Carmeuse Longview holds toy drive for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County

From STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Carmeuse Longview, a leading lime and limestone production company based in Saginaw, recently completed a ‘Stocking Tree’ toy drive benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Shelby County. Carmeuse employees delivered the donated toys to BBBS of Shelby County on Monday, Dec. 13.

“I love to give every year,” said Carmeuse Quarry Truck Driver Reggie Brown. “It’s the big kid in me that loves to see a smile on a kids face on Christmas

The donated toys were distributed to 35 children in the program who were chosen by counselors from Shelby County Schools.

“Carmeuse has been an incredible partner of ours for a long time and this toy drive is the latest act of kindness they’ve put together for us,” said Brooke McKinely, BBBS of Shelby County director of marketing and public relations. “As the sole sponsor of this initiative, many children would not have Christmas without Carmeuse leading this program. These toys are going to bring so much joy and happiness to our community.”

The Shelby County office of Big Brothers Big Sisters opened in late 2014 and has grown to serve more than 300 children in more than 20 schools. The organization partners with local high schools to recruit volunteers (“Bigs”) to match with a student (“Little”) within that school system’s elementary and intermediate schools.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County, visit Bbbsbhm.org/what-we-do/shelby/.