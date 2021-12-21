Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 22-Nov. 3

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 22-Nov. 3:

Oct. 22

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham. A Chromebook valued at $300 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham. A Nike backpack and contents valued at $50 were stolen.

Oct. 26

-Harassment from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Oct. 27

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. A 2001 UTLO utility trailer valued at $1,800 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 28 near Alabama 145, Wilsonville. Suspected meth (.6 gram) and a purple pipe with residue were confiscated.

Oct. 28

-Assault, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 2500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Marijuana (1.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. $42,000 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Domestic violence by strangulation, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree from the 7100 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. An ATI 12GA pump action shotgun valued at $141 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A 2004 Mazda 3 was destroyed by fire.

-Theft of property, identity theft from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. $1,664 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

Oct. 29

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (5 grams) was confiscated.

-Trespassing from the 800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Home repair fraud, theft of property from the 200 block of Rockford Road, Indian Springs. A check was cashed for $18,991.60.

-Intimidating a witness, harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville. An AR 15 rifle valued at $530 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Shelby County 26, Saginaw. A 2013 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Cruelty to animals-neglect from the 200 block of Church Street, Wilton.

Oct. 30

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Cerritto Lane, Wilsonville.

-DUI from Shelby County 28 at 4H Center Drive, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from 4H Road at Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Criminal trespassing, criminal mischief from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shadowood Lane, Sterrett.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby. A trailer window valued at $75 was damaged.

-Injured animal from Alabama 145 at Hollybrook Road, Shelby.

Oct. 31

-Domestic investigation from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two baggies containing suspected heroin (0.3 gram) and seven pink hexagon-shaped pills identified as Buprenorphine and Naloxone (2.7 grams) were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Brantleyville Court, Maylene.

-Burglary from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A Gucci belt valued at $400, Gucci hat valued at $400, YSL purse valued at $900, MCM bag valued at $300 and a Michael Kors bag valued at $250 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 6700 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 11 at Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $448.61 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2100 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

Nov. 1

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 3700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A glass pipe with residue and attached to a blue rubber hose commonly used in smoking narcotics, unopened Suboxone sublingual film (8 milligrams) and suspected meth in a clear plastic canister (13.7 grams) were confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 200 block of Asberry Road, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A fuel system sustained $5,000 in damages including a gas tank and gas lines.

-Extortion from the 100 block of Hackberry Circle, Chelsea. $1,000 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Theft of property from Shelby County 265 STE 505, Alabaster. A catalytic converter for a 2021 Isuzu NRR valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Stalking first degree, harassing communications from the 1700 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Bent River Circle, Birmingham. $1,800 was stolen from a checking account.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Unlawfully carrying a pistol, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 500 block of Old Highway 25, Columbiana. A .38-caliber Cobra, a Davis Industries .22 mag handgun, scale with white crystal-like residue, orange pill (Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, 20 milligrams), suspected methamphetamine (2.8 grams) and suspected heroin (1.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Abandoned vehicle from the area of U.S. 280 East and Eagle Point Parkway, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

Nov. 3

-Property damage from the 25700 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A 2007 Buick Lucerne was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Pinehurst Green, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Heatherbrooke Drive, Birmingham. A Dell laptop valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 9100 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A Homelight chainsaw valued at $300, two Stihl chainsaws valued at $300 and $500 respectively, a Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $400 and a Stihl weed trimmer valued at $600 were stolen.

-Theft from the 2000 block of Grove Park Way, Birmingham. A debit card and money in the amount of $607.37 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from Brook Highland Subdivision, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 314, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location in Clanton, Ala.

-Identity theft from the 7000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 0 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.