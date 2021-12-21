Montevallo police reports for the week of Sept. 27 and the month of October

The following incidents were reported by the Montevallo Police Department from Sept. 29 through October.

Sept. 29

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of Wilson Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Big Tex 5’x8’ utility trailer grayish gold in color valued at $2,000.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order and dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Middle Street and Alabama Street (highway/street). Recovered was a meth pipe valued at $10.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Edgemont Apartments (residence/home).

Oct. 2

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Montevallo (other/unknown).

-Domestic incident from Graham Street (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was liquor 1.00 not reported, half bottle of Hennessy, marijuana 1.00 grams, 16.6 grams marijuana, grinder, scales and a metal tray valued at $85.

Oct. 3

-PI appears in public place under influence from Middle Street (bar).

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and trespass warning from Cedar Street (department store). Stolen were Gain Flings original and Gain original laundry detergent 138 ounces valued at $40.50.

Oct. 4

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Western Drive (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from Main Street (other/unknown). Stolen was a used social security number valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 119 (department store). Stolen was a Ruger LC9 valued at $350.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).

Aug. 1

-Burglary – burglary 2nd, domestic violence and sexual abuse in the first degree form Valley Street (residence/home). Damaged was a cell phone valued at $500.

Oct. 5

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).

Oct. 6

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (department store).

-Obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Caroline Drive (residence/home).

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Park Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was minor damage to windshield and hood valued at $100.

-PI appears in public place under influence from the 1100 Block of Island Street (other/unknown).

Oct. 7

-Information only from the 100 Block of Pineview Drive (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous and forgery – counterfeiting from Highway 25 (commercial). Stolen was U.S. currency and a TrustMark bank check valued at $5,000.53.

Oct. 8

-Domestic incident from Hidden Forest Cove (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Highway 204 (residence/home).

Oct. 9

-Damage property – criminal mischief from Highway 19 (residence/home). Damaged was Bee Bives valued at $1,800.

Oct. 12

-Domestic incident from Highway 25 (residence/home).

Oct. 13

-Information only from Salem Road (residence/home). Recovered was a black Kershaw pocket knife valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from the 2300 Block of Salem Road (residence/home). Stolen was a metal pumpkin valued at $60.

-Property damage from State Road 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a red 2021 Toyota Camry valued at $1.

Oct. 14

-Information only from Waller Street (residence/home).

Oct. 12

-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Assault – simple assault and larceny/theft – TOP 2, $500 – less than $1,500 from AL-25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Black Galaxy and $800 valued at $1,299.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from County Road 204 (residence/home). Damaged was a back door valued at $100.

Oct. 14

-Property damage from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2014 Toyota Prius valued at $1,500.

Oct. 15

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Highway 204 (residence/home).

Oct. 16

-Domestic incident from Fairview Lane (residence/home).

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from Vine Street (other/unknown). Stolen was a 240 SF Stihl weedeater valued at $850.

Oct. 17

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearems and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Graham Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm valued at $450.

Oct. 18

-Information only from Tecumseh Place (residence/home).

Oct. 19

-Information only from Buckingham Circle (residence/home).

Oct. 20

-Larceny/theft – theft – from public building and stolen property – credit card/automatic teller machine fraud from Highway 25 (restaurant). Stolen was a Wells Fargo debit card and black leather wallet valued at $6,000.

Oct. 21

-Domestic incident from the 4000 Block of Highway 25 (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – coercion (harassment/intimidation) and burglary – residence – force from University Park Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from Graham Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2008 silver Kia EX valued at $100.

-Information only from Meadow Road (residence/home).

Oct. 23

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from the 200 Block of Graham Street (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Evansville Circle (residence/home).

Oct. 24

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 1.20 grams, bottle cap with a 3/16 socket and Santa Cruz shredder grinder valued at $45.

-Found property from Main Street (bank). Stolen was a Central State Bank Visa debit card valued at $0.

Oct. 25

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (residence/home).

Oct. 26

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Shoshone Drive (residence/home).

-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from Hidden Court (residence/home). Stolen was cable service valued at $400.

Oct. 27

-Missing person – adult from Highway 10 (residence/home).

Oct. 28

-Domestic incident from Waller Street (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms from County Road 22 (residence/home). Stolen was Derya arms valued at $800.

Oct. 29

-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from Vine Street (storage facility). Damaged was a potato rake, rakes, Stihl chain saw and Husqvarna chain saws valued at $2,240.

-Information only from the 4000 Block of Highway 22 (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $200.

-Domestic incident from New Hope Drive (residence/home).

Oct. 31

-Information only from Montevallo Villa Court (Residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Highway 204 (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – vehicle parts, $500 – less than $1,500 from Middle Street (church). Stolen was a catalytic converter valued at $500.

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – from residence, less than $500 from Evansville Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a 43” Samsung TV valued at $400.

-PI appears in public place under influence and sex offense – PL exposure or lewd act in public from Main Street (highway/street).

Nov. 1

-Burglary – residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – firearms from Evansville Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado and a .22 caliber pistol valued at $10,200.

-Fraud – gas drive off (self-service) FTP from Highway 10 (service/gas station). Stolen was a drive off valued at $100.60.

Nov. 2

-Information only from Highway 119 (highway/street).