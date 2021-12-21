Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 2-10

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 2-17:

Nov. 2

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Hermitage Circle, Birmingham.

 

Nov. 7

-Miscellaneous incident from Honeysuckle Road, Helena.

Nov. 10

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 47 and Marigold Road, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Branchwater Way, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Oakdale Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 16400 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 1911 Colt Commander .45 pistol was stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A 2010 Toyota Prius was reported.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Assault from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

 

Nov. 11

-Identity theft from various locations.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $2,071, a .5-carat diamond necklace on a gold chain valued at $1,500, a diamond necklace valued at $75 and a ruby ring valued at $1,400 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Crest Road, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing marijuana (2 grams) and a socket used for smoking marijuana were confiscated.

 

Nov. 12

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6100 block of Kenley Way Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment, domestic violence-reckless endangerment from the 4000 block of Sterrett.

-Tampering with vehicle ID number/plate from Bear Creek Road and Season Road. A 1999 Ford F-350 was confiscated.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two white gold rings with diamonds valued at $5,700, two Pioneer subwoofers, a JL Audio 500-watt amp, a Keenwood Excelon 800-watt amp, two Scosche door speakers, two Sony Explod door speakers, a capacitor and a Vizio flat screen TV were stolen.

-Property damage from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Chrome trim valued at $400 was damaged on a 1970 Chevy CST 10.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Solomon Drive, Wilsonville.

-Criminal trespass from the 300 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 3600 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A 2008 Ford Taurus X valued at $5,400 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Old Brook Court, Birmingham.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A pill bottle with Amphetamine pills (38 count, 20 milligrams) was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 3400 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. Marijuana (6.2 grams), a Glock 32 pistol (.357 caliber) and an EZ Arms Omega-15 rifle (.223 caliber) were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene.

-Carrying pistol without license from the 3400 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 West in the area of Inverness Corner Parkway, Birmingham. A 2015 Hyundai Tucson was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass, harassment from the 100 block of Gable Lane, Montevallo.

-Theft of property third degree from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. An antique Victorian-style chair valued at $1,100 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment and reckless endangerment from the 4000 block of Sterrett.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Stone Crest Drive, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $800 and an iPad Pro valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Eagle Point Corporate Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham (Oak Mountain Middle School).

-Theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $650, the victim’s driver’s license valued at $35 and a Social Security card were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Page Court, Chelsea.

 

Nov. 13

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Preston Place, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 4100 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespass from Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Trespassing from the 300 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Forgery from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Pelham. A forged check was written for $975.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 East and Double Oak Drive, Birmingham. A guard rail was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 61 and Merrell Lokey Road, Wilsonville.

 

Nov. 14

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4900 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 60 block of Creekview Lane, Lincoln, Ala.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Tomlyn Road, Montevallo. A house and a Ford Ranger (year unknown) were damaged.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 17000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 7500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2008 Chevy Avalanche sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Suicide attempt from Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 51 at U.S. 280, Sterrett. Marijuana (10 grams) and a grinder with marijuana residue in a lockable bag were confiscated, and a 2008 Toyota Camry was recovered.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 1800 block of Middle Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-assault from Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

 

Nov. 15

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 51 and Old Highway 280, Westover. A Smith & Wesson semi-automatic 9-millimeter firearm was recovered.

-Theft fourth degree from the 9300 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A money order for $495 was stolen.

-Resisting arrest from Shelby County 10 at Gable Lane, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Four tires sustained $501 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Griffin Lake Trace, Birmingham. Two Nike Jordans valued at $465 and $250, and a Christian Louboutin sneaker valued at $1,186 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Foothills Trace, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

 

Nov. 16

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 5, Wilsonville. A window, blinds and closet door sustained a combined $600 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 3100 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. $10,343.32 was stolen from checks.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Subaru Outback was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2020 Mercedes GLC was damaged.

-Theft of property, criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Approximately $20,555.76 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

 

Nov. 17

-Burglary, theft from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Chelsea. Copper wires were stolen, and a wooden gate and locking mechanism were damaged.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Windchase Way, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $4,709 was stolen.

-Suicide attempt from Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. An Apple iPhone 11 valued at $550 was stolen.

