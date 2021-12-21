Police reports for Nov. 25-Dec. 16

The following are the most recent incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Nov. 29

-Alias writ of arrest (leaving the scene of accident) from the 10 Block of Highway 87.

-Property damage from Highway 31 at County Road 26 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles, Toyota Corolla valued at $2,500.

-Alias writ of arrest (theft of property 4th) from the 100 Block of North Court Street.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

Nov. 30

-Public intoxication from the 1400 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Scarlet Oak Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was miscellaneous merchandise valued at $51.57.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $68.98.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount/store). Stolen, and recovered was merchandise valued a $38.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $64.68.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Colonial Drive.

Dec. 1

-Information only from the 400 Block of 5th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Belford Way.

-Alias writ of arrest – failure to comply with court order from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Rack Room Shoes gift card valued at $76.29.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $50 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise valued at $62.22.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $48.18.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $179.45.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was groceries valued at $70.93.

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more from the 2000 Block of Windsor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was a Smith & Wesson shield 9mm valued at $1.

Dec. 2

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt valued at $1,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Seams Way (residence/home). Stolen was a Dell laptop valued at $575.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctors office/hospital). Damaged was a Honda Pilot damage to driver read and damage to front passenger side and rear passenger side of Honda Accord valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise miscellaneous toys valued at $167.04.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $198.99.

Dec. 3

-Found property from the 600 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a Jeep key fob valued at $150.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Southbrook Village Road.

-Information only from Alabaster (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $1,500.

-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was Aftershock headphone valued at $150.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1200 Block of Morning Star Lane (residence/home).

-Information only form the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 1200 Block of Siskin Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a Glock valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered ere shirts valued at $90. Stolen was purses/handbags/wallets valued at $198. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.

Dec. 4

-Assault second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $88.87.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Marigold Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $116.04. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.

-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 1100 Block of Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a handgun.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home).

-Alias warrant from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242.

Dec. 5

-Failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant DWLS.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500 – $2,500 from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue NW (residence/home). Stolen was an antique bicycle valued at $1,500.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1900 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous tools, miscellaneous camping equipment, Christmas decorations and copper wire valued at $5,000.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Fraud – TOS theft of services, up to $499 from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc). Stolen were services of $270 valued at $270.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Buck Creek Circle.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was paint valued at $500.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 8300 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1400 Block of Allen Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an LG valued at $150.

Dec. 6

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (service/gas station).

Dec. 6

-Harassment from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Found property from the 1500 Block of Amberley Woods Circle. Recovered was key ring with 10 keys valued at $2.

-Financial exploitation of the elderly from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $3,100.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Shelby Farms Bend (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 8000 Block of Highway 119 (residence/home). Damaged was a 2000 Toyota Camry valued at $1.

Dec. 7

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug parphernalia from the 800 Block of 5th Avenue NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine and a digital scale with Methamphetamine residue valued at $81.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Joye Lane.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1900 Block of Warrior Parkway (school – elementary/secondary). Stolen was cash valued at $500.

-Violation of a court order from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $223.25.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Redwood Drive (Residence/home). Damaged was game controllers and structures – single occupancy dwellings – screen for screen door valued at $125.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and trespassing notice from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was three shirts valued at $119.90.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 300 Block of Cohill Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was Methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

Dec. 8

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of 7th Street SW (government/public building). Recovered was Methamphetamine and syringe with residue valued at $1.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant).

-Property damage from the 800 Block of County Road 12/Smokey Road. Damaged was an automobile, Mazda CX-7 Sport.

-Public intoxication and illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were two plastic spoons with residue.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street SW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive (commercial/office building).

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 7300 Block of Highway 17 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Redwood Drive (residence/home).

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 200 Block of Grande View Lane (residence/home). Recovered were two loaded needles with caps, marijuana and heroin.

Dec. 9

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Stolen was money valued at $4,680.

-Death investigation from the 2500 Block of Windsor Court.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 Block of Lucas Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,650.17.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Windwood Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a sprinkler head and sod valued at $1,500.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 10900 Block of Highway 119.

Dec. 10

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of 9th Way SE (residence/home).

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 50 Block of Robinson Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (bank/savings and loan).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Alabaster Garden Apartments (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 to less) from the 1400 Block of King George Drive (residence/home). Damaged were two vehicle tires valued at $300.

