RiverPoint Church brings Whoville to Pelham

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Children of Pelham were filled with Christmas joy on Wednesday, Dec. 15 as RiverPoint Church brought Dr. Seuss’s magical Whoville to life. The church held their annual “Whoville Christmas Party,” transforming the church into the fictional Christmas town.

Guests were greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were taking pictures with children and making note of their Christmas present wish lists. A very Who-centric feast of Grinch Jello salad, sandwich pinwheels and Grinch Punch were offered to all attendees.

Inside the worship area, children of all ages were dressed in their best Christmas gear while Christmas cartoons played on the big screens. There were several stations set up where kids could do crafts, get temporary tattoos and even receive a special ornament just for them. All the while everyone’s favorite Christmas curmudgeon The Grinch stalked around “stealing” presents from under the tree.

“We measure the kids with this red ribbon, and then we stuff the ribbon inside the ornament,” explained one of the volunteers. “We tell them to hang it on their tree, and next year they can pull the string out and see how much they’ve grown.”

The most popular aspect of the event was the “Whoville Salon,” where kids were treated to Cindy Lou Who hair and Christmas manicures.

The event has been a staple with the church for the past three years, though during the COVID-19 pandemic, the church felt it was best to refrain from holding it to keep people safe. To make up for missing a year, the event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 17.