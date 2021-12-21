Sheriff reports for Sept. 17-30

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 17-30:

Sept. 17

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A pair of brown Birkenstocks valued at $140 was stolen.

Sept. 22

-Miscellaneous information from an unknown address. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol was reported.

-Theft from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes CV, Chelsea. A diamond sapphire ring with a white gold band valued at $1,000 was stolen.

Sept. 23

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1600 block of Heatherbrook Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Thomas Drive, Vincent. Methamphetamine (.47 gram), a glass pipe with residue and a used insulin syringe were recovered.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 8000 block of Alabama 155.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A Sig Sauer .40-caliber handgun valued at $800 was recovered.

-Dogs running at large from the 0 block of Maplecrest Drive, Westover.

Sept. 24

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Redwood Lane, Maylene.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Raven Circle, Hoover.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shadowood Court, Hoover.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shagbark Road, Hoover.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 800 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A front door frame was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Emily Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 27000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Distributing a private image from the 10 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Spider Lily Lane, Maylene. A Dynacraft Gauntlet mountain bike valued at $250 was stolen.

-Attempting to elude from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 Jeep Patriot valued at $12,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 80 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Yellowjack Lane, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree, disorderly conduct from the 200 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 6000 block of Sioux Lane, Birmingham.

-Extortion from the 800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Swann Lake Circle, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 3700 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham.

-Damage to property from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2021 Honda Civic was damaged.

Sept. 25

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 1000 block of Eagle Hollow Drive, Birmingham.

-Juvenile runaway, missing person located from the 5200 block of Logan Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 East and Oak Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 7400 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1500 block of Shelby Forest Lane, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett. An iPod was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 600 block of Foothills Trace, Chelsea.

Sept. 26

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 7000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Heath Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Spider Lily Lane, Maylene. A driver’s side window was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Heroin (0.8 gram), Xanax (0.18 gram), Fentanyl (1.94 grams) and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Spider Lilly Lane, Maylene.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville. A 2007 Nissan Xterra was reported.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 31 and Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster. A green leafy substance appearing to be marijuana (6.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. Total Wireless Blue View 2 valued at $40, two vapes valued at $180 and $40 in cash were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A Briggs & Stratton lawn mower valued at $150 was stolen.

-Suicide attempt from Birch Trail, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, reckless endangerment from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A debit card, two $20 bills, a purse valued at $25 and a Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance card were stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Edgeland Road, Vandiver.

-Death investigation from the 10 block of Wildflower Drive, Maylene.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 4600 block of Heatherbrooke Drive, Birmingham. An American Tactical AR pistol valued at $500, 36 rounds of ammunition valued at $15 and a magazine valued at $20 were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Methamphetamine (1.94 grams), Xanax (0.18 gram) and a digital scale were confiscated.

Sept. 27

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. An Alabama license plate was stolen.

-Property damage from the intersection of Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 2020 Nissan Kicks sustained $400 in damages.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. A 2006 Toyota Tacoma sustained $300 in damages.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Willow Oak Drive, Wilsonville.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 0 block of Montagel Way, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 20200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A catalytic converter was stolen.

-Cruelty to animals from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham.

Sept. 28

-Domestic violence-harassment, strangulation from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property from the 13000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. $1,398.66 was stolen from a checking account.

-Incident from the 3900 block of Cannock Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A phone cable was damaged.

-Incident from Shelby County 10, Montevallo at Jesse Creek Mine.

-Scam attempt from the 1000 block of Tara Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A bottle cap with cotton filter of type used to inject heroin was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Hickory Hill Lane, Shelby.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Miscellaneous food and personal hygiene items valued at $20 were stolen.

-Community notification violation from the 1000 block of Village Trail, Calera.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 120 block of Old Brook Place, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2016 Lexus sustained $400 in damages.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

Sept. 29

-Domestic violence-harassment, criminal trespass from the 8200 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. The Chelsea Parks and Recreation playground was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 4300 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer. A 2009 Ford Econoline van was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 145 at Shelby County 46, Shelby. Suspected meth (11.3 grams) was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 145 at Shelby County 46, Shelby. Suspected meth (.3 gram) and Buprenorphine and Naloxone packages were recovered.

-Incident from the 300 block of Country Manor Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 420 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Kyocera valued at $200 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location. A Tiara valued at $1,306.80 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3900 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent. $3,080 to build a fence was stolen.

Sept. 30

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal tampering from Cedar Way, Montevallo. A DirecTV cable and AT&T cable were cut, and a 2002 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3600 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. An Alabama license plate valued at $25 was stolen.

-Incident from the 7800 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2020 Chevy Colorado was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 5300 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A 2011 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Lost property from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Siegel Select, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 0 block of Nolen Street, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Glenn Road, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 1800 block of Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 0 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 1700 block of Triple G Drive, Alabaster. A padlock and door were damaged.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Rich Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment third degree from the 200 block of Davis Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 6700 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. A Hyundai was keyed.

-Criminal mischief from the 12200 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A soap dispenser valued at $25 and a paper towel dispenser valued at $50 were damaged.

-Property damage from Cahaba Beach Road and Edenton Street. Five spot lights and five plant shrubs were damaged.

-Incident from the 400 block of New Hope Mountain Road, Pelham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $130.72 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

