The following are land transactions for the month of October:

Oct. 1

-Andrew Ford to Coleman Beasley, for $28,000, for Lot 2 in Seven Oaks Resubdivision of Lot 2A.

-Theodore Lloyd Cretest to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 605 in Forest Lakes 11th Sector.

-Paul R. Brown to Christina Anderson, for $360,000, for Lot 37 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Herschel B. Young to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 1427 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Kayla Williams to Jennifer Bihl, for $575,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-Mupr 3 Assets LLC to Amnl Asset Company 2 LLC, for $221,799.92, for Lot 100 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 1.

-Latesia Davis Johnson Macdonald to Gregory Robinson, for $805,000, for Lot 415 in Greystone Legacy 4th Sector.

-Jack C. Dewailly to Ashley Stewart, for $330,000, for Lot 427 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase 1.

-Jacob R. Clark to Mikel S. Belcher, for $405,500, for Lot 4 in Lincoln Park.

-Ralph Rmeily to Justin O. Rice, for $275,000, for Lot 63 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Brandon L. Evans to Thomas Lee Moland, for $336,100, for Lot 9 in Countryside.

-Margaret Alismail to Brandyn Leonard, for $245,000, for Lot 10 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Stella Belcher to Spartan Invest LLC, for $95,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Dunstans Survey of Calera.

-Kyle Martin to Thomas C. Watts, for $238,000, for Lot 52 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Noble E. Naugle to Justin Blair Lamar, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Debbies Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2.

-Sandra Miree Hardin to Bham Growth Investors LLC, for $55,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Sanford D. Hatton to Jacqueline Michelle Holdbrooks, for $270,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-April Wallace to Keith Allen Busby, for $430,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Suleman Solomon Ngimba to Steven K. Standridge, for $180,000, for Lot 22 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1 Corrected.

-James B. Angel to Tony Robert Cech, for $425,000, for Lot 818 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae.

-Stephanie Morgan to Jennifer Elaine Granberry, for $325,000, for Lot 76 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Donna C. Smitherman to Corey P. Reimers, for $415,000, for Lot 34 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.

-Zack Pappanastos to Lynda A. Myer, for $392,000, for Lot 243 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Paul Brown to Phyllis Yeilding, for $205,000, for Lot 4 in Lake Terrace.

-Kristy L. Johnson to George Mwangi, for $515,000, for Lot 67 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

-Farman Garrett to Stacy Morris, for $119,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-William E. Madaris to Angela Pickett, for $75,000, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Mary P. Kaufmann to Birmingham Homebuyers LLC, for $350,000, for Lot 2425 in Riverchase Country Club Twenty Fourth Addition.

Oct. 4

-RC Birmingham LLC to Horace Henry, for $259,180, for Lot 97 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Michael Weber to Steven A. Horn, for $215,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22, Range 2 East.

-Herbert C. Gibson to Erica Lambert Bowen, for $380,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Erica Bowen to Ngoc Linh Nguyen, for $330,000, for Lot 57 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Robert D. Godbold to Robert Dobbins, for $125,000, for Lot 32 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Shae Gibbs to Matthew D. Zuber, for $240,000, for Lot 26 in Springs Crossing Sector 1.

-Alavest LLC to Palandria Hall, for $260,000, for Lot 79 in Camden Cove Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Cynthia Barton to Brandon Powell, for $660,000, for Lot 1819 in Eagle Point 18th Sector Resurvey of Lots 1819A and 1820A.

-Connie Hawkins to John Tyler Thomas, for $229,700, for Lot 14 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1.

-Kaitlyn Sandord to Noah A. Ferguson, for $183,000, for Lot A in Riverwood Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Tammy Fogle Osborn to Abdulla Alhaija, for $293,800, for Lot 10 in Parkside.

-Gloria Jean Sanders to RS Rental II LLC, for $262,500, for Lot 681 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Vera Guevara Egorshin, for $570,469, for Lot 675 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Jason M. Iwanski to Jason M. Iwanski, for $32,240, for Lot 21 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lots 18 thru 21 and 33 thru 35.

-Jabco Properties LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $267,300, for Lot 456 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.

-Edward Hubley to Steven C. Morgan, for $455,000, for Lot 20 in Parc at Greystone.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jason Watts, for $249,640, for Lot 12 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Steven C. Morgan to Ben E. Lavender, for $803,000, for Lot 48 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase 1.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Frederick Leon Gaines, for $203,020, for Lot 28 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Matthew D. Hall, for $473,271, for Lot 857 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-John P. Haley to Judson Lee Fleming, for $1,325,000, for Lot 423 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I.

-Adams Homes LLC to Lonnie Ray Layton, for $283,510, for Lot 113 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Deidre Sourbeer to Robert Hammond, for $612,000, for Lot 1261 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brian Wiatrak, for $1,003,941, for Lot 1202 in Blackridge Phase 2.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Eleuterio Alberto Cruz Dominguez, for $234,130, for Lot 69 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Karen Bass to RS Rental II LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 3 in Kingwood Fourth Addition.

-E & L Land Company LLC to 261 Land LLC, for $25,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-R. Don Bryan to Andrew Tyler Debaat Doelman, for $150,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael Anthony Brown to RS Rental II LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 17 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Janice S. Mitchell to Robert Crumley, for $370,000, for Lot 220 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Melvin Wade Brown, for $418,839, for Lot 802 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Flemming Partners LLC to James B. Angel, for $453,842, for Lot 4139 in Abingdon by the River 2.

Oct. 5

-Sara Jane Turner to Jeetendra Ahuja, for $189,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-David R. Donahoo to James L. Bentley, for $140,000, for Lot 11 in Wildwood Shores Second Sector.

-Jimmy L. Jackson to James C. Wood, for $350,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and Lot 2 in Bosshart Resurvey of Parcel L. Tract Nine Subdivision.

-Robert E. Owen to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $175,500, for Lot 76 in Willow Creek Phase 2.

-Matthew Huebert to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $189,000, for Lot 32 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised Survey.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jasmine Mayfield Prentice, for $200,445, for Lot 2 in Glades Final Plat.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Erica Melissa Isaac, for $221,660, for Lot 73 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Lawrence McNair to Theodore P. Yost, for $457,000, for Lot 2190 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jose Adelio Serrano Tejada, for $207,130, for Lot 234 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Myra Jean Mitchell to ARVM 5 LLC, for $208,000, for Lot 190 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Mary Ann Dobbs to Elvis Jefferson LLC, for $171,000, for Lot 26 in Midridge Village Phase I Final Plat.

-Deborah M. Myers to Deborah M. Myers, for $90,000, for Lot 31 in Wyndsor Trace Phase I Final Plat.

-Sandra M. Turner to RS Rental II LLC, for $247,500, for Lot 88 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Three.

-Jason Parsons to Kimberly B. Foskey, for $1,500,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Springs Ranch.

-Barbara Gail Dickinson to Jason T. Parsons, for $1,995,000, for Lot 32 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpour Addition to Inverness.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Adi Shankara Gopi Krishna Dakarapu, for $457,026, for Lot 214 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Joseph Scott Irwin to Walter Perryman, for $704,900, for Lot 1728 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Resubdivision.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Urvashiben Babubhai Patel, for $552,079, for Lot 646 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Newman R. Nowlin, for $580,975, for Lot 653 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Magen Brennan to Cameron Hagan, for $148,625, for Lot 114 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Kimberly Yager to Wancer Sanchez, for $130,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Ana Laura Cortes Becerril to Gary Curtis, for $260,000, for Lot 5 in Robert Pledgers Resurvey of Park of Blocks 262, 263 and 265 Dunstans Map.

-Kenneth J. Coreno to Jasmin Nacole Ferguson, for $225,000, for Lot 100 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Alan C. Stinson to Matthew Christopher Ling, for $440,000, for Lot 2435 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-Megan K. Rexford to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $197,000, for Lot 191 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-David Ray Faber to Paul Robert Edmunds, for $545,000, for Lot 46 in High Chaparral Sector 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to John Paul Fandetti, for $514,018, for Lot 673 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Latissus Andrade to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 25 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Qianjun Li, for $673,713, fo rLot 1233 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Shane Johnson to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $213,000, for Lot 134 in Villages at Westover.

-Century Management Group LLC to Samantha Elizabeth Greenblatt, for $255,000, for Lot 51 in Chanda Terrace Second Sector.

-Damian Delmario Rutledge to Diana Rains, for $260,000, for Lot 6 in Laurel Woods.

