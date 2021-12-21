Marriages for Sept. 27-Dec. 16
Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 27-Oct. 1:
-Sarah Michelle Angelo to Steven Ryan Hodges.
-Zachary Aaron Smith to Hope Erin Jacka.
-Vincent Morgan King to Keri Elizabeth Gilfillan.
-Crystal Ann Yeager to Adam Lamar Eaves.
-Alexia Lanae Davis to John Ross Machado.
-Justin Matthew Waltman to Brittany Michelle DAvis.
-Stephen Andrew Clinton Perkins to Courtney Sloane Pickett.
-Nicholas Alexander Moyer to Callen Grace Popwell.
-Kathryn Nicole Moore to Kevin Shane Gulledge.
-Adly Burpo to Talesia Maria Morris.
-Juliana Dawn Lindsey to Joshua Clay Smitherman.
-Martin William Stinson to Tarria Undretta McCoy.
-Daniel Paul Stockton to Susan Renee Alfred.
-Rylee Brianne Storey to Tanner Hugh Thomas.
-Keith Edward Hobbs to Rebecca Anne Wilder.
-Josh Aaron Kirby to Ashley Elizabeth Leonard.
-Lucas Nathaniel Snider to Melissa Evelyn McCarty.
-Flaranzell Rayshard Nevels to Janira Rivera Rodriguez.
-Aubrey Lee Shaw to Chad Steven White.
-Joseph Nicholas Pitts to Ashley Lauren Gurley.
-Anna Cecilia Pendleton Cowsar to Curtis Lemar Graves.
-Blake Preston Vines to Devin Sharee Roper.
-Nicholas Scott Crittenden to Erin Morgan Robbins.
-Daneveya Latia Childs to Eron Orlando Burrell.
-Luis Enrique Portillo Alvarez to Maria Elena Alvarenga Palacios.
-Oscar Patrick Parsons to Alaynna Kendrah Brito.
-Erfan M. Karim to Zahra Mukhtar Uppal.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 4-8:
-Brianna Montana Floyd to Luis Cerna Ruiz.
-Lena Katherine Barrett to Miles Hayes Sharp.
-Timothy Charles Watkins to Amy Joyce Pewitt.
-Mandy Elaine King to Christian James Pruitt.
-Martha Wanjiru Karansa to Daniel Njuguna Wambi.
-Matthew Alan Johnson to Megan Kelsey Beaty.
-Michael Adnrew Johnstone to Shelley Boothe Sumner.
-Tanner Kyle Diamond to Reagan Victoria Cofield.
-Jose Audelino Payes to Madison Nicole German.
-Lauren Mychal Fields to Sheldon Josiah Nixon.
-Richard Charles Price to Alexandrea Lee Reed.
-Zachary Taylor Thorson to Amanda Vetrano Everett.
-Caleb Walter Young to Lillian Blaine Lotz Elward.
-Bethany Danielle Henry to Trevor Tremaine Blanks.
-Rany Allen Black to Jennifer Ann Turner.
-Tracy Ellen Vinzant to Francis Tarleton James.
-Tanner Blake Barnes to Perryn Tate Webb.
-Emelyn Lumingas Eso to George Anthony Delorme.
-Amber Lynn Dickison to Colin Nicholas William Bunch.
-William Judson Miller to Brittany Lee Ball.
-Mary Helen Lawley to Diego Rafael Garcia.
-Rosa Mayte Tellez to Jaime Uribe.
-Adrian Wang to Emma Lauren Belcher.
-Terrel Manzano to Jasmine Marie Davis.
-Victoria Mclain Upton to Adam Christopher Elliott.
-Ethan Edward Harris to Kelly Michelle Fields.
-Amber Sharee Harris to Quinton Dennis Jones.
-Paul Edward Cannon to Beverly Ann Plested.
-Edgar Valentin Gallardo to Ariana Yatziri Sosa Arana.
-Jason Edward Loyd to Ashley Marie Dennis.
-Larry Jason Harris to Kelly Kim Harrison.
-Jerry Wayne Braden to Staci May Garzarek.
-Courtney Elizabeth Frazier to Grayson Luke Gambill.
-Amber Elizabeth Ferguson to Chad Thomas Fetherolf.
-Connor Graham Byrum to Katherine Dianne Nabors.
