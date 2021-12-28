Land transactions for Nov. 1-10

The following are land transactions in Shelby County for Nov. 1-10:

Nov. 1

-Danny Evans Building Co. Inc. to Danny Evans, for $43,350, for Lot 26 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Danny Evans to Charles Rauccio, for $52,000, for Lot 26 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Brad Winterberger, for $720,818, for Lot 1227 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Michael Williams, for $447,898, for Lot 4233 in Abingdon by the Tiver Phase 3 Resurvey No. 1.

-Corey T. Dailey to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $212,100, for Lot 2 in Carriage Hill Phase I.

-Mary V. Cranston to Justin L. Edwards, for $335,000, for Lot 73 in Altadena Woods Second and Fifth Sector.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Bowden Real Estate BHM II LLC, for $257,900, for Lot 175 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-Robert Jason Price to Kathryn Causey Price, for $1,181,430, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Geoffrey F. Clark to Terrence J. Bane, for $577,105, for Lot 4 in Stillmeadow Sector 1 Revised Map and Survey.

-P. Michael West to Jeremy Salter, for $260,600, for Lot 1 in Kerry Downs.

-Rikki S. Lee to Wendi Headley, for $367,000, for Lot 7 in Chelsea South Estates Sector One.

-Russell Lance Garrison to Austin Welling Adams, for $142,000, for Lot 25 in Willow Point Phase I.

-John Beasley to John Beasley, for $164,530, for Lot 1 in Beasley Family Subdivision.

-Adam B. Graham to Robert W. Suter, for $450,000, for Lot 13 in Highlands at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 1, 9, 10 and 12 through 17.

-Taylor Tressillian to Rye Circle LLC, for $142,500, for Lot 14 in Shannon Glen.

-Buck Creek Concrete LLC to Juan Hernandez, for $180,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Adam E. Metzger to Craig Homan, for $550,000, for Lot A-26 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase I.

-Coty Schneider to Jonathan Ross Claxton, for $365,000, for Lot 41 in Thorn Berry.

-Monica C. Page to James Lance Buffkin, for $300,000, for Lot 63 in Eagle Cove Subdivision.

-Ron Morrison to Rebecca Crawford Eubanks, for $360,000, for Lot 22 in Pumpkin Hollow a Condominium Resurvey.

-Tanya Stephens Mancha to John Norman Mancha, for $523,430, for Lot 21 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Nicholas Harris to Tanner Living Trust, for $269,900, for Lot 51 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.

-Jeffrey Scott Wideman to Ronnie Rushing, for $31,660, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Thomas M. Dye to Thomas Madison Dye, for $186,900, for Lot 63 in Stratford Place Phase II Resurvey of Lot 63 Final Plat.

-Ginny Davis to Heatherlane House LLC, for $259,900, for Lot 221 in Willow Oaks Final Plat.

-Blake Alan Matthews to Jacob Ryan Davenport, for $295,000, for Lot 6-09 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Lucy M. Word, for $481,460, for Lot 843 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-John A. Farmer to Alex L. Gutierrez, for $170,000, for Lot 2 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Mary L. Gifford to Jared A. Tombrello, for $245,000, for Lot 25 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Lindsey Hannah Smith to Mary Helen Graham, for $292,000, for Lot 172 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Shynkyna Devonne Zeigler, for $228,860, for Lot 13 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Southern Capital Managers LLC to Stephen Huschka, for $424,900, for Lot 33 in Lake Forest 6th Sector.

-Gilbert E. Gray to Tommy Black, for $118,500, for Lot 95 in Sterling Gate Sector 5.

-Jackie L. Trice to Cory Andrew Christian, for $275,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Kenneth Lance Jones to Jing H. Yang, for $247,500, for Lot 158 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Richard H. Howard to Adam Erhard Metzger, for $535,000, for Lot 1026 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase I.

-Jean Palmer to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $236,500, for Lot 92 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Resurvey Final Plat.

-Mark H. Bentley to Lindsey Hannah Smith, for $328,000, for Lot 329 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase I.

