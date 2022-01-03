Helena launches lodging tax to start new year

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – As of Jan. 1, a new 10-percent lodging tax is in place for short-term rental properties in the city of Helena.

Lodging to transients outside the corporate limits of the city but within the police jurisdiction are subject to one-half the tax rate noted above.

Lodgings tax is a privilege tax on persons, firms and corporations engaged in the renting or furnishing of rooms, lodgings or other accommodations to transients.

It applies to all charges for personal property used or furnished in such rooms or lodgings.

According to Helena Mayor Brian Puckett, the lodging tax will only apply to short-term rentals less than 30 days, for example hotels, motels or Airbnb’s.

“The lodging tax that is going into affect is preparing our city for the future,” Puckett said. “As we continue to go as a city, as leaders, we have to look towards the future and set ourselves up for success now. It’s all about being proactive as a city rather than reactive. This lodging tax will allow us as a city to have the tax in place so if and when any lodging accommodations do decide to come to Helena, we are ready.”

“This potential revenue would help fund key areas in our city such as infrastructure,” Puckett said. “I have to look for new ways to continue increasing our revenue to all us to best serve our residents.”