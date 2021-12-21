Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 28-Dec. 8

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 28-Dec. 8:

Nov. 28

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Mayfair Lane, Calera. A green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana (3 grams), grinder with residue and glass pipe with residue were recovered.

Dec. 1

-Harassment from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Harpersville.

-Theft of property, burglary from Dunn Construction, U.S. 31, Alabaster. A DJI Phantom 4 RTK drone valued at $17,000 and a projector valued at $500 were stolen.

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 77 and Briarvale Road, Columbiana.

-Attempting to elude, resisting arrest from the 2100 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Violation of a domestic protection order from the 9200 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene at BP.

-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-menacing from Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 1700 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent. Two DeWalt drill sets valued at $1,398 and two tool boxes valued at $100 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3500 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Vincent. A Toro leaf blower valued at $80 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 0 block of Tiger Lilly Lane, Montevallo. A glass window in front door valued at $100 was damaged.

Dec. 2

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, criminal trespass third degree from the 8100 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 East at Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 500 block of Chesser Reserve Way, Chelsea. $2,375.38 in cash was stolen.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Various grocery items with a combined value of $28.25 were stolen.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39 at Chelsea Middle School.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Austin Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 80 block of Brantley Lake Road, Maylene.

-Incident from the 100 block of River Birch Road, Chelsea.

-Breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5700 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A Smith & Wesson revolver and a Hobo wallet were stolen.

Dec. 3

-Death investigation from Phillips Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Austin Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft from the 2100 block of Shelby County 35, Pelham. A catalytic converter valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. $160 was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Sunrise Circle, Wilsonville.

-Disorderly conduct, public intoxication from the 80 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Assault from Shelby County School Bus No. 0831 near Church Street and Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana. A DeWalt cordless drill set valued at $220 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Pebble Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Clay Pit Road, Montevallo.

-Damage to property from Shephard Gap Road at Shelby County 41, Leeds. A 2003 Mercedes Grand Marquis LS was damaged.

-Property damage from the 4600 block of Shelby County 22 West, Montevallo. A 1999 Chevy Malibu valued at $1,500 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 200, Montevallo. Methamphetamine (.5 gram) and a syringe with meth residue were confiscated.

Dec. 4

-Criminal mischief second degree, criminal trespass third degree from Egg and Butter Road at Beaver Creek Road, Columbiana. A large metal gate with an estimated cost of $501 or more was damaged.

-Attempting to elude from Egg and Butter Road at Beaver Creek Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Egg and Butter Road at Beaver Creek Road, Columbiana. A clear bag with suspected meth (.5 gram including bag) and a used syringe were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 7500 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Lloyds Lane, Shelby.

-Incident from an unknown location in the Shelby County or Gadsden area.

-Domestic violence from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 0 block of Beech Circle, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Shorefront Lane, Wilsonville. A 2017 Audi Q5 sustained $1,800 in damages.

Dec. 5

-Public intoxication from the 3000 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Assault, permitting dogs to run at large from the 600 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A CD with photos of injuries was recovered, and seven fainting goats were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 483, Vincent.

-Agency assist from the 200 block of Oaklyn Hills Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 219, Montevallo.

-DUI-alcohol, driving while revoked from Shelby County 41 at Shoal Creek.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Brookview Lane, Helena.

-Domestic violence-assault from Diamond Lane, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

Dec. 6

-Theft of property from the 14300 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. Two Stihl weed trimmers valued at $1,200, a Stihl chainsaw valued at $600 and a fuel pump for a fuel tank valued at $800 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville. Damage was caused to 497 Cove Road, including three bullet holes in the walls and water all over the downstairs area due to a bullet striking pipes. A CD with photos of damage and a 9-millimeter bullet casing were recovered.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 5500 block of Afton Drive, Birmingham. A door sustained $20,000 in damages.

-Incident from Shelby County 61 and Shelby County 443, Wilsonville.

-Forgery from the 2400 block of Brook Run, Birmingham. $500 was stolen from a check.

-Forgery from the 2500 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham. Amounts of $5,856, $281, $312 and $976 were stolen via checks.

Dec. 7

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Great Pines Road, Leeds. A prosthetic leg valued at $8,000, wallet with driver license valued at $65, bottle of prescription Trazodone and bottle of prescription Lyrica valued at $400, a chihuahua valued at $200 and a Tracfone valued at $40 were stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Main Street, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Shelby County 223, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Bass Lane, Columbiana. A large PVC pipe was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree, miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster. A 2003 Honda Civic was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Clearview Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 17000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Obstruction of justice-false identification from Main Street and Shelby Street, Montevallo.

-Obstruction of justice-false ID, attempting to elude from Main Street and Shelby Street, Montevallo. A pair of brass knuckles and a bottle of Naloxone injection (6.9 grams) were recovered.

-Theft of property first degree from an unlisted location.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Park View Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 6200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at Briarwood Christian School. A pair of brand new Jordan 11 shoes valued at $500 were stolen.

-Incident from the 9100 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

Dec. 8

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, speed from Shelby County 47 and Mooney Road, Columbiana. Green marijuana (23.8 grams) was recovered.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Granliebe Drive, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 3000 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 400 block of Hodgens Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of River Birch Road, Chelsea.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 400 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 54000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 900 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Longmeadow Mobile Home Park, Maylene.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 200 block of Eagle View Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 500 block of Sontepe Road, Calera.