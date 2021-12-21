Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 17-30

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 17-30:

Nov. 17

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1300 block of Shelby County 41, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was damaged.

Nov. 20

-Criminal mischief from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham (Landscape Services). A door knob was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

 

Nov. 24

-Fire investigation from the 6000 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster. A house trailer was destroyed by fire.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Hollybrooke Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (.5 gram), a green container containing a glass pipe with meth residue and a dark glass pipe with residue were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. An American Arms .38 revolver was recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 16000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. An iPhone 8 valued at $300, debit card and driver license valued at $35 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. A vehicle sustained passenger side damage.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Shady Mountain Lane, Sterrett.

 

Nov. 25

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2400 block of Chuchura Road, Birmingham. Five $100 Apple gift cards with a total value of $500 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 496, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 4900 block of Windwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Overdose from U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 47 at Shelby County 302, Shelby. Suspected marijuana (6 grams) was confiscated.

 

Nov. 26

-Death investigation from the 0 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 1400 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana. Three catalytic converters from a 2001 Nissan Maxima, a 2003 Toyota Camry and a 1997 Nissan Maxima were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 17 and Longmeadow Road, Maylene.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A 2005 Nissan Altima sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 900 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana rolled in cigar paper and a Ziplock bag containing suspected marijuana were confiscated.

-Incident from the 20 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

 

Nov. 27

-Trafficking drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1200 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent. A baggie containing a white crystal powder (34.1 grams), suspected marjiuana (4 grams), Alprazolam (.5 milligrams, 1 gram), two needles containing liquid tested to be meth, a .380 Ruger firearm and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from the 4900 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Rockschool Road, Harpersville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Cerritto Place, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment, domestic violence-reckless endangerment from the 800 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea. A 2014 BMW 5351 was damaged.

-Incident from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Barbara Jones Drive, Maylene.

 

Nov. 28

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. An iPad was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Robertson Road and Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A Game Camera Model Link Micro LTE V valued at $125 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Sassafras Circle, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 216, Montevallo. An Alabama tag was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Fernbrook Lane, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 2100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A 2018 Kia Forte valued at $300 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2200 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Preston Lane, Chelsea. A debit card, cash app card, $50 in U.S. currency, zipper wallet valued at $20 and an Alabama driver license were stolen.

-Incident from the area of Caldwell Mill and Appaloosa Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 5300 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 3700 block of Shoal Court, Birmingham. A mirror valued at $35 was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen (10 and 325 milligrams) and Tramadol (300 milligrams) were damaged or destroyed.

 

Nov. 29

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2000 block of Preston Lane, Chelsea. Marijuana in a plastic bag (0.8 gram) and drug paraphernalia including a broken clear pipe, rolling papers and lighters were confiscated.

-Criminal trespass first degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 2000 block of Preston Lane, Chelsea. A residential front door frame and door were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Foothills Parkway, Chelsea. A total of 14 pieces of gold jewelry valued at $8,000 were stolen.

-Death investigation from Rimcrest Drive, Bessemer.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. A 1992 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Computer tampering from the 0 block of Griffin Corporate Drive, Chelsea. A debit/credit card skimmer; a small cable with two connectors was confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Darnell Drive, Vincent. An iPhone XR was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Simmons rifle scope valued at $82 and a pair of Nikon binoculars valued at $104 were stolen.

–Miscellaneous information from the 400 block of Sky Ridge, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Miller’s Farm, Columbiana.

-DUI, driving on wrong side of the highway from Alabama 25 from Shelby County 5 to 24540 Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Swiffer wet mop valued at $13.24 and general merchandise valued at $26.76 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Salser Lane, Chelsea. A 2017 Can-Am Outlander XMR 650 valued at $10,549 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 3500 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A front bumper was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from an unlisted location.

 

Nov. 30

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2700 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1800 block of Island Road, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 at Alabama 145, Shelby. A white powder reported to be meth (.4 gram), a syringe, a Coke bottle with a clear liquid suspected to be GHB (38 grams) and a container with a clear liquid suspected to be GHB (281 grams) were confiscated.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 6600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. $7,238.15 was stolen from checks.

-Forgery fourth degree from the 700 block of Paradise Cove Lane, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 1600 block of Hiawatha Road, Calera. A barn sustained $30,000 in damages.

-Robbery, assault from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A Louis Vuitton article valued at $1,400, Alabama ID card, wig valued at $450 and a key to a residence were stolen; an iPhone sustained $500 in damages.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana. An enclosed trailer was damaged.

-Theft by deception fourth degree from the 1500 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Financial exploitation of an elderly person first degree from the 100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 90 block of Fernbrook Lane, Shelby. An iPhone 8 was confiscated.

-Animal bite from the 100 block of North Street, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous information-lost property from the 4000 block of Heritage Oaks Circle, Birmingham. A Taurus firearm was reported.

