Marriages for Sept. 27-Dec. 16

Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 27-Oct. 1:

-Sarah Michelle Angelo to Steven Ryan Hodges.

-Zachary Aaron Smith to Hope Erin Jacka.

-Vincent Morgan King to Keri Elizabeth Gilfillan.

-Crystal Ann Yeager to Adam Lamar Eaves.

-Alexia Lanae Davis to John Ross Machado.

-Justin Matthew Waltman to Brittany Michelle DAvis.

-Stephen Andrew Clinton Perkins to Courtney Sloane Pickett.

-Nicholas Alexander Moyer to Callen Grace Popwell.

-Kathryn Nicole Moore to Kevin Shane Gulledge.

-Adly Burpo to Talesia Maria Morris.

-Juliana Dawn Lindsey to Joshua Clay Smitherman.

-Martin William Stinson to Tarria Undretta McCoy.

-Daniel Paul Stockton to Susan Renee Alfred.

-Rylee Brianne Storey to Tanner Hugh Thomas.

-Keith Edward Hobbs to Rebecca Anne Wilder.

-Josh Aaron Kirby to Ashley Elizabeth Leonard.

-Lucas Nathaniel Snider to Melissa Evelyn McCarty.

-Flaranzell Rayshard Nevels to Janira Rivera Rodriguez.

-Aubrey Lee Shaw to Chad Steven White.

-Joseph Nicholas Pitts to Ashley Lauren Gurley.

-Anna Cecilia Pendleton Cowsar to Curtis Lemar Graves.

-Blake Preston Vines to Devin Sharee Roper.

-Nicholas Scott Crittenden to Erin Morgan Robbins.

-Daneveya Latia Childs to Eron Orlando Burrell.

-Luis Enrique Portillo Alvarez to Maria Elena Alvarenga Palacios.

-Oscar Patrick Parsons to Alaynna Kendrah Brito.

-Erfan M. Karim to Zahra Mukhtar Uppal.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 4-8:

-Brianna Montana Floyd to Luis Cerna Ruiz.

-Lena Katherine Barrett to Miles Hayes Sharp.

-Timothy Charles Watkins to Amy Joyce Pewitt.

-Mandy Elaine King to Christian James Pruitt.

-Martha Wanjiru Karansa to Daniel Njuguna Wambi.

-Matthew Alan Johnson to Megan Kelsey Beaty.

-Michael Adnrew Johnstone to Shelley Boothe Sumner.

-Tanner Kyle Diamond to Reagan Victoria Cofield.

-Jose Audelino Payes to Madison Nicole German.

-Lauren Mychal Fields to Sheldon Josiah Nixon.

-Richard Charles Price to Alexandrea Lee Reed.

-Zachary Taylor Thorson to Amanda Vetrano Everett.

-Caleb Walter Young to Lillian Blaine Lotz Elward.

-Bethany Danielle Henry to Trevor Tremaine Blanks.

-Rany Allen Black to Jennifer Ann Turner.

-Tracy Ellen Vinzant to Francis Tarleton James.

-Tanner Blake Barnes to Perryn Tate Webb.

-Emelyn Lumingas Eso to George Anthony Delorme.

-Amber Lynn Dickison to Colin Nicholas William Bunch.

-William Judson Miller to Brittany Lee Ball.

-Mary Helen Lawley to Diego Rafael Garcia.

-Rosa Mayte Tellez to Jaime Uribe.

-Adrian Wang to Emma Lauren Belcher.

-Terrel Manzano to Jasmine Marie Davis.

-Victoria Mclain Upton to Adam Christopher Elliott.

-Ethan Edward Harris to Kelly Michelle Fields.

-Amber Sharee Harris to Quinton Dennis Jones.

-Paul Edward Cannon to Beverly Ann Plested.

-Edgar Valentin Gallardo to Ariana Yatziri Sosa Arana.

-Jason Edward Loyd to Ashley Marie Dennis.

-Larry Jason Harris to Kelly Kim Harrison.

-Jerry Wayne Braden to Staci May Garzarek.

-Courtney Elizabeth Frazier to Grayson Luke Gambill.

-Amber Elizabeth Ferguson to Chad Thomas Fetherolf.

-Connor Graham Byrum to Katherine Dianne Nabors.