-Larry Scott Mosher to Elizabeth Jean Savage.
-Christopher Michael Brasher to Krista Nicole Alonzo.
-Makayla Marie Massey to Martin Eli McCoy.
-Courtney Lynne England to Jeremy Joe Hughes.
-Griffin Peter Just to Emily Anne Huffman.
-Shaun Cameron Taylor to Catherine Francoise Baldet.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 11-15:
-Steven Wade Coffey to Dakota Irenee Rose Garza.
-Benjamin Tyler Birkenfeld to Mariah Nicole Fuyume Mumford.
-Andrea Elizabeth Moscoso to Kevin Eliud Diaz.
-Jonathan Matthew Gaddy to Ashley Joan Warren.
-Maci Caroline Poskey to Joshua Thomas Ellison.
-Gary Wade Stewart to Cathy Gettys Ogletree.
-Benjamin Forest Weaver to Kathleen Diane Kurtts.
-Breonca Haven Carter to Leonard Steven Tucker.
-Larry Carlton Brown to Rita Sandra Bear Gray.
-Jacob Allen Hakes to Jenah Haleigh Renee Herrick.
-Brandon Christopher Ray to Georgia Neal Gurganious Pate.
-Curtis Allen Johnson to Sheri Ann Baker.
-Jimmy Wayne Tesseneer to Heather Murrell Avello.
-Jacob Chandler Savage to Lindsey Renee Frank.
-Dylan Harold Carden to Cheyenne Michelle Owings.
-Paul Ray McAnally to Mandi Lashea Foster.
-Taylor Elizabeth Reddin to Jason Wade Creech.
-Alicia Justine Simon to Brandon Keith Snerling.
-William Loren Kappen to Lena Amanda Plunk.
-John Adolph Geollner to Teresa Ann Geollner.
-Yoel De Jesus Jimenez Gonzalez to Andrea Sarahi Jimenez Hurtado.
-Caitlen Amber Clark to Kenneth Austin Ford.
-Valerie Hope Cramer to Zachary Rhys Adams.
-Artyom Berezhnoy to Anna Lukhmenyova.
-Allison Bryan Harrison to Connor Phillip Eagan.
-Charles Andrew Wideman to Crystal Burrus Ingram.
-Elizabeth Michelle Golden to Wesley Randall Dean.
-Malinda Marie Henderson to Kenneth Charles Reeves.
-Wayne Ray Key to Hillary Lashae Hardin.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 18-22:
-Mohamed Hussien Elharati to Brianne Leslie Sekul.
-Andrew Allen Miller to Toni Annmarie Ripic.
-Brittany Michelle Cockerill to Nolan Patrick Hayes.
-Jeromy Scott Phillips to Julia Harrison Casas.
-Matthew Taylor Carpenter to Lucy Flores.
-Edward Michael Razo to Bree Champe Stegmaier.
-Rachel Anne Taylor to Joshua Alan Ford.
-Carson Hunter Kimbrell to Gabrielle Burns Boackle.
-Jesse Maurice Engram to Deanna Ann Robinson.
-Matthew Clinton Hill to Jennifer Jenkins Kirkland.
-James Adam Durrett to Morgan Taylor Estes.
-Kevin Lee Crouch to Cliassa Diane Edwards.
-Christopher Norman Wood to Amy Kathryn Harper.
-Rebekah Carver Collins to Patricia Ailene Nevins.
-Jose Rolando Mejia Gomez to Katen Elisa Dubon Trochez.
-Richard Ralph Gross to Mary Allison Poskey.
-Lori Elizabeth Brisky to Danny Lee Bell.
-Connor Blake Slane to Rebecca Joy Thompson.
-Colton Daniel Moore to Taylor Payton Beall.
-Rufus Obie Shields to Kimberly Denise Anderson.
-Kentranisha Lashey Richardson to Anthony Demond Williams.
-Brittney Therea Watkins to Ryan Keith Jones.
-JC Harman to Joanna McClellan.
-Patricia Anne Harrell to Charles Donald Roberts.
-Kathryn Marie Garikes to John William Critcher.
-Jose Alberto Munoz Palacios to Carmen Lizeth Mendez Jimenez.
-Stephen Payton Gray to Anna Madison Barnes Gurley.
