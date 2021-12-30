Kennith Shafer

Calera

Kennith Shafer, age 64, of Calera, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26.

The graveside service was Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Rev. Sandy Herren officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Shafer is survived by his wife of 35 years, Theresa; daughter, Karol Ann Moore (Joey); brother, Keith Shafer; beloved aunt, Eileen Lewis (Mickey); sister-in-law, Cindy Bare (Rick); mother-in-law, Thelma Austin Smith; nephews, Matthew Shafer (Haley) and Christopher Bare; niece, Rachel Bare and other family and friends.

Ken retired from Alabama Power Company in 2013 after 30 plus years as a heavy equipment mechanic.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at Cholangiocarcinoma.org.

