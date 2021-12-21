Pelham police reports for the month of November

The following incident reports were reported by the Pelham Police Department from Oct. 31 through the end of November:

Oct. 31

-Burglary from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a key and currency valued at $3,029.50.

-Person with weapon from the 100 Block of Indian Landing Road (highway/road/alley).

Nov. 1

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Pelham Park Blvd. (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were two purses valued at $1,000.

Nov. 2

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (convenience store). Stolen locally/recovered local was a charger valued at $10.

Nov. 4

-Drugs – Pros Def from Highway 52 East (highway/road/alley). Recovered was marijuana valued at $120.

Nov. 5

-Public assist from the 100 Block of Heather Lane (residence/home).

-Ordinance violation from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an air conditioner, refrigerator and dishwasher valued at $5,900. Destroyed/damaged was an air conditioner valued at $1,500.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Stonehaven Drive (Residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a computer and television valued at $1,000.

-Fraud from the 9400 Block of Helena Road (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card and assorted items valued at $551.

Nov. 6

-Property damage from the 900 Block of Ryecroft Road (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged were mailboxes valued at $400.

Nov. 7

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $4,800.

Nov. 8

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Keystone Court (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $20.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $105.23.

Nov. 9

-Fraud from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $2,850.

-Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $2,850.

-Theft from the 400 Block of Southgate Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $7,600. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was parts valued at $2,000.

-Theft from the 200 Block of Big Mountain Road (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was electronics valued at $350.

Nov. 10

-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Lost were license plates valued at $2.

Nov. 11

-Theft from Pelham (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was beer, calendar, drink, chip, clothing, earphone, batter charger, electronics, pellet, miscellaneous, sewing machine, water, food and planter valued at $566.85.

Nov. 12

-Criminal mischief from the 500 Block of King Valley Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $600.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,120.

Nov. 14

-Theft from the 1800 Block of Tecumseh Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an air conditioner valued at $4,000.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was food valued at $67.39.

-Suspect per/situation from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered were checks valued at $0.

Nov. 15

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a grill valued at $368.42.

-Miscellaneous from the 9400 Block of Helena Road (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Lost was prescription valued at $20.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise and clothing valued at $23.37.

-Theft from the 1900 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash, ring and earrings valued at $27,000.

Nov. 16

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a grinder and tools valued at $3,753.44.

-Fraud from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged were checks valued at $3,032.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered were generators valued at $2,847. Destroyed/damaged was a bolt valued at $6.

-Trespassing from the 700 Block of Highway 72 (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a lock valued at $28.

-Found property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Lost was a gun valued at $1,200.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was assorted items valued at $330.90.

Nov. 19

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 Block of Whitling Drive (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $400.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $112.07.

Nov. 20

-Welfare check from Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $50.

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a radio and speaker valued at $750. Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $1,500.

-Criminal mischief from the 700 Block of Highway 35 (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a radiator valued at $400.

Nov. 21

-Theft from the 5000 Block of Whitling Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $1,000.

-Criminal mischief from Grey Oaks Parkway (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $400.

-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (jail/prison). Recovered was drug evidence valued at $10.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Valleyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $320.

Nov. 23

-Fraud from the 9400 Block of Helena Road (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $0. Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $240.

Nov. 24

-Theft – vehicle from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $400.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous and a cell phone valued at $815.

-Recovered property from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen other/recovered locally was a pistol valued at $200. Recovered was ammunition and a magazine valued at $15.

Nov. 26

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $55.50.