-Larry Scott Mosher to Elizabeth Jean Savage.

-Christopher Michael Brasher to Krista Nicole Alonzo.

-Makayla Marie Massey to Martin Eli McCoy.

-Courtney Lynne England to Jeremy Joe Hughes.

-Griffin Peter Just to Emily Anne Huffman.

-Shaun Cameron Taylor to Catherine Francoise Baldet.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 11-15:

-Steven Wade Coffey to Dakota Irenee Rose Garza.

-Benjamin Tyler Birkenfeld to Mariah Nicole Fuyume Mumford.

-Andrea Elizabeth Moscoso to Kevin Eliud Diaz.

-Jonathan Matthew Gaddy to Ashley Joan Warren.

-Maci Caroline Poskey to Joshua Thomas Ellison.

-Gary Wade Stewart to Cathy Gettys Ogletree.

-Benjamin Forest Weaver to Kathleen Diane Kurtts.

-Breonca Haven Carter to Leonard Steven Tucker.

-Larry Carlton Brown to Rita Sandra Bear Gray.

-Jacob Allen Hakes to Jenah Haleigh Renee Herrick.

-Brandon Christopher Ray to Georgia Neal Gurganious Pate.

-Curtis Allen Johnson to Sheri Ann Baker.

-Jimmy Wayne Tesseneer to Heather Murrell Avello.

-Jacob Chandler Savage to Lindsey Renee Frank.

-Dylan Harold Carden to Cheyenne Michelle Owings.

-Paul Ray McAnally to Mandi Lashea Foster.

-Taylor Elizabeth Reddin to Jason Wade Creech.

-Alicia Justine Simon to Brandon Keith Snerling.

-William Loren Kappen to Lena Amanda Plunk.

-John Adolph Geollner to Teresa Ann Geollner.

-Yoel De Jesus Jimenez Gonzalez to Andrea Sarahi Jimenez Hurtado.

-Caitlen Amber Clark to Kenneth Austin Ford.

-Valerie Hope Cramer to Zachary Rhys Adams.

-Artyom Berezhnoy to Anna Lukhmenyova.

-Allison Bryan Harrison to Connor Phillip Eagan.

-Charles Andrew Wideman to Crystal Burrus Ingram.

-Elizabeth Michelle Golden to Wesley Randall Dean.

-Malinda Marie Henderson to Kenneth Charles Reeves.

-Wayne Ray Key to Hillary Lashae Hardin.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 18-22:

-Mohamed Hussien Elharati to Brianne Leslie Sekul.

-Andrew Allen Miller to Toni Annmarie Ripic.

-Brittany Michelle Cockerill to Nolan Patrick Hayes.

-Jeromy Scott Phillips to Julia Harrison Casas.

-Matthew Taylor Carpenter to Lucy Flores.

-Edward Michael Razo to Bree Champe Stegmaier.

-Rachel Anne Taylor to Joshua Alan Ford.

-Carson Hunter Kimbrell to Gabrielle Burns Boackle.

-Jesse Maurice Engram to Deanna Ann Robinson.

-Matthew Clinton Hill to Jennifer Jenkins Kirkland.

-James Adam Durrett to Morgan Taylor Estes.

-Kevin Lee Crouch to Cliassa Diane Edwards.

-Christopher Norman Wood to Amy Kathryn Harper.

-Rebekah Carver Collins to Patricia Ailene Nevins.

-Jose Rolando Mejia Gomez to Katen Elisa Dubon Trochez.

-Richard Ralph Gross to Mary Allison Poskey.

-Lori Elizabeth Brisky to Danny Lee Bell.

-Connor Blake Slane to Rebecca Joy Thompson.

-Colton Daniel Moore to Taylor Payton Beall.

-Rufus Obie Shields to Kimberly Denise Anderson.

-Kentranisha Lashey Richardson to Anthony Demond Williams.

-Brittney Therea Watkins to Ryan Keith Jones.

-JC Harman to Joanna McClellan.

-Patricia Anne Harrell to Charles Donald Roberts.

-Kathryn Marie Garikes to John William Critcher.

-Jose Alberto Munoz Palacios to Carmen Lizeth Mendez Jimenez.

-Stephen Payton Gray to Anna Madison Barnes Gurley.

