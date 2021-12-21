Land transactions for the month of September

The following are land transactions from Aug. 31 through the end of September:

Aug. 31

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jimmy Dale Cummings, for $279,400, for Lot 322 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Heritage Oak Properties LLC to Bradley Nolan, for $168,000, for Lot 21 in Lake Terrace.

-Donald M. Barnhill to Rebecca Lyn Capps, for $490,000, for Lot 3 in Stonebridge.

-Chelsea One LLC to Michael R. Clayton, for $7,500, for Lot 98 in Lime Creek at Preserve Sector 3.

-Yancy D. Sasan to Robert J. Fowler, for $355,00, for Lot 1625 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Evelyn Pullman Douglas to Gayle L. Douglas, for $176,000, for lot 43 in Cottages at Stonehaven First Addition.

-Logan Whitehead to Kevin William Zeimet, for $250,000, for Lot 37 in Cedar Bend Phase I.

-Vivian W. Ray to Cason R. Jones, for $70,525, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Stephanie T. Cook to Javier Alexis Alcaraz Lopez, for xxx, for Lot 13 in Fernwood Third Sector Resurvey.

-Ray R. Myers to Jeromey Mason, for $160,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-James Gregory Alldredge to Jeromey Mason, for $222,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Kevin Eugene Pitts to Kevin Eugene Pitts, for $86,060, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Logan Westcott Adams, for $424,036, for Lot 849 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-J&J Properties LLC, for $184,900, for Lot 6 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-Katy Webb Harris to Katy Webb Harris, for $80,000, for Lot 267 in Chandalar South 6th Sector Addition.

-Davey G. Winfrey to Teresa Lynne Taylor, for $120,260, for property in Section 18, Township 20, Range 2 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Steven Craig Thompson, for $315,190, for Lot 320 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-James C. Riley to Julio Villon, for $370,000, for Lot 31 in Jameswood Third Sector.

-Robert H. Kibler to Karen Kennedy, for $325,000, for Lot 33 in Sunset Lake Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Word of God Foundation to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 20 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tavarus Thompson, for $346,640, for Lot 38 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Brandy Rivers to Brandy Rivers, for $164,000, for Lot 17 in Eagle Point 12th Sector.

-Terry G. Williams to Michael Dean Roe, for $345,000, for Lot 96 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Raquel S. Castille to Leon Quarles, for $228,000, for Lot 101 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Deanna Cathey Bellsnyder to Mary Dianne Hamby, for $452,500, for Lot 149 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Mildred O. Groves to Rachel C. Autrey, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Hidden Creek Resurvey of Lots 1 thru 23.

-Dale E. Eads to Dale Edward Eads Living Trust, for $254,900, for Lot 24 in Norwick Forest Third Sector First Phase.

-Dale Eads to Dale Edward Eads Living Trust, for $65,000, for Lot 22 in Norwick Forest Third Sector Second Phase.

-Peter Jeffrey Bradish to Candace Thigpen, for $22,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-David Swinsick to Simeon Castille, for $510,000, for Lot 97 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Samuel Nehemiah Mahr, for $418,457, for Lot 133 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Andrea Gray, for $467,855, for Lot B-129 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Candace S. Brown, for $403,400, for Lot 1054 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Kellie Harmon Poland to Stephen Alexander Gamble, for $205,000, for Lot 12 in Bermuda Hills Third Sector.

-Tracey C. McDonald to Michael Trent Dotson, for $289,000, for Lot 56 in Oak Glen First Sector.

-Janet Smith to Jared Martin Bonvillain, for $260,000, for Lot 711 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Eran Baider to Asedo Real Estate Investment LLC, for $178,705, for Lot 331 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Yamuna Meleth to Valerie Denise Rayford, for $118,000, for Lot 8 in Christy Townhomes.

-Sandra K. Norriss to Annette N. O’Hara, for $46,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-ARVM 5 LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $218,598, for Lot 3-40 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-MUPR 3 Assets LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $231,310.52, for Lot 227 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 1.

-Andrea Nicole Tankersley to Mark G. Russell, for $305,000, for Lot 27 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Christopher Ryan Garvis Morgan, for $259,000, for Lot 80 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Holland Homes LLC to David W. Ryder, for $749,000, for Lot 28 in highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Kathryn C. Murer to Thomas David Hopkins, for $165,000, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Ada Kathryn Sudderth Murer to Thomas David Hopkins, for $100,000, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Kathryn C. Murer to Thomas David Hopkins, for $10,000, for Lot 2 in Murer Family Subdivision.

-Kathryn C. Murer to Thomas David Hopkins, for $148,000, for Lot 1 in Murer Family Subdivision.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Jon Steven Targus, for $214,053, for Lot 111 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Brian K. Glass to Mike Breeding, for $256,800, for Lot 302 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Jason Wood to Larry Charles Dawkins, for $375,000, for Lot 3 in Bulley Creek Farm Development 1st Sector and Acreage Resurvey.

-Helen N. Cleveland to Christian Patlan Marquez, for $255,000, for property in Section 24, Township 30 South, Range 3 West.

-Heritage Oak Properties LLC to Uplift SFR Holdings I LLC, for $190,125, for Lot 35 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase II Amended Map.

-Stanley Granville Davey to Janet Smith, for $236,000, for Lot 133 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1.

-Ronald Zachary Sanders to Dylan Frank McGill, for $254,100, for Lot 15 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Derrick A. Miller, for $175,000, for Lot 922 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F.

-Amy Lepkowski to Emily B. Cox, for $524,900, for Lot 1701 in Eagle Point 17th Sector.

-Linda Carolyn Hall to Llewellyn M. Paulson, for $193,000, for Lot 11 in Royal Place.

-Rae Jean Flatt to Brian Casillas Gutierrez, for $150,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 3 West.

-Rubi Gabriela Ochoa to Rubi Gabriela Ochoa, for $131,800, for Lot 21 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Douglas H. Bryant to Austin M. Godwin, for $335,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to David Sellers, for $198,000, for Lot 14 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Bryan Paul Wimbish to Jeremy Alexander McQueen, for $269,500, for Lot 12 in Chelsea Farms Sector 2 Resubdivision of Lot 12.

Sept. 1

-Rehan Hashmi to Jonathan Riggs Cantrell, for $32,500, for Lot 5 in Perkins Landing Sector 1 & 2.

-David Linn Pritchett to RS Rental I LLC, for $275,100, for Lot 10 in Southpointe Seventh Sector.

-Lisa A. Hodgens to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $178,500, for Lot 68 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Kyle Logsdon to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $170,000, for Lot 356 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Garrett M. Heim to James Richardson, for $395,000, for Lot 355 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Carol S. Parks to Daniel Paul Stockton, for $480,000, for Lot 7 in High Chaparral Sector 3.

-Jerry Wayne Watts to Andrew Watts, for $283,000, for Lot 30 in Narrows Creek Resurvey of Lot 30 Amended Map.

-David T. Smith to Pumba MZ LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 375 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-BHM Growth Investors LLC to Dorothy Nell Keyes, for $300,000, for Lot 6 in Cedar Grove Estates Amended Map of First Additional.

-James Jarome Cowley to Rufus Carl Laminack, for $118,360, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to Richard Lamar Carlisle, for $636,149, for Lot 717 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Micah Shane McLaughlin to Terri Leigh Gibson, for $135,100, for Lot 45 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Terry Hugh Miller to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $233,250, for Lot 12 in Plantation South 2nd Sector Phase No. 1.

-Tiffany Nicole Harris to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 622 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Austin Monroe Cook to Jackson A. Miller, for $225,000, for Lot 29 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase V.

-James Troy Swaney to Judy Galyean Swaney, for $167,910, for Lot 19 in Shelby Shores 1971 Addition.

-Ronald Scott Woodard to Harrison Blake Smith, for $379,900, for Lot 2156 in Kirkwall Phase IV in Ballantrae.

-James T. Rasco to Robert Richard, for $905,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Kevin R. Ozment to RS Rental I LLC, for $210,100, for Lot 16 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Four First Addition.

-Highland Dallas Inc. to Ali and Sons Enterprises LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 8 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone.

-Leslie A. Everett Simmons to Steven Tucker, for $50,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 3 East.

-Jeremiah Mote to Harley D. Rogers, for $215,000, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Gifford Bridenbaugh to City of Calera, for $75,000, for Lot 18 in Dunstans Map of Calera Resurvey of Lot 17 and 18.

-Curtis C. Ohrn to Megan Curtis Munro, for $290,000, for Lot 83 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Adams Homes LLC to Kenneth White, for $236,850, for Lot 90 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Randy R. Terry to Dora H. Martinez, for $179,900, for Lot 248 in Wyndham Sector 5th Phase Resurvey of Wilkerson 3rd Phase.

-Lauren S. Lochamy to Lisa Beck Youngblood, for $389,900, for Lot 339 in Willow Oaks.

-Patricia M. Nicholson to Kathryn Damron, for $265,000, for Lot 19 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Paula M. Heifner to Khoa D. Tran, for $325,000, for Lot 242 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Daniel Day to Richard P. Nieves, for $351,000, for Lot 96 in Beaumont Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110 Final Plat.

-Stephen L. Moody to Aaron Christensen, for $370,000, for Lot 78 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stephanie Boyington to Jack D. Hampton, for $291,000, for Lot 51 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Herman C. Fochtmann to Heather Brown, for $103,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeremiah James Mclean to Rex Alan Davis, for $877,000, for Lot 3 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Don Morgan to Michael Stephen Barrow, for $1,725,000, for property in Section 3, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Jason O. Parson to Stephanie Wilkinson Cruce, for $420,000, for Lot 1322 in Weatherly 13th Sector Phase 2.

-Barbara Jean Lanier Frith to Sonia Bertolone, for $25,000, for Lot 76 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector I.

-Kira Gilbert to U & R Holding LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 40 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.

-Daniel Valentine to Lilliana Siles Rosales, for $274,900, for Lot 88 in Indian Highlands 3rd Addition.

-Abigail Mills Barrow to Joseph K. Mellish, for $620,000, for Lot 4 in Cove at Greystone Phase I Amended Map.

-Fern Scott to Fern M. Scott, for $254,600, for Lot 29 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Lisa Marie Knight to Kira Gilbert, for $269,000, for Lot 3 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-William D. Whitworth to James C. Noe, for $589,900, for Lot 64 in Sterling Gate Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Floyd R. Tibbs to Dana Slaten Whitworth, for $350,000, for Lot 408 in Lake Forest Fourth Sector.

-Jason Heath Hilyer to Bobby M. Snow, for $305,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Darren L. Kennemer to Laura T. Griese, for $245,000, for Lot 19 in Stonehaven First Addition.

-Bonnie M. Mastenbrook to Jessica Bedwell, for $201,000, for Lot 5 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map.

Sept. 2

-Shannon R. Lamoureux to Ryan O. Pryor, for $575,000, for Lot 1042 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase I.