-Kelley Williams Jones to Marlesa Robin Willis, for $136,000, for Lot 6 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Mollie Clare Glover to Luke E. Richey, for $155,000, for Lot 102 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Casey Ballenger, for $310,000, for Lot 1 in Ballenger Plat.

-Mike Williamson to Van A. Phillips, for $545,000, for Lot 725 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Adams Homes LLC to Conrad Frank Stempel, for $262,720, for Lot 114 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Nicholette E. Harris to Nicholette E. Harris, for $183,640, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Kimberly G. Crisp to Zachary Bowen, for $266,000, for Lot 13 in Cahaba Valley Estates Sixth Sector.

-Randall Brent Whitfield to Lynda Marie Pool, for $239,900, for Lot 37 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1.

-Melodi C. Morrissette to Mondonna Movahed, for $369,900, for Lot 74 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Matthew C. Glenn to Spencer Cummings, for $150,000, for property in Section 17, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jimmy C. Campbell to Jordan Yousif, for $277,500, for Lot 17 in Inverness Cove Phase I Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

Nov. 2

-Samuel Stockton to Melvin Thomas Jones, for $365,000, for Lot 34 in Forest Ridge Resurvey of Lots 13, 27, 31, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38 Final Plat.

-Joyce L. Clay to Clarissa Esther Alberto Fuentes, for $200,000, for Lot 248 in Savannah Point Sector II Phase I.

-Janet E. Broder to Carla Lee Palmer, for $389,000, for Lot 27 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Louise Macneil to Robert Timothy Forest, for $249,900, for Lot 37 in Hunters Glen.

-Kelly A. Jacobs to Jovany Saavedra Hernandez, for $270,000, for Lot 50 in Stratford Place Phase V.

-LaToya Lane to LaToya Lane, for $101,075, for Lot 10 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Joshua W. Chiles to Laura Tremblay, for $425,000, for Lot 61 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey 1.

-Gary Salmer to Edward Wayne Butler, for $450,000, for Lot 12 in Rushing Parc Sector One.

-Maria L. Brown to Bobby Ray Smith, for $406,000, for Lot 129 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Steven Paul Kington to James F. Walters, for $675,000, for Lot 28 in Greystone Farms Brae Sector 2nd Amended Plat of Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Megan E. Brandon, for $292,995, for Lot 1706 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Mason Barrett to William H. Cholewinski, for $350,000, for Lot 12 in Fernwood Third Sector Resurvey.

-Hannah Pressley to Jerry J. Erickson, for $320,000, for Lot 7-181 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew Kirkpatrick, for $312,945, for Lot 1709 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Jeffery A. Stewart to Matthew Tucker, for $356,000, for Lot 9 in Silver Leaf Phase 1.

-Christy Michelle Gray to Fredrick M. Wright, for $745,000, for Lot 550 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-David Bert Gray to Fredrick M. Wright, for $745,000, for Lot 550 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-E. Jeff Bentley to Jeff Bentley, for $442,830, for Lot 34 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 11.

-E. Jeff Bentley to Jeff Bentley, for $192,370, for Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Buck Creek Cotton Mills.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jamille Alexander, for $449,070, for Lot A117 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Phichaya Arimrahong, for $327,945, for Lot 1710 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Virginia Gonzalez to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $268,000, for Lot 21 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Barcroft Terrace Incorporated to Betre 6 Management LLC, for $3,550,000, for property in Section 19, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Reagh Living Trust to Janet Elizabeth Smith, for $300,000, for Lot 37 in Valley Brook Phase II Resurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Thomas J. McQuillan, for $396,198, for Lot 7118 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Anna B. Weete Jones to Russell W. Hamrac, for $303,000, for Lot 86 in Villas Belvedere.

-Whitney Leigh Norris to Alumni Properties of Alabama LLC, for $113,900, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gloria S. Thrift to Katie Blackmon, for $196,000, for Lot 188 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Raymond Anthony Griner to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $410,000, for Lot 28 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4 Final Plat.