-Hugh Vinson Hogue to Caitlin Olivia Easterling.

-Eric Michael Agnitsch to Katherine Elizabeth Abell.

-Vashuna Eunese Carroll to Savion Aldis Nehemiah.

-Alison Jane Dabbs to Jason Hopkins Wright.

-Mauricio Ashley Sandoval Garcia to Emily Nicole Forrester.

-William Dallas Aldridge to Taylor Kathleen Walton.

-William Cleveland Corley to Emily Cheyenne Cantrell.

-Matthew Aaron Rhinehart to Jessica Benjamina Yandoc Snyder.

-Rickey Layne McClelland to Christie Robyn White.

-Wimberly Elisabeth Sproull to Bradley Hartsell Byers.

-Nakeia Shai Ann Adair to Javian Braxton Horstead.

-Ronald Dalton Gentry to Laura Christina Langner.

-Bruce Allen Parsons to Rhonda Sue Pierce.

-Cameron Peterson Hagan to Mallory Faye Rowe.

-Terry Pompey to Linda Delois Tranholm.

-Tuskie Rashauld Sanders to Jamiee Leater Brown.

-Wesley Stuart Brakefield to Danielle Radawn Solomon Smith.

-Jonathan Bruce Grubbs to Shelby Denise Middleton.

-Joseph Kevin Mellish to Desiree Michelle Richardson.

-Richard Adam McWhorter Hornbuckle to Meredith Lynn Natale.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 25-29:

-Cameron Alan Brown to Erin Leigh Dollar.

-Courtney Marilyn Marie Fine to Kyle David Bailey.

-Randall Neal Lawley to LaJeana Anne Miller.

-Anthony Leon Browning to Christian Janina Bell.

-Patrick Michael Higgins to Patricia Collen Sweeney.

-David Lawrence Jones to Victoria Ursula McNeill.

-Logan Lee Faulkner to Dyanna Lea Allen.

-Mackenzie Nicole Chafin to Colton Jackson Greene.

-Mary Caroline Mahaney to Fred Wells Holladay.

-Scott Everett Bragan to Kseniya Mikhailovna Gutman.

-Malinda Kay Speakes to Robert Gerald Kain.

-Jacob Logan Ramsey to Kelly Lane Patterson.

-Heather Ashley Rice to Rosendo Pena.

-Samuel Reid Stephens to Marjan Zahra Khosravanipour.

-Seth Mychal Noe to Sydney Elizabeth Hannon.

-Stephen Tucker Brown to Heather Lyn Wade.

-Adrian Michael Earl Pilkington to Faith Nicole Fullerton.

-Charles Christopher Bovell to Alexandra Elizabeth Lappe.

-James Gregory Hernandez to Grace Xiaosa Ward.

-Johnna Gwen Morris to Robert Edward Lee.

-Suzannah Leigh Rhymes to Madison Alexzandra Parker.

-Chelsea Lynn Welsh to Kaine Tucker Thornton.

-Patrick Wayne Sherman Euler to Karen Sue Schuttinga.

-James Ronald Inscho to Georgia Ridings Blair.

-Jessica Morgan Watkins to Nicholas Stephen Mata.

-David Earl Early to Kesley Chaney Smith.

-Kenneth Owen Joiner to Erica Nichole Davis.

-Connor James Ford to Emanueli Grace Long.

-Jeffery Scott Mullins to Angela Michelle Johnsey.

-Ronald Alan Revis to Lisann Marie Taylor.

-Scorry Earl McDonald to Julie Michelle Walls.

-Caleb Daniel Hoyt and Deserae Nicole Cabera.

-Tabitha Ann Mooney to Chris Allen Shorter.

-Samuel Justine Hunter to Leanne Frances Spurgeon.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 1-5:

-Ryan William Gilroy to Lora Marie Roberson.

-John Thomas Golden to Kaitlin Rose Thomas.

-Donny Lee Dunn to Destiny Leonna Stano.

-Kristin Elizabeth Lovvorn to Daniel Charles Ankney.

-Brad James Turck to Michelle Messer Clayton.

-Courtney Rose Hayhurst to Richard Donald Thompson.

-Anna Valentine Bozeman to James Matthew Allen.

-Alan Irby Payne to Madeline Aleace Bradberry.