-Ashley Hyde to Cottonwood Homes LLC, for $131,000, for Lot 13 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Survey.

-Bethany H. Morton to Merritt D. Cottingham, for $293,800, for Lot 197 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Pradeep Kesapragada, for $443,404, for Lot 858 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Richard Schuyler Burg to JVN Real Estate LLC, for $185,900, for Lot 30 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Nichelle Blakley Bulger Johnson to Diane G. Walton, for $318,000, for Lot 9 in Reserve at Timberline Resurvey of Lots 9, 10 and 11.

-Valor Communities LLC to Nonna R. Pettway, for $197,476, for Lot 151 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Joanne S. Richardson to Lizbeth K. Campos Soberano, for $350,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Gaines McCary Parker, for $218,910, for Lot 74 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Mathew Scott Strother to Katherine Cassidy, for $160,000, for Lot 72 in Townside Square Sector 1.

-Lizbeth K. Campos to Mary Johnson, for $285,000, for Lot 340 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase II.

-Joshua D. Hefty to Jacob Sanders, for $635,000, for Lot 39 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Suzette E. Krause to Rodney Clint Krause, for $184,000, for Lot 18 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Aaron Cain to Joan Brown, for $329,000, for Lot 2008 in Lake Point Estates.

-Amy K. Oliver to William Anthony Terrell, for $365,000, for Lot 41 in Heather Ridge First Addition Phase I.

-Janet M. Stewart to Brandon L. Evans, for $610,000, for Lot 820 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Holly Ray Taylor, for $833,753, for Lot 1429 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Ofer Reich to Jason Antoine Jones, for $330,000, for Lot 1930 in Old Cahaba V First Addition.

-Torrealba Territories LLC to Laine Nicole Burns, for $114,999, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert C. Degginger to Robert C. Degginger, for $176,000, for Lot 17 in Briarwood Subdivision First Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Joseph Steven O’Donnell, for $749,744, for Lot 1448 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Oscar Fernandez, for $208,820, for Lot 67 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Linda Gail Brasher Perkins to Austin Matzke, for $218,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Betty Joyce Chapman to Karen Leigh Kennessey, for $206,000, for Lot 45 in Narrows Point Sector.

-William J. O’Brien to Susan Edinger, for $157,600, for Lot 82 in Holland Lakes Sector One.

Oct. 6

-Stephanie S. Lachina to Christopher D. Hudgins, for $370,000, for Lot 142 in Southern Pines 5th Sector.

-Zeta Graham Mclane to Stephen Hebert, for $500,000, for Lot 46 in Shelby Shores 1974 Addition Phase 2.

-John Blaine White to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $250,900, for Lot 218 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-James W. Roberts to James W. Roberts, for $10,000, for Lot 7 in Riverchase West Residential Subdivision Third Addition.

-Richard Smith to Manuel Antonio Abarca Hernandez, for $8,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-IRA Innovations to Houston Lawless, for $150,000, for Lot 920 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Robin Yvette Parker, for $211,160, for Lot 58 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Rosie Campbell Moore, for $760,000, for Lot 1220 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Dae Yong Song, for $403,554, for Lot 859 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Katie C. Cox to Linda H. Pickett, for $224,000, for Lot 96 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Valor Communities LLC to Keni Q. Reese, for $207,476, for Lot 153 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Bradley W. Hamm to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $207,500, for Lot 17 in Dunwar Estates.

-Newcatle Construction Inc. to Stephanie Watson Hill, for $350,260, for Lot 127 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Edward Walker Neill, for $195,226, for Lot 152 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Marcus Lamar Cheatwood to Brandy I. Moore, for $379,900, for Lot 242 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Sidney T. Glover to Renee Roberson, for $122,140, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Sidney T. Glover to Laura Glover, for $202,100, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $237,000, for Lot 90 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Christopher P. Harmon to Raquel Peraza, for $240,000, for Lot 13 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Detrick O. Lewis, for $231,470, for Lot 19 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kiran Shamsuddin, for $522,902, for Lot 674 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Peggy J. Peck to Blake W. Lowe, for $206,200, for Lot 29 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Charles Norman Tanner to Randall Cameron Mann, for $340,000, for Lot 1443 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Jim Isaminger to Robin C. Nance, for $379,900, for Lot 5 in Indian Lake Cove Final Plat.

-Amber Brittain to Douglas E. Janchik, for $545,000, for Lot 107 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Lauren Lewis Anderson to Lauren Lewis Anderson, for $81,900, for Lot 47 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 7.

-G. Wayne McKnight to Jaime L. Kasten, for $405,000, for Lot 1319 in McCallan at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Bradley J. Kamman to James A. Knight, for $665,000, for Lot 1811 in Eagle Point 18th Sector.

-Grant Rockett to Valor Communities LLC, for $599,999, for Lot 13 in Hayesbury Commercial Park Phase 1.

Oct. 7

-William M. Acker to Cynthia D. Gann, for $415,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-James C. McNeely to Tevin Harrell, for $319,900, for Lot 21 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Lynda Taylor Kicker to Douglas Edwin Kicker, for $382,750, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook Estates First Sector.

-Leenell Mize to Kristy Lee Kirkwood, for $500, for Lot 2-65 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Ryan Camp to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $135,900, for Lot C in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-William R. Anderson to Donnie H. Price, for $170,000, for Lot 163 in Stone Creek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Terry A. Smith to Paul Baker, for $26,500, for property in Section 3, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Fairway Properties LLC to Stone Creek Alabaster LLC, for $1,372,500, for Lot 6 in Cedar Grove Estates.

-Lana C. Polk to Adair Properties LLC, for $345,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Terrence R. King to Sylton Hurdle, for $245,000, for Lot 7 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Kerry W. Bowers to Albert Mauro, for $281,000, for Lot 11 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Dusty Herron to Adam J. Harless, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Corey Blake Sellers to Trevor Releford, for $281,000, for Lot 1744 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Carlos Rivera to Amber Austin, for $180,000, for Lot 45 in Wildewood Village Fifth Addition.

-Keith Busby to April Michelle Stotler Holec, for $290,000, for Lot 51 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector 7.

-Jason A. Hale to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $234,000, for Lot 29 in Union Station Phase I.

-Flemming Partners LLC to D. Lamar Woodward, for $511,382, for Lot 4117 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Jasmine King Black to Wiley Elite Homes Inc., for $145,000, for Lot 202 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Misty Ann Ford to Stephanie Denham, for $192,600, for Lot 60 in Calloway Cove Plat No. 1.

-Melissa Naccari to Peter Joshua Torres, for $245,000, for Lot 32 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Michele D. Days to Richmond L. Austin, for $245,000, for Lot 36 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Dennis Healy to Christy Foster, for $429,000, for Lot 28 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-John A. Hilliard to Beth A. Cole, for $325,000, for Lot 54 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Survey.

-Craig E. Henderson to Christopher V. Walker, for $430,000, for Lot 1687 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase V.

-Bonnie A. Chapin to Nely Edelmira Aleman, for $220,000, for Lot 1 in Meadowview Fourth Sector.

-James L. Kitchens to James L. Kitchens, for $242,300, for Lot 21 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Brenda Mclean Gafnea to Matthew S. Spearman, for $166,000, for Lot 6 in Navajo Hills 4th Sector.

-Gerd Freudenthal to Telly J. Armstrong, for $384,900, for Lot 708 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Karen Alley to Homero Soto, for $31,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Earnest Clark to Bridgette Kennedy, for $290,000, for Lot 599 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nathaniel Joseph Janchus, for $473,575, for Lot 25 in Henley Sector 1.

-Elisabeth Gentile to Jason M. Sims, for $460,000, for Lot 2 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Ogonna Ezeokoli to Alison Dabbs, for $340,000, for Lot 42 in Oak Glen First Sector.

-Steve L. Clayton to Jonorzell D. Green, for $285,000, for Lot 2 in Oak Park Sector 1.

-American Investment Enterprises LLC to American Investment Enterprises LLC, for $110,250, for Lot 46 in Narrows Point Final Record Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Corey Wilkins, for $352,561, for Lot 130 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Kurtts Management LLC to S&C Family Partnership LTD, for $760,000, for Lot 16 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended Corrected Final Plat.

-Curtis Norman Cook to Deborah Carlene Griffith, for $235,000, for Lot 496 in Forest Lakes.