-Celeste S. Rushton to Margaret L. Dollar Braden, for $173,000, for Lot 5 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-John Michael Robertson to Sara G. McNutt, for $383,000, for Lot 1684 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 4.

-Andrew Jackson to Richard H. Johnson, for $284,900, for Lot 190 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.

-Michael H. Garrett to Ey Jun Song, for $253,000, for Lot 15 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Margaret B. McMichael to Debora L. Shipman, for $290,000, for Lot 36 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-John A. Fullerton to Carol S. Parks, for $357,500, for Lot 42 in Thorn Barry Subdivision.

-Elizabeth Garrison Carroll to Loan Huynh, for $290,000, for Lot 33 in Willows Phase One.

-Jeffrey R. Gilbert, for $306,100, for Lot 12 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Sandra Jean Reeves to Olivia Hardenbergh, for $247,900, for Lot 42 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Catherine Carey Crow O’Brien to Roger Conrad Wentowski, for $350,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Christian R. Brown to Christopher D. Blazer, for $359,000, for Lot 33 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Map.

-Madison Earl Development LLC to RS Rental I LLC, for $128,500, for Lot 18 in Dunwar Estates.

-Edwin C. Robertson to Liliana Martinez Valencia, for $227,000, for Lot 43 in Indian Highlands Second Addition.

-Johnathan Reid Elkins to Chris Myrick, for $301,000, for Lot 1745 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Fred N. Winslett to Brenda J. Perry, for $100,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-PKB Management LLC to PKB Management LLC, for $2,500, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jimmie L. McCown to Tommy Prichard, for $244,900, for Lot 16 in Souther Hills Sector Four.

-Ashley Prichard to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $187,000, for Lot 47 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Margaret Katherine King to Chelsea Vest LLC, for $140,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Swicord Commercial Properties LLC to JMCB On CVR LLC, for $700,000, for property in Section 32, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Ashley Nichole Colburn to RS Rental I LLC, for $229,500, for Lot 22 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.

-John Lawrence Leonard to Julia E. Ammons, for $270,000, for Lot 32 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Ola Faye Gilliam to RS Rental I LLC, for $169,900, for Lot 18 in Farris Estates.

-Charles M. Kitchen to Dustin Wade Peeler, for $789,000, for Lot 39 in Courtyard Manor.

-Margaret Morgan to Joseph Lilla, for $27,000, for Lot 7 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Constance Anne Pedoto to Gippie Inc., for $49,000, for Lot 1 in Joseph Squires Map of Helena.

-Harold D. Craft to Matthew H. Hale, for $600,000, for Lot 11 in Southlake.

-Hamilton C. Arnall to Mark Knauss, for $193,600, for Lot 7 in Fairview.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Domingo Ayala, for $224,880, for Lot 56 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Billy Harris, for $209,990, for Lot 117 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Carl Victor Cowart, for $265,000, for Lot 201 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Prakash Roy to Ronnie D. White, for $680,000, for Lot 112 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-Daniel T. Moran to Billy Wayne Cooke, for $429,500, for Lot 530 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.

-Kenneth Hatcher to William Squires, for $421,000, for Lot 923 in Grande View Estate Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Justin Mims to RS Rental I LLC, for $220,100, for Lot 11 in Fernwood Third Sector Resurvey.

-Richard H. Greene to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 14 in Indian Springs Willow Ridge Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kyle D. Bailey, for $191,400, for Lot 84 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Jason W. Dunn to Patrick C. Thompson, for $337,000, for Lot 40 in Wynlake Phase III.

-Valor Communities LLC to Dana R. Doniver, for $435,763, for Lot 199 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Ronald Brett Gentry to John P. Bradford, for $235,000, for Lot 6 in Fernwood Third Sector Resurvey.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Latadzia Henderson, for $206,330, for Lot 89 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Grant Griffin to Nicholas Wood, for $350,000, for Lot 8 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Raul Emilio Flames Garcia, for $222,580, for Lot 68 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Darryl Todd Eastman to Anna Estell McCullers, for $235,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael A. Gillespie to Mirrain Esquivel, for $272,900, for Lot 3 in Indian Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-James Pope Kelly to Jeanette and Pope Kelly Revocable Living Trust, for $100, for Lot 1403 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Lauri Clifton Howell to Leonardo Rodriguez, for $175,000, for Lot 6 in Parkside.

-James E. Siko to Mark Lolley, for $287,000, for Lot 12 in Old Town Helena.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sarah Clair Saunders, for $236,240, for Lot 116 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-James H. Teague to Susan M. Outlaw, for $610,000, for Lot 1 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A Resurvey Not. 1.

-Brenda J. Perry to Tyler Lee Bush, for $105,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Bradley A. Glass to Linda Bischoff, for $310,000, for Lot 7-138 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Steven S. Benton to Wesley D. Mims, for $171,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Dalton Edward Deal to Frank Gregory Pylant, for $320,000, for Lot 14 in Tanglewood by the Creek.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brandon Michael Kennedy, for $332,040, for Lot 37 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 3 LP, for $438,602, for Lot 143 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Robert A. Goodner to John Marlow Smith, for $350,000, for Lot 4 in Oakbrooke Estates.

-Ricardo P. Conte to Tiffany Tucker, for $154,000, for Lot 12 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector.

-Martha Portera to Sandra A. Wilson, for $325,500, for Lot 6 in Chelsea Station.

-Douglas E. Wilkerson to Don Morgan, for $950,000, for Lot 89 in Brock Point Phase IB.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Valerie Ulmer, for $260,095, for Lot 316 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Patrick Scott Taylor to David Dunaway, for $250,000, for Lot 59 in Villages of Westover.

Sept. 3

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Hence Owens, for $251,910, for Lot 39 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Louis D. Francies to Max Lerner, for $650,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Joshua Wade Hughes, for $202,000, for Lot 25 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Charles Lee Cornelius to Michael W. Meeks, for $351,000, for Lot 70 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lot 70.

-Meredith Wade to Rachel Renee Spencer, for $228,500, for Lot 2 in Dearing Downs.

-Shawn Robert Maglothin to Kurtis James Graben, for $245,900, for Lot 32 in Old Towne Forest.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jennifer Claire Barton, for $401,120, for Lot 7120 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Wynell K. Gilbert, for $536,227, for Lot 680 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Mark Schuback, for $778,918, for Lot 1238 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Linda F. Gomez to Elizabeth Sanderson Boutwell, for $216,000, for Lot 163 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase I.

-Valerie S. Mennen to Danny Joe McClary, for $276,800, for Lot 48 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Stephen P. Mulvaney to RS Rental I LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 49 in Navajo Pines.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Robin Ousley, for $430,774, for Lot 4132 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sheila Monique Barnes, for $248,980, for Lot 49 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Eric L. Ellison to Alecia L. Adams, for $190,000, for Lot 57 in Eagle Wood Estates First Sector.

-Dustin W. Peeler to Kyle B. Logsdon, for $434,000, for Lot 1125 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Sara K. Ingram to Pulin Che, for $180,000, for Lot 666 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Pulin Che to Jingzi Li, for $126,000, for Lot 666 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Carl Victor Cowart to Logan James Whitehead, for $366,000, for Lot 2210 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Merrell Thomas Ponder to John M. Hardwick, for $110,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Paul Randall Edwards to Francis Herring, for $141,700, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-James Corley Parsons to Dominion South Oak LLC, for $1,170,410, for Lot 1 in South Oak Trust Subdivision.

-Robert Avery Clark to Robert Avery Clark, for $95,200, for property in Section 24, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Robert Avery Clark to Robert Avery Clark, for $95,200, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Robert Avery Clark to Robert Avery Clark, for $95,200, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-John H. Crokin to PropertyOne Inc., for $105,153.76, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs 2nd Addition.

-Drexel Hills Land Company Inc. to James Mark Bishop, for $180,000, for Lot 53 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jack Turner, for $394,000, for Lot 1 in Newcastle.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Garrett Michael Heim, for $413,525, for Lot 7121 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-William N. Bertelsen to Victoria Waldrop, for $311,000, for Lot 406 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 4th Addition.

Sept. 7

-Raymond Mack to Allahna Nan Kafang, for $242,000, for Lot 40 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Sarah Ryan Pate to Christopher Mark Grainger, for $479,900, for Lot 212 in Lakewood Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Nicole Leary Stamps to Jason Shryock, for $171,000, for Lot 90 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-Eddie Morrissette to Lauren E. Dempsey, for $620,000, for Lot 1263 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.

-Hamid Mashayekh to Christopher Aaron Buyck, for $180,000, for Lot 89 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-James Broadrick to William Halliday Keller, for $540,000, for Lot 3 in Liberty Shores Resurvey of Lots 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

-Alesia Griffen to AVHS AL I LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 514 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-Martha R. Strickland to Douglas E. Wilkerson, for $805,000, for Lot 706 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-David Cooper to Kristine Dolly, for $240,000, for Lot 12 in Twin Oaks.

-Kristine M. Dolly to Jill Heape, for $345,000, for Lot 7-124 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Daryl Scott Hyde to RS Rental I LLC, for $222,100, for Lot 622 in Forest Lakes Sector 12.

-Nancy Elizabeth Rice to Kenneth W. Massey, for $605,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Donna R. Sawyer to Donna R. Sawyer, for $312,300, for Lot 940 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Nelson R. Bailey to Patricia Simmons Shepard, for $270,000, for Lot 103 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Subdivision Plat.

-Leatherwood Living Trust to Grady Keith Hicks, for $330,000, for Lot 73 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Caroline Sanderson Pace to Harmeet H. Singh, for $45,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-David Michael Young to Elaine E. Beiersdoerfer, for $282,000, for Lot 11 in Brush Creek Farms Resurvey.

-John Timothy Lovelady to Oscar Fernando Becerra, for $27,500, for Lot 695 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Russell Bailey to Claude E. Lee, for $699,900, for Lot 2 in Christopher Cove Resubdivision of Lot 2 Final Plat.

-Robin Bragg to Michelle Chandler, for $40,810, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Billy N. Lathan to Oron Thomas Bolding, for $460,000, for Lot 39 in High Chaparral Sector 3.

-David T. Smith to Jamie Dufour, for $184,500, for Lot 376 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Gary Scott McGuire to Ann Elizabeth McGuire, for $652,610, for Lot 1 in Oak Mountain Commons.

-Tammy Crouse Burnette to Meghan Rose Griffin, for $175,000, for Lot 12 in Baxley’s Resurvey of the Eastern Block of Words Addition Town of Calera.

-Ruth Dixon Chandler to Clayton J. Caldwell, for $420,000, for Lot 49 in Southern Pines 5th Sector.

-Jennifer S. Graves to Carson Wayne Moss, for $300,000, for Lot 146 in Chandler South Third Sector.

-Cherry K. Jones to Cherry J. Jones, for $10,000, for Lot 24 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Cherry K. Jones to Cherry K. Jones, for $10,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Anthony J. Larussa to Pat Sneed, for $375,000, for Lot 275 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Phillip M. Edwards to Joshua Turner, for $605,000, for Lot 275 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Kelly Maria Lafollette to Jasmine Donaldson Hale, for $275,000, for Lot 7 in Willow Oaks.

