Montevallo police reports for the month of November

The following incidents were reported by the Montevallo Police Department for the month of November:

Nov. 4

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (department store). Stolen was electrical tape, a spark plug and Dremell accessories valued at $45. Recovered was electrical tape, lawn mower belt and Dremell accessories valued at $52.

Nov. 5

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from King Street (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 0.70 grams valued at $15.

Nov. 6

-Dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from AL – 25 (highway/street). Recovered was other drugs 4 dosage/units; Xxanax pills valued at $10.

-Information only from Main Street (highway/street).

Nov. 8

-Information only from Shonshone Drive (highway/street).

Nov. 8

-Dangerous drugs – PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia – 2nd offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 10 (other/unknown). Recovered was marijuana 1.00 not reported; 16 oz mason jar with marijuana and a round green grinder valued at $35.

Nov. 10

-Property damage from Main Street (highway/street).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Main Street at Vine Street (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.00 grams and a glass meth pipe with burnt residue valued at $30.

Nov. 11

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Holloway Hill Drive (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Highway 119 at Meadowgreen Road (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 1.00 grams valued at $15.

-Information only from Railroad Avenue (restaurant). Stolen was a passport valued at $0.

-Stolen property – credit card/automatic teller machine fraud from Highway 119 (department store). Stolen was a Regions Bank card valued at $0.

Nov. 12

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from the 100 Block of Moores Spring Road (residence/home).

-Burglary – residence – force from the 200 Block of Graham Street (residence/home).

Nov. 13

-Domestic incident from Railroad Avenue (parking lot/garage).

-Trespass warning from Alabama 25 (convenient store).

-PI appears in public place under influence of Main Street (restaurant).

-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution and stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property from Highway 73 at City Limits (highway/street). Recovered was an Alabama license plate valued at $1.

Nov. 14

-Information only from Comlyn Road (residence/home).

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a driver side mirror valued at $150.

Nov. 15

-Found property from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Found was a Visa credit card, instant Visa debit card, Netspend debit card and George wallet.

Nov. 16

-PI appears in public place under influence from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage).

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Skyview Apartments (residence/home). Damaged was an interior door and frame valued at $200.

Nov. 17

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen was Snap On hand tools and a large jump box valued at $1,300.

-Forgery – checks from Main Street (bank). Stolen was a forged name on check valued at $0.

-Information only from Main Street (bank). Stolen was forged stolen checks valued at $7,100.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Skyview Drive (other).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen was wax and Scentsy wax warmers valued at $250.

Nov 18

-Information only from Alabama Highway 25 (convenient store).

-Forgery – passing forged instrument from Alabama Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was counterfeit $50 bill valued at $1.

Nov. 19

-Obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Nov. 20

-Information only from Orr Park (other/unknown). Stolen was an iPhone 11 valued at $1.

Nov. 21

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from University of Montevallo (school/college).

-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution and PI appears in public place under influence from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was identity valued at $0.