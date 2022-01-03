Pelham girls go 1-2 at difficult Supreme Courts tournament

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

GUNTERSVILLE – On the surface, it was a 1-2 record for the Pelham Panthers to close out 2021, but below the surface, they got to match up with some of their stiffest competition to date ahead of an important stretch early in 2022.

The Panthers, who entered the tournament 11-1 overall this season with one loss to No. 6 Chelsea, were able to grab a win against Ider in the opening game of the tournament before falling to Susan Moore and Creek Wood (Tennessee).

The win came in dominant fashion, as the Panthers picked up a 60-40 victory to kick off the tournament.

The impressive showing was highlighted by 21 points and six rebounds from leading scorer Laci Gogan, while Myriah Tate added 14 points.

That gave Pelham two wins in a row following the Chelsea loss, but the Panthers dropped into their first losing streak of the season to finish the tournament.

Both losses, however, came in tight battles with the Panthers dropping each by eight points or less.

In the second game against Class 3A No. 3 Susan Moore, the Panthers fell 58-50 after a tightly-contested game.

Gogan again led the way with 13 points and four assists, while sophomore Karma Wynn totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

A day later, the Panthers came back and put together one of their best performances of the season against one of their toughest opponents, but they fell just short in a 46-45 loss.

In the tight loss, Wynn finished off a special tournament with 19 points, while Savannah Scarbrough chipped in 10 points.