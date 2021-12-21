Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 22-Nov. 3

Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 22-Nov. 3:

Oct. 22

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham. A Chromebook valued at $300 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham. A Nike backpack and contents valued at $50 were stolen.

 

Oct. 26

-Harassment from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

 

Oct. 27

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. A 2001 UTLO utility trailer valued at $1,800 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 28 near Alabama 145, Wilsonville. Suspected meth (.6 gram) and a purple pipe with residue were confiscated.

Oct. 28

-Assault, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 2500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Marijuana (1.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. $42,000 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Domestic violence by strangulation, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 100 block of Lenox Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree from the 7100 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. An ATI 12GA pump action shotgun valued at $141 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A 2004 Mazda 3 was destroyed by fire.

-Theft of property, identity theft from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. $1,664 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

 

Oct. 29

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (5 grams) was confiscated.

-Trespassing from the 800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Home repair fraud, theft of property from the 200 block of Rockford Road, Indian Springs. A check was cashed for $18,991.60.

-Intimidating a witness, harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville. An AR 15 rifle valued at $530 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Shelby County 26, Saginaw. A 2013 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Cruelty to animals-neglect from the 200 block of Church Street, Wilton.

 

Oct. 30

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Cerritto Lane, Wilsonville.

-DUI from Shelby County 28 at 4H Center Drive, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from 4H Road at Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Criminal trespassing, criminal mischief from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shadowood Lane, Sterrett.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 308, Shelby. A trailer window valued at $75 was damaged.

-Injured animal from Alabama 145 at Hollybrook Road, Shelby.

 

Oct. 31

-Domestic investigation from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two baggies containing suspected heroin (0.3 gram) and seven pink hexagon-shaped pills identified as Buprenorphine and Naloxone (2.7 grams) were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Brantleyville Court, Maylene.

-Burglary from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A Gucci belt valued at $400, Gucci hat valued at $400, YSL purse valued at $900, MCM bag valued at $300 and a Michael Kors bag valued at $250 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 6700 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 11 at Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $448.61 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2100 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

 

Nov. 1

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 3700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A glass pipe with residue and attached to a blue rubber hose commonly used in smoking narcotics, unopened Suboxone sublingual film (8 milligrams) and suspected meth in a clear plastic canister (13.7 grams) were confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 200 block of Asberry Road, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A fuel system sustained $5,000 in damages including a gas tank and gas lines.

-Extortion from the 100 block of Hackberry Circle, Chelsea. $1,000 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Theft of property from Shelby County 265 STE 505, Alabaster. A catalytic converter for a 2021 Isuzu NRR valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Stalking first degree, harassing communications from the 1700 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Bent River Circle, Birmingham. $1,800 was stolen from a checking account.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Unlawfully carrying a pistol, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 500 block of Old Highway 25, Columbiana. A .38-caliber Cobra, a Davis Industries .22 mag handgun, scale with white crystal-like residue, orange pill (Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, 20 milligrams), suspected methamphetamine (2.8 grams) and suspected heroin (1.1 grams) were confiscated.

-Abandoned vehicle from the area of U.S. 280 East and Eagle Point Parkway, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

 

Nov. 3

-Property damage from the 25700 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A 2007 Buick Lucerne was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Pinehurst Green, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Heatherbrooke Drive, Birmingham. A Dell laptop valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 9100 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A Homelight chainsaw valued at $300, two Stihl chainsaws valued at $300 and $500 respectively, a Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $400 and a Stihl weed trimmer valued at $600 were stolen.

-Theft from the 2000 block of Grove Park Way, Birmingham. A debit card and money in the amount of $607.37 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Harassment from Brook Highland Subdivision, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 314, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location in Clanton, Ala.

-Identity theft from the 7000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 0 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

More Records

Restaurant scores for the month of November

Restaurant scores for the month of October

Restaurant scores for the month of September

Sheriff’s reports for Nov. 28-Dec. 8

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...