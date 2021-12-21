Pelham police reports for the month of November
Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following incident reports were reported by the Pelham Police Department from Oct. 31 through the end of November:
Oct. 31
-Burglary from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a key and currency valued at $3,029.50.
-Person with weapon from the 100 Block of Indian Landing Road (highway/road/alley).
Nov. 1
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were two purses valued at $1,000.
Nov. 2
-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (convenience store). Stolen locally/recovered local was a charger valued at $10.
Nov. 4
-Drugs – Pros Def from Highway 52 East (highway/road/alley). Recovered was marijuana valued at $120.
Nov. 5
-Public assist from the 100 Block of Heather Lane (residence/home).
-Ordinance violation from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an air conditioner, refrigerator and dishwasher valued at $5,900. Destroyed/damaged was an air conditioner valued at $1,500.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Stonehaven Drive (Residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a computer and television valued at $1,000.
-Fraud from the 9400 Block of Helena Road (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card and assorted items valued at $551.
Nov. 6
-Property damage from the 900 Block of Ryecroft Road (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged were mailboxes valued at $400.
Nov. 7
-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $4,800.
Nov. 8
-Property damage from the 500 Block of Keystone Court (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $20.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $105.23.
Nov. 9
-Fraud from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $2,850.
-Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $2,850.
-Theft from the 400 Block of Southgate Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $7,600. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was parts valued at $2,000.
-Theft from the 200 Block of Big Mountain Road (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was electronics valued at $350.
Nov. 10
-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Lost were license plates valued at $2.
Nov. 11
-Theft from Pelham (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was beer, calendar, drink, chip, clothing, earphone, batter charger, electronics, pellet, miscellaneous, sewing machine, water, food and planter valued at $566.85.
Nov. 12
-Criminal mischief from the 500 Block of King Valley Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $600.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,120.
Nov. 14
-Theft from the 1800 Block of Tecumseh Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an air conditioner valued at $4,000.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was food valued at $67.39.
-Suspect per/situation from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered were checks valued at $0.
Nov. 15
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a grill valued at $368.42.
-Miscellaneous from the 9400 Block of Helena Road (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Lost was prescription valued at $20.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise and clothing valued at $23.37.
-Theft from the 1900 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash, ring and earrings valued at $27,000.
Nov. 16
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a grinder and tools valued at $3,753.44.
-Fraud from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $3,032.
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered were generators valued at $2,847. Destroyed/damaged was a bolt valued at $6.
-Trespassing from the 700 Block of Highway 72 (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a lock valued at $28.
-Found property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Lost was a gun valued at $1,200.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was assorted items valued at $330.90.
Nov. 19
-Criminal mischief from the 5000 Block of Whitling Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $400.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $112.07.
Nov. 20
-Welfare check from Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $50.
-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a radio and speaker valued at $750. Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $1,500.
-Criminal mischief from the 700 Block of Highway 35 (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a radiator valued at $400.
Nov. 21
-Theft from the 5000 Block of Whitling Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $1,000.
-Criminal mischief from Grey Oaks Parkway (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $400.
-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (jail/prison). Recovered was drug evidence valued at $10.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Valleyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $320.
Nov. 23
-Fraud from the 9400 Block of Helena Road (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $0. Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $240.
Nov. 24
-Theft – vehicle from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $400.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous and a cell phone valued at $815.
-Recovered property from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen other/recovered locally was a pistol valued at $200. Recovered was ammunition and a magazine valued at $15.
Nov. 26
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $55.50.