-Hugh Vinson Hogue to Caitlin Olivia Easterling.
-Eric Michael Agnitsch to Katherine Elizabeth Abell.
-Vashuna Eunese Carroll to Savion Aldis Nehemiah.
-Alison Jane Dabbs to Jason Hopkins Wright.
-Mauricio Ashley Sandoval Garcia to Emily Nicole Forrester.
-William Dallas Aldridge to Taylor Kathleen Walton.
-William Cleveland Corley to Emily Cheyenne Cantrell.
-Matthew Aaron Rhinehart to Jessica Benjamina Yandoc Snyder.
-Rickey Layne McClelland to Christie Robyn White.
-Wimberly Elisabeth Sproull to Bradley Hartsell Byers.
-Nakeia Shai Ann Adair to Javian Braxton Horstead.
-Ronald Dalton Gentry to Laura Christina Langner.
-Bruce Allen Parsons to Rhonda Sue Pierce.
-Cameron Peterson Hagan to Mallory Faye Rowe.
-Terry Pompey to Linda Delois Tranholm.
-Tuskie Rashauld Sanders to Jamiee Leater Brown.
-Wesley Stuart Brakefield to Danielle Radawn Solomon Smith.
-Jonathan Bruce Grubbs to Shelby Denise Middleton.
-Joseph Kevin Mellish to Desiree Michelle Richardson.
-Richard Adam McWhorter Hornbuckle to Meredith Lynn Natale.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 25-29:
-Cameron Alan Brown to Erin Leigh Dollar.
-Courtney Marilyn Marie Fine to Kyle David Bailey.
-Randall Neal Lawley to LaJeana Anne Miller.
-Anthony Leon Browning to Christian Janina Bell.
-Patrick Michael Higgins to Patricia Collen Sweeney.
-David Lawrence Jones to Victoria Ursula McNeill.
-Logan Lee Faulkner to Dyanna Lea Allen.
-Mackenzie Nicole Chafin to Colton Jackson Greene.
-Mary Caroline Mahaney to Fred Wells Holladay.
-Scott Everett Bragan to Kseniya Mikhailovna Gutman.
-Malinda Kay Speakes to Robert Gerald Kain.
-Jacob Logan Ramsey to Kelly Lane Patterson.
-Heather Ashley Rice to Rosendo Pena.
-Samuel Reid Stephens to Marjan Zahra Khosravanipour.
-Seth Mychal Noe to Sydney Elizabeth Hannon.
-Stephen Tucker Brown to Heather Lyn Wade.
-Adrian Michael Earl Pilkington to Faith Nicole Fullerton.
-Charles Christopher Bovell to Alexandra Elizabeth Lappe.
-James Gregory Hernandez to Grace Xiaosa Ward.
-Johnna Gwen Morris to Robert Edward Lee.
-Suzannah Leigh Rhymes to Madison Alexzandra Parker.
-Chelsea Lynn Welsh to Kaine Tucker Thornton.
-Patrick Wayne Sherman Euler to Karen Sue Schuttinga.
-James Ronald Inscho to Georgia Ridings Blair.
-Jessica Morgan Watkins to Nicholas Stephen Mata.
-David Earl Early to Kesley Chaney Smith.
-Kenneth Owen Joiner to Erica Nichole Davis.
-Connor James Ford to Emanueli Grace Long.
-Jeffery Scott Mullins to Angela Michelle Johnsey.
-Ronald Alan Revis to Lisann Marie Taylor.
-Scorry Earl McDonald to Julie Michelle Walls.
-Caleb Daniel Hoyt and Deserae Nicole Cabera.
-Tabitha Ann Mooney to Chris Allen Shorter.
-Samuel Justine Hunter to Leanne Frances Spurgeon.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 1-5:
-Ryan William Gilroy to Lora Marie Roberson.
-John Thomas Golden to Kaitlin Rose Thomas.
-Donny Lee Dunn to Destiny Leonna Stano.
-Kristin Elizabeth Lovvorn to Daniel Charles Ankney.
-Brad James Turck to Michelle Messer Clayton.
-Courtney Rose Hayhurst to Richard Donald Thompson.
-Anna Valentine Bozeman to James Matthew Allen.
-Alan Irby Payne to Madeline Aleace Bradberry.
