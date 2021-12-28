Shelby County to offer Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 7

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County residents who would like to recycle their Christmas trees may take them to one of five designated locations throughout the county this week and next week.

From Tuesday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Jan. 7, residents may drop off their trees at the following five locations:

• Heardmont Park on Cahaba Valley Road (Alabama 119)

• Shelby County 47 in Chelsea (the gravel lot at the intersection with Liberty Road)

• Ray Building on Alabama 70 in Columbiana

• Propst Promenade Alabaster (at the end of the AmStar Theatre parking lot)

• Pelham City Park on U.S. 31 in Pelham

Drop-off areas at each location will be marked with orange traffic cones and signage.