-Jill Lindsey to Kevin Bridgmon, for $212,000, for Lot 303 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Kimberly L. Wax to Kimberly L. Wax, for $100,670, for Lot 3 in Shamrock.

Sept. 8

-Jennifer D. Cooper to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 62 in Camden Cove Sector 7 Amended Survey.

-Caleb Preston Bush to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $201,500, for Lot 3 in Chanda Terrace Resurvey of Lot 3 1st Sector.

-Ronny Landrum to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 12 in Spring Gate Sector 1 Amended Survey.

-Renee Stein to Daylea Duvall Camp, for $252,000, for Lot 102 in Greystone Farms Guilford Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-Bonnie S. Kelley to Tammy Lynn Gallups, for $192,000, for Lot 48 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Michael D. Perry to Kristin Williams, for $242,500, for Lot 24 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-Todd B. Guin to Jose Jaquez Crespo, for $165,000, for Lot 33 in Park Place First Addition Phase II Corrected Plat No. 1.

-J. Scott Swiney to Brett A. Pace, for $315,000, for Lot 409 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Edmund P. Blackwell to Albert L. Weber, for $260,000, for Lot 13 in Hunters Point.

-Dana Robin Lane Myers to Dana Robin Lane Myers, for $174,000, for Lot 52 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Chol Man Wang to Ross W. Marks, for $240,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19, Range 2 West.

-David A. Dunagan to David A. Pavey, for $264,900, for Lot 220 in Stagecoach Trace Sector 2 Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Shawna T. Procter to Shawna T. Procter, for $194,800, for Lot 19 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Sean Kristopher McKim, for $435,105, for Lot 215 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Phillip Justin White to Grady Lee Luster, for $240,500, for Lot 419 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-Bobby Melton Snow to Michael Keon Burns, for $285,000, for Lot 270 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Sarah Garner to Joey L. Garner, for $75,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 27 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Tiffany P. Tucker to Kristen J. Warren, for $183,000, for Lot 14 in Lake Lane First Sector.

-Dennis Mangham to Joseph Allen Rash, for $405,000, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Acres South First Sector.

-Mose A. Howze to Michael E. Burnett, for $375,000, for Lot 2 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 1.

-Hollany Family LLC to Janet Elizabeth Hicks, for $18,500, for Lot 11 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 14 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 37 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 59 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-David L. McMichael to Leslie B. Dolence, for $498,000, for Lot 25 in High Chaparral Sector 3 Resurvey of Lots 22 and 25.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for lot 35 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Eleanor E. Reid to Justin Cole Merritt, for $810,000, for Lot 28 in Legacy Place of Greystone.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 33 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 34 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Megan P. Dill to Samie J. Pellegrine, for $335,000, for Lot 3 in Fieldstone Park Fourth Sector Re Recorded Map.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-93 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Daniel O. McIntyre to Haley Sirmon Holland, for $330,000, for Lot 62 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Jeffrey D. Turner to Jeffrey D. Turner, for $237,350, for Lot 28 in Heatherwood 4th Sector Resurvey of Lots 27 & 28.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-88 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-73 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Carina Mendoza Pineda to Carina Mendoza Pineda, for $57,700, for Lot 8 in Farris Subdivision First Addition.

-Wayne Horton to Sarai Olvera, for $50,000, for Lot 2 in Wildcat Run.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Erika Lam Yeap Harju, for $150,000, for Lot 1-668 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Charles W. Carpenter to Bradley Reynolds Harris, for $427,500, for Lot 22 in Southpointe Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Mauricio Aguilar Romero to Ricky G. Stier, for $196,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Embridge Homes LLC to D. Andre A. Steele, for $473,109, for Lot 699 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Terry Lamar to Yuying Ye, for $100,000, for Lot 301 in Allen Drive Condominiums.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Richard Mark Sharp, for $462,900, for Lot 838 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Kyle Seckinger, for $299,900, for Lot 7-72 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Kristofer Kevin Findlay, for $578,821.42, for Lot 22-121 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Francoise Mouroux Cressman to Michael Brandon Stewart, for $429,900, for Lot 50 in Altadena Woods 2nd & 5th Sectors.

-Cynthia A. Jordan to Thanh Tu Trinh, for $199,700, for Lot 90 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 814 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Anna Webb Tredethen, for $406,956, for Lot 503 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 5th Sector 1st Addition English Village.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Phatima M. Hudson, for $373,600, for Lot 39 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Sheila Dickerson Smith to John W. Herring, for $380,000, for Lot 44 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Copeland J. Pace to Hilary Amaro, for $312,450, for Lot 83 in Greystone Village Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kelsey Dee Varallo, for $425,267, for Lot 683 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Brittany Semaj Grice, for $218,380, for Lot 72 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Lauren Linken, for $521,915, for Lot 852 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

Sept. 9

-Pamela Faye Headley to Carly Parker Gonzalez, for $150,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Zbrahim Rida Zuaiter, for $540,764, for Lot 681 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Judy M. McGill to Rachel Whitfield, for $100,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Barton Landon Pate, for $534,900, for Lot 419 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Bobby Feagin to Bobby E. Feagin, for $10,000, for Lot 114 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector Resurvey of a Resurvey of Lot 114.

-Hiram G. Gilbert to Asmaa Naguib Ahmed, for $572,000, for Lot B-102 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Mackenzie Dowling to Armstrong Oil Company Inc., for $250,000, for Lot 68 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Peggy Allison Rector to RS Rental I LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 107 in Autumn Ridge.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Amanda Delane Holloway, for $309,705, for Lot 129 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Daryl Kirkpatrick, for $510,000, for Lot 4030 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Joseph D. King to King Realty Holdings LLC, for $172,600, for Lot 133 in Stonebriar Phase I Resurvey.

-Joseph D. King to King Realty Holdings LLC, for $130,500, for Lot 153 in Camden Cove Sector III.

-Miranda K. Joseph to Mary L. Rogers, for $239,500, for Lot 11 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Judy M. McGill to Karen Tennyson, for $49,040, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-S & W Real Estate LLC to E Tap LLC, for $60,520, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Beaumont Village LLC to SVM LLC, for $700,000, for Lot 254 in Beaumont Village Condominium Fifth Amended Condominium Plat.

-Jill Fay Savage Helton to Jennifer Foster, for $187,000, for Lot 9 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Alan L. Wood to Alan L. Wood, for $10,000, for Lot 115 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Dwight Dunn to Michael Lewis Mason, for $316,000, for Lot 11 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Brian G. Johnston to David Carlton Hardy, for $277,000, for Lot 10 in Village of Westover.

-James C. Noe to RS Rental I LLC, for $262,500, for Lot 70 in Autumn Ridge.

-Gallant Lake LLC to Phelon Snoddy, for $70,000, for Lot 7 in Clearview Estates.

-Gallant Lake LLC to Joe Schifanella, for $60,000, for Lot 5 in Clearview Estates.

-Calvin C. Ruff to Kristin Woodard, for $200,000, for Lot 24 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Jeffery S. Sanford to Woodford Real Estate & Investments LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 4 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Douglas D. Mack to Mauricio Ramos, for $240,000, for Lot 26 in Cahaba Valley Estates Sixth Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Ralph Evans Brasher, for $739,800, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Thao Van Ha to Vo Van Ha, for $384,200, for Lot 28 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat.

-Giau Le to Giau Le, for $267,230, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Julie L. Adams to Katherine L. Smith, for $117,000, for Lot 78 in Applegate Manor.

-Rasia Vasser to AVHS AL I LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 186 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Annie Stockdale to Debra D. Boyd, for $240,000, for Lot 137 in Chesser Reserve Phase I.

-Corey B. Moore to Crystal Wydemon Hollis, for $145,000, for Lot 9 in Legion Heights.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Jennifer Ward Williams, for $259,900, for Lot 13 in Dearing Downs 5th Sector Resurvey Amended Map.

-LE & FH LLC to Icon Realty LLC, for $735,000, for Lot 246 in Beaumont Village Condominium Fifth Amended Condominium Plat.

-Daniel R. Huckabee to Mathew Emlich, for $330,000, for Lot 1441 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Rufus Jerome Haley to Derek Snow, for $54,000, for Lot 12 in Chancellors Crossing.

-Thomas Landing Company LLC to Spence Gibson Maynor, for $336,000, for property in Section 8, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Ken and Carolyn Sullivan Revocable Living Trust to Rhoads Realty LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 11 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Frankie J. Swinea to James M. Smith, for $287,500, for Lot 28 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Tyler Levi Huf, for $472,993, for Lot 808 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Malachi Ray to Flipsies LLC, for $292,000, for Lot 1 in Moore Property Division.

-Barbara A. Justice to RS Rental I LLC, for $190,100, for Lot 8 in J G Lacey Subdivision.

Sept. 10

-Sanford D. Hatton to Phyllis M. Tafelski, for $229,900, for Lot 305 in Tocoa Parc Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Chelsea M. Tucker, for $198,275, for Lot 5 in Glades Final Plat.

-Ermilinda Dorado Shelton to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $281,600, for Lot 55 in Old Cahaba II B Resurvey of Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 28, 29, 32, 43, 53-60 and 79-83.

-Gail Wilson to Ayana Ayele Underwood, for $204,000, for Lot 2 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Perry Carl Dunmire to Patricia Schafer, for $265,000, for Lot 190 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-John H. Sanford to Warren Scott Grant, for $462,000, for Lot 125 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Theodore William Metz to Shane Patrick Kelly, for $262,685, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Charles P. Gaines to Derek M. McCrorie, for $158,100, for Lot 311 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Terence D. Cummings to Stephanie Nicole Withorne, for $279,900, for Lot 36 in Camden Cove Sector 2.

-Beth Renee Crowell to AVHS AL I LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 209 in Glen at Stonehaven.

-Caleb Josiah Rettig to AVHS AL I LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 31 in Stonehaven.

-Joseph Friday to RS Rental I LLC, for $228,100, for Lot 10 in Alabaster Highland 1st Addition.

-Quintin Siemer to Scott Berube, for $349,900, for Lot 40 in Polo Crossings Sector IV.

-HCI Pelham Cabin LLC to HCI Oak Mountain LLC, for $30,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Justin Salter to Ashley Reynolds, for $272,000, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Mark Aultman to Sarah E. Hopper, for $290,000, for Lot 1169 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Vault Investments Properties LLC to William Arthur Watts, for $400,000, for Lot 4 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Wayne M. Poole to Melanie Brown, for $35,000, for Lot 165 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Evan G. Koch to Dwayne J. Florence, for $399,900, for Lot 245 in Bent River Commons 3rd Sector 1st Addition.