-Heather Frances Moore to Matthew Thomas Boykin.

-Kelvin Maurice Bryant to Kennethee Sharron Dunner.

-James Thomas Akin to Jessica Grace Gonzalez.

-Taylor Marie McClanahan to Stephen Michael Hall.

-Dillan Jayson Gossett to Alisha Dawn Johnson.

-Lauren Rose Muncher to Alexander David Massey.

-Cole Payton Denaman to Jessica Danielle Hosey.

-Dorian Vanegas to Angie Viviana Rodriguez Rojas.

-Paul Brian Henning to Kathryn Alexis Zamorski.

-Mark Andrew Davis and Katrina Faith Timmons.

-Melody Brooke Salter to Jerry Alex Smith.

-Timothy Nathaniel Johnson to Crystal Renee Rogers.

-Joshua Adam Lee to Andra Bartlett Johnson.

-Charles Ray Billingsley to Tara Anne Donnelly.

-Connor Stephen Preston to Alexandria Grace Hyde.

-Jared William Greenlaw to Leah Renee Conley.

-Adela Gutierrez to Jose Apolinar.

-Gorge Armando Velasquez to Victoria Camps.

-Jacob Allen Alexander to Karolie Victoria Howell.

-David Creston Adams to Rachel Ann Curtiss.

-Austin Welling Adams to Joy Allysa Fuller.

-Jonathan Wayne Edmondson to Haley Danielle Graham.

-Judson Beresford Brown to Molly Nichele Johnson.

-Cherie Bernadette Miner to Elizabeth Rowena Pierpoint.

-Dallana Diaz Vasquez to Aaron Mejia.

-Natalia Grace Levasseur to Preston Hunter Self.

-Jackson Tad Foster to Kathryn Candler Galloway.

-Clark David Hale to Peyton Elizabeth Pratt.

-Demetrius Dewayne Maynard to Latarsha Nicole Brown.

-Kay Allison Sisco to Jamie Regina Armstrong.

-Joseph Taylor Howard to Presley Renae Page.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 8-12:

-Megan Elaine Futrell to April Renee Lark.

-Rebekah Elaine Burks to Owen Edward Harris.

-Wesley Frank Burns to Alexa Elizabeth Lesniak.

-Andres Gamero to Maritania Benitez.

-Bruna Monaliza Carvalho Costa Dias to Pavon Erick Josue Garcia.

-Allison Brianna Craft to Jared Thomas Crum.

-Haley Renee Nichols to Benjamin Shawyn Barton.

-Jessica Anne Behrle to Evan Blake Nash.

-Christopher John Kohaut to Holly Joy Scherzer.

-Hunter Braxton Woods to Shana Denise White.

-Patrick Dale Duncan to Sarah Elizabeth McCrory.

-Jessica Lynn Wilson to Micah Allen Ray.

-Matthew Joseph Pembroke to Bailey Grace Hanlin.

-Jeffery Wade Beaty to Shasta Marie Sanders.

-Amy Megan Pecot to Brennan Paul Martignoni.

-Laura Kathryn Stron to Thomas Francis Cassick.

-Russell Jeffrey Lough to Alexandra Nicole Wilson.

-Emily Alden Thomas to Robert Hunter Debusk.

-Timara Christan McMillan to Carlos Bernard Stephens.

-Daniel Tyler Blackerby to Juliana Crista Spano.

-Danielle Elizabeth Beaulieu to Samuel Laurel Gotschall.

-William Scott Wright to Elizabeth Ann Manscill.

-Felicia Deniece Thompson to Johnny D. Jackson.

-Miguel Manuel Diego to Miriam Nicolasa Vasquez Gonzalez.

-Ryan Nolen Etress to Emily Faye Stagner.

-Amy Leigh Culpepper Cardwell to Eric Chad Glass.

-Jalyn Dwight Miller to Kailey Grace Rich.

-Giovanni Peralta Hernandez to Ana Jaxiri Gonzalez Martinez.

-Travis Henry Thomas to Sarah Paige Farmer.

-Yisell Garcia Castillo to Adrian Isaiah Straate.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 15-18:

-Bryan Keith Hoagland to Elizabeth Garrison Carroll.

-Eric Fletcher Wilson to Amber Leann Smith.

-Jay Sloan Harben to Jorge Ivan Torres.

