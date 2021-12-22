Biden approves Federal Disaster Declaration for Shelby, Jefferson counties

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from October 6-7, 2021.

President Biden’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Shelby and Jefferson counties. This includes cities such as Hoover, Pelham and Helena, which all suffered considerable damage from the October flood.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Alan Jarvis has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362.