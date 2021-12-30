Hoover unveils ‘Love to Live in Hoover’ marketing campaign

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – The city of Hoover recently unveiled its “Love to Live in Hoover” celebratory marketing campaign in recognition of being named the Best Place to Live in Alabama by the financial news and commentary website, 24/7 Wall St., in summer 2021.

“I’ve always thought Hoover was the best place to live in our beloved state for many, many years,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. “But to have a publication that studies cities and states deem that same sentiment – it is an honor.”

Brocato, along with Hoover City Council President John Lyda, Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens and Shelby County Commissioner Lindsey Allison, announced the campaign during a news conference on Friday, Dec. 17.

“It’s truly a great day for the city of Hoover,” Stephens said of the designation. “Today didn’t happen by accident. It required leadership both past and present.”

Stephens said the designation came by hard work, cooperation, good governance and with a sense of community, and added, “If you don’t have that and working together, it’s all for naught.”

The campaign, created by Hoover-based marketing company Content Logistix, contains several features:

A video highlighting different sites around the city

Interstate banners overlooking I-459 at the Lorna Road Bridge and along I-65 at the Alford Avenue exit

Social media landing pages titled “Love to Live in Hoover” on Facebook and Instagram

Three 8-foot hearts located at City Hall, along U.S. 280 and along Alabama 150

Posters and light pole banners to be placed throughout the city

The pinnacle of the campaign includes more than 30 3-foot hearts placed around the city at locations like Veterans Park, Moss Rock Preserve, Aldridge Gardens, Spain Park and Hoover high schools, Tip Top and the Hoover Folklore Center.

Each heart contains a small caption describing the designation, and residents are encouraged to take selfies in front of the hearts and post them to a campaign Facebook and Instagram page titled “Love to Live in Hoover” using the QR code found on each heart.

The Dec. 17 announcement ended with the release of 30 blue, heart-shaped balloons and refreshments.

“This is a reflection of the wonderful people who live here, the amazing businesses that choose to operate in our city, our amazing school district and our dedicated city employees,” Brocato said. “As mayor, I could not be more proud of who we are as Hoover. I can honestly say – I love to live in Hoover.”