $279,000, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Aref Jabr to RS Rental II LLC, for $319,000, for Lot 137 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Allen Rodgers to Charles Byron Arnold, for $120,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Margie Anita Robertson to John Solomon Sandridge, for $7,200, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, range 2 East.

-Raymond E. Worsham to Fred Wayne Horton, for $135,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24, Range 14 East.

-D H & H Inc. to Jeff Hulon, for $418,310, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael Skyler Torian to Davin J. Devine, for $170,000, for Lot 8 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Avadian Credit Union to Oscar M. Mojica, for $205,875, for Lot 74 in Village Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Corey Morgan to Marla Richardson, for $260,000, for Lot 1740 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Six.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brian Henley, for $508,545, for Lot 14 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Etty Davis to Bobby Edward Smith, for $120,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Paul R. Etheridge to Jessica V. Lascola, for $232,500, for Lot 15 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

Oct. 26

-Debra A. Walker to Michael Marty, for $285,000, for Lot 24 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Jessica Wallace to Frank Bellafato, for $90,000, for Lot 1 in Mason & Mooney Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Mark S. Boardman to Lynita Caudill, for $285,000, for Lot 26 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Bobby Edward Smith to Denise Norman, for $185,000, for Lot 516 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Alireza Khosh to Erin A. Parnell, for $294,000, for Lot 266 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

-Reba J. Overton to West Frank Overton, for $30,000, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Alan E. Hiatt to Stephanie L. Bassham, for $245,000, for Lot 15 in Countryside at Chelsea.

-Glenn A. Traffica to Joffanie Ramey, for $228,000, for Lot 3-33 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-David B. Kellis to Glen Demarcus, for $720,000, for Lot 10 in Four Wing Lake Estates.

-Trenaye M. Bailey to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 308 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 First Addition.

-Eva N. Njoroge to William Winston Reed, for $148,000, for Lot 106 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Kimela Weaver Wendt to Shield Property Solutions LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 12 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Shield Property Solutions LLC to SFR3 000 LLC, for $139,000, for Lot 12 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Robert Cleveland Roper to Robert and Brynda Roper Revocable Living Trust, for $191,200, for Lot 44 in Ivy Brook Phase Two First Addition.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Easton Welles Richardson, for $400,000, for Lot 77 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Michael J. McCraven to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $270,000, for Lot 1157 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Anthony L. Coles to Gabriel M. Roybal, for $395,000, for Lot 328 in Willow Oaks.

-Christopher L. Brock to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $301,000, for Lot 121 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Bradford Charles Ramsey to Janika Smith, for $150,000, for Lot 1007 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Word of God Foundation to RS Rental II LLC, for $235,500, for Lot 2 in Meadowlark.

-Eric V. Sturtevant to Ernest L. Williams, for $595,000, for Lot 2 in Brock Point Phase 1A.

-Denise R. Blair to Eric Vanaller Sturtevant, for $519,000, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector Phase 3.

-Jay L. King to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 128 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector Phase 2.

-Hunter McCoy Properties LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 128 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector Phase 2.

-Joseph Cannon to Gregory Michael Kenna Olin, for $358,500, for Lot 27 in Woodvale.

-Clay M. Cochran to Christopher Taylor Chafin, for $365,000, for Lot 9 in Valley Brook Phase I.

-Faris Phillips Oldham to Jason P. Ramsey, for $550,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Steven Schencker to Curtis Joseph Gill, for $760,000, for Lot 2 in Eagle Point 19th Sector.

-Christopher Hale to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $231,300, for Lot 32 in Willow Creek Phase II.

-Richard A. Limbach to Richard A. Limbach Revocable Living Trust, for $353,200, for Lot 119 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Merilyn J. Scarbrough to Tiffany Maclin, for $225,000, for Lot 27 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Chelsia D. Massey to Randy J. Brown, for $289,900, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Marina D. Hidalgo Moreno to Tammy H. Bock, for $227,000, for Lot 22 in Oakwood Village Phase Two.

-Jennifer Childers Harnandez to Jaceil Daguison, for $194,000, for Lot 79 in Meadows of Meriweather Phase I.

-Michael F. Jones to Michael F. Jones, for $52,233, for Lot 12 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Michael F. Jones to Michael F. Jones, for $81,163, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Benny M. O’Barr, for $441,381, for Lot 842 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Ruth Bliss to Braxton Ragland, for $187,000, for Lot 6 in Fall Acres 1st Addition.

-Solomon R. Madadha to Wesley Scott Shirley, for $499,777, for Lot 18 in Hunters Gate.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Bintao Qin, for $748,045, for Lot 1404 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Zachary Andrew Harper to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 56 in Village of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-M & M Properties to Tanner Bush, for xxx, for Lot 8 in Shoal Creek Highlands Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 8 through 20 Amended Map.