-Alice H. Couch to Robin Lee Parker, for $600,000, for Lot 23 in Heatherwood 3rd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Torrey Jay Stevenson, for $299,495, for Lot 315 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-BWV APC LLC to Long Holdings LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 9 in Saginaw Commercial Park Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Nicholas C. Kirby to ARVM 5 LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 365 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

Sept. 13

-Julie Nguyen Garvey to Peggy P. Bates, for $245,000, for Lot 15 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Mason Wood LLC to Operation Coda LLC, for $168,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Alexander P. Miller, for $725,000, for Lot 1453 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Randy J. Hall, for $428,565, for Lot 4129 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Joseph M. Dorolek to Philip Treptau, for $333,000, for Lot 61 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 3.

-Angela C. Giles to Kristina Dettwiller, for $228,000, for Lot 23 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-Jason T. Hall to Daniel Allen Sheets, for $445,000, for Lot 28 in Emerald Lake Plat Number 1 Amended Plat.

-Matthew Steven Morrison to Matthew Morrison, for $289,200, for Lot 59 in Sterling Gate Sector 4.

-Yu Ting Liu to Alissa Heath, for $228,000, for Lot A in Riverwood First Sector.

-Deborah V. Daniel to Joseph S. Daniel, for $93,000, for Lot 27 in Scottsdale.

-Kevin D. Barnes to Kevin D. Barnes, for $298,000, for Lot E in Sunny Meadows Phase Three.

-Carol Huskison to Philip J. Boyce, for $290,000, for Lot 150 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase I Final Record Plat.

-Donald Davis to Melissa Dixon, for $520,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jake R. Smith to Joshua Cole Wideman, for $219,000, for Lot 19 in Saddle Run.

-Ronny Summers to Maloose Properties LLC, for $310,000, for Lot 8 in Greystone 6th Sector Phase I.

-Christopher R. Jones to Rebecca Suzanne LeBlanc, for $428,630, for Lot 2017 in Lake Point Estates.

-Patricia Colleen Sweeney to Beverly Jean Jackson, for $306,000, for Lot 94 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I.

-Kay Keenan Filler to Harrison Filler, for $185,000, for Lot 11 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 1.

-David T. Olmsted to Angelo G. Drakos, for $262,000, for Lot 702 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-John Watts to Brittany Victoria Skelton, for $270,000, for Lot 8 in Dearing Downs 5th Sector Resurvey.

-Fred Harold Thompson to Linda Thompson Duke, for $68,410, for property in Section 19, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Fred Harold Thompson to Eric Rasmussen, for $98,900, for property in Section 19, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Keith Chandler to Brian White, for $431,000, for Lot 3220 in Riverchase Country Club 32nd Addition.

-Matthew Greenwood to Paul Eric Hawley, for $212,250, for Lot 589 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Buchanan Woodlands LLC to Alabama Acreage Development Inc., for $1,545,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Samuel James Sosnowchik to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 146 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Gregory O. Gonthier to Alexus L. Maddox, for $245,000, for Lot 70 in Kingwood First Addition.

-William W. Garner to Taylor Living Trust, for $182,500, for Lot A in Riverwood Sixth Sector.

-Andrew Schober to Austin Monroe Cook, for $399,900, for Lot 522 in Timberlake Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Charles Shaw to Michael Todd Freeman, for $635,000, for Lot 2919 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-James L. Buffkin to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 41 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Loyd Mitchell Handley to Saul Ruiz Sosa, for $19,500, for Lot 14 in Deer Springs Estates Second Addition.

-Jane C. Walton to Ivan J. Leonard, for $2,375,000, for Lot 5 in Lake Wehapa.

Sept. 14.

-DeShawn C. Edwards to Sarah Jordan, for $245,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 2nd Sector.

-Green Realty Ltd to Highway 280 Corner LLC, for $2,800,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

-Cayla Nicole Weber to Patrick Michael Weber, for $369,123, for Lot 1 in Walters Cove 3rd Sector Final Plat of Lots 1 & 2.

-Christina Vick to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $358,500, for Lot 9 in Brook Chase Estates Phase 1.

-Matthew J. Augustine to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 12 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 2nd Phase 1st Sector.

-Harley Dylan Rogers to Linda Diane Barnett, for $221,000, for Lot 494 in Forest Lakes.

-Joel Young to Eric Lund, for $529,000, for Lot 1 in Courtyard Manor.

-Ronald C. Powell to Shad Rissler, for $205,000, for Lot 16 in Willow Glen.

-Jessica Goff to Pineland LLC, for $132,500, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Andrew B. Moore to Catalino Puc Hernandez, for $113,000, for Lot 4 in Andrew Moore Family Subdivision.

-Susan Joan Brewer to Jennifer Bailey, for $235,000, for Lot 3 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Christopher Dramer to Edward F. Reed, for $400,000, for Lot 17 in Chestnut Forest.

-William Mark Adair to Deborah R. Gossman, for $314,000, for Lot 25 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Donna H. Spearman to Donna H. Spearman, for $279,900, for Lot 10 in Valley Brook Phase III.

-Katelyn Brooke Burnett to Annie Elizabeth Kaspar, for $205,000, for Lot 197 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

Sept. 15

-Dianne Calamas to Jacob Baldwin Switzer, for $272,000, for Lot 8 in Awtrey and Scott Addition to Altadena South Amended Map.

-Joshua M. Skelton to Vivek Ambidi, for $311,000, for Lot 161 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Austin C. Reeves to Cast Metals LLC, for $231,500, for Lot 467 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Emily L. Baker to Jack W. Kidd, for $225,000, for Lot 50 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Michael Weber to Kayden Hinkle, for $235,000, for Lot 42 in Navajo Pines.

-Juana Vazquez Vallejo to Celia Vianne Romero, for $295,000, for Lot 78 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-Melody G. McGuire to Retha Morgan, for $600,000, for Lot 940 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Lisa Imwalle to Robert Joseph Poproch, for $310,000, for Lot 63 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to William David Miller, for $506,357, for Lot 860 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Stephen Wayne Ponder to Michelle Wooten, for $509,900, for Lot 42 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Laura Turbville to Hunter Lee Hill, for $365,000, for Lot 1 in Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase I.

-Alton Sizemore to Cynthia Frazier, for $475,000, for Lot 1215 in Riverchase Country Club 19th Addition.

-Teresa R. Morgan to Laura M. Turbville, for $250,000, for Lot 84 in Camden Cove Sector 4.

-Christopher A. Banuelos to Brooke C. Banuelos, for $111,420, for Lot 119 in Kentwood Third Addition Phase One.

-Vivian W. Ray to James L. Ray, for $419,069, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Michael Portera, for $518,290, for Lot 4131 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to David Allan Cameron, for $562,492, for Lot 661 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Eric L. Collins, for $570,545, for Lot 11 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kimberly D. Kelley, for $342,030, for Lot 115 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Alan F. Kitchens to John Allen Bowles, for $319,913, for Lot 10 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes First Sector.

-Richard E. Moman to Donald Ray Taylor, for $269,900, for Lot 254 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 Resurvey of Lots 215.

-Jennifer Wilson to Blue House Interiors LLC, for $137,500, for Lot 2 in IRA Kings Subdivision.

-Cuong Nhat Nguyen to Cuong Nhat Nguyen, for $279,200, for Lot 514 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase I Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 and 557-561.

-S & C Family Partnership LTD to Chase Hoagland, for $259,000, for Lot 1 in Buckhord Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $325,000, for Lots 25, 32, 45, 46 and 51 in Cedar Grove at Sterling gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 23 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 26 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 16 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Chelsea Development LLC to Chappell Enterprises and Properties LLC, for $195,547.75, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles D. Nesbitt to John Phillip Milligan, for $250,000, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Jessica L. Fudge to ARVM 5 LLC, for $173,000, for Lot 214 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map of Final Plat.

-Tracy P. Thrasher to Matthew Henry Nash, for $775,000, for Lot 75 in Southlake First Addition.

-J W Reeder to Carla Hilliard, for $495,910.11, for Lot 13 in Murphys Fishing Camp Resurvey of Lots 12, 13 and 14.

-Timothy Lee Logan to Knowledge is Power Consulting LLC, for $137,000, for Lot 4 in Montevallo Land Companys Survey of Montevallo City Amended Map.

-Horace Blakley to Michael K. Long, for $627,500, for Lot 3 in Cove of Greystone Phase I Amended Survey.

-Richard Manzanilla Caitlyn Hudson, for $149,600, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Kimberly Shay Sutton to Cody Lee Brasher, for $1, for Lot 2 in Coy Brasher Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Kimberly Shay Sutton to Kimberly Shay Sutton, for $1, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kimberly Shay Sutton to Kimberly Shay Sutton, for $1, for Lots 1 and 3in Coy Brasher Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Kimberly Shay Sutton to Courtney Meghan Carlisto, for $1, for Lot 4 in Coy Brasher Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Christopher Hamby to Silvya E. Garcia Caballero, for $250,000, for Lot 17 in Brandywine First Sector.

-Roy Gilbert to James H. Freeman, for $365,000, for Lot 325 in Willow Oaks.

-James A. Fields to City of Alabaster, for $181,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Sept. 16

-Nathan B. Hardenbergh to Kay Riddle Brasfield, for $345,000, for Lot 305 in Willow Oaks.

-Ronald Trout to Gary Del O’Berry, for $270,000, for Lot 2 in Trouts Subdivision.

-Ann Watts to Michael A. Reese, for $300,000, for Lot 49 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Roger Perry to Roger Perry, for $101,520, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Brett L. Kitchens to Carl J. Manora, for $825,000, for Lot 2 in Meadow at Tara.

-Lee Spratling to Daryl Scott Hyde, for $305,000, for Lot 203 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates 2nd Sector.

-Nancy L. Crumpton to Keith and Johnnie Schult Living Trust, for $545,000, for Lot 480 in Caldwell Crossings Sector 4 Phase II.

-Christopher Mark Grainger to Stephen L. Moody, for $550,000, for Lot 227 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Margaret Lee Petersen, for $230,000, for Lot 3-48 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Geoffrey Edward Jones to Robert Lewis Barlow, for $416,500, for Lot 10 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Michael D. Koons to Michael A. McKusker, for $255,000, for Lot 273 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-John R. Sample to John R. Sample, for $178,140, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Heather Brook Hendricks to Johnita L. Dobbs, for $402,000, for Lot 88 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase II.

-Mark W. Wingate to Tim Warren, for $354,000, for Lot 6 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Todd Boshell to William Cleveland Corley, for $270,000, for Lot 349 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase Two.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Andrew Dewayne Lee, for $426,900, for Lot 630 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Latoya Galloway, for $255,000, for Lot 20 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Todd A. Pace to Sarah Gifford, for $332,500, for Lot 152 in Long Branch Estates Phase II.

-D. Abel Walker to Cottonwood Homes LLC, for $177,000, for Lot 61 in Ashley Brook.

-William S. White to Troy Slay, for $490,000, for Lot 74 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Dianna Smith Downs to Ben Russell Rodden, for $345,000, for Lot 138 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Darren Payne to William Norwood, for $365,000, for Lot 15 in Oak Park Highlands.

-Adam Carr to Tyler Partin, for $950,000, for Lot 2 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 1.

