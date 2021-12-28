Church reaches out with ‘Laundry Love’

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A local church and a laundromat are reaching out to their neighbors with a warm and fuzzy kind of love. “Laundry Love” is an outreach offered by Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit in Alabaster, which has partnered with Suds-R-Us to do people’s laundry for free.

Anyone may stop by Suds-R-Us in Alabaster on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 4-8 p.m. to have their laundry done. All supplies including detergent, dryer sheets and use of the machines will be provided free of charge.

The outreach started back in July and is held quarterly, according to Father Eric Mancil, the church’s Rector.

“Anyone can come by and do as many loads of laundry as they need,” Mancil said, noting that the owners of the laundromat reached out to the church about starting the ministry. “They had done similar ministries in other areas. They reached out to our church to see if we would be interested in partnering with them.”

Anyone is welcome to stop by, not just church members or regular customers. Suds-R-Us is located at 503 First St. SW, Alabaster and may be reached at 205-664-2461.

For updates and other church events, see the church’s Facebook page or call 205-621-3418.