Oct. 27

-Curtis M. Tesch to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $295,600, for Lot 271 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 11.

-Lakenderick Edwards to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $282,500, for Lot 483 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Timothy Lee Horton to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $350,000, for Lot 7-110 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Tanner Bush to Michael S. Allen, for $16,000, for Lot 8 in Shoal Creek Highlands Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 8 through 20 Amended Map.

-Courtney L. Cox to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $257,000, for Lot 109 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Jennifer Rezba to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $335,000, for Lot 1467 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Katherine S. Klyce to Jeremy Allinder, for $500,000, for Lot 21-19A in Mt Laurel Resurvey of Lots 21-18, 21-19 and 21-20 Final Plat.

-Michael S. Allen to Robert A. Brantley, for $15,000, for Lot 24 in Shoal Creek Highlands Second Sector Amended Map.

-Katherine S. Klyce to Jeremy Allinder, for $75,000, for Lot 21-20 in Mt Laurel Resurvey of Lots 21-18, 21-19 and 21-20 Final Plat.

-Carol A. Key to George S. Harris, for $446,500, for Lot 220 in Creek Side Phase 2 Part B Final Records Plat.

-Steven S. Jackson to James W. Underwood, for $749,900, for Lot 22 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.

-James Taylor to Brooke Townsend Lott, for $255,774, for Lot 121 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-EBSCO Industries Inc. to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, for $1,087,296, for Lot 9 in Tattersall Park Resurvey No. 8.

-Bonnie Malec to William F. Snively, for $293,000, for Lot 2096 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Jonathan Malloy to Jonathan Malloy, for $144,650, for Lot 1 in Nance Family Subdivision Amended Map.

-Mary Jo Bailey to Kenneth B. Bailey, for $79,880, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-ARVM 5 LLC to VM Pronto LLC, for $608,500, for Lot 126 in Grande View Garden & TownHomes 1st Addition, Lot 3 in Union Station Phase 1 and Lot 214 in Camden Cove Sector 6.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Zachery A. Nesbitt, for $218,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-LTMJTM LLC to McAlabaster LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 4 in Commercial Court.

-Michael E. Osborne to Peter Harmon, for $335,000, for Lot 312 in Hillsboro Phase I.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Mohamed Gad, for $393,376, for Lot 7065 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

Oct. 28

-Bellamy C. Hawkins to Taylor Andrew Hereford, for $335,000, for Lot 64 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2 Amended Plat.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $247,800, for Lot 21 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Jason Randall Headley to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 121 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Richard Winther to Richard Winther, for $230,000, for Lot 408 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Jesse Blake Jewell to Billy Stephen Burton, for $250,000, for Lot 9 in Addition to Bibb Estates Lots 9 and 10.

-Sonya Recinos to Jose Roberto Recinos, for $5,000, for Lot 11 in Cottage at Stonehaven.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jerrell R. Abney, for $252,070, for Lot 92 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Marshel Roy Cunningham to Red Sparrow Investments LLC, for $37,500, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Shawn Thomas Curtis to Jeff Pennell, for $385,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Shawn Thomas Curtis to Jeff Pennell, for $42,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Julie Lutz to Samuel Wayne Franklin, for $3,000, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Justin Lee Edwards to Janet L. Nash, for $419,000, for Lot 238 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5.

-Ben E. Lavender to Matthew Ehlers, for $400,000, for Lot 70 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Nicklaus Gohde, for $478,135, for Lot 821 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-John Henderson to Sonrise Homes LLC, for $18,500, for Lot 1 in Havens Resurvey.

-John E. Rodgers to Johnathan R. Elkins, for $350,000, for Lot 1821 in Old Cahaba Phase V 1st Addition.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $222,645, for Lot 17 in Glades Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Casundra Tolar, for $210,360, for Lot 66 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Nathan McIntosh, for $566,721, for Lot 618 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-George Linton to Micah D. Harris, for $125,000, for Lot 28 in Stonegate Realty Phase II Resubdivision of Lots 28, 29, 30 and 35.

-Embridge Homes LLC to John Cameron Baber, for $506,872, for Lot 712 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Rodney D. McGinnis to Rodney D. McGinnis, for $148,750, for Lot 6 in Summer Place First Sector.

-Christopher M. Bonds to Minh Tri Bui, for $430,000, for Lot 44 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Thi Xuan Thao Nguyen, for $698,900, for Lot 1-600 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-William Cholewinski to FEFFA Group LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 24 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Subdivision.

-FEFFA Group LLC to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $231,100, for Lot 24 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Subdivision.

-Crow Land Company Inc. to Habjack LLC, for $500, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, range 3 West.

