Helena Middle School makes changes to drop-off, pickup routine

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Middle School announced they will be making changes to the carpool drop-off and pickup routine. Starting in January, parents will now follow a new routine due to construction of new classrooms around the school property. The middle school released a video explaining the changes in detail.

The biggest changes are as follows:

Car rider drop-off and pickup will now be in the front of the building. There will only be right hand turns in and out of the carpool line. Those wishing to enter from the Coalmont Road side will need to use the roundabout to enter the car rider line.

When you enter the carpool line, there will be three different lanes. A faculty member will direct you to which lane to enter, and another faculty member will guide you to the stopping point.

Students will be released by a faculty member to enter or exit vehicles in the carpool line. After students enter or exit the vehicle, a faculty member will release each lane separately to exit the school’s parking area. Each car will exit towards the right towards Hillsboro Parkway.