-Robert H. Sprain to Stephen George Carnilla, for $775,000, for Lot 8 in Windwood Circle.

-Justin Hargis to Don W. Thomason, for $292,500, for Lot 47 in Foothills Point.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kenada Kentrell Jackson, for $413,956, for Lot 804 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Patricia Ann Vansant to Russell F. Tibbs, for $450,000, for Lot 1 in Donna Vansant Family Subdivision.

-James Walker Ingram to Vera M. Poe, for $35,000, for Lot 2 in Barts Subdivision.

-Jimmy Lee Poe to Bryan E. Poe, for $56,000, for Lot 2 in Barts Subdivision.

-Stephen H. Savincki to James F. Jenkins, for $360,000, for Lot 2177 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Davis3 LLC to Dawson Enterprises Investing LLC, for $15,000, for property in Section 23, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Richard Alan Pyron to Robert Matthew Thompson, for $350,000, for Lot 10 in Villas Belvedere.

-Joseph Peter Ruzic to Rodney Dan Harding, for $649,900, for Lot 50 in Maple Ridge.

-Rufus Floyd Turner to J. B. Blackerby, for $5,130, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Duane Thomas to Brian T. Caldwell, for $550,000, for Lot 57 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Huddleston Resources LLC to Marcus Slaughter, for $68,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Laura J. Bramblett to Glynn W. Holmes, for $281,540, for property in Section 22, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Mark Ginsburg to Leslie A. Pasternack, for $374,400, for Lot 278 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Dylan Lard to Blake Adam Fortenberry, for $185,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-DAL Properties LLC to Richard Barrows, for $857,850, for Lot 47 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Resurvey of Lot 48.

-Danielle R. Smith to Kellie Dawn Lambert, for $371,000, for Lot 106 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Alavest LLC to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $208,000, for Lot 12 in Willow Glen.

-Edward David Thornton to James W. Clark, for $699,900, for Lot 13 in Woodford a Subdivision of Inverness Amended Map.

-Robert D. Castleberry to Nathan B. Hardenbergh, for $334,000, for Lot 2 in Selkirk Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2 Block 2.

-Grissom Bros Properties LLC to Grace National Holdings LLC, for $650,000, for Lot 27 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-Century Revitalization Group LLC to Joshua Edward Lasusa, for $254,900, for Lot 16 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

Sept. 17

-Steven C. Hassenplug to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $249,000, for Lot 168 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Holland Family LLP to Seth Mason May, for $20,000, for Lot 17 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Michael W. Mooney to Jose Roberto Recinos, for $5,000, for Lot L in Russell R. Hetz of Town of Calera Alabama.

-Erwin Horton to Erwin Horton, for $95,920, for Lot 1 in Horton Farms Subdivision.

-Lagniappe LLC to LHP Capital LLC, for $600,000, for Lot 248 in Beaumont Village Condominium Second Amended Condominium Play.

-First Horizon Bank to Steve Issis, for $100, for Lot 3 in Circle S Business Complex Resurvey of 3A and 4A of a Resurvey.

-Lisa T. Bledsoe to Micah Dewey Collins, for $545,000, for Lot 2 in Shelby Shores Inc. The 1969 Sector.

-Charles W. Roley to Adam T. Carr, for $580,000, for Lot 348 in Creekwater Phase IIIA.

-Roy Gordon Shang Howell to Wesley Brakefield, for $650,000, for Lot 7 in Maple Ridge.

-Gary Blake Horton to Dusty E. Herron, for $240,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Brenda Joyce Holcombe to Robert A. Gamache, for $10,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Iris O. Roth to Margaret Stephen Living Trust, for $1,060,000, for Lot 194 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 174-184 and 186-195.

-Renee Myers Hollon to Babubhai Patel, for $369,900, for Lot 10 in Lincoln Park.

-Rudolph A. Yeatman to Patrick Stone, for $170,000, for Lot 57 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-John Thomas Feller to Joy Loard McRae, for $540,000, for Lot 329 in Brook Highland Seventh Sector.

-J. William Patton to Franchesca Merrell Wilkes, for $395,000, for Lot 38 in Woodlands Sector 1.

-Madison Ann Ford to Gregory Craig Zeitlin, for $270,000, for Lot 81 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Don Thomason to Thomas W. Willadson, for $599,900, for Lot 31-29 in Highland Lakes 31st Sector Phase 1.

-Daniel J. Hamlin to Valencia Bryant, for $280,000, for Lot 18 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Walter B. Brothers to Deborah Kelley, for $180,000, for Lot 24 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Felicia W. Lee to AVHS AL I LLC, for $173,000, for Lot 3 in Ridge Terrace Plat 1 Correction Plat.

-Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $447,168.56, for Lot 1732 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Lionel Chin to Lionel Chin, for $97,200, for Lot 56 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-Bobbie Quinn to John G. Beane, for $70,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-George Mauldin to Brian Wesley Self, for $425,000, for Lot 83 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Steven Michael Szumplawski to Steven Michael Szumplawski, for $99,310, for Lot 40 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Peyton Michael White to Robert E. Daniels, for $220,000, for Lot 40 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Maeghan Youngblood to Scott Gregory, for $3,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Veda Carroll, for $414,755, for Lot 7115 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

Sept. 20

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Erik Dahrel Craig, for $393,950, for Lot 7060 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Harriet Mathews, for $332,480, for Lot 1651 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Mildred D. Posey to RS Rental II LLC, for $255,100, for Lot 18 in Ashford Heights Third Addition.

-Thomas D. Jones to Justin Dennis Reid, for $275,000, for Lot 66 in Iverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Richard B. Vigneulle to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC, for $182,000, for Lot 11 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Robert Franklin Tillman to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $276,920, for Lot 280 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase I.

-Woodford Real Estate & Investments LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $247,200, for Lot 4 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Wes Parsons to Sandra Lynn Dean, for $126,000, for Lot 55 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 thru 64, 89 thru 104 and A thru C.

-O’Bryant D. Landrum to Atlas Property Investors LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 126 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Atlas Property Investors LLC to ARVM 5 LLC, for $226,600, for Lot 126 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Michael McMillan to Marcus A. Ford, for $288,200, for Lot 41 in Norwick Forest Third Sector First Phase.

-Jonathan David Muse to Myra Sheree Muse, for $221,550, for property in Section 20, Township 20, Range 1 East.

-Loyd Taylor to Tracie Cranmer, for $65,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Justin M. Geppert to Andrea Jade Brasher, for $424,000, for Lot 32 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Timothy B. Lewis to Robin Greene, for $25,000, for Lot 3 in Carleton Point.

-Russell G. Barakat to Michael Finch, for $160,500, for Lot 15 in Meadowgreen Subdivision.

-Amanda Sue Bolton to Zeyad Shunnarah, for $65,000, for Lot 1 in Dunstans of The Town of Calera.

-John Bessant to Triston Drake Bessant, for $215,000, for Lot 64 in Dearing Downs 9th Addition Phase I.

-Scott Peterson to Joe B. Messer, for $405,000, for Lot 16 in Cheshire Subdivision.

-Tammy Rae Stringfellow to Doni Doblado, for $50,500, for Lot 2 in Simpson Family Subdivision.

-Chad T. Williams to Matthew F. Dittmer, for $325,000, for Lot 7-25 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Tiffany Lynne Clayton to ARVM 5 LLC, for $249,000, for Lot 131 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Ross E. Bunch to Cheryl A. Bunch, for $247,000, for Lot 15-17 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 1.

-Robert C. Canaday to David A. Dunagan, for $425,100, for Lot 604 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster Sixth Addition.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Benjamin J. Gentry, for $245,000, for Lot 3 in Parkview Farms.

-Anna Maria Hernandez to Carlos Antonio Hernandez, for $57,775, for Lot 4 in Mountain View Estates.

-Sriramakrishna Maruvada to William Christopher Laatsch, for $450,000, for Lot 1153 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase II.

-Rebecca Suzanne LeBlanc to Brandon Sherrod, for $294,000, for Lot 54 in Brook Chase Estates Phase I.

-Darrell P. Duffel to Keith Stanton Remke, for $245,000, for Lot 343 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase II.

-Leigh Fulford Laatsch to Jose Luis Almazan Rangel, for $516,000, for Lot 24 in Cheshire.

-Kay Brasfield to Samuel Sosnowchik, for $399,900, for Lot 16 in Adams Mill Second Addition.

-Marc Wilson to Nicholas Adam Wilson, for $542,700, for Lot 18 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lots 18 through 21 & 33 through 35.

-Keith Lutz to Mathew Blake Gillen, for $170,000, for Lot 6 in Green Valley.

-Courtney Gillen to Danielle Turner, for $151,000, for Lot 21 in Meriweather Sector 1.

-Ricky Pickett to James Cipriano, for $225,000, for Lot 35 in Park Forest 5th Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Kenya A. Adams, for $509,400, for Lot 633 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-J. W. Stevenson LLC to Edward W. Dyer, for $16,500, for Lot 50 in Bent Creek Resurvey of Lots 48, 49 and 50.

-Matthew D. Savage to Christopher Sellers, for $315,000, for Lot 133 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Ashley Marie Jensen to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $231,400, for Lot 207 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Timberline Development LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $124,800, for Lot 26 in Timberline Phase Three.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Bonnie S. Williams, for $211,270, for Lot 55 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Hunter D. Gassaway to Brian Pate, for $156,500, for Lot 7 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey of Block 5 Resurvey.

-Betty J. Farley to Terry C. Steelman, for $750,000, for Lot 201 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector.

-Joe B. Ford to Brian H. Champion, for $235,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Christopher M. Grund to Christopher M. Grund, for $160,410, for Lot 4 in Oak Crest Sector One.

Sept. 21

-Matthew D. Zuber to Kathryn S. Walker, for $12,000, for Lot 27 in Riverview Subdivision.

-Savannah W. Kitchens to Bruce Long, for $220,000, for Lot 9 in Bridlewood Forest Subdivision.

-Van E. McClurkin to R. Casey Blackburn, for $114,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-James B. Chafin to Stephen Hall Savincki, for $620,000, for Lot 906 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-William David Underwood to Michelle Laura Mayer, for $370,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo Estates Resurvey of Lots 7 and 8.

-Ashley McDuff Clarke to Gary Gao, for $240,000, for Lot 16 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Candace Brantley Roberson to Phillip Dane Brantley, for $160,000, for Lot 2 in Luncefords Industrial Park.

-Jeffrey Paul Davis to Hina Patel, for $2,200,000, for Lot 33 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.

-John C. Cox to James D. Daugherty, for $370,500, for Lot 60 in Greystone Village Phase I.

-Erik O. Kuykendall to Kennedy Foster Nicholson, for $249,900, for Lot 370 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Mildred Ann Brantley, for $227,285, for Lot 335 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Christopher Brent Scoggins to Carlos Jeovany Ocampo Sosa, for $195,000, for Lot 13 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Deborah Ruth Staton to James C. Townley, for $40,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-John L. Benson to Majestic Holdings LLC, for $30,000, for Lot 8 in Eagle Wood Estates Third Sector.