-Richard Charles Sweeney to Leigh Adams Brazell.

-Anna Marie Parish to John Richard Strickland.

-Alan Duane Pippin to Danielle Love Smith Dickinson.

-Chandler Davidson Scott to Christine Marie Marino.

-Jacob Kendall Trull to Callie Anne Rickert.

-James Coty McLaughlin to Amber Lauran Cooper.

-Erin Laurance to James Alexander Nicholls.

-Berry Anne Byington to Lewell Stanley Deason.

-Sarah Leeana Wood to Orry Nicholas Smith.

-Thomas Logan Brashier to Summer Nicole Tate.

-Jodilyn Jelsema to George Anthony Hergenroder.

-Caitlyn Sue Giddens to Amalia Regina Marie Blake.

-Joshua Alan Carnes to Tricia Lynn Boyd.

-Brandon Amodd Gregory to Traci Michelle Gardner.

-Matthew Heath Hale to Foy Goodwyn Thetford.

-Brantley Nathan Niven to Katlyn Alexandra Coley.

-Cassidy Wade Goggins to Emily Christin Bryant.

-Theodore Ronald Keller to Sara Elizabeth Grier.

-Corey Antwon Broadnax to Lakeisha Oshea Goode.

-Frank Wilson Hendon to Connie Lea Lashley Hendon.

-Daniel Lee Laney to Alexandra Lea Stanek.

-Tanner Caleb Carr to Kylie Page Riggleman.

-Derrick Leon Colley to Marketa Green McMillan.

-Kayla Parsons Tamburello to Caleb Matthew Young.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 19-26:

-Devonte Lamont Redwine to Erimma Theodora Amarikwa.

-Ronnie Stevenson Moore to Jessica Latrice Mosley.

-Joshua Austen Trowell to Madeline Miller Ussery.

-Jacob Tyler Bryant to Emily Shaddai Aguiar.

-Adam Christopher Hodges to Laurie Alison Lancaster.

-Michelle Darlene Curtis to Andrew Jason Shilling.

-Ellen Claire Nabors to Tyler Blake Henry.

-Tawanna Alylicia Gray to Deverick Bernard Williams.

-Madison Anne Anlage to James Blake Howell.

-Lori Tidwell Burns to David Perry Goodman.

-Michael Edward Poskey to Laura Diane McGuire.

-Daniel Melvin Potter to Annalisa Michelle McMullen.

-Melanie Diaz to Jovan James Morgan.

-Nestor Raul Rodriguez Marles to Silvana Maria Echeverry Correa.

-Andrew Thomas Wolfe to Natalie Breanna Tolbert.

-Sarah Elise Shaneyfelt to Garrett Reid Gaches.

-Bradley Dean Benton to Kinley Anne Bell.

-Madison Leigh Bierman to Saxon O’Neil Alexander.

-Felicia Yvonne Lilly to Tony Devore.

-Jacob Davis Turnbloom to Taylor Leeann Sumners.

-Richard Hill Strickland to Kristie Leigh Strickland.

-Robert Earl Covert to Kimberley Ann Bisulca.

-Trey Spencer James to Adonika Amador.

-Kendyll Elizabeth Covington to Dakotah Bryce Weeks.

-Sierra Miran Glover to William Baxter Roden.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 29-Dec. 3:

-Brittany Nichole Hood to Bobby Jack Bernier.

-Bryan Wesley Barnett to Amy Johnson Quimby.

-Micah Alexander Bowden to Laura Cristina Valle Lopez.

-Davis Price Shoemaker to Sarah Grace Powell.

-Brady Paul Davis to Chloe Anne Best.

-Kristy Marie Phillips to Matthew Allen Hall.

-Joshua Wayne Yarbrough to Kasey Brae Yarbrough.

-Taylor Christian Belsterling to Sydney Erin O’Connor.

-Daniel Ray Parker to Christina Nicole Conklin.

-Catherine Anne Curlee Heitler to James Michael Morton.

-Karlee Rae Sims to Caleb Phillip Harrison.

-Cyann Taylor Dunaway to Joshua James Long.

-Mary Grace Strozier to Thomas Carter Lemons.

-Carlos Gerardo Angulo Ruiz to Daniela Alejandra Garcia Maldonado.

