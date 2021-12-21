Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 17-24

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 17-24:

Nov. 16

-SORNA violation-adult sex offender registration, homelessness from the 200 block of Columbiana Square, Columbiana.

 

Nov. 17

-Miscellaneous incident from the 600 block of Polo Circle, Chelsea. Marijuana was confiscated.

 

Nov. 18

-Unlawfully breaking and entering vehicle, unlawfully carrying a pistol from the 5500 block of Surrey Lane, Birmingham. A 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix, set of keys, Sam’s Club card and Springfield Hellcat 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4500 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 2000 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville. Tramadol Hydrochloride (2 count, approximately 0.5 gram) was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Monteverde Lane, Montevallo. A diabetic meter case was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 8900 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. A steel dualing tree for firearms sustained $500 in damages, and a metal folding chair valued at $30 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief first degree from the 1000 block of Eagle Nest Circle, Birmingham. A copper electrical wire valued at $400 was stolen, and wiring throughout a home under construction sustained $15,000 in damage.

-Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Harpersville. Suspected marijuana, a glass pipe, ash tray and metal tray with residue were confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassing communication from the 2800 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 0 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. A total of $7,490 was stolen from a check.

 

Nov. 19

-Domestic violence from the 500 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 East and Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Marijuana (7.88 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying pistol without a permit from U.S. 280 East and Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Marijuana (43.79 grams) and a Smith & Wesson SD9 VE firearm were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Oak Meadows Place, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying pistol without a permit from U.S. 280 East and Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Marijuana (16.25 grams) and a Smith & Wesson firearm were confiscated.

-Attempted suicide from White Circle, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Camelia Lane, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Vincent.

-Computer tampering from the 3000 block of Blackbird Circle, Hoover.

-Death investigation from the 900 block of Shelby County 468, Vincent.

-Death investigation from an unknown location.

-Incident from an unspecified location in Calera.

-Theft of property from Birdsong Lane, Montevallo; 33 1250/R17 Haida Mud Champ tires on Chevrolet stock rims valued at $1,700 were stolen.

-Illegal possession of a credit or debit card from the 5500 block of Surrey Lane, Birmingham.

 

Nov. 20

-Harassing communications from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of New Williamsburg Road, Shoal Creek.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication from the 15000 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea. A vape containing THC was confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 600 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby.

-Death investigation from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 0 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 3100 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Incident from Shelby County 17 and Pintaro Drive, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 700 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. An Alabama driver’s plate was stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the U.S. 280 Walmart, Chelsea. An LG TV valued at $656 was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Eight credit cards, an AT&T phone, a Lexus key fob, Sony video camera and charger, two sets of keys and three Alabama driver licenses were recovered.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Mostellers Drive, Shelby. A hardwood floor was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Multiple pieces of paper were recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

 

Nov. 21

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle, property damage from the 100 block of Meadowgreen Road, Montevallo. A 2019 Ford F-350 was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 280.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. An envelope containing $10,000 was stolen.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order from Granliebe Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from Shelby County 11 and Cain Road, Chelsea.

-Rape from the 6000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

 

Nov. 22

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Elysian Way, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Stonehill Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 4500 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Brantleyville Court, Maylene.

-Found property from the 200 block of Lakeshore Parkway, Homewood.

-Harassment from the 1300 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Community notification violation from the 4000 block of Crossings Lane, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 500 block of Duck Cove Road, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Structure fire from the 900 block of Shelby County 438, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 6100 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham. A Toyota Rav4 sustained $467 in damages.

-Fraud attempt from the 1100 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 10000 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

 

Nov. 23

-Property damage from an unknown location.

-Forgery, theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Stonehaven Drive, Birmingham. An envelope containing a rent check and Tweezer Man tweezers valued at a combined $21 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2400 block of Valleybrook Drive, Birmingham. Soccer trading cards valued at $300 were stolen.

-Incident from the 7100 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 9200 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Goldilocks Lane, Maylene. Plastic wrapping with a crystal-like substance (1.3 grams), a glass pipe, scale with residue and a plastic water bottle containing a red liquid were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Brantley Lake Road, Maylene.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from the 300 block of Goldilocks Lane, Maylene. Plastic wrapping with a crystal-like substance (1.3 grams), a glass pipe, scale with residue and a plastic water bottle containing a red liquid were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelia Point, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A Google Pixel 6 valued at $599 was stolen.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 1000 block of North River Road, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-burglary from Lake Drive, Shelby. A door frame sustained $100 in damages.

-Incident from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 437, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 20 block of Weldon Drive at East Sub Station, Chelsea. A Mossburg shotgun and Springfield .45-caliber pistol with one empty magazine were confiscated.