-William M. Owen to Kara Jones, for $535,000, for Lot 16 in Willowbrook.

-Randy W. Powell to Edward Thornton, for $900,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-Greenbriar Ltd to Janet F. Standridge, for $3,200.22, for property in Section 18, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Cody Coogan, for $242,210, for Lot 336 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Michael B. Tomlin to David Usher, for $185,150, for Lot 10 in Kingridge.

-James Bond Kwon to James Bond Kwon, for $120,220.94, for Lot 183 in Forest Lakes 3rd Section 2nd Phase.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Tiara Shunae King, for $238,785, for Lot 301 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Stig Bockman-Pedersen to Ian Bart Tarica, for $565,000, for Lot 2702 in Highland Lakes 27th Sector.

-Gena Lynne Miller to Daniel M. Ndiritu, for $377,500, for Lot 1330 in Old Cahaba IV First Addition.

-John Beard to Jose Mauro Rangel Hernandez, for $150,500, for Lot 7 in Willow Glen.

-Kevin O. Pipkin to Cody Bass, for $550,000, for Lot 49 in High Chaparral Sector B and Acreage Resubdivision of Lots 48-57.

-Carol A. Boone to Christopher Hudgins, for $160,000, for Lot 20 in Wildewood Village First Addition Second Sector.

-Leonard A. Rose to Abby Martin, for $321,000.77, for Lot 1 in Meadowbrook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Scott Brummitt to Joel E. Bearden, for $140,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Travis R. Rainey to Thuc Duy Nguyen, for $145,000, for Lot 21 in Willow Point Phase 2.

-Pelham Motel Investments Inc. to Lal Mahant LLC, for $1,685,000, for Block 3 of Cahaba Valley Park North.

-Myra W. Healy to Nathan Stamps, for $40,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Mickey A. Woodard, for $235,350, for Lot 302 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Malcolm Wayne Majors to Melissa Kemp, for $5,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Nakeisha Sheppard to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $232,250, for Lot 45 in Emerald Ridge Sector 111.

-Jimmy D. Howell to Brian Lee Roberts, for $440,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gary Wright to Raymond Mark Perry, for $420,000, for Lot 807 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 8th Addition.

-Sammie Hunter to Sammie Hunter, for $190,000, for Lot 604 in Forest Lakes Sector 11.

-David George Macomish to Peter F. Weinheimer, for $425,000, for property in Section 1, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Peter Matthew Gelsinger, for $265,305, for Lot 23 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Lynn Curren to William Ricketts, for $45,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Micah Brent Garrett to John Christopher Douglas, for $34,560.56, for Lot 1 in Liberty Estates Final Plat.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Mark Sidwell, for $170,000, for Lot 36 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 29, 30, 31, 36 and 37.

-Earl J. Vedder to Julia K. Vedder-Sims, for $65,000, for Lot 1 in Weaver Farms.

-Jerry L. Mitchell to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $172,000, for Lot 12 in Enclave Phase 1.

-Julie J. Fussell to Ruth Kles, for $245,100, for Lot 153 in Cambrian Woods Condominium.

-Anne Michelle Sheets to Joseph Palmer Coleman, for $310,000, for Lot 59 in Fieldstone Park Second Sector.

-Clayton Caldwell to Andrew Jackson, for $364,900, for Lot 147 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 1.

-Curtis Taylor to Nakeisha N. Sheppard, for $255,000, for Lot 63 in Kinsale Gardens 3rd Sector.

-Dmitriy Kozodoi to Gustavo Alejandro Perez, for $315,000, for Lot 124 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Vedat Cetinkaya to Nicholas Charles Kirby, for $300,000, for Lot 1174 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Global SA LLC to Vikki D. Cook Wells, for $175,000, for Lot 8 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Shelby County Properties LLC to Dameion M. Lassiter, for $325,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Greg Wolf to M&M Partnership LLP, for $47,650, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jennifer Lowry Nickell to Colton Jackson Greene, for $271,000, for Lot 7 in Meadowlark.

-Lillian Laverne Larocca to Lam Thanh Pham, for $309,000, for Lot 31 in Cottage of Brook Highland.

-Paul Champion to Jonathan Wallace Osborne, for $545,000, for Lot 1037 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Lisa B. Hogg to John Wesley Atkins, for $477,900, for Lot 208 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Rudolph Clay Nottrodt to Michael Sellinger, for $421,400, for Lot 86 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Anthony Davis to Brandon Y. Martella, for $250,000, for Lot 85 in Camden Cove West Section 3 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Terry K. Smith to Mofid Hassanismail Elnaham, for $250,000, for Lot 22 in Southern Hills Sector 4.

-Stanley McLemore to Patricia Leigh McGlaughn Chesnut, for $325,000, for Lot 1 in Indiancreek Phase II Sector II.

-Joseph Pace to Kevin Osburn, for $299,900, for Lot 7 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-Amy Niles to Therolene Williams Hardy, for $140,000, for Lot 7 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Devrick Massey to Home Partners LLC, for $259,900, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Yasamie Richardson to Robert P. Dumas, for $200,000, for Lot 7 in Stonebriar Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Greg Wolf to M&M Partnership LLP, for $580,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Rita Joyce Suggs to Christopher R. Morgan, for $101,510, for Lot 2 in Rolling Hills.

-Lacey M. Holderby to Muhammad Zohair, for $240,000, for Lot 15 in Crosscreek Cove.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John A. Morton, for $453,765, for Lot A-99 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-Leonard Raymond Deloteus to Leonard R. Deloteus, for $436,400, for Lot 25 in Barkley Square.

Sept. 22

-Madeleine S. Moreno to Alexander Kyle Hodges, for $217,000, for Lot 51 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

Ernest C. Bryan to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $190,000, for Lot 38 in Shalimar Point.

-Patricia E. Hunt to Patricia E. Hunt, for $114,625, for Lot 107 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Guy Charles Allbrook to Guy Charles Allbrook, for $115,000, for Lot 59 in Quail Run.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Stephen W. Hicks, for $675,833, for Lot 1449 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Curtis R. Upchurch to Justin Michael Geppert, for $475,000, for Lot 183 in Brook Highlands 6th Sector 1st Phase.

-Dixie C. Hale to Cahaba Glass Company, for $43,000, for Lot 2 in Chandalar Place Commercial Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Charles Randall Merritt to Brian Sivel, for $359,400, for Lot 9 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Final Record Plat.

-Roy Wilbert Wood to Barry Wiginton, for $221,000, for Lot 293 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 Resurvey of Lot 215.

-Robert Marion Cleckler to Serra Properties LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 6-102 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Wallace Rentals LLC to Johneitha Dunklin, for $254,900, for Lot 705 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Sam Collins to Heritage Holding Company LLC, for $22,500, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John W. Atkins to Arviette L. Cofield, for $373,000, for Lot 218 in Woodlands Sector 1, 4 and 5 Final Plat.

-Ezell Holdings LLC to Waffle House Inc., for $359,448, for Lot 1 in South Park.

-Pelham Properties LLC to TBL Properties LLC, for $610,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Kent L. Underwood, for $650,000, for Lot 862 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector B.

-Ernest John Skipper to John Skipper, for $10,000, for Lot 9-76 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-W. Gail Ethridge to Travis Hyde, for $1,000, for Lot 1 in Hyde Family Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 1A of a Resurvey of Lot Q.

-Elizabeth A. Studdard to Scott Studdard, for $83,100, for Lot 6 in N B Dare Plat.

-Neil H. King to Troy V. Scarborough, for $715,000, for Lot 16 in Wilmington Place Amended Map.

-Tony M. Morris to Jaclynn J. Hill, for $205,000, for Lot 45 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector Two.

-Emanuel Madonia to Ruhar6 LLC, for $65,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Natalie K. Allen to Daniel Hadwin, for $120,000, for Lot B in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-Keith Johnson to Clarence McDade, for $212,000, for Lot 17 in Bridlewood Forest.

-Anil Kapoor to Marygold LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 13 in Meriweather Sector 2.

-Leighton W. Parrish to Dustin Scott White, for $280,000, for Lot 708 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 7th Addition.

-Summer Gambill Cherry to Dianna Smith Downs, for $395,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Joe Brandon Messer to Christine L. Wester, for $240,000, for Lot 9 in Crestmont.

-Randall O. Sheehan to George A. Mauldin, for $337,000, for Lot 123 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Michael Parr to David Grice, for $389,000, for Lot 433 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Andrew D. Pearce to Michael Parr, for $530,000, for Lot 1203 in Manors of Ballantrae Club Drive Final Plat.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Therese L. Quarles, for $188,710, for Lot 11 in Glades Final Plat.

-James L. Kitchens to Samuel Sandoval Arroyo, for $280,000, for Lot 29 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-John M. Saucier to Danta G. Myers, for $220,000, for Lot 86 in Kingwood Third Addition.

-Lyman Eric Perrine to Michael D. Schwitek, for $270,000, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Kyle Sterling Gatlin to Joseph Beachum, for $246,000, for Lot 55 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Connor S. Vintson to Rolf Zuschlag, for $535,000, for Lot 409 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Patricia Sue Howe to David Charles Oakes, for $165,000, for Lot 1 in Gallups Estates.

-Jonathan Shane O’Dazier to Connor Vintson, for $565,000, for Lot 1 in Carriage Creek Final Plat.

-Vanilla Bean Holdings LLC to Mind of Christ International Inc., for $285,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-MAAS LLC to Robin Michelle Turner, for $147,000, for Lot 7 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Calera U Store Inc. to City of Calera, for $300,000, for Lot 459 in Dares Survey of the Town of Calera.

-William Ricketts to Nikolas Holderby, for $335,000, for Lot 9-104 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Jeffery D. McKinley to Preston L. Duvall, for $327,500, for Lot 58 in Shelby Forest Estates.

Sept. 23

-Curtis R. Harris to Salim Rajpari, for $134,950, for Lot 26 in Soutwind Fourth Sector.

-James Lee Coe to James Lee Coe, for $15,000, for Lot 2 in Harbour Cove.

-James Lee Coe to Allen J. Ray, for $22,800, for Lot 1 in Harbour Cove.

-Tera L. Garrett to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 55 in Daventry Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Edwin Stringer to Connie Holyfield Strickland, for $266,000, for Lot 351 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Glenn Siddle, for $2,600,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Fieldstone Investments LLC to Alabama Property Buyer LLC, for $197,500, for Lot 19 in Parkside.

-Cates House LLC to River & Cape Montessori Nursery School LLC, for $575,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Gallant Lake LLC to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 15B-2 in Tract Fifteen Resurvey of Parcel 15-B and property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Karin Carruyo to Kox Faulkner, for $225,000, for Lot 30 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Sami A. Nizam to Randy C. Allen, for $495,000, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East and property in Section 36, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Vinest Living Trust to Roger B. Paul, for $475,000, for Lot 59 in Windchase Giviapours Addition to Meadow Brook.