-Kimberley Kay Norris to Kelly D. Perry, for $280,000, for Lot 7-205 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Western Properties LLC to Bret A. Adams, for $150,000, for Lot 8 in Willow Cove Phase 1.

-Patrick J. Fussell to James Christian Thacker, for $266,000, for Lot 51 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-William Timothy Kirk to Darren Kennemer, for $405,000, for Lot 504 in Timberlake Sector 5 Final Plat.

Oct. 8

-Nazma Anish Noorani to Rahat A. Karim, for $385,000, for Lot 169 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Joseph M. Raynaud to Timothy Harbison, for $285,000, for Lot 2120 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Warren G. Williams to Sondra Ford, for $285,000, for Lot 745 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Jodi A. Arnold to Frank Logan Chambers, for $400,000, for Lot 2311 in Ambergate at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Shawn A. Raines to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $315,000, for Lot 279 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Warren Scott Grant to Lisa Palmer Campbell, for $422,600, for Lot 2 in Liberty Cove.

-Lucy W. Thuo to Daneveya Latia Burrell, for $210,000, for Lot 29 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Sherwood B. Totton, for $249,900, for Lot 248 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Antonio D. Smith, for $615,590, for Lot 1452 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Roberto A. Escobar to Benito Rangel Hernandez, for $40,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Joshua Vigneulle to Alyson Thompson, for $180,000, for Lot 110 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Samuel B. Powell to William Marquis Woods, for $224,500, for Lot 117 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-S & C Family Partnership LTD to Jennifer D. McIntyre, for $349,000, for Lot 12 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-Sarah Burgess to ARVM 5 LLC, for $237,000, for Lot 2 in Union Station Phase I.

-Joy M. Kasprow to William Phillip Smith, for $305,000, for Lot 4-15 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Rachel M. Almeida, for $548,845, for Lot 648 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Corey B. Moore to Devin Andrew Weldon, for $16,500, for Lot 1 in Legion Heights Resurvey of Lots 1 through 8.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Robert Lea Owen, for $529,147, for Lot 654 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Jesse Sharbutt, for $463,930, for Lot 836 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Eloise S. Beason to Lela Beason Seagle, for $83,180, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Judy S. Gibb to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $55,000, for Lot H in Riverwood Third Sector Amended Map.

-Billie Shaw Greenhill to Billie Shaw Greenhill, for $120,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Kelli Beard to Susan B. Schrimsher, for $574,000, for Lot 39 in Parc at Greystone.

-Chad Davis to Garrett Turner, for $235,000, for Lot 6-129 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Lawrence McNair, for $609,000, for Lot 886 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase Two Sector D.

-Steven Benson to David E. Shook, for $425,000, for property in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Callie Vanessa Finney to Callie Vanessa Finney, for $10,000, for Lot 1425 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Terry L. Poling to Henry C. Mims, for $449,900, for Lot 1715 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Re Subdivision.

-Kim C. Johnson to Kim C. Johnson, for $262,540, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $127,970, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $11,830, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $43,800, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $104,890, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Stoney Johnson to Stoney Johnson, for $40,720, for property in Section 21, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-2817 Benton Street Land Trust to Adan Monroy Cueto, for $355,000, for Lot 4 in Shelena Estates.

Oct. 11

-U.S. Home AG Term S2 LLC to Diversified Residential Homes 1 LLC, for $100,973.45, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Morgan Ashley Angelette to Trent H. Daniels, for $165,000, for Lot 16 in Village Parrish Resurvey of Lots 16, 17 & 18 of a Resurvey.

-ARG Housing LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $1,368,805, for Lot 41 in Town Side Square Sector Two Final Plat.

-Todd B. Waldrip to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $380,000, for Lot 226 in Lake Forest Second Sector.

-Shelby Investments LLC to William D. Coston, for $80,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-John P. Byrnes to Brian G. Wilson, for $223,500, for Lot 59 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Donald A. Duncan, for $120,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Courtney D. Davis, for $230,740, for Lot 25 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Kevin J. Camp to Michael B. Dowling, for $330,000, for Lot 113 in Southern Pines Fourth Sector.

-Loretta F. Jones to Dana Byrd, for $267,000, for Lot 2874 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase I.

-Frank W. Hendon to Edward Hamer Chandler, for $362,500, for Lot 47 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 11.

-Jeronica McGhee to Kathy Young, for $230,000, for Lot 235 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to James D. Raley, for $574,009, for Lot 668 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brian D. Reed, for $382,880, for Lot 7072 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Anthony G. Triola to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $395,000, for Lot 43 in Chestnut Forest.

-Michael Dillard to Detrick W. Carter, for $490,000, for Lot 1126 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-George C. Gould to George C. Gould, for $428,700, for Lot 2 in Woodford.

-Beverly M. Lewis to Carolyn Bates Joseph, for $70,000, for Lot 4 in Melton Family Subdivision.

-Robert Carter to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $216,200, for Lot 68 in Stonebriar Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Macey Leininger to James Richard Leininger, for $189,000, for Lot 27 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.

-Sue Ellen Wilson to Robert Carter, for $278,000, for Lot 406 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase 1.

-James Kyle Shirley to Marco A. Diaz, for $95,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Tanzy Nicole Bonner, for $229,900, for Lot 75 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Tyler W. Stewart to Ben Whitfield, for $335,000, for Lot 4 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 1st Sector.

Oct. 12

-Christie Robyn White to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $340,000, for Lot 35 in Chelsea Station.

-Melissa E. Flowers Williams to Ronald W. Gofourth, for $135,000, for Lot 28 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Jeffery L. Ingram to John Paul Vivona, for $310,000, for Lot 18 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amendment Condominium Plat.

-Dale Milstead to RNB Properties LLC, for $14,000, for Lot 8 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Anthony Williams, for $221,355, for Lot 307 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kimberly Sellers Hall, for $283,190, for Lot 24 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Tyler Markley, for $426,900, for Lot 632 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kelly Wallis, for $231,760, for Lot 306 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jordan Blake Sizemore, for $283,545, for Lot 22 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Sri Chaitanya Tatineni, for $273,580, for Lot 25 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Jerry Endico to Chad Davis, for $387,000, for Lot 9-109 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Jack T. Efird to Brian Jones, for $280,000, for Lot 35 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Dennis Healy, for $437,400, for Lot 619 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jamyson Valrashad Cochran, for $229,870, for Lot 308 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Tina Marie Smith to Wilda Tucker Carlton, for $20,000, for Lot 24 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Tanner Living Trust to John P. Gotham, for $308,800, for Lot 223 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Doris Lenora Tolliver to Megan Rexford, for $287,500, for Lot 502 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 5.

-Bill Vining to Trussvegas Holdings LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 25 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Mark C. Harper to Jasmine Faalua Jones, for $183,349, for Lot 40 in Kensington Place.

-Ross Schilleci to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 71 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.

-Jennifer Marie Canipe to Kaitlyn Breanna Farley, for $201,000, for Lot 31 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Mitchell Moreland to Shanelle Howell Johnson, for $705,000, for Lot 9 in Bear Holler Sector 1 Resurvey of Lot 9A and 10 of a Resurvey of Lot 9.

-Sandra Kay Raykes Bowles to James A. Deloach, for $295,000, for Lot 52 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Pelco Inc. to ANC Properties LLC, for $362,500, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Tyler Cattell to Zachary Haven Knotts, for $225,000, for Lot 114 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Robert A. Martinez to Madison Snyder, for $145,000, for Lot 56 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Ruby F. Goolsby to Kathy D. Fincher, for $188,630, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Robert O. Lollar, for $279,000, for Lot 28 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Camille Dole, for $249,395, for Lot 305 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Gary L. Maddox to Palacios Real Estate Properties LLC, for $277,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Carla Orr, for $245,270, for Lot 309 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Henry Clyde Mims to Jodi Poole, for $320,000, for Lot 43 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Felix K. Opoku to Lakendra S. Conwell, for $261,000, for Lot 102 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Matthew Thornton to Kellen Rogers, for $165,000, for Lot 41 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Second Addition.

-Roderick E. George to Norman M. George, for $132,640, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John C. Piazza to Peter F. Weinheimer, for $415,000, for property in Section 6, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Peter C. Hontzas to Mary Patricia Topazi, for $450,000, for Lot 203 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Jodi Baker Poole to Pablo Gayosso Martinez, for $232,000, for Lot 8 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Brian J. Boughton, for $398,243, for Lot 607 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Robert C. Barnett to Positive Development LLC, for $410,000, for Lot 49 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-W&W LLC to Alredo Escobedo, for $81,000, for Lot 37 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-HCI Oak Mountain LLC to Canopy Base Camp LLC, for $800,000, for Lot A in Canopy.