-Timothy Jay Moore to Rebecca Carol Jones.

-Eric Burgess Slagle to Laney Noel Garland.

-Melaine Amber Wolf to William Hudson Poteete.

-Megan Elizabeth Shafer to Jordan Jamahl Jamison.

-Katelyn Grey Chambers to Wayne Louis Knight.

-Stephen Loney Davis to Mallory Rose Shirah.

-Elizabeth Rose Schmidt to William Cooper McMeans.

-Clinton Matthew Dailey to Angela Smith Dailey.

-Ethan Earl Perkins to Marina Evgenevna Galuszka.

-Sydnie Christine Freeman to Daniel Thomas Ward Abbott.

-James Barry Newton to Jasmin Skye Bodine.

-Mackenzie Raeanne Simpson to Slater Scott Brazeal.

-Luke Christopher Dyson to Kaitlin Jane Puckett.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 6-10:

-Bailey Kay Gerelds to Everett Scott Young.

-Dillon McKay Thomas to Amber Sharee Kemeys.

-Sammy Lee Welch to Verdell Allen.

-Emma Jean Wehby to Ethan Barrett Cranor.

-William Christian Taft to Meghan Elaine Dunaway.

-Wade Sebastian Colvert to Mercy Christian Dowling.

-Amanda Carolyn Hebb to Fredie Duran.

-Morgon Connor Dickerson to Abigail Rose Vines.

-Randy Ray Hutchens to Melody Renee Thompson.

-Eliana Damaris Rodriguez Abarca to Eduardo Joaquin Mendoza Sandoval.

-Victoria Elizabeth Waldrop to Samuel Brannon Powell.

-Casandra Lynn Summerour to Timothy John Goeb.

-Ian Bailie Maisonville to Nicole Leigh Roddy.

-Rhonda Walters Cowan to Michael Aaron Raita.

-Mario Ivan Prokopiw to Deanna Karlie Niven.

-Adan Hernandez Flores to Sandra Lisseth Rivas.

-John William Moore to Lucas Charles Field.

-Ryan Ellis Provost to Darmethia Vashon Sawyer.

-Nathan John Southwick to Amanda Rae Cook.

-Lucas Cameron Brown to Laura Bush Davis.

-James Everett Garrett to Dorothy Kay Benson.

-Morgan Lyndsey Thomason to Blake Austin Miller.

-Matthew Malachi Bearden to Taylor Nicole Kimbrell.

-Caitlin Marie Clearie to Tyler Price Ward.

-Cassidy Lynn Ross to Joshua Richard Joyner.

-Nicolette Shea Waddell to William Chad Knight.

-William Addo Gill to Macie Matherne Arnold.

-Daniel Clint Davis to Anna Caitlyn Wooley.

-Nicholas McCoy Colburn to Taylor Joann Efird.

-Matthew David Schmale to Allison Renea Travis.

-Travis Christopher Benham to Brandi Nicole Sharp.

-William Chase Horton to Katherine Elizabeth Johnston.

-Quindarius Montez Jackson to Cesilie Sade Maddox.

-Ashley Michelle King to Ryan Lincoln Pollard.

-Jeremiah Prewitt Oglesby to Miranda Lea Williams.

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 13-16:

-Gunnar Logan Pollard to Thomas Connor Hurst.

-Austin Ryan Brooks to Jennifer Nicole Meggs.

-Gerald Thomas Garrett to Mary Jo Freeman.

-Gerald Martinez Russell to Jacqueline Rena Threatt.

-Brandon Edward Pate to Taylor Ann Locascio.

-Evan Gregory Gove to Maggie Katherine Jones.

-Bobbi Jean Simmons to Raul Aranda.

-Mohammad Salah Karassi to Aya Hameed Latif.

-Skyler Jaye Isaac to James Alexander Beach.

-Pete Alexander Parrish to Jacie Hope Lovell.

-Jordan Marie Puhnaty to Coleman Payne Bradley.

-Melaine Sue Lofthus to Alexander David Dickinson.

-Paul Steven Knox to Heidi Ann Hoyt.

-Samuel Luke Smoke to Mary Catherine Cunningham.

-Dallas Everett Perry to Cloe Grace Jones.

-Faryn Lindsey Fryer to Gordon Rex Bush.

