Alabaster Water lobby closed to public

From STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Effective Tuesday, Dec. 28, the lobby at Alabaster Water will be closed to the public due to COVID-19. The drive-thru will remain open for business, staff remain on the job ready to assist customers and Alabaster Water states that it will continue to provide a safe and reliable supply for the Alabaster community.

Customers seeking to start or stop service or to enroll in auto-draft may do so via the Alabaster water website, Alabasterwater.com, or the completion of necessary forms located outside the front door at 200 Kent Stone Blvd.

Alabaster Water encourages all customers to update account contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses to assist with communication information.

Customers may also update contact information by logging into their water account via Alabaster Water’s website, by calling the office or by completing an account update form (available outside the Alabaster Water office or on the website) and returning it to Alabaster Water.

Customers may make payments for water, sewer or garbage by the following methods:

• U.S. Mail.

• Bill pay through your bank.

• Auto draft through your bank (requires enrollment).

• Drop box – Alabaster Water maintains two drop boxes at 200 Kent Stone Blvd. with a walk-up drop box at the front of the building and a drive-up drop box at the drive-thru.

• The Alabaster Water website, Alabasterwater.com.

• Phone (205-663-6155, Option 3).

Check Alabaster Water’s website for updates.

Call Alabaster Water with any questions at 205-663-6155, Option 4.