-Kenneth C. Hill to Sebastian Juarez, for $145,000, for Lot 29 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-Bruce A. Long to Gary Warren Shute, for $278,000, for Lot 44 in Waterstone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Shaye Warman to Scott Alan Swann, for $327,000, for Lot 3 in Riverchase Country Club Sixth Addition Amended Map.

-Todd D. Hanby to David R. Sexton, for $460,000, for Lot 68 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sector.

-Curtis Tyus to RS Rental II LLC, for $180,100, for Lot 7 in Meadowgreen.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Colby Luzier, for $467,506.33, for Lot 617 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Fredrick William Grages to Vicki Nelson, for $350,000, for Lot 337 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Positive Development LLC to Southeast Property and Management LLC, for $550,000, for Lots 49, 53, 54 and 55 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Ronald A. Kendall to Jeanne Susan St. John, for $279,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fourth Sector.

-HCI Oak Mountain LLC to Canopy Park Apartments & Shops LLC, for $2,340,000, for Lot C in Canopy.

-Kathy L. Brasher to Mitchell Dalton McHargue, for $281,000, for Lot 19 in Villages at Westover.

Oct. 13

-Allan F. Worthington to Brian Bell, for $382,500, for Lot 2 in Lake Kathryn Sector Two.

-April Travis to David Paul Walton, for $160,000, for Lot 207 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Mark Kearney Weeks to Jay F. Garrity, for $550,000, for Lot 3 in Mnt Era Estates.

-Odenville Shell Inc. to Hadden Bass Smith, for $174,900, for Lot 30 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Helen Beane to Jeffery Eugene Beane, for $30,330, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Brenton Phillips to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $239,900, for Lot 234 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Vanessa L. Valencia to Jose Antonio Valencia, for $130,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Patsy D. McCombs to Frank James Couch, for $30,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jon Hoffman to Jon Hoffman, for $458,100, for Lot 204 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Stephen Tyler Hobbs to Narayandas P. Patel, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Greystone Highlands Amended Map.

-Amanda Borden to Zachary Wade Battles, for $241,100, for Lot 26 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Kimberly D. Cornelius to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $65,000, for Lot 10 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 3 LP, for $434,952, for Lots 149 and 154 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Wesley Vance Brooks to Marnetta M. Moore, for $184,900, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Carlie Henry to Linda Hedderig, for $310,000, for Lot 107 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Richard Pockman to Jason Glenn McCune, for $267,000, for Lot 2-33 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Brian Self to Bonnie Chapin, for $227,500, for Lot 15 in Carriage Hills Phase II.

-Randi Bowman Hartley to 4EMAP LLC, for $20,000, for Lot 185 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-John Brown to Richard Winston Henry, for $415,000, for Lot 160 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Christopher Michael McClure to Christopher Michael McClure, for $144,475, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Rebecca H. Upton to Bernabe Samuel Tucker, for $235,000, for Lot 15 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Harriet S. Mathews to Melvin Robinson, for $267,000, for Lot 100 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Joey R. Burnham to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 47 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Christopher D. Leist to Matthew Sheets, for $755,000, for Lot 14 in Weatherly.

-Rebecca R. Cook to Lynette Evans, for $350,000, for Lot 86 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Becky Willis to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $275,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Mildred G. Blackerby to John Dooley, for $299,000, for Lot 14 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness Phase IV First Addition.

Oct. 14

-Ayondeep Datta to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $309,500, for Lot 73 in Narrows Point Phase 6 Final Plat.

-April Thomas to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 591 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Jennifer R. Keatts to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $287,000, for Lot 1737 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Six.

-Christopher H. Zissette to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 84 in Kingwood Third Addition.

-Wise Living Trust to Jeffrey Charles Birdsong, for $479,000, for Lot 1144 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Stephen L. Pauley to Mark G. Scott, for $479,900, for Lot 3 in Beeswax Cove.

-James E. May to David W. Snyder, for $277,000, for Lot 529 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector First Addition.

-Nancy Harrison to Cheri Runyan, for $258,000, for Lot 531 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector First Addition.

-Ashton Hynes Carpenter to Blair Simpson, for $245,500, for Lot 56 in Timber Park Phase IV.

-Ahmed Alpha Mondal to James T. Rodgers, for $176,000, for Lot 26 in Wynfield Parc Phase Two Resurvey of Lots 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.

-Wallace Rentals LLC to Aaron A. Reyburn, for $180,000, for Lot 149 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Daniel Blenis to Grigoriy Zakariyan, for $272,000, for Lot 234 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-Barbara Howard to Sharri Howard, for $192,300, for property in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Ashley Fields to Taida Corp LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 75 in Stonecreek Phase 4.

-John W. Morris to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $292,650, for Lot 19 in Norwick Forest Third Sector Second Phase.

-Billy Ray Glass to J. Stanley Shotts, for $34,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Tina L. Sawyer to Cassy L. Dailey, for $130,000, for Lot 7 in Ardens Subdivision of the Town of Montevallo Alabama.

-Todd A. McMurray to Todd A. McMurray, for $242,500, for Lot 3 in Balentree Lake First Addition.

-Trenton A. Franklin to Diane Natale, for $285,000, for Lot 23 in Park Forest Third Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Jasmine S. Stephens, for $196,476, for Lot 150 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michelle Russo Baird, for $408,670, for Lot 7073 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Fred A. Whitworth to Frances A. Whitworth, for $90,520, for Lot 7 in Armstrong Estates First Sector.

-Frances A. Whitworth to RS Rental II LLC, for $125,500, for Lot 7 in Armstrong Estates First Sector.

-Dexter F. Sunderman to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 73 in Autumn Ridge.

-Southeast Property & Management LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 55 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Southeast Property & Management LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 54 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Southeast Property & Management LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 53 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Southeast Property & Management LLC to Barp November 2015 LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 49 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Alex Ryan Campbell to Alexander A. Figueroa, for $267,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-D and J Company LLC to Breanna Grice, for $260,000, for Lot 25 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

-Tom W. Allen to Roy Lon Shelton, for $190,000, for Lot D in Riverwood First Sector.

-Michael A. Keely to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 60 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 4th Sector.

-Tonya L. Robles to Jonathan Reagan, for $337,500, for Lot 3 in Mobley Addition to Heather Ridge Amended Map.

-Venture Developers LLC to PJ Bus Company II LLC, for $570,000, for Lot 1 in Moultrie Brothers LLC Addition to Southgate Industrial Park Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Amy Chang to Christin K. Cox, for $340,000, for Lot 1 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Westervelt Company to WLP70 LLC, for $1,049,087.16, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Taida Corp LLC to ARVM 5 LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 75 in Stonecreek Phase 4.

-BR 4 LLC to City of Vestavia Hills Alabama, for $226,910, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

-Johanna H. Chancellor Rodda to Johanna Chancellor Rodda, for $24,140, for Lot 24 in Windstone III.

-Matthew Sheets to Darren Cody Knipe, for $360,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Valley Estates 1 Sector.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Chalons LLC, for $939,600, for Lot 75 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Ashley N. Monk to Ashley N. Monk, for $183,700, for Lot 19 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Patsy D. McCombs to Frank James Couch, for $30,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Lane Castle to Gabriel Martires, for $139,000, for property in Section 3,Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

Oct. 15

-Johnny J. Bailey to S & M Development LLC, for $29,900, for Lot 1 in Mission Hills 1st Sector.

-Michael Jones to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $360,000, for Lot 527 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Blake Helms to Shannon Courtney Edwards, for $129,000, for Lot 4 in Creekview Estates Resubdivision of Lot 4.

-Stephanie Hulsey to RII 1 SC Birmingham I LLC, for $233,000, for Lot 49 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Two.

-Joan E. Cardwell to Jacqueline Maniscalco, for $460,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Records Plat.

-Matthew J. Huebert to Linda M. Castleberry, for $272,000, for Lot 15 in Summer Brook Sector Five Phase 5.

-Ronnie B. Porter to Porter Family Revocable Trust, for $315,330, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-L. Kisha Swanson to Nancy T. Stankard, for $175,490, for Lot 23 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Thomas E. Williams to Mary Rebecca Cruz, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-Chelsea Highlands LLC to John R. Morrow, for $59,500, for Lot 12 in Chelsea Highlands Final Plat.