-Heather Frances Moore to Matthew Thomas Boykin.
-Kelvin Maurice Bryant to Kennethee Sharron Dunner.
-James Thomas Akin to Jessica Grace Gonzalez.
-Taylor Marie McClanahan to Stephen Michael Hall.
-Dillan Jayson Gossett to Alisha Dawn Johnson.
-Lauren Rose Muncher to Alexander David Massey.
-Cole Payton Denaman to Jessica Danielle Hosey.
-Dorian Vanegas to Angie Viviana Rodriguez Rojas.
-Paul Brian Henning to Kathryn Alexis Zamorski.
-Mark Andrew Davis and Katrina Faith Timmons.
-Melody Brooke Salter to Jerry Alex Smith.
-Timothy Nathaniel Johnson to Crystal Renee Rogers.
-Joshua Adam Lee to Andra Bartlett Johnson.
-Charles Ray Billingsley to Tara Anne Donnelly.
-Connor Stephen Preston to Alexandria Grace Hyde.
-Jared William Greenlaw to Leah Renee Conley.
-Adela Gutierrez to Jose Apolinar.
-Gorge Armando Velasquez to Victoria Camps.
-Jacob Allen Alexander to Karolie Victoria Howell.
-David Creston Adams to Rachel Ann Curtiss.
-Austin Welling Adams to Joy Allysa Fuller.
-Jonathan Wayne Edmondson to Haley Danielle Graham.
-Judson Beresford Brown to Molly Nichele Johnson.
-Cherie Bernadette Miner to Elizabeth Rowena Pierpoint.
-Dallana Diaz Vasquez to Aaron Mejia.
-Natalia Grace Levasseur to Preston Hunter Self.
-Jackson Tad Foster to Kathryn Candler Galloway.
-Clark David Hale to Peyton Elizabeth Pratt.
-Demetrius Dewayne Maynard to Latarsha Nicole Brown.
-Kay Allison Sisco to Jamie Regina Armstrong.
-Joseph Taylor Howard to Presley Renae Page.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 8-12:
-Megan Elaine Futrell to April Renee Lark.
-Rebekah Elaine Burks to Owen Edward Harris.
-Wesley Frank Burns to Alexa Elizabeth Lesniak.
-Andres Gamero to Maritania Benitez.
-Bruna Monaliza Carvalho Costa Dias to Pavon Erick Josue Garcia.
-Allison Brianna Craft to Jared Thomas Crum.
-Haley Renee Nichols to Benjamin Shawyn Barton.
-Jessica Anne Behrle to Evan Blake Nash.
-Christopher John Kohaut to Holly Joy Scherzer.
-Hunter Braxton Woods to Shana Denise White.
-Patrick Dale Duncan to Sarah Elizabeth McCrory.
-Jessica Lynn Wilson to Micah Allen Ray.
-Matthew Joseph Pembroke to Bailey Grace Hanlin.
-Jeffery Wade Beaty to Shasta Marie Sanders.
-Amy Megan Pecot to Brennan Paul Martignoni.
-Laura Kathryn Stron to Thomas Francis Cassick.
-Russell Jeffrey Lough to Alexandra Nicole Wilson.
-Emily Alden Thomas to Robert Hunter Debusk.
-Timara Christan McMillan to Carlos Bernard Stephens.
-Daniel Tyler Blackerby to Juliana Crista Spano.
-Danielle Elizabeth Beaulieu to Samuel Laurel Gotschall.
-William Scott Wright to Elizabeth Ann Manscill.
-Felicia Deniece Thompson to Johnny D. Jackson.
-Miguel Manuel Diego to Miriam Nicolasa Vasquez Gonzalez.
-Ryan Nolen Etress to Emily Faye Stagner.
-Amy Leigh Culpepper Cardwell to Eric Chad Glass.
-Jalyn Dwight Miller to Kailey Grace Rich.
-Giovanni Peralta Hernandez to Ana Jaxiri Gonzalez Martinez.
-Travis Henry Thomas to Sarah Paige Farmer.
-Yisell Garcia Castillo to Adrian Isaiah Straate.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 15-18:
-Bryan Keith Hoagland to Elizabeth Garrison Carroll.
-Eric Fletcher Wilson to Amber Leann Smith.