Dec. 11

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of Balmoral Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 1700 Block of King James Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) and criminal tampering second degree from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (convenience store and department/discount store). Damaged was clothes/furs valued at $384.90. Recovered was artistic supplies/accessories valued at $3.50.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of Alabaster Blvd. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of 1st Avenue West (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Dec. 12

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237. Damaged was a front end valued at $2,000.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Smokey Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Calera

Nov. 29

-Agency assist from Smokey Road at Highway 87.

-Domestic violence III – menacing (other) from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-Warrant – alias from the 1300 Block of County Road 128.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to business property, theft of services fourth degree (does not exceed $500 in value) and burglary third degree – non-residence – force from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

Nov. 30

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 800 Block of Michelle Manor.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 1900 Block of County Road 75.

-Possession of marijuana second degree – possession from Highway 25 and County Road 42.

Dec. 1

-Sexual misconduct from Stonebriar Drive.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 2000 Block of Rossburg Place.

-Incident from the 1100 Block of 18th Avenue.

-Agency assist from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Dec. 2

-Theft of property (motor vehicle) – auto theft from the 1900 Block of 18th Street.

-Domestic violence III – harassing communications from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Death investigation from the 200 Block of Addition Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Incident from the 30 Block of Pecan Lane.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 3

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and attempting to elude a police officer from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 30 Block of Lantern Path.

-Notice of trespass from the 30 Block of Lantern Path.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Sodomy II – deviate sex act no consent – no force from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Dec. 4

-Possess of drug paraphernalia from Highway 25 and 9th Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree – possession, illegal possession of prescription drugs, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended, reckless driving, improper lane usage, failure to signal, running red light, instructions and learners license, drivers license not in possession during operation of vehicle, failure to stop exiting parking lot and reckless endangerment from Highway 87 at Interstate 65.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 9000 Block of Highway 25.

-Public intoxication from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Theft of property third degree – (felony) – theft of property that exceed $500 but does not exceed $1,499 in value from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Found property from the 9000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Parkway.

-Agency assist from Highway 31 at 17th Avenue.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 25 and County Road 42.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 4600 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 5

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 11900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property 3rd degree from the 500 Block of Union Station Place.

-Menacing – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from the 500 Block of County Road 95.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 10900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. 31 at County Road 144.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Sumner Drive.

Dec. 6

-Aggravated assault non-family – other weapon from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from County Road 16 at Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 6

-Additional Information from the 900 Block of County Road 301.

-Aggravated assault non-family – other weapon from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from County Road 16 at Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Long Branch Parkway.

-Incident from U.S. Highway 31.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance – possession of dangerous drugs and drug trafficking from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

Dec. 7

-Additional information from the 1100 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Additional information from the 100 Block of Cove Landing.

-Additional information from the 100 Block of Cove Landing.

-Additional information from County Road 16 at Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 9100 Block of County Road 22.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Property damage – vehicle vs. deer from County Road 306.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 7900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Dec. 8

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 2000 Block of 16th Street.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-Driving under the influence – any substance from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Dec. 9

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 5000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 1200 Block of 5th Avenue.

-Domestic violence III – harassment from the 700 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Sodomy II – deviate sex act no consent no force from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Dec. 10

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 25 at Green Acres.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from Highway 25 at Green Acres.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Harassing communications – general from the 700 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and possession of drug paraphernalia from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Information only from the 300 Block of County Road 304.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous from the 70 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Theft of property first degree – miscellaneous (greater than $2,500) – miscellaneous theft from the 100 Block of Old Ivy Road.

Dec. 11

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Incident from the 300 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – posses from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Extortion second degree from the 100 Block of Flagstone Lane.

-Incident from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 50 Block of Wakefield Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person from Highway 25.

Dec. 12

-Property damage from Highway 8 at Diamond Drive.

Dec. 13

-Information only from the 1200 Block of 5th Avenue.

-Open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence – combined substance from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Drug overdose from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Dive operating – agency assist from County Road 84, Sparta, TN.

-Incident – dispute from the 1900 Block of 18th Street.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Merimeadows Drive.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street.

Dec. 14

-Rape second degree – statutory rape, sodomy II – devaite sex act no consent no force and sexual abuse second degree – 2nd offense upgraded to felony from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street.

-Property damage from the 90 Block of Marketplace Circle

Dec. 15

-Aggravated child abuse from the 1100 Block of Aronimink Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree – possession from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Theft of property second degree (greater than $1,500 to $2,500) from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence III – menacing (knife) from the 100 Block of Green Wood Circle.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from Smokey Road and Union Station.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Dec. 16

-Agency assist from the 100 Block of County Road 87.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of County Road 87.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500 – miscellaneous) from the 900 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Criminal mischief III – damage to private property from the 4400 Block of Highway 42.

