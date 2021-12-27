Santa makes special visit to OMSP

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A little rain couldn’t stop Santa Claus from visiting his favorite farm animals. On Saturday, Dec. 11, Oak Mountain State Park held their annual Santa on the Farm event, where Santa Claus and children got to visit with OMSP’s Demonstration Farm’s various animals.

OMSP has held the event in the past and due to their population of friendly farm residents, the event is always a hit with families. Despite the rain, this year was no exception.

Kids were able to visit with Santa, share their Christmas wish lists and participate in a fun craft activity while parents took photos. Everyone was all smiles inside the Top Barn. Several kids were dressed in their best Christmas clothes and giggled excitedly as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice this year.

One of the main highlights of the event was the farm animal Angel Tree. The tree featured ornaments with their “Christmas Wish Lists” for Santa. Children were asked to pick a Wish List from the tree and were welcome to keep the ornament as a thank you. By picking the ornament, children were “adopting” an animal’s Wish List, meaning they could buy whichever gifts from the list they wanted to give and bring them by at a later date.

Wish List items included: tasty fruits and veggies like apples, lettuce, bananas and celery for the animals to eat; wash cloths, mulch, pruning shears, and goat and horse treats from Tractor Supply.

Demonstration Farm has always been a popular part of OMSP, providing educational and up-close encounters with donkeys, peacocks, ducks and sheep. With the large turnout at this year’s Santa visit, the farm animals undoubtedly had a very happy and full Christmas.