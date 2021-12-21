Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 3-10

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 3-10:

Nov. 3

-Reckless endangerment, attempting to elude from the 7000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea.

Nov. 4

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 46, Shelby. A crystal-like substance (4.8 grams), suspected synthetic marijuana (4.79 grams), two homemade glass pipes with residue and a digital scale were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 46, Shelby. Clonazepam pills (four count, .65 gram) and a used syringe with residue were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Barnsley Street, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ballpark Road, Wilsonville. $340 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Tangled Way, Shelby. Three 5-gallon buckets of paint, a saw, drills, nails, miscellaneous clothes, food, birth certificates and Social Security cards were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Griffin Park Trace, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett. An Aurora boat cover valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41 North, Leeds. A wall-mounted heater valued at $300 was damaged.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Griffin Park View, Birmingham. A platinum solitaire engagement ring valued at $10,000 and a platinum diamond wedding band valued at $2,000 were reported.

-Harassing communications from various locations via text.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Wilsonville. The area by the top front door was damaged.

Nov. 5

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Bear Creek Road, Chelsea. Two meth rocks and a clear pipe with burn marks were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 7100 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby Elementary School, Shelby.

-Sodomy from the 100 block of Meadow Creek Lane, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Deer Lane, Vincent. A Spy Point Link micro camera valued at $150 was stolen.

-Rape, domestic violence by strangulation from the 100 block of Meadow Creek Lane, Alabaster.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A 2018 Toyota RAV4 sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Road at Glynn Hollow Circle, Chelsea. A 2015 Ram 1500 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Kennebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Missing person from the 1100 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Bent Creek Way, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1100 block of George Roy Parkway, Calera. A 2015 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from Valleydale Road at Beaumont Avenue, Birmingham. Two passenger side tires valued at $300 were damaged.

Nov. 6

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 5400 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham. $975 was stolen from a PNC Bank check.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 500 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. A Coleman mini bike valued at $900 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham. $400 in cash and $2,200 in Walmart gift cards were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Windstone Parkway, Pelham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Cahaba Valley Road near Cahaba Valley Cove, Birmingham. A 2011 Nissan Maxima was damaged.

-Runaway juvenile from the 10 block of Brush Creek Farm, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

Nov. 7

-Domestic violence third degree (two counts, one of harassment and one of criminal mischief) from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A metal white door valued at $350 was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 42 at Shelby County 37, Shelby.

-Community notification violation from First Avenue West, Helena.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Woodridge Lane, Birmingham. Two money orders valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Sexual abuse first degree from the 31000 block of Alabama 25 of Wilsonville.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A Predator 3500 generator valued at $700, Century safe valued at $200, two coolers valued at $800, a North Face two-person tent valued at $200, a Coleman stove valued at $100 and a sleeping bag valued at $100 were stolen.

-Arson from the 0 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo. A wooden shed was burned.

Nov. 8

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Green Acres, Calera. “District Edibles” hybrid gummies (five count, 17 grams with 10 milligrams THC per gummy) and suspected marijuana (6 grams) in a plastic baggie inside of a clear glass jar were recovered.

-Alias-following too closely, miscellaneous incident from Alabama 25 and Green Acres, Calera. A .40-caliber Glock and two magazines with 18 bullets were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4000 block of Chesapeake Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Deer Lane, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 5500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5200 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham at Inverness Elementary School.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence assault third degree, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

Nov. 9

-Miscellaneous incident from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A Stevens 16-gauge shotgun and a shotgun shell were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 and Old Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville. Two glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

-Evidence for safekeeping from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A “40 S&W WIN” .40-caliber bullet valued at $1 was confiscated.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent. A total of $215.18 was stolen via a forged Visa debit.

-Death investigation (hospice) from the 100 block of Smith Trail, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband third degree from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 456, Wilsonville. Two glass pipes with residue were confiscated.

Nov. 10

-Assault with bodily fluids from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Assault with bodily fluids from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Assault with bodily fluids from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 West at Boardman Drive, Chelsea. Two small plastic baggies of marijuana (2.9 grams) were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation, miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.