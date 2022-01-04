Alabaster Parks and Rec opens baseball, softball spring registration

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Alabaster Parks and Recreation kicked off its 2022 registration for softball and baseball on Monday, Jan. 3.

Registration for the two sports will be open through Jan. 15 at 11 p.m.

“We are looking forward to another year,” said Parks and Recreation Community Programs Manager Morgan Lawley. “If anyone wants to play ball, we hope they will sign up.”

Lawley said there was an increase in registration for the 2021 season after COVID-19 prevented a “normal” season the year before, and they are hoping to see numbers increase even more this year.

“I think there were a lot of people who wanted to play last season because of COVID, so we had a good turnout of sign-ups,” Lawley said.

For the 2021 spring season, there were roughly 400 participants in Alabaster’s spring sports.

“We hope to see that many, or even more sign-up,” Lawley said.

Those wishing to sign up can do so in person at the Alabaster Parks and Rec office located at 200 Depot St. You can sign up anytime from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during the week or by visiting Cityofalabaster.com and following the links for 2022 spring registration.

The fees for registration include:

-4-year-old T-ball: $90

-Baseball: rookie through metro: $165

-Girls softball-6U through 12 U: $165

There is a 10% fee for non-Alabaster residents. A copy of the player’s birth certificate is required for all new players.

Lawley said it is important for those wishing to play to sign up within the time allotted because it is hard to add players to teams after registration closes.

“We hope everyone has a wonderful experience this year,” Lawley said. “It is a good time to play a sport and gain friends that last a lifetime.”