-David W. Carlington to Rachel Jestine Leithman, for $115,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Kingdom Mini Farms Final Plat.

-Donald R. Black to Angela Kristen Lewis, for $460,000, for Lot 1538 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster Resurvey of Lot 1538.

-Euclid Arnold Isbell to Carrie McFerran, for $500,000, for Lot 1 in Riverchase West Amended Map.

-George A. Gomperts to Jerome A. Reynoso, for $87,500, for Lot 10 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-Billye B. Dutt to John L. Rush, for $425,000, for Lot 6 in Cobblestone Square.

-Linda G. Schmohl to Linda G. Schmohl, for $216,200, for Lot 29 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Ronnie Howard to Ammie Dell Barrett, for $640,000, for Lot 2927 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Joyce Hamilton to Wayne Hamilton, for $122,000, for Lot 2 in Little Oak Ridge Estates First Sector.

-Emily Verciglio Hollingsworth to Bellamy Davis, for $439,900, for Lot 38 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector First Phase.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Bo He, for $440,000, for Lot 130 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Karen L. McDonald to Steve William Lojuk, for $300,000, for Lot 8 in Kentwood.

-Maria F. Briones Ortega to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 101 in Union Station Phase II.

-Telea Q. Naugher to Timothy Cottingham, for $130,000, for Lot 16 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Tyco LLC to Magic City Land Holdings LLC, for $875,000, for Lot 19 in Parker Resurvey of Jessica Ingram Survey.

-Graylon T. Guest to Maria Guadalupe Ayala Monterroza, for $225,000, for Lot 115 in Chesapeake.

-Samuel S. Maniscalco to Latesia Davis Johnson MacDonald, for $575,000, for Lot 1112 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Pahe I.

-Amy Noelle Glover to Christina Lushington, for $345,000, for Lot 334 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended Map.

-2DN LLC to Maria Manzano, for $590,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Solid Equities Inc. to 2DN LLC, for $600,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West, property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West, property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Gregory E. Foust to Joseph Paul Tinsley, for $400,000, for Lot 14 in Meadow Brook Third Sector.

-Thomas Chung to Jessica Vincent, for $200,000, for Lot 1425 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I.

-James Stowe to Phillip Brasfield, for $419,900, for Lot 42 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Calera Development I LLC to David Comer, for $15,000, for Blocks 152, 165 and 166 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Ashley Renee Heard to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $246,000, for Lot 62 in Kinsale Gardens 3rd Sector.

-Dennis B. Adams to Tomeka Ray, for $230,000, for Lot 24 in Meadowlark.

Nov. 3

-David Alan Gilbert to David Alan Gilbert, for $294,600, for Lot 11 in Meriweather Sector 1.

-Nancy J. Denton to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 3 in Indian Ridge Estates.

-Ruth Allison Fleenor to Cynthia Bertolone, for $210,000, for Lot 88 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Jimmy R. Rockett to Rocketts LLC, for $211,370, for property in Section 34, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Meredith C. Smith to Lara H. Smith, for $294,000, for Lot 31 in Inverness Cove Phase I Resurvey #2.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Griffin Park at Eagle Point Residential Association Inc., for $500, for Common Area C in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2, Phase 2A and Common Areas D and E of Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Agnes K. Vaughan to Milton Honeycutt, for $37,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Adrienne Reese, for $310,000, for Lot 157 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-James O. Flanagan to Kathleen M. Flanagan, for $190,000, for Lot 1 in Robert Pledgers Resurvey.

-George A. Gomperts to Jerome A. Reynoso, for $87,500, for Lot 12 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-Tim Sexton to Breanna Coy Sexton, for $550,000, for Lot 214 in Shoal Creek.

-Mutual Savings Credit Union to Royal Investments Group LLC, for $225,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Shirley Ann Laprarie to John H. Laprarie, for $275,100, for Lot 31 in South Pointe First Sector.

-Deborah J. Simmons to Mary Elizabeth Simmons Lucas, for $198,800, for Lot 134 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3.

