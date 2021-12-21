Pelham police reports for the week of Sept. 27 and the month of October
Published 3:33 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021
The following incidents were reported by the Pelham Police Department from Sept. 26 through the end of October.
Sept. 26
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen other/recovered locally was assorted items valued at $96.44.
Sept. 27
-Theft form the 2700 Block of Chandalar Place Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,500.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Stolen, not recovered was $2,740.30.
-Leaving the scene from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $2,500.
Sept. 28
-Public assist from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Lost was a computer valued at $300.
-Property damage from the 10 Block of Indianwood Drive (residence/home).
Sept. 29
-Theft from the 100 Block of Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet, U.S. currency, credit cards, license and identification valued at $5,010.
-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was parts valued at $500.
-Theft – vehicle from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a car valued at $4,500.
Sept. 30
-Property damage from Parker Drive (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $504.
Oct. 1
-Theft from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $45.
-Robbery from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was a hearing aid, cash, camera and sunglasses valued at $1,095.
Oct. 4
-Property damage from the 1300 Block of McCain Parkway (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was a gate valued at $450.
-Lost property from the 300 Block of Panther Trail (other/unknown location). Lost was a pistol valued at $350.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was a candle, food, clothing, trash can, tools, bulb and sheet valued at $113.09.
Oct. 5
-Domestic violence from the 100 Block of Sugar Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $1.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Shine Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a revolver and pistols valued at $1,550.
-Lost property from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (commercial/office building). Lost was a wallet valued at $0.
Oct. 6
-Burglary from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a computer valued at $75.
Oct. 7
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $78.81.
Oct. 8
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was tools, saw and appliance valued at $774.
Oct. 10
-Theft from the 200 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Stolen locally/recovered local was pressure washers valued at $480.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $47.75.
Oct. 11
-Theft from the 100 Block of David Green Road (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a pipe and digger valued at $16,500.
-Theft from the 4000 Block of Saddle Run Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a washer and dish valued at $5,200.
-Criminal mischief from the 1400 Block of Graylynn Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous, glass, trailer, fence, clothing, furniture and houses valued at $10.
Oct. 13
-Burglary from the 100 Block of Drivers Way (parking lot/garage). Stolen locally/recovered local was a generator valued at $500. Stolen, not recovered was spray guns, a drill and bag valued at $1,720.
-Theft from the 80 Block of Drivers Way (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300. Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $500.
Oct. 15
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Highview Cove (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol valued at $500.
Oct. 16
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was food, conditioner, packs, bottle and clothing valued at $72.93.
Oct. 18
-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket).
Oct. 19
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home).
-Lost property from Strarford Circle (residence/home). Lost were pistols valued at $1,300.
-Burglary from the 1300 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash, a passport and gun valued at $1,900.
Oct. 20
-Property damage from Highway 35 and Brookshire Lane (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $1,200.
Oct. 21
-Found property from the 3000 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Lost was a pistol and holster valued at $120.
Oct. 23
-Arson from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Burned was clothing valued at $19.98.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local were DVDs, food and clothing valued at $91.68.
Oct. 25
-Burglary from Lee Street at Old Tuscaloosa (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered were computers, a printer and radio valued at $2,100.
Oct. 26
-LPR alert from Lee Street (highway/road/alley). Stolen other/recovered locally was a gun calued at $200.
-Theft from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were car parts valued at $1,700.
Oct. 28
-Fraud from the 200 Block of Strathaven Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.
-Found property from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Found was medication valued at $0.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen locally/recovered local were toys, toiletries, candles and food valued at $175.72.
Oct. 29
-Theft from the 100 Block of Southgate Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $4,000.
Oct. 30
-Criminal mischief from the 200 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a trailer and satellite dish valued at $2,754.
-Stolen property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet and U.S. currency valued at $163.