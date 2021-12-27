Helena Police Department unveils new mobile sensory room to public

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Police Department has spent the past year working to build better relationships with the Helena community, including raising awareness for those with special sensory needs. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the HPD unveiled their most recent contribution to the community in the form of a mobile sensory room.

“Today we are officially unveiling our new SAFE Station mobile sensory room,” the HPD wrote in a Facebook announcement. “Following the lead of our partner in sensory awareness and inclusion, KultureCity, we are incredibly excited to launch the FIRST mobile sensory room owned by any government in the country!”

The SAFE (Sensory Acceptance For Everyone) Station will become a standard fixture at city sponsored events such as the annual Buck Creek Festival, athletic events and concerts. The padded trailer will provide those with sensory awareness issues a safe, quiet place to escape the chaos of public events such as bright lights, loud noises or other factors that may cause discomfort. The room was launched at this year’s Christmas tree lighting and also the Helena Christmas parade, and the room was praised by several parents who felt comforted knowing their children would have a safe space to recuperate from the sensory overload.

The project has been in the works for months, receiving full support from the Helena City Council and Mayor Brian Puckett. The HPD offered their sincere thanks to Puckett and City Council members for their support in making the trailer a reality.

“Everyone should feel welcome and included at all public events, and we hope the SAFE Station will help make that happen for those living with autism, PTSD, early onset dementia and other sensory needs,” the HPD wrote.