-Mary S. Cofer to Larkin R. Cofer, for $80,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Bent Tree Lane Development LLC to Sterling Barbour, for $270,000, for Lot 3 in Bent Tree Lane Subdivision Final Plat.

-Tommy Turpin to James Mark Clayton, for $212,500, for Lot 19 in Jessica Ingram Subdivision.

-John A. McCraw to Jon Harper Irvin, for $133,000, for Lot 96 in Kingwood Third Addition.

-Ann Rowell to Ann Rowell, for $307,400, for Lot 322 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Jessica M. O’Daniel to Christopher Grabher, for $195,000, for Lot 16 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Michael D. Patterson to Christian Miles Wright, for $490,000, for Lot 450 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Christian M. Wright to Kimberly Faye Bates, for $450,000, for Lot 1-74 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I and II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to James Thomas Lee, for $334,400, for Lot 119 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Raymond E. Chandler to Ryan Thomas Starkey, for $359,900, for Lot 722 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Alavest LLC to Nancy Johnson Andrews, for $168,000, for Lot 7 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase 1.

-Russell D. Warren to William R. Justice, for $6,900, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Carol A. Killingsworth to Pamela K. Bolton, for $234,270, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to Western Properties LLC, for $223,950, for Lot 72 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Oscar D. Barrett to Ben Freeman, for $425,000, for Lot 22 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Jessica Doane to Thomas C. Bargeron, for $396,900, for Lot 6 in Glen at Greystone Sector One Resurvey of Lots 6, 7 and 7A.

-Eric R. Pedersen to Mary E. Sodano, for $352,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Danny Swank to Tawana A. Tubbs, for $129,900, for Lot 40 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Shelby County to J. Anthony Joseph, for $10,235, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 west.

-Charlie Lykes to Charlie Lykes, for $44,280, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Nov. 4

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Benjamin Shawyn Barton, for $197,910, for Lot 15 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Charles T. Lee, for $639,536, for Lot 4244 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to David W. Lewis, for $498,980, for Lot 816 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ronnie Davis, for $886,093, for Lot 1425 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Kenneth Hatcher, for $665,111, for Lot 1450 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Neil Pfister, for $969,905, for Lot 1426 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Michael A. Salamone, for $530,000, for Lot 846 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Michael D. Riley, for $235,140, for Lot 43 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Daniel Abbott to Billy Joe Johnson, for $150,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Kovalchick Realty Inc. to J & B Property LLC, for $344,000, for Lot 22 in Nickerson and Scott Survey of the Town of Alabaster.

-Lori Webb Harnish to Robert G. Moseley, for $300,000, for Lot 70 in Broken Bow First Addition Second Phase.

-John Travis Cauthen to Damon M. Lucas, for $300,000, for Lot 4 in Windstone II.

-Jonathon Oliver to Ruben Luna Feliciano, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Camp Branch Farms.

-Kellie Dingus to Timothy J. Graul, for $191,000, for Lot 61 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Ronald D. Steen to Byron K. McDaniel, for $349,900, for Lot 15 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-PFM Holdings LLC to Yair Raz, for $665,000, for Lot 2117 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Jerry D. White to Thomas J. Martin, for $742,900, for Lot 34 in Brock Point Phase 2A Final Plat.

-Brent A. Owings to Catherine Winters, for $455,000, for Lot 128 in Willow Branch 2nd Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mary Helen Falls, for $443,366, for Lot 4201 in Abingdon by the River Phase 3.

-Courtney K. Smith to John M. Ridderhoff, for $325,000, for Lot 6-23 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector 6th Addition Resurvey of Lots 6-21 to 6-32.

-Alexandria Mae Trigg to James Patrick Trigg, for $107,400, for Lot 323 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Fannie Mae to Ivan Garcia Garcia, for $44,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Radha Jayamangalam to Edward Earl Leggett, for $310,000, for Lot 429 in Windstone IV.

-Katheryne Danielle Buchanan to Russell Brandon Gurley, for $340,000, for Lot 127 in Riverchase West Fourth Addition.