-Harassing communications – general from the 700 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Failure to appear – FTA from the 10900 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Helena

Nov. 30

-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Pelham Parkway.

Dec. 1

-Death investigation from the 2700 Block of Crossvine Drive.

-Property damage from Highway 261 at Cunningham Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.

-Order or commitment to jail from Highway 52 East.

-Criminal trespass third degree from Shady Trail.

-Domestic incident from Baronne Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Old Cahaba Parkway.

Dec. 2

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassing communications from the 4000 Block of Englewood Road.

-Domestic violence third degree and harassment from Trilium Circle.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 3900 Block of Methodist Circle.

-Property damage from the 5000 Block of South Shades Crest Road.

-Harassing communications from the 5000 Block of Highway 17.

-Theft of property second degree ($250-$1,000) from the 1300 Block of Dearing Downs Circle.

Dec. 3

-Harassment trespass warning from the 100 Block of Appleford Road.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Wyndham Parkway at Wyndham Lane.

-Miscellaneous information for child custody from Old Cahaba Club Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from Claiborne Street.

Dec. 4

-Abandoned vehicle from the 2600 Block of Oakleaf Circle.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Chestnut Forest circle.

-Criminal trespass second degree juvenile data and attempting to elude a police officer from the 8000 Block of Madison Avenue.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from Helena.

Dec. 5

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and resisting arrest from Johnson Street.

Dec. 8

-Harassment and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Pup Run.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Coalmont Road.

-Damaged property from Rosebury Road.

-Miscellaneous incident from Amberley Woods Trail.

Dec. 9

-Failure to appear from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous incident from Pup Run.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Dec. 10

-Theft of property third degree from Crestview Ridge.

-Domestic incident from Appleford Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Highway 52 West.

Dec. 11

-Domestic dispute from the 1300 Block of Old Cahaba Trace.

-Menacing from 2nd Street.

-Damage to property from Riverwoods Parkway.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.

Dec. 12

-Miscellaneous report from East Whirlaway Circle.

Dec. 13

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from Madison Avenue.

Dec. 14

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 and Highway 52 East.

-Domestic violence third degree from Helena.

Montevallo

Nov. 25

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Recovered was marijuana 5.10 grams, Taurus 9mm, Ruger Security 9mm and ammunition valued at $450.

-Assault – aggravated assault – menacing – gun from Graham Street and Quarles Street (highway/street).

Nov. 29

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from the Montevallo Villa Apartments (residence/home).

-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).

Nov. 30

-Dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from County Road 10 (jail/prison). Recovered was drugs, synthetic marijuana, small pipe use for smoking synthetic marijuana and an Alabama vehicle tag valued at $102.

-Stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property from County Road 10 (service/gas station). Stolen was drugs, synthetic marijuana, small pipe use for smoking synthetic marijuana and an Alabama vehicle tag valued at $102.

Dec. 1

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from the 1500 Block of Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a black Apple Watch valued at $200.

Dec. 2

-Information only from Orr Park (other/unknown).

Dec. 3

-Domestic incident from Overland Road (residence/home).

Dec. 4

-Forgery – counterfeiting and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Oxford Circle (bank). Stolen were checks, a word bag and an Apple Watch and charger valued at $1,626.

-Domestic incident from Hillcrest Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Dec. 5

-Information only from Pineview Road (residence/home).

Dec. 6

-Information only from Evansville Circle (residence/home).

-Burglary – non-residence – force and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a front door valued at $400.

Dec. 7

-Assault – reckless endangerment RE from Shoal Lane (highway/street).

-Theft of lost property 3rd – $500-$1,499 from Daulphin Street (residence/home). Stolen was a brown and white Putbull puppy valued at $500.

Dec. 8

-Dangerous drugs – POME 2 possession of marijuana and weapons – carrying illegal – gun from Bloch Street (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 11.00 grams and Rock Island Armory 45 Cal with clip 8 rounds of ammo valued at $201.

Dec. 10

-Information only from University Park (residence/home).

Dec. 11

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communication from Parkway Circle (residence/home).

Dec. 14

-Fraud – identity theft from Montevallo Villa Apartments (other/unknown). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

Dec. 16

-Trespass warning from Alabama 25 (specialty store).

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Main Street (residence/home). Damaged was miscellaneous clothing, Beauty Rest mattress and iPod touch valued at $700.

-Obstruction – governmental operations from Montevallo (residence/home).