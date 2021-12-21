Pelham police reports for the week of Sept. 27 and the month of October

The following incidents were reported by the Pelham Police Department from Sept. 26 through the end of October.

Sept. 26

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen other/recovered locally was assorted items valued at $96.44.

Sept. 27

-Theft form the 2700 Block of Chandalar Place Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,500.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Stolen, not recovered was $2,740.30.

-Leaving the scene from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $2,500.

Sept. 28

-Public assist from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Lost was a computer valued at $300.

-Property damage from the 10 Block of Indianwood Drive (residence/home).

Sept. 29

-Theft from the 100 Block of Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet, U.S. currency, credit cards, license and identification valued at $5,010.

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was parts valued at $500.

-Theft – vehicle from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a car valued at $4,500.

Sept. 30

-Property damage from Parker Drive (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $504.

Oct. 1

-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $45.

-Robbery from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was a hearing aid, cash, camera and sunglasses valued at $1,095.

Oct. 4

-Property damage from the 1300 Block of McCain Parkway (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was a gate valued at $450.

-Lost property from the 300 Block of Panther Trail (other/unknown location). Lost was a pistol valued at $350.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was a candle, food, clothing, trash can, tools, bulb and sheet valued at $113.09.

Oct. 5

-Domestic violence from the 100 Block of Sugar Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $1.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Shine Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a revolver and pistols valued at $1,550.

-Lost property from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (commercial/office building). Lost was a wallet valued at $0.

Oct. 6

-Burglary from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a computer valued at $75.

Oct. 7

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $78.81.

Oct. 8

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was tools, saw and appliance valued at $774.

Oct. 10

-Theft from the 200 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen locally/recovered local was pressure washers valued at $480.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $47.75.

Oct. 11

-Theft from the 100 Block of David Green Road (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a pipe and digger valued at $16,500.

-Theft from the 4000 Block of Saddle Run Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a washer and dish valued at $5,200.

-Criminal mischief from the 1400 Block of Graylynn Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous, glass, trailer, fence, clothing, furniture and houses valued at $10.

Oct. 13

-Burglary from the 100 Block of Drivers Way (parking lot/garage). Stolen locally/recovered local was a generator valued at $500. Stolen, not recovered was spray guns, a drill and bag valued at $1,720.

-Theft from the 80 Block of Drivers Way (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300. Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $500.

Oct. 15

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Highview Cove (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol valued at $500.

Oct. 16

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was food, conditioner, packs, bottle and clothing valued at $72.93.

Oct. 18

-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket).

Oct. 19

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home).

-Lost property from Strarford Circle (residence/home). Lost were pistols valued at $1,300.

-Burglary from the 1300 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash, a passport and gun valued at $1,900.

Oct. 20

-Property damage from Highway 35 and Brookshire Lane (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $1,200.

Oct. 21

-Found property from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Lost was a pistol and holster valued at $120.

Oct. 23

-Arson from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Burned was clothing valued at $19.98.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local were DVDs, food and clothing valued at $91.68.

Oct. 25

-Burglary from Lee Street at Old Tuscaloosa (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered were computers, a printer and radio valued at $2,100.

Oct. 26

-LPR alert from Lee Street (highway/road/alley). Stolen other/recovered locally was a gun calued at $200.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $1,700.

Oct. 28

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Strathaven Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

-Found property from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Found was medication valued at $0.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen locally/recovered local were toys, toiletries, candles and food valued at $175.72.

Oct. 29

-Theft from the 100 Block of Southgate Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $4,000.

Oct. 30

-Criminal mischief from the 200 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a trailer and satellite dish valued at $2,754.

-Stolen property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet and U.S. currency valued at $163.