-Celisa Davidson Owens to Lauren Sims, for $320,000, for Lot 74 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-William Larkin Sumerlin to Chandler Gann, for $230,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Lewis F. Pickard to Brian Whitfield, for $389,000, for Lot 46 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-Jabari Armstrong to Jabari Armstrong, for $181,400, for Lot 58 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Martin Dane Hopkins to RS Rental II LLC, for $236,100, for Lot 23 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Kenneth Hill to Charles Ronald Franklin, for $550,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Bobbie Robertson Johnson to Michael A. Shirley, for $90,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Cecilee Russell Beasley to Cecilee Russell Beasley, for $227,700, for Lot 107 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat

-Terry W. Gloor to Jamie L. Wise, for $428,000, for Lot 35 in Caldwell Crossings.

Nov. 5

-Acton Park LLC to Thad Penuel, for $112,500, for Lot 1105 in Horizon a Condominium.

-James Tolleson to Erin Alanna Morgan, for $174,426, for Lot 125 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Howard Clayton Forbes to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $283,000, for Lot 5 in Addition to Little Oak Ridge Estates.

-Sara McCord Skelton to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 97 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Tim Yeager to Hung V. Trough, for $145,000, for Lot 6 in Buck Creek Cotton Mills Subdivision.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Antonio D. Sankey, for $1,342,325, for Lot 1046 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ali Cassum, for $1,135,820, for Lot 1119 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

William E. Baer Trust to Blakely McBee, for $70,000, for Lot 7 in Hill Top Estates.

-Janet Carter to Sean Barrett Fox, for $292,000, for Lot 57 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Brian W. Burnett to Haley Williams Boyd, for $545,000, for Lot 1729 in Eagle Point 17th Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Hillsboro Owners Association, for $10,000, for Lots 15, 35A, 35B, 45 and 46 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Richard S. Allison, for $426,900, for Lot 626 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Ralph E. Price to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 49 in Shelby Forest Estates 2nd Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Alisha Torres, for $242,365, for Lot 310 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Charles O. Tidmore to Clinton M. Dailey, for $165,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Thomas C. King, for $95,000, for Lot 3 in Clearview Estates.

-Ramona C. Adams to Karl D. Jones, for $290,000, for Lot 7 in Homestead Sector A.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Chris Weldon, for $75,000, for Lot 2 in Clearview Estates.

-American Tire & Auto Center Inc. to Donald R. Proctor, for $77,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Patrick Ray, for $315,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Highpointe 41 LLC to IRA Innovations LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Jeffrey David Hill, for $545,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Will Hall, for $700,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Orly Ofir Moskona to Barton John Lund, for $179,000, for Lot 353 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Doris J. Armstrong to Doris J. Armstrong, for $69,670, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Melanie Poole to George Henry, for $11,500, for Lot 74 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Darrel James Grice, for $102,000, for Lot 8 in Clearview Estates.

Nov. 8

-Western REI LLC to Audra G. McGill, for $168,800, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Mitulkumar D. Patel, for $513,480, for Lot 851 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Delta Chi Alumni Active Fraternal Association and Housing Corporation Incorporated to More Adventures Homes LLC, for $464,000, for a Lot in the Town of Montevallo.

-Anthony L. Browning to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $250,000, for Lot 140 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Ryan Alan Cottis to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $283,000, for Lot 104 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Third Addition.

-Kris K. Findlay to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $340,000, for Lot 4-8 in Chelsea Park Fourth Sector.

-Michael Maziarz to FKH SFR Propco H LP, for $284,000, for Lot 6 in Royal Pines Phase II.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Sanjay Patel, for $821,776, for Lot 1419 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Builder Systems LLC to Morgan A. Nguyen, for $565,500, for Lot 718 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Samuel Dwayne Smith, for $239,940, for Lot 311 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Robert Dobbins to Madison Roussell, for $225,000, for Lot 32 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Kimberly Bankston to Daniel S. Rozick, for $330,000, for Lot 24 in Valleybrook Phase II.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Henry E. Raymond, for $59,000, for Lot 1 in Clearview Estates.

