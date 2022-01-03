Jimmy Davis

Vincent

Jimmy Davis, age 74, of Vincent, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Dale Watts officiating. Burial will follow at Harpersville City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Davis is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Davis.

He is survived by his son, Jason Davis; daughter, Angela Dzvonik (Dennis); granddaughter, Brittney Kite (Matthew); and great grandchildren, Jacob, Lily, Addalyn, and Zoey.