-Jaclyn M. Chelewski to Randal Scott White, for $147,600, for Lot 77 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Marcus Mullet to Shalita Re’Shun Clark, for $300,000, for Lot 117 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Carol Kay Dunaway to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 1014 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Jasper J. Wiggins to Derek Scott McElroy, for $276,000, for Lot 65 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Fred V. Sanders to James Charles Tillery, for $485,000, for Lot 2 in Quinns Subdivision Resurvey of a Resubdivision of Lot 2 Final Plat.

-Stephanie Lynn Johnson to Leslie Ann Rogers, for $154,200, for Lot 242 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase 4.

-B B LLC to Ronald Watkins, for $371,000, for Lot 8 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey No. 1.

-James Howard Freeman to Felicia Truss, for $223,000, for Lot 109 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Todd Jackson to Hal Higdon Brown, for $315,000, for Lot 330 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase 1.

-L & L Property Enterprises LLC to Robert Allen Dunaway, for $265,000, for Lot 42 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-William H. Tabony to James B. Scott, for $162,500, for Lot 818 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Ryan J. Spence to William H. Tabony, for $212,000, for Lot 87 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 1.

-Roger Miller to Johnathan Nunn, for $190,000, for Lot 223 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Leslie R. Jackson to Leslie R. Jackson, for $10,000, for Lot 17 in Parc at Greystone.

-Aleta Van Riper Turner to Helen C. Turner, for $65,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Thomas M. Sigg to Corey Carlisle, for $174,500, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Thomas M. Battles to Adam R. Rader, for $269,900, for Lot 4 in Parkside.

-Chris A. Phillips to Jason Michael Powers, for $577,105, for Lot 22 in Meadow Brook Seventh Sector Unit 1.

-Elaine Beiersdoerfer to David G. Comer, for $2,600,000, for Lot 3 in Beiersdoerfers Resurvey of Lots 3A & 3B of Meadow Lake Farms.

-Rick Fulton to Doug S. Rettler, for $539,900, for Lot 23 in Libert Cove.

-Luc A. C. Rennenboog to George Pihakis, for $775,000, for Lot 9 in Windsor Estates.

-Archer Development LLC to Charles M. Vacarella, for $131,550, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Timothy Taylor to Orman Canant, for $70,000, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Hal Higdon Brown to Gary W. Whisenant, for $361,000, for Lot 35 in Chinaberry Subdivision Phase II.

-My Place Rentals LLC to Michele Adkins, for $142,450, for Lot 405 in Horizon Condominium.

-Berencia Fore to Michele B. Kash, for $150,500, for Lot 806 in Horizon Condominium.

-Kim Walton Reynolds to Jakob D. Jackson, for $107,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Dexter Keith Wakefield to Charles Wiggins, for $160,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-James Scarborough to Cody Broadhead, for $234,900, for Lot 8 in Country Hills Subdivision Phase One.

-DeAngelis Johnson to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $281,000, for Lot 11 in Apache Ridge Sector 2 & 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Melissa Diane Bailey, for $293,045, for Lot 323 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

Oct. 18

-Nicholaus George to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 80 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-John M. Beasley to Linn W. Litkenhous, for $599,000, for Lot 2403 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-Mary P. Topazi to Jordan Horn, for $530,000, for Lot 8 in Habersham Place.

-Ellen Mei Man Chang to Wissam Jado, for $245,900, for Lot 46 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Michael D. Meier to William Jeffrey Savage, for $1,280,000, for Lot 89 in Shoal Creek.

-Andrea E. Gregory to Opendoor Property J. LLC, for $343,400, for Lot 1320 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Henry Allen Parrish to Gregory M. Stephenson, for $323,000, for Lot 79 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 3.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Daniel Robinson Martin, for $459,700, for Lot 215 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charlene Denise Myricks, for $432,675, for Lot A98 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Luther D. Allen to Michael A. Brown, for $461,200, for Lot 39 in Highlands 2nd Sector.

-Gregory Stephenson to Sicili Cantavespre, for $375,000, for Lot 39 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 9.

-Randall M. Zeegers to Chase Lambert Zeegers, for $63,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, range 1 East.

-Shavonn Bell to Hoyt H. Hamer, for $235,000, for Lot 8 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Terry Alan Bice to Terry Alan Bice, for $29,250, for Lot 9 in Le Shaw.

-Leigh Elise Allison to Jay El Shepherd, for $285,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 8 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Jason Riel to Joseph Ray Burnham, for $350,000, for Lot 6 in Wildwood Shores 1st Sector.

-Josh Smitherman to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $239,900, for Lot 12 in Southwind First Sector.

-Jonathan B. Burns to Jonathan B. Burns, for $201,200, for Lot 50 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Six.

-Gerald Jackson to Gerald R. Jackson, for $10,000, for Lot 77 in Parc at Greystone.

-Ali Cassum to William R. Dow, for $1,000,000, for Lot 1022 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Abby Swint to Robin G. Tripp, for $168,000, for Lot 9 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Michael Rhodes to Terry J. Knight, for $210,000, for Lot 7 in Mission Hills Second Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Savannah Brymer, for $591,813, for Lot 662 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Brian S. Huguley to Naomi Ann Miller, for $530,000, for Lot 2019 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 2.

-Cory P. McCarty to Joanne S. Head, for $188,000, for Lot 563 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Jeff Brumfield to Christi Hardin, for $640,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

Oct. 19

-Anita Polk Long to Scott A. Long, for $172,910, for Lot 6 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Sara P. Ledlow to Sara P. Ledlow, for $338,700, for Lot 53 in Valleybrook Phase III.

-Brian Melson to Zachary A. Harper, for $341,650, for Lot 85 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2.

-Janet Fondren to Aaron Michael Flippo, for $179,000, for Lot 65 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-Sajid Husicic to Chun Jiang, for $174,883, for Lot 41 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Kevin Butler to Joseph W. Phelps, for $285,000, for Lot 10 in Royal Oaks 1st Sector.

-Wyatt P. Bruner to Christina Lavon Davidson, for $253,500, for Lot 625 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Charles Sparks to Rong Zhang Weng, for $550,000, for Lot 2 in Hunters Gate.

-Shivvasangari Subramani to Uplift SFR Holdings I LLC, for $190,045, for Lot 99 in Summerchase Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 98, 99, 117 and 118.

-Frank Joseph Bellafato to Grant Ryan Massey, for $425,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Jane Elizabeth Whitney, for $443,325, for Lot 4207 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Heather Marie Edwards to Rhonda M. Saunders, for $342,500, for Lot 90 in Beaumont Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110 Final Plat.

-Corey T. McCallum to Joshua C. Averett, for $241,900, for Lot 93 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Avalanche Investments Inc. to Donald W. Wills, for $139,900, for Lot 41 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Erick Nieto Canto, for $97,000, for Lot 2 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-Sue Lieb to Sue Lieb, for $261,600, for Lot 405 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 The Sanctuary.

-Sandra J. Hafling to Heather Lee Hafling Slonneger, for $148,000, for Lot 28 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Alexander Ham, for $325,300, for Lot 129 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Sherrill L. Southerland to Sherrill L. Southerland, for $158,000, for Lot 19 in Helena Station.

-Wesley A. Higgins to Mustard Seed Holdings LLC, for $1,300,000, for Lot 12 in Rice Acres.

-Kenneth D. Partridge to David Anthony Shoemake, for $270,000, for Lot 52 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Landon Alexander Nesmith to Landon Alexander Nesmith, for $205,000, for Lot 64 in Cambridge Park Subdivision Amended Map.

-Amy Rochester to Richard Lew Winther, for $230,000, for Lot 408 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Bre Investments LLC to JP Property Management LLC, for $405,000, for Lot 250 in Southlake Park a Condominium Amended.

-Kenneth P. Reaves to Rick Wash, for $40,000, for Lot 4 in 1987 Addition to Shelby Shores.

-Lynn W. Wolsoncroft to Frank Dockery, for $805,000, for Lot 1 in Oyama Subdivision.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christan Smith Scarbrough, for $368,985, for Lot 7116 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Lee Allen Bullock to Kaylea Fisher Phillips, for $369,000, for Lot 18 in Butte Woods Ranch Addition to Altadena Valley.

-Curtis Glenn Ray to Efren Gallo Martinez, for $60,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-John Kenneth Frederick to Gustavo Felix, for $40,000, for Lot 11 in Town of South Calera.

