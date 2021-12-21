Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 19-27

Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 19-27:

Oct. 19

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Split Rail Trail, Birmingham.

 

Oct. 20

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the Shelby County Jail. Two deployed Tasers were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A Vipertek stun gun valued at $9 was recovered.

-Property damage from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A vehicle door was damaged.

 

Oct. 21

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 12300 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A wall was damaged.

-Fleeing to elude from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 1500 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea. A 2019 Nissan Rogue was damaged.

-Delayed accident report from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 41, Vandiver. A 2007 Vulcan 1600 motorcycle was damaged.

-Harassment from the 100 block of River Birch Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1700 block of Lee Branch Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A clear baggy with a crystal-like substance testing positive for methamphetamine (0.4 gram), a used syringe with blood and residue, and a small off-white rock suspected to be fentanyl were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Deer Lane, Vincent.

-Menacing from Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham at the basketball courts.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. An analog clock valued at $25 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 2900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2021 Dodge Challenger valued at $46,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Assault third degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

 

Oct. 22

-Fleeing to elude from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Carrying pistol without permit, drug paraphernalia from an unnamed location. Two glass pipes with residue and a pistol with two magazines and 19 .45-caliber rounds were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Narrows Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI from the intersection of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 51, Chelsea.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 5100 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham. Aluminum and metal pool tent framework valued at $65,568.31 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea. A used Taser cartridge was recovered.

-Incident from the 200 block of Howard Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 4800 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2007 Chevy HHR was damaged.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 5100 block fo Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

 

Oct. 23

-Property damage from the 100 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville. Two windows, a kitchen cabinet door, interior door, ceiling fan and a stove were damaged.

-Incident from the 2500 block of Willowbrook Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Beeswax Park, Columbiana. A small baggie of white powder substance, a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver and a Taurus 9-millimeter were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 9300 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

-Animal complaint from the 13800 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 600 block of Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-DUI, minor in possession of alcohol from Dusty Hollow Road at Alabama 70, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of River Walk Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 2900 block of Macalpine Circle, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 9000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. $8,000 was stolen fraudulently via a debit card.

-Assault from the 2500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A small bag with meth (1.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Animal complaint from the 13800 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

 

Oct. 24

-Drug paraphernalia, public intoxication from the 4800 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A plastic container with a white crystal-like residue was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Avery Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Oakdale Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of English Drive, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Copperhead Road, Helena. An ID card, Social Security card and Medicaid card were recovered.

-Incident from the 4900 block of Mountainview Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 500 block of Pea Ridge Drive, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. A 2020 Toyota Corolla sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of River Road, Shelby.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 500 block of Pea Ridge Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 300 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Oakdale Drive, Montevallo.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 11500 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett. A 2004 Cadillac CTS was reported.

-Possession of a forged instrument from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A $100 bill was counterfeited.

-Miscellaneous information-missing person from Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of Weatherby Cove, Birmingham. A NESA radio valued at $200 was stolen, and an ignition valued at $200 and driver’s side door lock valued at $200 were damaged.

 

Oct. 25

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude from the 2500 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. Suspected meth (0.4 gram) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 1100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Smyer Lake Road, Birmingham.

-Disorderly conduct from the 200 block of Gilmore Nick Circle, Montevallo.

-Shooting into an occupied dwelling from the 100 block of White Circle, Shelby. A trailer sustained $30 in damages.

-Fire investigation from the 4700 block of Sandpiper Lane, Birmingham. An unknown amount of fire damage was reported.

-Burglary from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea. Multiple shoes and boots, three Louis Vuitton purses valued at $4,100, a pearl necklace valued at $1,700, diamond necklace valued at $1,500 and a Pandora bracelet valued at $300 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 5200 block of Valleybrook Circle, Birmingham. A gun safe lock and concrete bench were damaged.

-Harassment from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

 

Oct. 26

-Incident from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. Three iPhones were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A security camera valued at $86 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Eddings Lane, Alabaster.

-Escape, attempt to elude from the 14500 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 3900 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. A Whirlpool Cabrio dryer valued at $800, various electrical wire, switches and electrical boxes valued at $500 and a sofa table valued at $500 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 145 and Nine Oaks Drive, Shelby. A plastic bag containing marijuana (4.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from U.S. 231 and Shelby County 59, Vincent. A 2003 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, reckless endangerment from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-SORNA violation from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

 

Oct. 27

-Theft of property from the 2300 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea. A 2015 Nissan Altima was stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-SORNA violation from the 300 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Lakeview Court, Shelby. Firewood valued at $20 was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 5800 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Post House Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea. Medications were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 12900 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. Cash in the amount of $435 was stolen.

-Missing person from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