-Jay Sloan Harben to Jorge Ivan Torres.
-Richard Charles Sweeney to Leigh Adams Brazell.
-Anna Marie Parish to John Richard Strickland.
-Alan Duane Pippin to Danielle Love Smith Dickinson.
-Chandler Davidson Scott to Christine Marie Marino.
-Jacob Kendall Trull to Callie Anne Rickert.
-James Coty McLaughlin to Amber Lauran Cooper.
-Erin Laurance to James Alexander Nicholls.
-Berry Anne Byington to Lewell Stanley Deason.
-Sarah Leeana Wood to Orry Nicholas Smith.
-Thomas Logan Brashier to Summer Nicole Tate.
-Jodilyn Jelsema to George Anthony Hergenroder.
-Caitlyn Sue Giddens to Amalia Regina Marie Blake.
-Joshua Alan Carnes to Tricia Lynn Boyd.
-Brandon Amodd Gregory to Traci Michelle Gardner.
-Matthew Heath Hale to Foy Goodwyn Thetford.
-Brantley Nathan Niven to Katlyn Alexandra Coley.
-Cassidy Wade Goggins to Emily Christin Bryant.
-Theodore Ronald Keller to Sara Elizabeth Grier.
-Corey Antwon Broadnax to Lakeisha Oshea Goode.
-Frank Wilson Hendon to Connie Lea Lashley Hendon.
-Daniel Lee Laney to Alexandra Lea Stanek.
-Tanner Caleb Carr to Kylie Page Riggleman.
-Derrick Leon Colley to Marketa Green McMillan.
-Kayla Parsons Tamburello to Caleb Matthew Young.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 19-26:
-Devonte Lamont Redwine to Erimma Theodora Amarikwa.
-Ronnie Stevenson Moore to Jessica Latrice Mosley.
-Joshua Austen Trowell to Madeline Miller Ussery.
-Jacob Tyler Bryant to Emily Shaddai Aguiar.
-Adam Christopher Hodges to Laurie Alison Lancaster.
-Michelle Darlene Curtis to Andrew Jason Shilling.
-Ellen Claire Nabors to Tyler Blake Henry.
-Tawanna Alylicia Gray to Deverick Bernard Williams.
-Madison Anne Anlage to James Blake Howell.
-Lori Tidwell Burns to David Perry Goodman.
-Michael Edward Poskey to Laura Diane McGuire.
-Daniel Melvin Potter to Annalisa Michelle McMullen.
-Melanie Diaz to Jovan James Morgan.
-Nestor Raul Rodriguez Marles to Silvana Maria Echeverry Correa.
-Andrew Thomas Wolfe to Natalie Breanna Tolbert.
-Sarah Elise Shaneyfelt to Garrett Reid Gaches.
-Bradley Dean Benton to Kinley Anne Bell.
-Madison Leigh Bierman to Saxon O’Neil Alexander.
-Felicia Yvonne Lilly to Tony Devore.
-Jacob Davis Turnbloom to Taylor Leeann Sumners.
-Richard Hill Strickland to Kristie Leigh Strickland.
-Robert Earl Covert to Kimberley Ann Bisulca.
-Trey Spencer James to Adonika Amador.
-Kendyll Elizabeth Covington to Dakotah Bryce Weeks.
-Sierra Miran Glover to William Baxter Roden.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 29-Dec. 3:
-Brittany Nichole Hood to Bobby Jack Bernier.
-Bryan Wesley Barnett to Amy Johnson Quimby.
-Micah Alexander Bowden to Laura Cristina Valle Lopez.
-Davis Price Shoemaker to Sarah Grace Powell.
-Brady Paul Davis to Chloe Anne Best.
-Kristy Marie Phillips to Matthew Allen Hall.
-Joshua Wayne Yarbrough to Kasey Brae Yarbrough.
-Taylor Christian Belsterling to Sydney Erin O’Connor.
-Daniel Ray Parker to Christina Nicole Conklin.
-Catherine Anne Curlee Heitler to James Michael Morton.
-Karlee Rae Sims to Caleb Phillip Harrison.
-Cyann Taylor Dunaway to Joshua James Long.
-Mary Grace Strozier to Thomas Carter Lemons.
-Carlos Gerardo Angulo Ruiz to Daniela Alejandra Garcia Maldonado.