-Paul McNeal to Howard Clayton Forbes, for $292,000, for Lot 12 in Round Table.

-James Rheuben Andrews to Sandra Sloan Battles, for $359,700, for Lot 4 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Kevin M. McCallum to Joseph Todd Powell, for $700,000, for Lot 2201 in Brook Highland 22nd Sector.

-Amber McKnight to Infinity Holdings LLC, for $166,000, for Lot 5 in Breckenridge.

-Justin Thomas Fox to Lance P. Lieb, for $540,000, for Lot 6 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector Phase II Amended Map.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Tanya Stephens Mancha, for $600,719, for Lot 526 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Tabitha P. Meadows Hough, for $444,720, for Lot 835 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-James D. Miller to Becky Atchley Guthrie, for $490,000, for Lot 763 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-James H. Guthrie to Jeremy Johnson, for $291,000, for Lot 1736 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Michael W. Broach, for $624,476.20, for Lot 1-612 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Janet L. Blackwell, for $349,900, for Lot 7-94 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Edwin W. Patterson, for $329,900, for Lot 12-21 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-John Shotts to Freddy Valverde, for $500,000, for Lot 806 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1-657 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Samuel Jason McCracken to Anna D. Owens, for $110,000, for property in Section 18, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Sue Garrett to John Fields, for $8,986, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Matthew Ware to Brian Keatts, for $393,200, for Lot 19 in Hearthwood.

-Robert Wombwell to Michael Gengler, for $380,000, for Lot 1504 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-Portrait Homes 17 LLC to Portrait Homes BHM LLC, for $26,000, for Lot 82 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Shelby D. Shinn to Brian J. York, for $170,000, for Lot 38 in Village Parrish Townhome Community Resurvey.

-Mary Lisa Lichlyter to Harry Dwight Jinright, for $258,000, for Lot 49 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Mark A. Reynolds to Tyler James McCulloch, for $280,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Shannon Hall to Leska Roberson, for $59,000, for Lot 4 in Trussells Resurvey Final Plat.

-Charlotte B. Owens to Katherine Tremblay, for $515,000, for Lot 249 in Brook Highland 6th Sector Phase 3.

-Howard Lee McNeal to Howard Lee McNeal, for $354,900, for Lot 46 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Jason T. Lucas to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $307,000, for Lot 126 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Margaret Michelle Grantham to Lee Ann Wagner, for $218,000, for Lot 95 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Betty Wells to to Rob Hilliker, for $85,000, for Lot 1 in Hawks Cove Resurvey of Lot 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Stephanie E. Hartline, for $323,645, for Lot 1704 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Lindsay T. Brown to Oscar M. Mojica, for $160,000, for Lot 54 in Carrington Sector II.

-S & S Development Co. Inc. to Steven Schencker, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Dunnavant Valley Single Family Estate Final Plat.

-S & M Development LLC to Camden Baylor Spinks, for $113,050.29, for Lot 316 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

Nov. 9

-Annette T. Weatherington to Annette T. Weatherington, for $127,410, for Lot 12 in Ivanhoe.

-Randy W. Graham to Daniel Nathan Milton, for $365,000, for Lot 9 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Jeremy A. Swain to Zach Cooper, for $290,000, for Lot 219 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Carolyn M. Law to Clay Brunson, for $400,000, for Lot 10 in Meadowridge.

-Path Acquisitions TRS LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner III LLC, for $231,100, for Lot 24 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Subdivision.

-Thomas J. McQuillan to James W. Oakes, for $405,900, for Lot 418 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase I Resurvey of Lot 418 Final Plat.

-Iris Dale Miller to Ricky Pickett, for $79,050, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Iris Dale Miller to Ricky PIckett, for $75,530, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-James E. White to James E. White, for $149,000, for Lot 7 in Daventry Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Charles R. Franklin to Shirley J. Cabeca, for $330,000, for Lot 9 in Tanglewood by the Creek.