-Jean F. Lowe to Wesley A. Higgins, for $105,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephen M. Parks to Joshua S. Strehle, for $170,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Elizabeth H. Paddock to Joan A. Goodwine, for $483,900, for Lot 803 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Adams Homes LLC to Daryl Wayne Henderson, for $302,050, for Lot 22 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1.

-Gary Wayne Whisenant to Jimmie L. McCown, for $241,500, for Lot 5 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-Logan Webb to Jeff Webb, for $165,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Denice D. Mullins to Denice D. Mullins, for $481,800, for Lot 108 in Greystone 1st Sector 1st Phase.

Oct. 20

-Gary E. Morrison to Morgan Blair Anglin, for $305,000, for Lot 5 in Weatherly Glenn Abbey Sector 12.

-S & S Investment LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $229,000, for Lot 15 in Tocoa Parc Phase 1.

-Brian Joseph Boughton to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $390,500, for Lot 84 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Richard Henry Whited to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $470,000, for Lot 940 in Highland Lakes Ninth Sector Phase One.

-Robert C. Rougeaux to Paul Allen Collins, for $645,000, for Lot 42 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Alexander Sugg to Nathaniel L. Self, for $230,000, for Lot 149 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Lonnie Keith Hyde to RS Rental II LLC, for $189,500, for Lot 220 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.

-Phyllis Pickle to Evita M. McDaniel, for $85,000, for Lot 13 in Liberty Heights.

-Ryan L. Brown to Michael Jule Haigler, for $488,000, for Lot 223 in Lakewood Phase 2.

-Michael Jule Haigler to Phillip H. Amburgey, for $489,900, for Lot 1-72 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I & Phase II.

-Jeremy Smith to Linda Morris Williams, for $3,000, for Lot 77 in Cottages of Saratoga Section 2 Phase 2.

-Adam Williams to Next Step Properties LLC, for $1,307,304.91, for Lots 36, 38, 38, 39 and 40 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-Marty John Nemmers to Daniel Melvin Williamston, for $296,000, for Lot 12 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Francisco Negron to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $156,500, for Lot 388 in Waterford Highlands Sector I.

-Matt Simmons to Juan Carlos Portillo Rojas, for $8,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Matt Simmons to Juan Carlos Portillo Rojas, for $11,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Michael J. Bruce to Shawn L. Lehner, for $560,000, for Lot 212 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 4th Phase.

-David Nicholas Smelcer to Joshua Brennan Smelcer, for $65,000, for Lot 35 in Bear Creek Ridge Subdivision Sector 3.

-Carlos Ayala to Jondell K. Stephens, for $563,500, for Lot B161 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Joseph S. Creamer, for $451,489, for Lot 841 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 17 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Reynaldo F. Escobar Ortega to RS Rental II LLC, for $219,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Karen L. Griffith to RS Rental II LLC, for $242,500, for Lot 1219 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Brian William Gafford to Commercial Rental Properties LLC, for $213,000, for Lot 17 in Saddle Run Resurvey of Lots 17 and 18.

-Daryl Henderson to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $310,000, for Lot 29 in Falliston Ridge Second Sector.

-Sheila L. Hardee to Michele Bullock, for $450,000, for Lot 18 in Altadena Woods 3rd Sector.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Brandon Y. Mayer, for $650,783, for Lot 772 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Christie W. Dietz to Zachary Joshua Hill, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Donald Goodin to Luther Allen, for $615,000, for Lot 113 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Eyal Binyamin Shtrauch to BF Investments LLC, for $177,500, for Lot 88 in Union Station Phase II.

-Sandra Smith to Gann Brothers LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 7 in Pine Hills.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthias Mueller, for $455,485, for Lot A-63 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

Oct. 21

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Landon A. Shoemaker, for $441,450, for Lot A-65 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Path Acquisitions TRS LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $256,380.01, for Lot 73 in Autumn Ridge.

-Keith Payne to Keith Payne, for $165,700, for Lot 2 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Karen D. Preast to William Simpson, for $376,000, for Lot 180 in Forest Parks 1st Sector 2nd Addition.

-Jonathan Michael Brobst to Bowden Real Estate BHM II, for $175,000, for Lot 28 in Ironwood.

-Carolyn M. McCaskill to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $243,800, for Lot 556 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-ELM 26 AL LLC to PARBS LLC, for $2,110,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Tori M. Hollis to Stephanie Y. Jackson, for $280,000, for Lot 266 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Chase D. Hoagland to Stephen Hutchens, for $158,000, for Lot 2 in White Oak Manor Revised Final Plat.

-William N. Self to Todd Abercrombie, for $681,000, for Lot 24 in Highland Ridge.

-Syderia Finley to Emmett Chappell, for $144,500, for Lot 21 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Jonathan D. Jarvis to Natalie Blake, for $235,000, for Lot 44 in Indian Highlands Second Addition.

-Corey Reimers to Ashley W. Lord, for $257,275, for Lot 75 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-Jeff Hulon to Alexandria Marie Hulon, for $209,155, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeff Hulon to Alexandria Marie Hulon, for $119,800, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeff Hulon to Alexandria Marie Hulon, for $307,590, for Lot 93 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Jeff Hulon to Alexandria Marie Hulon, for $85,930, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Matthew R. Bumpers to Owen Bullock, for $432,700, for Lot 2326 in Riverchase Country Club 23rd Addition.

-Jason F. Gardner to Chantelle Gardner, for $365,400, for Lot 116 in Grey Oaks Sector I Final Plat.

-Charles H. Cox to Adam Zeytoony, for $50,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Kevin Adam Kok to Jerry Dubose, for $400,550, for Lot 11-02 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Sana Fouad Yasein to Amanda P. Martin, for $249,500, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 7-17 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Pearlie Bridgeforth to ARVM 5 LLC, for $195,900, for Lot 61 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Michael Alan Stewart to Dariela Alejandra Gutierrez, for $132,500, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Brittney M. Allen to Stephen Albert Davis, for $125,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Leigh Williams to Leonard William Godbold, for $510,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jeremy Scott Watkins, for $483,880, for Lot A-62 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Anita Mazer Cord to Phillip D. Driver, for $440,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20, Range 1 West.

Oct. 22

-Mark A. Frederick to Erica Adams Hale, for $317,000, for Lot 37 in Narrows Creek Amended Final Record Plat.

-James Preston Meggett to Abby Winther, for $295,000, for Lot 525 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Vanessa Elrod to Chris Ajlouny, for $25,000, for Lot 277 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Nathan Matson to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $182,400, for Lot 57 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Joseph S. Serio to Joseph C. Serio, for $293,800, for Lot 155 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Christopher H. Powell to Jeremy Dwayne Shears, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Parker Subdivision Annex.

-David Abbott to ARVM 5 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 37 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.

-Jeremy D. Cruce to Brooks L. Macbeth, for $655,000, for Lot 167 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-Jacob T. Law to Leslie Sanford, for $240,000, for Lot 60 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Willie James Wilson, for $580,000, for Lot 4031 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Clayton H. Brogdon to James Wesnor, for $585,000, for Lot 1501 in Brook Highland 15th Sector.

-Westwevelt Company to Chelsea 47 LLC, for $1,266,650, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Hanwei Lee to Metroplex Investment LLC, for $128,000, for Lot 6 in Deer Springs Estates First Addition.

-Amanda Welch to Timothy Bower, for $360,000, for Lot 4 in Homestead Sector A.

-Mark W. Kunkel to Seva Home & Commercial Solutions LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Iman Shabani, for $419,420, for Lot 672 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Donna Michelle Leslie to Janet D. Willcutt Fondren, for $280,000, for Lot 181 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Herman B. Justice to William R. Justice, for $506,961, for property in Section 26, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Herman B. Justice to Suzanne J. Harris, for $294,620, for property in Section 5, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Herman B. Justice to John B. Justice, for $488,119, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Barry Turnbloom to Travis Jason Wood, for $115,000, for Lot 17 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-Jake Ganus to Michael Allyn Gill, for $485,000, for Lot 38 in Courtyard Manor.

-Joshua David Waldo Speth to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $313,000, for Lot 115 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Jack W. Phillips to Larry W. Salter, for $300,000, for Lot 87 in Dunnavant Square.