-Timothy Jay Moore to Rebecca Carol Jones.
-Eric Burgess Slagle to Laney Noel Garland.
-Melaine Amber Wolf to William Hudson Poteete.
-Megan Elizabeth Shafer to Jordan Jamahl Jamison.
-Katelyn Grey Chambers to Wayne Louis Knight.
-Stephen Loney Davis to Mallory Rose Shirah.
-Elizabeth Rose Schmidt to William Cooper McMeans.
-Clinton Matthew Dailey to Angela Smith Dailey.
-Ethan Earl Perkins to Marina Evgenevna Galuszka.
-Sydnie Christine Freeman to Daniel Thomas Ward Abbott.
-James Barry Newton to Jasmin Skye Bodine.
-Mackenzie Raeanne Simpson to Slater Scott Brazeal.
-Luke Christopher Dyson to Kaitlin Jane Puckett.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 6-10:
-Bailey Kay Gerelds to Everett Scott Young.
-Dillon McKay Thomas to Amber Sharee Kemeys.
-Sammy Lee Welch to Verdell Allen.
-Emma Jean Wehby to Ethan Barrett Cranor.
-William Christian Taft to Meghan Elaine Dunaway.
-Wade Sebastian Colvert to Mercy Christian Dowling.
-Amanda Carolyn Hebb to Fredie Duran.
-Morgon Connor Dickerson to Abigail Rose Vines.
-Randy Ray Hutchens to Melody Renee Thompson.
-Eliana Damaris Rodriguez Abarca to Eduardo Joaquin Mendoza Sandoval.
-Victoria Elizabeth Waldrop to Samuel Brannon Powell.
-Casandra Lynn Summerour to Timothy John Goeb.
-Ian Bailie Maisonville to Nicole Leigh Roddy.
-Rhonda Walters Cowan to Michael Aaron Raita.
-Mario Ivan Prokopiw to Deanna Karlie Niven.
-Adan Hernandez Flores to Sandra Lisseth Rivas.
-John William Moore to Lucas Charles Field.
-Ryan Ellis Provost to Darmethia Vashon Sawyer.
-Nathan John Southwick to Amanda Rae Cook.
-Lucas Cameron Brown to Laura Bush Davis.
-James Everett Garrett to Dorothy Kay Benson.
-Morgan Lyndsey Thomason to Blake Austin Miller.
-Matthew Malachi Bearden to Taylor Nicole Kimbrell.
-Caitlin Marie Clearie to Tyler Price Ward.
-Cassidy Lynn Ross to Joshua Richard Joyner.
-Nicolette Shea Waddell to William Chad Knight.
-William Addo Gill to Macie Matherne Arnold.
-Daniel Clint Davis to Anna Caitlyn Wooley.
-Nicholas McCoy Colburn to Taylor Joann Efird.
-Matthew David Schmale to Allison Renea Travis.
-Travis Christopher Benham to Brandi Nicole Sharp.
-William Chase Horton to Katherine Elizabeth Johnston.
-Quindarius Montez Jackson to Cesilie Sade Maddox.
-Ashley Michelle King to Ryan Lincoln Pollard.
-Jeremiah Prewitt Oglesby to Miranda Lea Williams.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 13-16:
-Gunnar Logan Pollard to Thomas Connor Hurst.
-Austin Ryan Brooks to Jennifer Nicole Meggs.
-Gerald Thomas Garrett to Mary Jo Freeman.
-Gerald Martinez Russell to Jacqueline Rena Threatt.
-Brandon Edward Pate to Taylor Ann Locascio.
-Evan Gregory Gove to Maggie Katherine Jones.
-Bobbi Jean Simmons to Raul Aranda.
-Mohammad Salah Karassi to Aya Hameed Latif.
-Skyler Jaye Isaac to James Alexander Beach.
-Pete Alexander Parrish to Jacie Hope Lovell.
-Jordan Marie Puhnaty to Coleman Payne Bradley.
-Melaine Sue Lofthus to Alexander David Dickinson.
-Paul Steven Knox to Heidi Ann Hoyt.
-Samuel Luke Smoke to Mary Catherine Cunningham.
-Dallas Everett Perry to Cloe Grace Jones.
-Faryn Lindsey Fryer to Gordon Rex Bush.