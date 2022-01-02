Winter weather possible for Shelby County tonight

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Following several days of near record-high temperatures across Shelby County, the National Weather Service out of Birmingham has issued a winter weather advisory for much of central Alabama.

With its latest post at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, the NWS included Shelby County in the advisory with the possibility of up to 1 inch of snow.

The recent warm conditions have created limitations on the possible accumulation totals, but the weather service said high snowfall rates could compensate the warm ground and lead to some accumulation.

According to the NWS, that could lead to some slippery road conditions, while snow accumulations could be locally higher in higher elevations.

The latest update from the weather service drew the line of a possibility of 1 inch of snow directly through the middle of the county with everything from Alabaster north in the impacted area, while everything south of Alabaster is in the “little or no impact area.”

The time frame for any winter weather is from 6 p.m. tonight until 3 a.m. tomorrow morning. Weather conditions could change and more updates could follow from the National Weather Service.

Updates from the latest on any winter weather will be provided at Shelbycountyreporter.com.