Edward Merrell running for Shelby County Circuit Court Judge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Edward Merrell has announced his candidacy for Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Place 1, which handles civil, divorce and criminal cases.

Merrell, a local attorney, said he is excited and qualified to seek the judgeship.

“My interest in the law dates back to high school where I first became a mediator,” Merrell said. “I am excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the People of Shelby County. I will bring real-world experience and compassion to the bench, which I have learned while fighting for and serving Shelby County’s families and businesses as a long-standing practicing attorney.”

Merrell is the managing member of the Merrell Law Firm, LLC off Valleydale Road in Hoover, focusing his practice in three primary areas of the law: Civil litigation, criminal defense and appellate work.

A volunteer attorney with Safe House of Shelby County and Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program, Merrell’s firm won the Small Firm of the year for volunteer hours in 2016.

The civil litigation includes the litigation phases of divorce and family law, breach of contract and home owner insurance claims. Merrell said the firm has been successful in defending clients against lawsuits worth millions of dollars and has recovered more than $5 million for his clients.

He added that divorce matters have ranged in protecting small assets to millions of dollars and protecting rights to your children and custody.

Merrell said the firm represents dozens of businesses with a focus on defending them against liability, working with success in both the court of civil appeals and the Alabama Supreme Court. He has been successful in both the court of civil appeals and the Alabama Supreme Court.

Merrell, a Republican and former police officer, has been a member of the Alabama Bar’s Task Force on Law School & Legal Education and the Birmingham Bar Association, Crisis Relief Committee.

He has been named Super Lawyer by Thompson Reuters the last four consecutive years in the area of family law and was named a top attorney for civil litigation in 2018 by Birmingham Magazine.

Merrell has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and a law degree from the Birmingham School of Law where he was on the honor society and the prosecutor for academic infractions.

He and his wife, Kristen, have one daughter, Sophie, who formerly attended Kingwood Christian School and now the city of Alabaster Schools. Merrell has lived in Alabaster for more than 16 years, and his wife is a medical social worker.

The seat is currently held by Republican Corey B. Moore of Columbiana, who was appointed by former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2014.

The Republican primary will be on May 24.