-Mary Lou Hall to Ericka Lorenzo Melquiades, for $39,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Eric R. Ross to David Wilkinson, for $282,950, for Lot 11 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Luther P. Shaw to Huffpoint Capital LLC, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Scott B. Brummitt to Left Hand Right Hand LLC, for $325,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Kevin Hollis to Kristin Lee Williams, for $229,900, for Lot 592 in Forest Lakes Sector 11.

-Keith English to Ricky Pickett, for $150,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Jack G. Leonard to Lori Mipro, for $333,000, for Lot 1 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Shannon R. Dipace to Dagoberto Cervantes Molina, for $23,480, for Lot 3 in Thomas Addition to the Town of Aldrich.

-James Randal Robertson to Carol O. Leonard, for $235,000, for Lot 48 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason Todd Lucas, for $303,645, for Lot 1708 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Mark A. Alexander to John Barry Reeves, for $495,000, for Lot 1 in Hidden Ridge Estates 1st Sector Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Patricia Anne Crunk Partridge to Lisa C. Eubanks, for $395,000, for Lot 1315 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Key 7 Management Services LLC to G34 Farms LLC, for $1,500,000, for Lot 1 in Biglers Resurvey of Park of Lot 2 and Lot 3 and Acreage.

-Diane G. Walton to Cheryl A. Lusco, for $397,500, for Lot 8 in Mission Hills First Sector.

-James Wilson Kemper to Joshua Deal, for $315,150, for Lot 1216 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Randall S. Baylis to Atiya Kai Armstead, for $551,500, for Lot 58 in Sterling Gate Sector 4.

-Acton Investments LLC to Whitewater Real Estate LLC, for $1,836,800, for Lots 7 and 8 in Riverchase Trade Center.

-Alicia Armstead to Alicia R. Pugh, for $150,000, for Lot 73 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Nikki H. Lester, for $450,635, for Lot 604 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Mary L. Ross to Alejandro Cervantes Sixto, for $27,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Tracy Canada, for $230,410, for Lot 11 in Stronebriar Phase 2.

-Robert Cale Davis to Brett H. Boles, for $385,000, for Lot 2 in Cumberlands Addition to Meadow Brook.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Annie Hoge Byrd, for $253,000, for Lot 41 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Roger F. Patmalnee to Daniel Patmalnee, for $150,000, for Lot 4-CA in Shirleys Resubdivision of Lot 4A of a Resubdivision of Lot 4 C.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Elizabeth Walker Heckman, for $468,015, for Lot 4130 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Patrick LaShaun Parker, for $219,970, for Lot 37 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Patricia Edward to Patricia Rene Edwards, for $345,400, for Lot 46 in Jameswood Second Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Donna R. Krehbiel, for $342,400, for Lot 7119 in Riverbend as Old Cahaba Phase 7.

Nov. 10

-Jason C. Kennah to Amanda Alicia Posey, for $200,000, for Lot 73 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector.

-Walton & Tower Real Estates Holdings LLC to Xpress Investments LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 33 in Savahhan Pointe Sector VIII.

-Justin C. Merritt to James D. Miller, for $385,000, for Lot 365 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Lauren Brooke Moore to Emily J. Sanders, for $165,000, for Lot 79 in Deer Springs Estates First Addition.

-Timothy Hayes to Amanda J. Wilson, for $545,000, for Lot 295 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Dereck Russell to Marcia D. Russell, for $168,800, for Lot 3 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Dallas Willis to David Willis, for $51,500, for Lot 5 in Farris Subdivision.

-Mastaki Smith to Mastaki Smith, for $137,800, for Lot 245 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Dora Pauline Williams to Dora Pauline Clements Williams, for $67,500, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Charles A. Cawthorne to Darrell William Lansden, for $1,340,000, for Lot 734 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-Two Mountains LLC to Richard J. Barrows, for $198,000, for Lot 11 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 3.

-Daysi B. Zamora to Preston Burns, for $206,000, for Lot 23 in Bermuda Lake Estates 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-KBR Group LLC to Breezeway Properties LLC, for $270,000, for Lot 1 in Dollar Generals Addition to Pelham.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew Duffy Towey, for $266,295, for Lot 204 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.