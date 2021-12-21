Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 10-20

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 10-20:

Oct. 10

-Theft of property from the 6600 block of Walt Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Forest River Bumper pull camper valued at $22,500 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Narrows Point Way, Birmingham. A 2018 Nissan Altima sustained $2,500 in damages.

Oct. 13

-Harassment from the 1500 block of Sweet Apple Court, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the area of Spring Creek, Shelby. Two bank checks were stolen.

Oct. 14

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-DUI from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 400 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 9 near Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 47, Columbiana. Suspected methamphetamines (1.7 grams), suboxone strip, suspected marijuana (.07 gram), a straw with residue and a homemade glass smoking pipe were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 80 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Suicide attempt from Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Domestic investigation from the 9300 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief, criminal trespass from the 2000 block of Lakeview Lane, Birmingham. A tire on the victim’s 2006 Scion XB was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 480, Vandiver. A Hummingbird fish finder valued at $800 was stolen.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 1700 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A catalytic converter for a Nissan Xterra valued at $835 was stolen; a 2002 Nissan Xterra sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 216, Montevallo.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from Meadow Drive, Vincent.

Oct. 15

-Death investigation from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from Barnett Street, Montevallo. A 2006 Ford F-150 was completely destroyed by fire.

-Violation of PFA from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 30600 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Public intoxication from the 9000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham at Oak Mountain Intermediate School.

-Incident from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham.

-Allowing dogs to roam at large from the 0 block of Red Stick Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. A Craftsman impact drill valued at $190, tool sets valued at $600 and a black pump shotgun valued at $400 were stolen; a TV valued at $200 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 200 block of Meadowview Road, Maylene.

-Theft from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A shoulder bag, Vera Bradley wallet valued at $40, Wells Fargo debit card and $20 in cash were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. $7,300 in U.S. currency, a $2,300 money order, $3,745 in prepaid debit cards and a $907 cashier’s check were stolen.

-Theft of property from an unknown location. A .380 semiautomatic handgun valued at $250 was stolen.

Oct. 16

-Harassment from the 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Linger Lane, Hoover.

-Property damage from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea. Two rear windows of a Mazda CX-9 were damaged.

-DUI from the intersection of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 43, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 10000 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 West at Regions parking lot, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 41, Birmingham. A 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 1600A valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4500 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

Oct. 17

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 3600 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. Four syringes with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Christy Drive and Shelby County 71, Shelby. A bag of methamphetamine (2 grams) and a needle were confiscated.

-Harassment from Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 42 at Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 10200 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville. An iPhone was confiscated.

-Death investigation from Clay Pit Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. An oval glass table top was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Stone Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 4500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Rafters and siding burned, and two garage bay doors were damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Duck Cove Road, Shelby. A Chrysler motorboat valued at $2,500, 12-foot aluminum boat valued at $1,000 and boat trailer valued at $500 were stolen.

Oct. 18

-Law enforcement assist from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 West, Helena.

-Civil dispute from the 1600 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Hickory Ridge Drive, Birmingham. $125 was stolen.

-Found drugs from the 0 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. A clear baggie containing a white crystal substance of possible meth (approximately .02 gram) was confiscated.

-Elder abuse and neglect, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 200 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 200 block of Justice Road, Vincent. The suspect’s phone was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 5400 block of Palomino Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A total of $3,298 was stolen electronically.

-Rape, sodomy from the 1000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Burglary from the 700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Burglary, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster. Marijuana in a baggy (3.7 grams), a metal marijuana grinder and two electronic scales were recovered; a commercial building was damaged.

-Elder abuse and neglect, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Assault second degree, use of force from the 1000 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Hickory Ridge Drive, Birmingham. $125 was stolen.

Oct. 19

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 at Alabama 145, Wilsonville. A clear candle jar with a crushed white crystal-like powdery substance presumed to be methamphetamine was recovered.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 at Alabama 145, Wilsonville. A narcotics kit (eye glasses container) containing a clear plastic bag with white powdery residue, vile, tourniquet, cotton swab heads, razor blades and two bottle caps with white powdery residue; and a foldable gold makeup mirror containing a white powdery residue (presumed to be Xanax residue) and a rolled dollar bill commonly used in snorting narcotics were recovered.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Insanitary sewage facilities menacing public health from the 6200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Kerry Downs Road, Birmingham. A Mazda CX sustained at least $300 in damages to the rear window and driver door.

-Property damage from the 7000 block of Indian Ridge Drive, Indian Springs. A bedroom window valued at $1,500 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo.

-Abandoned vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road and Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 7400 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett. A Small plastic bag with meth residue was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 1998 or 1999 Ford Ranger valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Allowing dogs to roam at large from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. A sofa sustained $200 in damages.

-Vehicle fire from Merrell Lokey Road at Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 2013 Hyundai Sonata was damaged.

-Menacing from the 1000 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Escape second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Burglary third degree from the 400 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana. A square tool, inmate pants, pants and shirt, knife and CD with scene photos were recovered.

Oct. 20

-Attempting to elude from the 1500 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5000 block of Shelby Drive, Birmingham. A leather wallet, various keys, Apple AirPods valued at $175, crossbow valued at $180 and a Chevrolet key fob were stolen.

-Theft from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. An iPhone 11 valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit card from the 6400 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham. A woman’s wallet, victim’s checkbook and various credit/debit cards were stolen.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 13-mile marker of I-459 North, Hoover. A 2019 GMC Terrain sustained $500 in damages.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 400 block of Hamilton Place, Chelsea.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 2500 block of Willowbrook Circle, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 900 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A vape pen containing suspected THC oil was recovered.