-Michael D. McClure to Eugene Hardy, for $670,000, for Lot 320 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Todd Lankford to Troy A. Dennis, for $679,000, for Lot 111 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Lakeesha D. Carter to Autumn Little, for $163,000, for Lot 51 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.

-Rebecca Ann Ross to Aaron Clayton, for $288,010, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Bama W. Chapman to Sue A. Payne, for $140,100, for Lot 10 in Bishop Creek Townhouses 1st Addition.

-Michael Howell to Jared M. McCurdy, for $161,000, for Lot 121 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Maria Renee Grimes, for $232,060, for Lot 26 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Michael J. McNulty to Michael D. McClure, for $815,000, for Lot 823 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.

-Christopher S. Elliott to John Thomas Salmon, for $305,000, for Lot 1209 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-David R. Bradford to Donovan Cole Hughes, for $106,900, for Lot 10 in Town of Calera Survey of Lots 1-9 Block 264 and Lots 5-12 Block 253.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lyndia B. McGee, for $474,552, for Lot 4225 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey No. 1.

-Justin K. Lathem to Oscar M. Mojica, for $170,000, for Lot 56 in Ironwood.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Latara Whatley, for $330,950, for Lot 1707 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Larry W. Northington to Larry W. Northington, for $640, for Lot 1736 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Resubdivision.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $281,061.65, for Lots 1733, 1761, 1762, 1763 and 1764 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

Oct. 29

-Sarah Beth Synder White to Julia Bullock, for $202,700, for Lot 33 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Nadav Gorin to Eitan Lutsky, for $168,000, for Lot 139 in Old Ivy Phase 2 Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Brenda A. Brazil to Gulzar N. Nilgiriwala, for $446,000, for Lot 94 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Justin Hill to Justin Lathem, for $275,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Heung Chung to Brenden Lawrence Smith, for $130,000, for Lot 1006 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Lindsey Irvin to Lindsey Irvin Trust, for $169,600, for Lot 25 in Kenton Brant Nickerson.

-HBH Holding LLC to Heatherlane House LLC, for $375,000, for Lot 1793 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.

-Barbara L. Hood to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $154,650, for Lot 15 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Evangel Presbyterian Church to Empire Homes LLC, for $12,500, for Lot 16 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.

-LGI Homes Alabama LLC to CF KL Assets 2019 2 LLC, for $958,719, for Lots 164, 135, 136 and 182 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Holly M. Raybon to Christopher Michael Lloyd, for $280,000, for Lot 39 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 3rd Sector.

-Eunice T. Huntress to Eunice T. Huntress, for $220,000, for Lot 9 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale Final Plat.

-Eunice T. Huntress to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 9 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale Final Plat.

-Matthew Harnden to Samuel Conn, for $266,000, for Lot 215 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase II.

-Kirk M. Bonner to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $289,000, for Lot 2 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Developing Heights LLC to Mark Burbank, for $275,575, for Lot 18 in Shoal Creek Highlands First Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Stephanie L. Jefferson, for $214,020, for Lot 16 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-John H. Meredith to Kendra Fulford Guest, for $455,000, for Lot 1723 in Strathaven Phase VI in Ballantrae.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Israel Williams, for $237,320, for Lot 36 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Charles Dreisewerd to Charles Dreisewerd, for $97,200, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Gerald Fred Gingras to Keith M. Pate, for $210,000, for Lot 15 in Woodland Hills.

-Charlotte Brown Walker to Jonathan A. Sullivan, for $165,000, for Lot C2A in Narrows Lake Estates.

-K&M Consultants LLC to Bryan D. Bailey, for $325,000, for Lot 9 in Oak Park Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Carol Morrison to Cedric Kenner, for $410,000, for Lot 245 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Floyd Anthony Godwin to Courtney Foster, for $310,000, for Lot 13 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Ashley L. Webster to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $232,000, for Lot 3-34 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Rene V. Ramirez to Robert Joel Derrington, for $359,000, for Lot 70 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Austin Brynne Knight to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $278,000, for Lot 165 in Waterstone Phase 3 1st Addition.

-Jeannie Nolen Sanders to Newcastle Development LLC, for $6,000,000, for property  Section 23, 4 and 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Brian Lloyd to Mohammad Uddin, for $211,000, for Lot 252 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-Vicki J. Huey to Julie Duong, for $332,000, for Lot 20 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Brian K. Jones to Sean Michael McGovern, for $465,000, for Lot 4 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Alan D. Thacker to Jessica Harnden, for $441,500, for Lot 6 in Windy Oaks Phase 3.

More Records

Restaurant scores for the month of November

Restaurant scores for the month of October

Restaurant scores for the month of September

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 28-Dec. 8

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...