Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 13-23

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 13-23:

Sept. 13

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 471, Sterrett.

Sept. 15

-Miscellaneous incident from an unnamed location.

Sept. 16

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 2200 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Theft of property, identity theft from the 1200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Shein.com charge of $182.51 and an Amazon.com charge of $18.34 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 30.

Sept. 17

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 47 at Heritage Road, Shelby. A small crystal substance that tested positive for meth (0.7 gram) and suspected marijuana (3.2 grams) were confiscated.

-Criminal tampering from Cedar Way, Montevallo. A DirecTV cable and an AT&T phone cable line were cut.

-Assault from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 49, Chelsea. A 2019 Buick Encore was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville. A package from Sam’s Club valued at $67.01 was stolen.

-Incident from the 9500 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 30400 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A T-Mobile cell phone valued at $130 was stolen.

-Reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Sheila Point, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from the 10500 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Three LED light fixtures and a marijuana plant (210 grams) were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 76, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Aquascapes, Birmingham. A Taurus 40-caliber firearm, nine .40-caliber bullets and a magazine were confiscated.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from Millers Farm Road, Columbiana. A wall sustained $500 in damages, and household cleaners caused $100 in damages. A vacuum cleaner valued at $150 was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Cotton Circle, Vincent.

-Burglary from Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. A wedding book in the shape of a ghost valued at $150, a Mario Kart remote control car valued at $50, a pair of Vans men’s shoes valued at $60 and numerous other miscellaneous belongings were stolen.

-Theft of property second degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 30400 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. An engine mount valued at $50, miscellaneous relays valued at $75 and Norco pills (15 count, 10 milligrams) were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A 2008 Pontiac G6 was stolen.

-Theft of services third degree from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 47000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A 2016 Honda Rancher 4-wheeler valued at $4,500 was stolen.

Sept. 18

-Drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two homemade glass pipes were recovered.

-Property damage from Crestwell Road and U.S. 280, Harpersville. A 2019 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Property damage from East Inverness Parkway at Kinley Apartment gate, Birmingham. A metal fence was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 3500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 416, Wilsonville. A 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 was damaged.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A white Great Pyrenees female dog was stolen.

-Reckless endangerment, property damage from the 100 block of Granliebe Drive, Montevallo. A bullet projectile was recovered, and a disc containing photos of the scene was retrieved.

-Criminal mischief from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A bathroom stall door and two mirrors/mounting devices were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Belvedere Drive, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 4700 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A 2005 Dray Scion TC was stolen.

-Forgery from Southledge Place, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Inverness Plaza, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of St. Anthony’s Crossing, Leeds.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

Sept. 19

-Attempting to elude from the 1200 block of Wooten Spring Road, Calera.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic incident from Apache Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 7500 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Animal bite from the 3000 block of Garland Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shaw Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. A touch screen radio and a distributor cap were stolen.

-Incident from the 4900 block of Eagle Crest Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications, theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 67, Calera. A micro SD card valued at $20 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 6700 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 90 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

Sept. 20

-Theft of property (amended) from Woodland Drive, Shelby. Various lumber valued at $200, decking for a walkway valued at $300, 10 boxes of ceramic tile valued at $100 and a kitchen stove valued at $1,600 were stolen.

-Burglary third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1300 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby. A bluetooth speaker valued at $150, miscellaneous paperwork, tire valued at $50, spare tire valued at $50 and two batteries stolen out of a 1967 Silver Eagle valued at $400 were stolen.

-Incident from Shelby County 43 just south of Hunter’s Lane, Sterrett. Various cards and a large envelope with various personal papers were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 300 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby. A picture was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the intersection of Shelby County 61 and Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Suspected synthetic marijuana (1.75 grams) and marijuana (1.5 grams) were confiscated.

-Insanitary sewage facilities menacing public health from the 100 block of First Avenue, Shelby.

-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespassing from the 2000 block of Bridlewood Drive, Helena.

-Recovered property from the 100 block of Old Mill Creek Drive, Shelby. A 2003 Ford F-350 was recovered.

-Animal bite from the 600 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property (two counts) from the 1 block of Montagel, Birmingham. A 2019 Porsche Cayenne SUV valued at $100,000 and a 2020 Aston Martin DB11 convertible valued at $200,000 were stolen.

-Interference with custody from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 at Chuck E. Cheese, Birmingham.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 3000 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham. $1,000 in cash was stolen.

Sept. 21

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (1.9 grams) was confiscated.

-Attempting to elude, carrying a concealed weapon without permit from the 10000 block of Shelby County 22, Calera. A Cobray model D handgun and a .410 shell were recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Chelsea Park Drive at Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea. A Stihl Weed Eater valued at $400 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Old Brook Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Lorazepam (20 count, 1 milligram), Percocet (3 count, 10 milligrams) and Methocarbamol (160 count, 750 milligrams) were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property from the 50 block of Justice Road, Vincent. A Visa card was recovered and a total of $1,118 was stolen.

-DUI from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

Sept. 22

-Burglary from the 800 block of Glaze Road, Vincent. A Trane outdoor HVAC unit valued at $3,600, two hunting knives valued at $200 and five fishing reels with rods valued at $500 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, aggravated cruelty to animals from the 2100 block of Smith Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property third degree from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A catalytic converter valued at $600 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 16700 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Missing person from the 400 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 491. An Under Armour bag, Schumacher battery pack, zip ties, wire cutters, knife sharpener, Beats headphones, knife, duct tape, Black Coast battery pack, wire connectors, tank top and pullover were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 Building of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Incident from Landview Road at Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A gate lock was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of River Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 8000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A Samsung Smart TV valued at $700, dining room set valued at $1,000, dresser valued at $700, nightstand valued at $300, trash bags and various cleaning supplies were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A catalytic converter for a 2014 Jayco RV was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 4200 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2008 Acura TL valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Baldwin Lane, Birmingham.

-Assault third degree from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 700 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

Sept. 23

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, speeding from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera. A green leafy substance identified by the suspect as marijuana (31.8 grams) was recovered.

-Theft from the 3000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A 2021 Dodge Challenger valued at $45,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $5,000 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A night stand valued at $30 was stolen, rear door valued at $50 and front door valued at $50 were damaged.

-Permitting animals to run at large from the 900 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the sub 100 block of Monte Verde Lane, Montevallo. A 2000 Ford Taurus SE was reported.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Summit Lane, Columbiana. A Dodge Ram 1500 was damaged.

-Incident from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 56000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Criminal littering from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Assault from the 100 block of Shelby County 471, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.