-Kimberly A. Fridy to Kenneth Ray Kauffman, for $299,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-John Kleciak to Kevin Purser, for $170,000, for Lot 12 in Meriweather Sector 2.

-REI Nation LLC to Vernoica Teresa Yoo, for $260,000, for Lot 30 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Nathan P. Farrow to Neil H. King, for $340,000, for Lot 21 in Meadowbrook 11th Sector.

-Karen Garrett to Ferman Garrett, for $500, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Greg W. Steeves, for $926,846, for Lot 1118 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-Shane Merrell to Billy Franklin, for $40,000, for Lot 17 in Shelby Shores Inc. The 1977 Sector.

-Beverly Kay Pidwerbecki to Barry Lester Grantham, for $161,034, for Lot 2 in Bright Family Subdivision.

-Brian Bell to Travis O’Neal, for $350,000, for Lot 3 in Phillips Rural Subdivision.

Sept. 24

-Sara D. Mask Hilliker to South Shelby Baptist Church and Learning Center Inc., for $100,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera and property in Section 21, Township 22, Range 2 West.

-Walter B. West to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $183,000, for Lot 1 in Cambridge Park.

-Benjamin Allen Efird to Jack T. Efrid, for $230,700, for Lot 35 in Inverness Cove Phase I Resurvey #1 Final Survey of Final Plat.

-Naga Lavanya Chakilam to Tariq Qureshi, for $406,900, for Lot 11 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-William J. Bailey to Regions Banks, for $180,000, for Lot 1 in Sunny Meadows.

-Marilyn Kaup to Samer Hamid, for $217,000, for Lot 42 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 38, 39, 40, 41 and 42.

-Grace E. McEntee to Grace E. McEntee, for $446,110, for Lot 2 in McEntee Estate Survey.

-Terry Stiles Harrison to Terry Stiles Harrison, for $10,000, for Lot 2 in Fowlers Lake Estates.

-Brett S. Melcher to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 6 in Dearing Downs Tenth Addition.

-Katie L. Ayala to Daniel Luis Odom, for $13,820, for Lot 22 in Crestmont.

-Ricky Curren to Kobie Michelle Rainbolt, for $121,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-John Robert Crowell to AVHS AL I LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 209 in Glen at Stonehaven.

-Ciera Bell to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 32 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Laura M. Leal to Zachary A. Guest, for $367,000, for Lot 3 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood.

-Curtis Andrew Beatty to Robert Lewis Bates, for $638,000, for Lot 12-17 in Mt Laurel Phase II Final Plat.

-Lynwood Abbott to Lynda Prime, for $1,000, for property in Section 25.

-Mathew A. Emlich to Maryolet Esterfany Garcia Quijada, for $246,000, for Lot 458 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stormy J. Harris to Karen Alley, for $60,900, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Capital Investments Properties LLC to Barbara Fash, for $184,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Winston D. Sealy to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $231,500, for Lot 36 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Kimberly H. Phillips to Todd Anthony Pace, for $82,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Dewey V. and Ki Pun S. Glass Charitable Remainder Unitrust to Shane Jones Properties LLC, for $2,000,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Mark Sommer to Deshane Joseph, for $830,000, for Lot 15 in Woodford First Addition Amended Map.

-Robin E. Sheriff to KP Partners LLC, for $355,000, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Kay Hallman to Jerry Hallman, for $190,000, for Lot 10 in Glynn Hollow.

-Charles B. Etheredge to Brianne Dixon, for $190,000, for Lot 281 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase VI Amended Map.

-Dali Nguyen to Carlos Martinez Diaz, for $300,000, for Lot 34 in Royal Oaks 2nd Sector.

-Wayne Lee Moore to Malisa Abrahams, for $850,000, for Lot 210 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Hugh V. Hogue to Haotian Fang, for $235,300, for Lot 523 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

Sept. 27

-Davisblack LLC to AR Farms LLC, for $950,000, for Lot 901 in Windstone Phase IX.

-Stacey Roberts Brooks to Kevin Linscott, for $605,000, for Lot 322 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-John Raymond Randall to Jesse Schillings Touchstone, for $28,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Tom Szush to Thomas D. Szush, for $10,000, for Lot 16 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Marc Thomas Newton to Jake R. Mastroianni, for $450,000, for Lot 5 in Altadena Woods Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Carl Sudano to Geoffrey Edward Jones, for $277,000, for Lot 2018 in Old Cahaba V 6th Addition.

-Pamela J. Fretwell to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 29 in Greenfield Sector Five.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Jordan Bailey, for $320,000, for Lot 110 in Mallard Landing Phase 1.

-David Scoggins to Darwin Martin Acevedo Garcia, for $250,000, for Lot 1718 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Jason Brian McCarver to Stacey Roberts Brooks, for $780,000, for Lot 1023 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.

-Arthur L. Baldwin to Felicity Kaye Barnett, for $390,000, for Lot 97 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Patricia Cantavespre to Barbara J. Struempler, for $320,000, for Lot 2220 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Ricardo Cardona to Ricardo Alberto Cardona, for $195,000, for Lot 138 in Builders Group Addition to the Glen at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Joshua Williams to RS Rental II LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 5 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-Adam Ryan Gilham to RS Rental II LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 12 in Royal Place.

-Hugh M. Richardson to Heather A. Hartfield, for $259,900, for Lot 8 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Donald Reilly to Forrest Blake Lovett, for $190,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Adavier D. Wright, for $427,985, for Lot A-97 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Penny J. Broderick to Amanda Hood Morrison, for $275,000, for Lot 13 in Fawn Meadows.

-Roy T. Binkerd to Torrealba Territories LLC, for $38,000, for Lot 14 in J H Dunstan of the Town of Calera.

-Jonathan Derek Starr to Home Partners LLC, for $292,000, for Lot 24 in Selkirk Subdivision of Inverness.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michele D. Days, for $380,000, for Lot 7130 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Thomas Lee Rickets to David Juhola, for $370,000, for Lot 48 in Glen at Greystone Sector One.

-Greg S. Kelley to AMKO LLC, for $257,000, for Lot 53 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Umang G. Patel to Kay Sellers, for $250,000, for Lot 609 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium Amended Plat.

-Jennifer R. Kiser to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $192,000, for Lot 204 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase 2.

-Cameron K. McGinley to William Post, for $792,000, for Lot 74 in Brock Point Phase 2B Final Plat.

-James Graham to Scarlet Sabrina Hughes, for $32,230, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Jonathon A. Durbin to Kendra Crews, for $140,000, for Lot 1806 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Glencile Greenlea to Issiac D. Dickens, for $360,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Dustin White to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 2 in Green Valley.

-Mark Sisbarro to Carla Garner, for $303,000, for Lot 74 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Minnie O. Ballard to Shelley McKinney, for $160,000, for Lot 5 in Parkers Subdivision.

-Peggy J. Herman to AVHS AL I LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 41 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Jason Carpenter to Reagan Carpenter, for $252,500, for Lot 151 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Sterling J. Frith to Opendoor Property J LLC, for $258,600, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Trent Lance Richardson to Stephen Thompson Rose, for $223,000, for Lot 18 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Justin Payne, for $221,370, for Lot 236 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to John G. Reamer, for $329,900, for Lot 13 in Summer Place 2nd Sector.

-Martin L. Pierce to John Ngoc Pham, for $485,000, for Lot 429 in Forest Parks 4th Sector 3rd Phase.

-Lance Rhodes to Biran Patel, for $163,000, for Lot 109 in Sterling Oaks Condominium,

-Robert M. Payne to Amanda Rishay Kelly, for $175,750, for Lot 64 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Barbara W. Chafin to Garry Michael Garzarek, for $310,000, for Lot 517 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to William B. Ivey, for $407,267, for Lot 848 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Paul G. Roebuck to Amir Levy, for $253,000, for Lot 29 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Mark Roberson to Samuel T. Horton, for $26,060, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

Sept. 28

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dana D. Davis, for $330,195, for Lot 243 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Austin Matzke to Marco A. Diaz, for $50,000, for Lot 1 in E S Saffords Map of Shelby County.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Tyler Joseph Martin, for $205,055, for Lot 1 in Glades Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Faith Kimingi, for $330,990, for Lot 332 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Rudolph Yeatman to Jackelin Paola Torres Barrientos, for $206,200, for Lot 29 in Falliston Sector 2.

-Dan K. Anderson to Dan K. Anderson, for $400,785, for Lot 702 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Mark Anthony Weldon to Mark Anthony Weldon, for $1,050, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-James E. Ryan to RS Rental II LLC, for $217,500, for Lot 22 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-John M. Cooley to Brad A. Kilpatrick, for $479,000, for Lot 517 in Riverchase Country Club 12th Addition.

-Linda B. Lowe to Laura Mclendon, for $220,700, for Lot 36 in Crosscreek Cove.

-Jason S. Moore to Andrea Cordell Brock, for $229,500, for Lot 1 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Harold N. Higgins to Robert Edward Dumas, for $245,000, for ot 327 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

-Tonya Denise Leigh to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $122,300, for Lot 30 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Map.

-Walter Johnsey Ruggerio to Walter Johnsey Ruggerio, for $225,000, for Lot 29 in Old Brook Place.

-Johnnie W. Anderson to Johnnie W. Anderson, for $185,900, for Lot 26 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale Final Plat.

-Betty Jean Carter Middleton to Betty Jean Carter Middleton, for $110,510, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Sara L. Bozeman to James Brian Broome, for $275,000, for Lot 39 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Flemming Partners LLC to David J. Simon, for $519,280, for Lot 4121 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-John A. Wilkerson to Kathy Anderson Pate, for $179,000, for Lot 64 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-David R. Harris to Tommy Ray Hanner, for $231,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sandra J. Fox to Olivia Hunter, for $262,900, for Lot 6 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Linda Pickett to Ronald Pennington, for $255,000, for Lot 237 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Raymond P. Ouellette to Michelle L. Fuller, for $327,000, for Lot 23 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1.

-William Givan to William A . Givan, for $87,000, for Lot 3 in Alabaster Gardens.

-LGI Homes Alabama to CF KL Assets 2019 2 LLC, for $1,919,275, for Lots 166, 167, 169, 170, 177, 178 and 179 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-Tevin K. Crews to Donishia N. Phillips, for $233,000, for Lot 129 in Cottages at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Nathan Owens to Jessie A. Isom, for $245,750, for Lot 20 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Thomas Slaughter, for $249,180, for Lot 56 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Hattie Carolyn O’Neal to Hattie Carolyn O’Neal, for $57,000, for Lot 10 in Goldwire Amended Map.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jason Brian McCarver, for $851,507, for Lot 1053 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Cory Tait, for $150,000, for Lot 2 in Creekwater Estates.

-Jeffrey A. Darden to Drew Dylon Hicks, for $299,300, for Lot 33 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Philip Shane Galamore, for $65,000, for Lot 11 in Clearview Estates.