-Round Too Investments LLC to William Shaun Barr, for $268,200, for Lot 12 in Clearview Estates.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Greg Montgomery, for $147,500, for Lot 1 in Creekwater Estates.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Bernardo De La Pava, for $115,000, for Lot 10 in Clearview Estates.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Elizabeth Harper Morris, for $193,018, for Lot 2 in Gossett Addition to Helena.

-Braxton Bell to Benjamin Ozment for $200,000, for Lot 16 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Kenyatta Randolph to Okeitha Ray Stevenson, for $185,000, for Lot 6 in Enclave Phase 1.

-Raymond H. Franklin to David Abbott, for $265,000, for Lot 16 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Ruth A. Burns to Teresa F. Smotherman, for $220,000, for Lot 110 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Susan Schein to City of Pelham, for $2,795,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert A. Lewis to Terry Scott Brown, for $1,775,000, for Lot 38 in Stonegate Realty Phase Two.

-DAL Properties LLC to Vita Jo Padalion, for $505,000, for Lot 2459 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Cedric Smith to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 6 in Apache Ridge Sector 2.

-Clementine Richardson to Roderick Daniel, for $405,000, for Lot 1130 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-John H. Sherman to Jeffrey C. Davis, for $480,000, for Lot 21 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 19 and 21B.

-Charles C. Badger to Dawn A. Pope, for $191,000, for Lot 60 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Emily N. Hutcheson to Adrian Star Hendrix, for $205,000, for Lot 29 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Jason Glenn McCune to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $383,500, for Lot 9-32 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Kermit Steven Roberson to David A. Bradshaw, for $375,000, for Lot 19 in Allendale.

Oct. 25

-Bryan A. Sherlin to Bryan A. Sherlin, for $338,000, for Lot 1699 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 5.

-Sidney M. Smotherman to Abigail Moss, for $145,500, for Lot 14 in Walden.

-Lisa Kay Reaves to Deshaun M. Wesley, for $286,000, for Lot 412 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.

-Joyce L. Clark Cook to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $96,000, for Lot 18 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Three Resurvey.

-Odenville Shell Inc. to Karl H. Bongers, for $176,625, for Lot 47 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Odilia M. Velasquez to Jeremy Moore, for $410,000, for Lot 18 in Hearthwood.

-Kimberly Gilbert to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 2 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition.

-James R. Elliott to Fifty Nine Sixty Two Properties LLC, for $238,813, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Andrew D. Bell to Andrew D. Bell, for $79,700, for Lot 40 in Southern Hills.

-Alfred Henson to Mondonna Movahed, for $585,000, for Lot 1163 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-SCP Siteone LLC to Broadstone SNI East LLC, for $5,386,000, for Lot 2 in Church of The Highlands Resurvey Final Plat.

-SCP Siteone LLC to Church of the Highlands LLC, for $840,000, for Lot 11 in Church of The Highlands Resurvey Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Julie Franks Moore, for $287,240, for Lot 1714 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-George Otts to Linda L. Knowles, for $500, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Alabama Gaslight & Grill Inc. to New Life Properties LLC, for $279,000, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Aref Jabr to RS Rental II LLC, for $319,000, for Lot 137 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Allen Rodgers to Charles Byron Arnold, for $120,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Margie Anita Robertson to John Solomon Sandridge, for $7,200, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, range 2 East.

-Raymond E. Worsham to Fred Wayne Horton, for $135,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24, Range 14 East.

-D H & H Inc. to Jeff Hulon, for $418,310, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael Skyler Torian to Davin J. Devine, for $170,000, for Lot 8 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Avadian Credit Union to Oscar M. Mojica, for $205,875, for Lot 74 in Village Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Corey Morgan to Marla Richardson, for $260,000, for Lot 1740 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Six.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brian Henley, for $508,545, for Lot 14 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Etty Davis to Bobby Edward Smith, for $120,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Paul R. Etheridge to Jessica V. Lascola, for $232,500, for Lot 15 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

Oct. 26

-Debra A. Walker to Michael Marty, for $285,000, for Lot 24 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Jessica Wallace to Frank Bellafato, for $90,000, for Lot 1 in Mason & Mooney Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Mark S. Boardman to Lynita Caudill, for $285,000, for Lot 26 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Bobby Edward Smith to Denise Norman, for $185,000, for Lot 516 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Alireza Khosh to Erin A. Parnell, for $294,000, for Lot 266 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition.

-Reba J. Overton to West Frank Overton, for $30,000, for property in Section 10, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Alan E. Hiatt to Stephanie L. Bassham, for $245,000, for Lot 15 in Countryside at Chelsea.

-Glenn A. Traffica to Joffanie Ramey, for $228,000, for Lot 3-33 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-David B. Kellis to Glen Demarcus, for $720,000, for Lot 10 in Four Wing Lake Estates.

-Trenaye M. Bailey to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 308 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 First Addition.

-Eva N. Njoroge to William Winston Reed, for $148,000, for Lot 106 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Kimela Weaver Wendt to Shield Property Solutions LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 12 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Shield Property Solutions LLC to SFR3 000 LLC, for $139,000, for Lot 12 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase II.

-Robert Cleveland Roper to Robert and Brynda Roper Revocable Living Trust, for $191,200, for Lot 44 in Ivy Brook Phase Two First Addition.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Easton Welles Richardson, for $400,000, for Lot 77 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Michael J. McCraven to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $270,000, for Lot 1157 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Anthony L. Coles to Gabriel M. Roybal, for $395,000, for Lot 328 in Willow Oaks.

-Christopher L. Brock to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $301,000, for Lot 121 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Bradford Charles Ramsey to Janika Smith, for $150,000, for Lot 1007 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Word of God Foundation to RS Rental II LLC, for $235,500, for Lot 2 in Meadowlark.

-Eric V. Sturtevant to Ernest L. Williams, for $595,000, for Lot 2 in Brock Point Phase 1A.

-Denise R. Blair to Eric Vanaller Sturtevant, for $519,000, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector Phase 3.

-Jay L. King to Hunter McCoy Properties LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 128 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector Phase 2.

-Hunter McCoy Properties LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 128 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector Phase 2.

-Joseph Cannon to Gregory Michael Kenna Olin, for $358,500, for Lot 27 in Woodvale.

-Clay M. Cochran to Christopher Taylor Chafin, for $365,000, for Lot 9 in Valley Brook Phase I.

-Faris Phillips Oldham to Jason P. Ramsey, for $550,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Steven Schencker to Curtis Joseph Gill, for $760,000, for Lot 2 in Eagle Point 19th Sector.

-Christopher Hale to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $231,300, for Lot 32 in Willow Creek Phase II.

-Richard A. Limbach to Richard A. Limbach Revocable Living Trust, for $353,200, for Lot 119 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Merilyn J. Scarbrough to Tiffany Maclin, for $225,000, for Lot 27 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Chelsia D. Massey to Randy J. Brown, for $289,900, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Marina D. Hidalgo Moreno to Tammy H. Bock, for $227,000, for Lot 22 in Oakwood Village Phase Two.

-Jennifer Childers Harnandez to Jaceil Daguison, for $194,000, for Lot 79 in Meadows of Meriweather Phase I.

-Michael F. Jones to Michael F. Jones, for $52,233, for Lot 12 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Michael F. Jones to Michael F. Jones, for $81,163, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Benny M. O’Barr, for $441,381, for Lot 842 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Ruth Bliss to Braxton Ragland, for $187,000, for Lot 6 in Fall Acres 1st Addition.

-Solomon R. Madadha to Wesley Scott Shirley, for $499,777, for Lot 18 in Hunters Gate.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Bintao Qin, for $748,045, for Lot 1404 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Zachary Andrew Harper to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 56 in Village of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-M & M Properties to Tanner Bush, for xxx, for Lot 8 in Shoal Creek Highlands Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 8 through 20 Amended Map.

Oct. 27

-Curtis M. Tesch to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $295,600, for Lot 271 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 11.

-Lakenderick Edwards to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $282,500, for Lot 483 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Timothy Lee Horton to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $350,000, for Lot 7-110 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Tanner Bush to Michael S. Allen, for $16,000, for Lot 8 in Shoal Creek Highlands Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 8 through 20 Amended Map.

-Courtney L. Cox to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $257,000, for Lot 109 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Jennifer Rezba to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $335,000, for Lot 1467 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Katherine S. Klyce to Jeremy Allinder, for $500,000, for Lot 21-19A in Mt Laurel Resurvey of Lots 21-18, 21-19 and 21-20 Final Plat.

