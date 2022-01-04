Community clean-up of Joe Tucker Park scheduled for Jan. 8

By Michelle Love

Helena resident Melissa Little has planned a community clean-up day at Joe Tucker Park on Saturday, Jan. 8. People are asked to show up at 10 a.m. that morning to clean up the trash throughout the park. (File)

HELENA – For those wanting to make a difference in the new year, there is a community clean-up of Joe Tucker Park scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8.

The clean-up is organized by Helena resident, Melissa Little, who said she decided to take action after seeing the accumulation of trash around the park on a regular basis.

“I walk there every day on my lunch break, and after rain the lake is full of trash,” Little said.  “And if the water is clear and still, I can see trash on the bottom. It just finally made me mad the day I saw an entire large tire in the water.”

The clean-up starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and Little said she will provide trash bags, snacks and water. The event is open to the public and the ultimate goal is to pick up as much trash as possible.

“Even if we aren’t able to clean up much, the animals will still appreciate every little bit we can do,” Little said.

Little has asked that attendees please bring nets for fishing trash out of the lake, as that is where a majority of trash can be found.