-Lonnie Kent McCrary to Janice Darden, for $330,000, for Lot 39 in Chelsea Station.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Juan R. Negrete, for $390,357, for Lot 856 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Alfred D. Haynes to Earl R. Berry, for $560,000, for Lot 21 in Adams Ridge First Addition Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Chalons LLC, for $939,600, for Lot 79 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Hossein Dovlatabadi to Hossein Dovlatabadi, for $85,000, for Lot C in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase II.

-Hossein Dovlatabadi to Hossein Dovlatabadi, for $79,000, for Lot 101 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Richard Glenn Pope to Jabco Properties LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 456 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.

-Thomas F. Matthews to James Adam Lowery, for $240,000, for Lot 19 in Millennium Park.

-Amanda Carden to Daniel Lee Durie, for $657,000, for Lot 206 in Lakewood Phase 2.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 13 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 7-96 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Christopher A. Moeller, for $494,368, for Lot 607 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Jed D. Cawley to William W. Bowen, for $207,000, for Lot 22 in Hampton Square.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Shannon C. Tucker, for $451,001, for Lot 609 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Nicholas West Hagewood, for $569,715, for Lot 698 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Charles C. Chaney, for $594,248, for Lot 652 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to James N. Irvin, for $305,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Robert T. Hanson to Brian Arthur Gawronski, for $499,000, for Lot 2120 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

Sept. 29

-Cindy C. Hearn to Richard Jose Manzanilla Del Mar, for $300,000, for Lot 1 in Hearn Survey in Helena.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael Mann, for $380,803, for Lot 6069 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Kayla D. Sparks to Robert Hoskins, for $199,900, for Lot 196 in Hidden Creek III Phase Two.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Timothy Guy, for $512,176, for Lot 807 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Jeremy Chase Thrasher to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $131,000, for Lot 912 in Horizon a Condominium,

-Mariyamgul Tazhibayeva to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 77 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Anthony V. Pitts to Joseph S. Pitts, for $314,000, for Lot 71 Meadowridge.

-Billy Wayne Bramblett to Michael W. Bramblett, for $206,060, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Matt Bayley to Christa L. Majerik, for $275,000, for Lot 332 in Weatherly Wixford Moor Sector 24.

-Randall Cameron Mann to Thomas B. Northcutt, for $265,000, for Lot 222 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Shawn Michael Donaldson to Andre Goldson, for $263,500, for Lot 12 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Ernie Stump to Johnnie F. Densmore, for $325,000, for Lot 37 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 2nd Phase 1st Sector.

-Bu Kyun Gong to Christopher E. Bourbeau, for $380,000, for Lot 2159 in Kirkwall Phase IV in Ballantrae.

-Alicia Austin to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $218,000, for Lot 584 in Waterford Highlands Sector IV Phase I.

-Holland S. Knapp to Kayla Renee Burns, for $265,000, for Lot 610 in Weybridge at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Steve Lucas to Beatriz Arceo Martinez, for $48,000, for Lot 1 in Arceo Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-Patrick Cobb to William Bradley Stiles, for $365,000, for Lot 1109 in Riverchase Country Club 18th Addition.

-W. Jordy Henson to Janette Chaves Rico, for $144,500, for Lot A in Chandalar Townhouses Phase 2.

-Randall J. Wilson to Levi Estes, for $330,000, for Lot 5 in Old Mill Trace Third Sector.

-Ryan M. Daidone to Spenser Lee Price, for $356,000, for Lot 40 in Sterling Gate Sector 1.

-Jimmy Dale Moore to Larry D. Jarnigan, for $152,900, for Lot 594 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-P R Wilborn LLC to City of Hoover, for $66,000, for Lot C-2 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $236,829, for Lot 49 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Demario A. Hopkins, for $823,199, for Lot 1403 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $249,763, for Lot 20 in Autumn Ridge.

-Michael A. David to Samuel Cormican, for $250,000, for Lot 77 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Dorothy J. Ruggerio to Dorothy J. Ruggerio, for $113,850, for Lot 28 in Greystone Highlands Phase I Amended Map.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Carol Shinnette, for $487,311, for Lot 4142 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Julie Lynn Woodruff to Katy Miller, for $190,000, for Lot 21 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Lowell R. Thornhill to Rex A. Crawford, for $524,000, for Lot 31-36 in Highland Lakes 31st Sector Phase I.

-Sandra C. Denaburg to Lakeitha Teyana Seroyer, for $226,000, for Lot 50 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Susan A. Hall to Tom E. Stevens, for $850,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Patricia Grund to Grey Gables LLC, for $775,000, for Lot 33 in City of Montevallo Alabama.

-Barry Dean to Matthew Nelson McKinley, for $330,000, for Lot 3 in Mallard Pointe Resurvey.

-Houston T. Lawless to James L. Kitchens, for $324,900, for Lot 21 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Lake Davidson Properties LLC to Aaron Davis Patterson, for $190,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Brittany Nicole Ervin, for $213,560, for Lot 61 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Dale Fincher to Charles O. Hester, for $220,000, for Lot 167 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Double Portion Foundation to Harmett H. Singh, for $16,500, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Lauren Nickel Turner to Savanna Simpson, for $200,000, for Lot 40 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Megan Ashley Chatham to RII 1SC Birmingham I LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 7 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.

-Ricky G. Dobson to Branden Oden, for $183,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Louie Edward Cosby to City of Calera, for $500,000, for Lot 5 in Dunstans Map of Survey of the Town of Calera Alabama.

-Teresa Peterson to Jeffie Peterson, for $11,800, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

Sept. 30

-Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $275,876, for Lot 63 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $315,466, for Lot 32 in Golden Meadows.

-Flemming Partners LLC to James Earl Pope, for $465,048, for Lot 4115 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III, for $228,524, for Lot 214 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Amended Map of Phase II.

-Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $287,569, for Lot 415 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Alejandro Garcia Hernandez to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $332,500, for Lot 7 in Cahaba Pointe Addition to Wine Ridge.

-Taylor Podhouser to Jeffrey Fried, for $299,900, for Lot 77 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Garry Michael Garzarek to David Reed Jacks, for $271,000, for Lot 4 in Valley Forge.

-Joshua Levi Springer to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 517 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Vicky Lynn Thompson Manlove to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $220,000, for Lot 21 in Spring Garden Estates Sector Two.

-Rex Allan Crawford to Clara Elizabeth Box, for $323,500, for Lot 81 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I.

-Nicholaus Peyton to John Newton Brown, for $580,000, for Lot 887 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector D.

-Kristy Houska to Kelly Lane Brennan, for $95,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Matthew J. Parnell to Cynthia E. Dunlap, for $362,000, for Lot 440 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.

-Jane M. Lee to Torrie Carisse Linn, for $155,500, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-David Lee Beasley to David Lee Beasley, for $273,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22, Range 2 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Cheryl Denise Cropp, for $463,700, for Lot 237 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Debbie Hoover to AVHS AL I LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 3 in Kinsale Garden Homes 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Christopher C. Cairnes to Kimberly Ann Haywald, for $208,000, for Lot 6-132 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Arlington Resources LLC to Montevallo Water Works and Sewer Board, for $650,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in County Aire Estates.

-River Estates Properties LLC to Maas LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 7 in Wyngate First Sector Amended Map.

-Kurtis Hector Williams to Hamilton C. Arnall, for $198,000, for Lot 32 in Fairview.

-Stuart C. Jones to Jeremy Brittain, for $780,000, for Lot 3 in Sky Ridge.

-Leslie S. Wright to Jason Carpenter, for $510,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-John Beard to Karen Velazquez Reyes, for $115,500, for Lot 50 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-David Chappell to Robert A. Lewis, for $715,000, for Lot 45 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 3.

-Stephan B. Henretta to Stephen Tyler Hobbs, for $392,500, for Lot 407 in Eagle Point Fourth Sector.

-U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Ellia Perez-Arias, for $105,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Matthew S. Gray to Mark Sidwell, for $592,000, for Lot 2819 in Highland Lakes 28th Sector.

-James Barry Brooks to Austin Davonta Washington, for $217,000, for Lot 610 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Donald R. Hill to Grady A. Gulledge, for $276,000, for Lot 5 in Homestead Sector C.

-Brandon D. McGill to Jillian S. Longacre, for $360,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Karl J. Vann Martin to Sarena L. Coble, for $409,000, for Lot 1 in Chelsea Acres South First Sector.

-Terry P. Roussell to Amanda S. Meacham, for $405,000, for Lot 52 in Oak Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Joanna Owen to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $313,200, for Lot 319 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Clendon P. Raines to Stephen E. Swanagin, for $419,900, for Lot 1327 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Cathy Krum to Seth C. Steele, for $195,000, for Lot 71 in Narrows Reach Phase II Final Plat.

-Dyer Elmus Honeycutt to Thomas R. Sandefur, for $430,000, for Lot 168 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.

-Marve D. Breeding to Leslie S. Wright, for $289,500, for Lot 23 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector 3 Final Record Plat.

-Kelly Gamble Swift to Christie White, for $399,000, for Lot 68 in Cameron Woods 3rd Addition.

-Jason W. Lassiter to Melissa Rose Chase, for $312,500, for Lot 63 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.

-Patricia Ann Thomas to Shawn Lindgren, for $230,000, for Lot 71 in Falliston Sector 3 Phase I.

-Thomas H. Kassa to Sandra Franklin, for $490,000, for Lot 42 in Glen at Greystone Sector Three.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Satcher Paul Wells, for $214,000, for Lot 16 in Glades.

-Jennifer Granberry to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 1720 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-P & M Corporation Inc. to Christina P. Killcreas, for $113,500, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Christina P. Killcreas to P & M Corporation Inc., for $113,200, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-P & M Corporation Inc. to Ralph P. Pfeiffer, for $60,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-P & M Corporation Inc. to Ralph P. Pfeiffer, for $49,500, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Ralph B. Pfeiffer to P & M Corporation Inc., for $78,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-P & M Corporation Inc. to Ralph B. Pfeiffer, for $5,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Karl Ian Pfeiffer to P & M Corporation Inc., for $46,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-P & M Corporation Inc. to Karl Ian Pfeiffer, for $10,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-P & M Corporation Inc. to Karl Ian Pfeiffer, for $90,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Jane Ann Pfeiffer Ford to P & M Corporation Inc., for $113,200, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-P & M Corporation Inc. to Jane Ann Pfeiffer Ford, for $112,700, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeb Wallace Golden to Jeb Wallace Golden, for $411,800, for Lot 5 in Mount Era Estates.

-Frank Logan Chambers to MCH SFR Property Owner 1 LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 1517 in Chelsea Park 15th Addition.

-Vincent G. Palestro to Stacia G. Jones, for $200,000, for Lot 712 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Developing Heights LLC to Christina A. Grable, for $300,000, for Lot 8 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster to Western REI LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Wendy Holmes to Daquarious McCall, for $225,000, for Lot 37 in Fairview.

-Hunter Thomas Morris to Austin Chet Avery, for $220,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Mike Lee Bihl to Dayna Lindsey, for $338,000, for Lot 44 in Polo Crossings Sector IV.