-Michael S. Allen to Robert A. Brantley, for $15,000, for Lot 24 in Shoal Creek Highlands Second Sector Amended Map.

-Katherine S. Klyce to Jeremy Allinder, for $75,000, for Lot 21-20 in Mt Laurel Resurvey of Lots 21-18, 21-19 and 21-20 Final Plat.

-Carol A. Key to George S. Harris, for $446,500, for Lot 220 in Creek Side Phase 2 Part B Final Records Plat.

-Steven S. Jackson to James W. Underwood, for $749,900, for Lot 22 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.

-James Taylor to Brooke Townsend Lott, for $255,774, for Lot 121 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-EBSCO Industries Inc. to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, for $1,087,296, for Lot 9 in Tattersall Park Resurvey No. 8.

-Bonnie Malec to William F. Snively, for $293,000, for Lot 2096 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-Jonathan Malloy to Jonathan Malloy, for $144,650, for Lot 1 in Nance Family Subdivision Amended Map.

-Mary Jo Bailey to Kenneth B. Bailey, for $79,880, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-ARVM 5 LLC to VM Pronto LLC, for $608,500, for Lot 126 in Grande View Garden & TownHomes 1st Addition, Lot 3 in Union Station Phase 1 and Lot 214 in Camden Cove Sector 6.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Zachery A. Nesbitt, for $218,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-LTMJTM LLC to McAlabaster LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 4 in Commercial Court.

-Michael E. Osborne to Peter Harmon, for $335,000, for Lot 312 in Hillsboro Phase I.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Mohamed Gad, for $393,376, for Lot 7065 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

Oct. 28

-Bellamy C. Hawkins to Taylor Andrew Hereford, for $335,000, for Lot 64 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2 Amended Plat.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $247,800, for Lot 21 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Jason Randall Headley to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 121 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Richard Winther to Richard Winther, for $230,000, for Lot 408 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Jesse Blake Jewell to Billy Stephen Burton, for $250,000, for Lot 9 in Addition to Bibb Estates Lots 9 and 10.

-Sonya Recinos to Jose Roberto Recinos, for $5,000, for Lot 11 in Cottage at Stonehaven.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jerrell R. Abney, for $252,070, for Lot 92 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Marshel Roy Cunningham to Red Sparrow Investments LLC, for $37,500, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Shawn Thomas Curtis to Jeff Pennell, for $385,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Shawn Thomas Curtis to Jeff Pennell, for $42,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Julie Lutz to Samuel Wayne Franklin, for $3,000, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Justin Lee Edwards to Janet L. Nash, for $419,000, for Lot 238 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5.

-Ben E. Lavender to Matthew Ehlers, for $400,000, for Lot 70 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Nicklaus Gohde, for $478,135, for Lot 821 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-John Henderson to Sonrise Homes LLC, for $18,500, for Lot 1 in Havens Resurvey.

-John E. Rodgers to Johnathan R. Elkins, for $350,000, for Lot 1821 in Old Cahaba Phase V 1st Addition.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $222,645, for Lot 17 in Glades Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Casundra Tolar, for $210,360, for Lot 66 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Nathan McIntosh, for $566,721, for Lot 618 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-George Linton to Micah D. Harris, for $125,000, for Lot 28 in Stonegate Realty Phase II Resubdivision of Lots 28, 29, 30 and 35.

-Embridge Homes LLC to John Cameron Baber, for $506,872, for Lot 712 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Rodney D. McGinnis to Rodney D. McGinnis, for $148,750, for Lot 6 in Summer Place First Sector.

-Christopher M. Bonds to Minh Tri Bui, for $430,000, for Lot 44 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Thi Xuan Thao Nguyen, for $698,900, for Lot 1-600 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-William Cholewinski to FEFFA Group LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 24 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Subdivision.

-FEFFA Group LLC to Path Acquisitions TRS LLC, for $231,100, for Lot 24 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Subdivision.

-Crow Land Company Inc. to Habjack LLC, for $500, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, range 3 West.

-Michael D. McClure to Eugene Hardy, for $670,000, for Lot 320 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Todd Lankford to Troy A. Dennis, for $679,000, for Lot 111 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Lakeesha D. Carter to Autumn Little, for $163,000, for Lot 51 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.

-Rebecca Ann Ross to Aaron Clayton, for $288,010, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Bama W. Chapman to Sue A. Payne, for $140,100, for Lot 10 in Bishop Creek Townhouses 1st Addition.

-Michael Howell to Jared M. McCurdy, for $161,000, for Lot 121 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Maria Renee Grimes, for $232,060, for Lot 26 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Michael J. McNulty to Michael D. McClure, for $815,000, for Lot 823 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.

-Christopher S. Elliott to John Thomas Salmon, for $305,000, for Lot 1209 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-David R. Bradford to Donovan Cole Hughes, for $106,900, for Lot 10 in Town of Calera Survey of Lots 1-9 Block 264 and Lots 5-12 Block 253.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lyndia B. McGee, for $474,552, for Lot 4225 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3 Resurvey No. 1.

-Justin K. Lathem to Oscar M. Mojica, for $170,000, for Lot 56 in Ironwood.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Latara Whatley, for $330,950, for Lot 1707 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Larry W. Northington to Larry W. Northington, for $640, for Lot 1736 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Resubdivision.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $281,061.65, for Lots 1733, 1761, 1762, 1763 and 1764 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

Oct. 29

-Sarah Beth Synder White to Julia Bullock, for $202,700, for Lot 33 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Nadav Gorin to Eitan Lutsky, for $168,000, for Lot 139 in Old Ivy Phase 2 Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Brenda A. Brazil to Gulzar N. Nilgiriwala, for $446,000, for Lot 94 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Justin Hill to Justin Lathem, for $275,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Heung Chung to Brenden Lawrence Smith, for $130,000, for Lot 1006 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Lindsey Irvin to Lindsey Irvin Trust, for $169,600, for Lot 25 in Kenton Brant Nickerson.

-HBH Holding LLC to Heatherlane House LLC, for $375,000, for Lot 1793 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.

-Barbara L. Hood to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $154,650, for Lot 15 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Evangel Presbyterian Church to Empire Homes LLC, for $12,500, for Lot 16 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.

-LGI Homes Alabama LLC to CF KL Assets 2019 2 LLC, for $958,719, for Lots 164, 135, 136 and 182 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Holly M. Raybon to Christopher Michael Lloyd, for $280,000, for Lot 39 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 3rd Sector.

-Eunice T. Huntress to Eunice T. Huntress, for $220,000, for Lot 9 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale Final Plat.

-Eunice T. Huntress to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 9 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale Final Plat.

-Matthew Harnden to Samuel Conn, for $266,000, for Lot 215 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase II.

-Kirk M. Bonner to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $289,000, for Lot 2 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Developing Heights LLC to Mark Burbank, for $275,575, for Lot 18 in Shoal Creek Highlands First Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Stephanie L. Jefferson, for $214,020, for Lot 16 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-John H. Meredith to Kendra Fulford Guest, for $455,000, for Lot 1723 in Strathaven Phase VI in Ballantrae.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Israel Williams, for $237,320, for Lot 36 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Charles Dreisewerd to Charles Dreisewerd, for $97,200, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Gerald Fred Gingras to Keith M. Pate, for $210,000, for Lot 15 in Woodland Hills.

-Charlotte Brown Walker to Jonathan A. Sullivan, for $165,000, for Lot C2A in Narrows Lake Estates.

-K&M Consultants LLC to Bryan D. Bailey, for $325,000, for Lot 9 in Oak Park Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Carol Morrison to Cedric Kenner, for $410,000, for Lot 245 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Floyd Anthony Godwin to Courtney Foster, for $310,000, for Lot 13 in Southpointe First Sector.

-Ashley L. Webster to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $232,000, for Lot 3-34 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Rene V. Ramirez to Robert Joel Derrington, for $359,000, for Lot 70 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Austin Brynne Knight to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $278,000, for Lot 165 in Waterstone Phase 3 1st Addition.

-Jeannie Nolen Sanders to Newcastle Development LLC, for $6,000,000, for property Section 23, 4 and 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Brian Lloyd to Mohammad Uddin, for $211,000, for Lot 252 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-Vicki J. Huey to Julie Duong, for $332,000, for Lot 20 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Brian K. Jones to Sean Michael McGovern, for $465,000, for Lot 4 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Alan D. Thacker to Jessica Harnden, for $441,500, for Lot 6 in Windy Oaks Phase 3.