Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 4-13

Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 4-13:

Oct. 4

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Laurel Grove Circle, Birmingham. An Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $1,199 was stolen.

 

Oct. 7

-Community notification violation from the 60 block of Pleasant Circle, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 2500 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. An iPhone 13 Pro valued at $1,099 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.

 

Oct. 8

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Ashford Lane, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 at Poole Road, Shelby. A socket with attached tubing containing burnt residue was reported.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 at Poole Road, Shelby.  An electronic scale with residue and a tube containing burnt residue were recovered.

-Criminal mischief from Ohana Way, Columbiana. A street sign valued at $100 was damaged.

-Violation of protection order from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from Copper Safe Storage, 5300 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Freightliner box truck was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 3300 block of McGregor Moor, Birmingham. A 2014 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Property damage, non-criminal from the area of Heatherwood Drive and Coshatt Drive, Birmingham. A 2011 Cadillac CTS was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A license plate was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. An Alabama car tag was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 1600 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham. A residence sustained fire and water damage.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 46600 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A 2006 Kubota RTV valued at $10,000, a 2017 John Deere riding lawn mower and a Husky air compressor were stolen.

-Death investigation from Ledford Drive, Pelham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 90 block of Kali Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

 

Oct. 9

-DUI from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Fire investigation from the 16000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 2016 Mack Terrapro was damaged.

-Criminal trespass from land off Shelby County 260, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Lake Circle, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wilsonville.

-Burglary, harassment from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A front door valued at $100 was damaged.

-Burglary from the 7000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A front door was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 3600 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A 2004 Isuzu NPR sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property from land off Shelby County 260, Maylene. A Polaris Sportsman four-wheeler valued at $4,000, generator valued at $200 and two tree stands valued at $500 were stolen.

-Robbery, assault from the 0 block of Hollybrook Road, Shelby. A shirt, pants and underwear were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Sassy Lane, Chelsea.

 

Oct. 10

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from U.S. 280 West at Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A Glock 22 .40-caliber firearm, marijuana (17 grams), THC edibles (9 grams) Oxycodone pills (21 count, 9 grams) and $7,360 in U.S. currency were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Narrows Point Way, Birmingham. A 2018 Nissan Altima sustained $2,500 in damages.

-DUI, attempting to elude from the 3000 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A fuel hose valued at $70 was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal trespass from the 1200 block of Shelby County 57, Vandiver.

-Harassment, disorderly conduct from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Vizio TV and an ONN TV valued at $248 apiece were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5000 block of Applecross Road, Birmingham. $1,960 in unknown bills were stolen.

-Theft of property from Sagebrush Lane, Maylene. $6,000 in cash was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2000 block of Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Valley View Road at Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Toyota Camry valued at $1,500 was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Narrows Point Way, Birmingham. A 2018 Nissan Altima sustained $2,500 in damages.

 

Oct. 11

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief fourth degree from the 100 block of Brown Road, Bessemer. A 2005 Honda Accord sustained $500 in damages.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea. $800 in cash was stolen from a bank account.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Beeswax Park Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 3600 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana. A glass pipe was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Little Turtle Circle, Birmingham. A 28-pack of Duracell batteries valued at $11 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 1400 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1500 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

 

Oct. 12

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Indian Gate Circle, Birmingham. A check valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 15300 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Rendering false alarm from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea. A Lorex security camera valued at $100 was damaged.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white powder believed to be methamphetamine was recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1400 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1200 block of Spring Garden Street, Indian Springs. A gold and diamond bracelet valued at $9,500 and a Solitaire ring valued at $8,150 were stolen.

 

Oct. 13

-DUI from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Birmingham.

-Harassment from Walmart, 16077 U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-DUI from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 9500 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A $100 bill was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Pin Oak Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana.

-Robbery from the intersection of Creswell Road and Meadow Lane, Harpersville. $1,000 in cash in dollar bills and a The North Face hoodie were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the area of Spring Creek, Shelby. Two bank checks were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Lilac Lane, Wilsonville.

